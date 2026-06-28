The Decision That Has The Israel Lobby In Panic Mode

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Right, so Britain’s doctors have just done something the Israel lobby will absolutely hate.

They have taken IHRA, one of Israel’s favourite institutional weapons, the one that gets waved around every time someone criticises what Israel is doing to Palestinians, and they’ve put it straight in the NHS bin.

And no, before the usual bad-faith sock puppets start limbering up, this is not doctors saying antisemitism does not matter. Of course antisemitism matters. Racism matters. Patients and staff should not be abused, intimidated or treated like dirt at work.

But that’s not the argument is ot?

The argument is what happens when a definition that is supposed to tackle racism gets wired into workplace discipline, regulator complaints and professional fear, because then it stops looking like protection.

It starts looking like a weapon.

Palestine speech became a career risk, and the process itself became the punishment.

The process itself is the tool of silencing.

Not the verdict. Not the final finding. Not even the suspension in some cases. The process.

That letter landing in your inbox. That meeting with management. That referral to the GMC. That little professional stink that starts following you around before anything has actually been proven. A smear. A career threat.

And that is how these things work, isn’t it?

You don’t always need to win the case if the complaint has already done enough damage. You just need to make the example visible. You just need every other doctor watching to think, “Right, say too much about Gaza and that could be me next.”

A meat grinder of a system with an equality policy stapled to the front.

And this was no small thing. This was not a doctor losing their temper on Twitter. This was not a few people having a moan in the corner of a conference hall. This was the BMA, the doctor’s union, through its formal policy process, saying there is a real problem with mandatory IHRA adoption in the NHS context.

Not because antisemitism should be ignored. That is the lie they always try to sell us.

But because doctors are warning that IHRA can chill legitimate political speech, particularly around Israel and Palestine, especially when so many who speak out on it do so from first hand experience. It can make ethical concern about Gaza feel professionally dangerous. It can turn a doctor’s social media post, or a badge they are wearing, their background, into a complaints file.

And once that happens, the whole atmosphere shifts.

Doctors start measuring their words. Colleagues go quiet. Management panics. And the regulator hovers in the background like a bailiff at a funeral.

All because someone, somewhere, decided that criticism of Israel needed a tripwire inside British healthcare and plenty will seek to reinforce that.

It never arrives as “we are going to police Palestine speech now,” because that would sound ugly and people might object. Too on the nose. No, it comes dressed as guidance. Professionalism. Neutrality. A review. Sensible workplace standards.

But then it becomes about political badges. Symbols. Speech. Workplace presentation.

And on paper, that sounds very tidy, doesn’t it? Keep politics out of healthcare. Completely useless phrase when the politics in question is whether doctors are allowed to speak about Gaza while hospitals are being destroyed, patients are being starved and medical staff are being killed, because healthcare is already political when bombs are falling on hospitals.

It is already political when doctors here are watching doctors there be blown apart and then being told to keep their grief professionally neutral.

What does that even mean?

A neutral badge? A neutral conscience? A neutral response to a child with no limbs?

At some point “neutrality” just becomes silence, but some refuse to be silenced.

Dr Rahmeh Aladwan there, the fifth time she had been arrested there, having been an outspoken critic of Israel and Palestine activist.

As a warning sign of the climate doctors are describing, that clip does the job, because this is the very thing people are frightened of.

Palestine speech becomes an antisemitism allegation. The allegation becomes professional controversy. The controversy becomes a public spectacle. And before anything final has been settled, the punishment has already started. She has now been suspended for 15 months.

And again, the point is not that every case is identical, or that every complaint has IHRA stamped across the top like a villain’s business card. The point is the climate created.

Once Palestine speech is treated as inherently suspicious, once Israel criticism can be dragged into complaints and regulator processes and police involvement, then the message to everyone else is obvious.

Shut up or prepare to be made an example of.

And the beauty of the system, if you’re the sort of person who finds beauty in a clogged drain, is that it doesn’t even need to prove everything in the end. It only needs to make the journey miserable enough and that takes us to the case of Ghassan Abu-Sittah.

A surgeon who went to Gaza, treated the wounded, spoke about what he saw, gave evidence, and then found himself pulled into the professional complaints grinder as well.

And this is where the whole thing becomes especially rancid, because a regulator process does not have to destroy you outright to do its job. It just has to drag on. Cost you money. Cost you sleep. Sit your name next to allegations long enough that people start treating the allegation as the verdict. And then if the verdict isn’t what the pro Israel side want, do it again. Abu Sittah is currently on his 11th case, brought by UK Lawyers For Israel and the GMC to try and get him struck off, because they keep losing and then keep having another go. All to stop him talking about Israel and Palestine, the accusation being his actions are discriminatory against Jewish patients, which, is conflation with the state of Israel and is itself antisemitic therefore. You can see why IHRA had to go can’t you?

That is the complaint machine doing what complaint machines do when they are used politically. It keeps moving. It keeps chewing. It keeps making the target prove themselves over and over while everyone else in the profession quietly takes the hint. Well no more.

Speak about Gaza too plainly and you might get more than disagreement. You might get papers. Then lawyers. Then a regulator. Then months of your life fed through a shredder by people who turn round and call it accountability.

And that is what makes this action so important. It’s not about one case. It’s about the pattern.

So when doctors inside the BMA start talking about the GMC not exceeding its remit, about suspension, about political speech, about people frightened into silence, they are not raising a side issue. They are naming the whole thing.

The GMC is not supposed to be an Israel criticism filter.

Hospitals are not supposed to become complaint factories for every lobby group, colleague or professional curtain-twitcher who decides Palestine speech has offended them.

And doctors should not have to calculate whether a post about Gaza, a badge, a background, a sentence, a public statement, is going to be turned into a career hazard, because once they have to make that calculation, the intimidation has already worked.

You don’t need to ban the speech outright. You just make it expensive. Risky. Exhausting. You make every decent person think twice before saying the obvious.

And then you call the silence “professionalism.”

This is how complicity gets laundered in Britain.

Not always through some minister standing at a podium talking utter twaddle, the likes of John Mann, he’s far from alone. They rarely have the guts for that. It comes through forms. Codes. Definitions. Conduct rules. Regulator letters. HR language. Institutional dross that would rather manage the outrage than confront the reason for it.

And IHRA has been useful in that world because it can turn criticism of Israel into something more dangerous than political disagreement.

It can then turn that into a workplace problem.

Not to win an argument, not to prove Israel is beyond criticism, because they can’t, the evidence is a mountain and they are stood there with a teaspoon. The win is making the act of speaking costly enough that people start disciplining themselves.

And the doctors have done the one thing that actually stings.

They have interrupted the chain. Now we need many more links to break, because IHRA is horrible, damagingly flawed.

So do not let anyone turn this into “doctors reject antisemitism rules.”

That is not what happened.

Doctors are saying antisemitism must be tackled, but you do not get to use that fight as cover to excuse what Israel is doing in Palestine and beyond. You do not get to make the complaint the punishment, the process the threat, the regulator the cudgel and silence the prize.

Palestine speech became a career risk.

Doctors have just hit back and said no, this isn’t going to continue.

And if IHRA, Israel’s favourite institutional weapon in this fight, is finally being pushed towards the bin in the NHS context, good.

Let it go in head first. Now bring on the next institution. Who’s going to be next to be as brave as our doctors have been?

Well, for one thing it doesn’t look like it’ll be the Labour Party, it would seem as Andy Burnham is measuring up the curtains for Number 10, Israel is still very much coming first there. Find out more on how he’s already getting pulled to bits before getting anywhere near the place right here.

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