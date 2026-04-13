Team Trump Blows It With Iran; Israel Strikes Again?

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Right, so JD Vance has walked out of Islamabad after 21 hours of talks with Iran and no deal to show for it, stood in front of the cameras, thanked Pakistan, said Washington had left its “best” and “final” proposal behind, and then tried to talk like the side that had not just failed in public.

You guys were desperate for this? You were getting your backsides handed to you, and you leave your best and final offer? Iran must have felt like they were negotiating with children, but then I think its worse than that, because kids generally know what they want, the US turned up at the meeting they were desperate for and then seemed more desperate to get out of it again. Team Trump got the meeting it seemed to want, got the room it needed – Pakistan provided it, and still could not get Iran to say yes, yet arguably ended up with such a hard line its as if they wanted them to say no. Then Vance came out and sold that as bad news for Iran. Pull the other one. If you need a two-week ceasefire, a Pakistani mediation track, a locked-down capital, and a long night of talks just to get the other side in a chair, you do not then get to swagger out sounding like the sheriff unless the room actually bent, and this room did not bend, no deal. Iran had the position of power here, not the US, we all know it, so what changed after you got in that room? The US needed a deal, Trump needs to get out of this and yet now that’s all changed suddenly? I appreciate Trump’s bipolar gymnastics are what they are, but it really does smack of somebody else calling the shots surely?

Pakistan has done more than lend a hotel lobby and a row of flags to this circus as well. They brokered the two-week ceasefire of course but also kept them going for as long as they did, stepping up diplomacy precisely because Israeli strikes in Lebanon didn’t stop for the ceasefire talks, despite being on of Iran’s red lines and a term the US had agreed to to get the talks started. Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesman for Iran’s Foreign ministry said Iranian forces were set to answer a ceasefire violation with a resumption of strikes on Israel before Pakistan intervened and conveyed messages that the United States would stop Israel. Well that hasn’t happened, all despite Lebanon’s incredulous government still seeking talks with Israel despite the strikes. So take all this together and keeping the order straight in your mind. Israel is hitting Lebanon, Iran is ready to answer, Pakistan is trying to stop the whole thing blowing up before the Americans and Iranians even sit down, and Washington still turns up talking like it is there to hand out terms and isn’t the one that desperately wanted talks, Iran having turned them down several times previously, only for them to initiate an epic volte face when they seemingly get their way. That does not leave the United States in command, that smacks of them following instruction from elsewhere. With Iran ignoring them and Netanyahu only half jokingly referred to as the US President, that left Pakistan on damage control and Iran having their time wasted as the US goes back on their word yet again.

And if you weren’t already convinced by that, then JD Vance handed the game away with his own mouth. Pakistan had played a constructive role, that the Americans were leaving a final proposal behind, and that the United States needed a firmer commitment from Iran on nuclear weapons to get an agreement. What planet is he on? No deal, final offer, firmer commitment – well hang on, you said you were all about agreeing Iran’s 10 terms and you didn’t. You haven’t issued an ultimatum, you turned up not meaning a word you said. You do not leave a “final offer” when you are entering a balanced political process, but then Vance and Witkoff and Kushner are to diplomatic skill and experience what a bull is to a china shop.

Iran expected this though, because they sent seasoned diplomats and not Trump sycophants without the brains they were born with. Iranian and regional reporting has had Tehran insisting on preconditions and red lines before this round could even be sold as serious. The talks took place under a very fragile ceasefire, a pause in fighting, not the end of the war as Iran had made explicitly clear, all after pressure over Lebanon and after understandings around frozen assets had at least been floated and of course the Lebanon claims had been walked back on even before the talks, so there is a smack of getting agreement from Iran to host the talks and then an attempt to force Iran to be the ones to walk away, thereby rendering these talks utterly insincere, if the US position was to try and win some political ground back by making Iran look unreasonable. Well they didn’t fall for that. Washington had accepted the rest of Iran’s ten-point proposal in principle as a framework, which undermines the possibly plotting of these political pygmies sent to negotiate with Iran, including sanctions relief, recognition of enrichment rights, compensation for wartime damage and cessation of hostilities across all fronts, very much still including Lebanon. Whether you think all of that was ever going to survive contact with Washington is another matter, the point is simpler because it boils down to one of optics. The US wanted the optics to go in their favour and whether by Israeli ongoing warfare, or political interference, or a disingenuous US plan from the get go to get Iran in the room and then behave so abysmally that you aim to get them to walk first, it hasn’t worked out that way, because the US comes out of this looking inept as Iran simply stood its ground. The US is the one running out of missiles, running out of more assets to send out to the area, running out of time to reinstate secure access via the Strait of Hormuz, the ones who need this to end as they remain single-handedly responsible for driving up oil and gas prices and herald a fertiliser shortage that’ll see food prices surge in weeks and months to come. They hold no cards and act as if the deck is stacked in their favour instead. The stupidity of this administration is just dumbfounding.

Iranian politicians and spokespeople have made as much of it themselves. President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran entered the talks with determination and seriousness. Esmaeil Baghaei from the foreign ministry has talked about success depending on the seriousness and good faith of the other side. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned it would be dumb for Washington to let Benjamin Netanyahu kill diplomacy, so its not like they don’t know who is really calling the shots here. The Israeli factor is not some side note sitting politely outside the meeting room waiting for news and Iran is well aware of the fact. Lebanon was still a live war front. Israeli strikes were continuing as talks went on. Netanyahu refused to accept Lebanon was even covered by the ceasefire logic that Pakistan and Iran had made perfectly clear it was and of course ahead of talks JD Vance echoed Netanyahu’s narrative despite knowing damn well he was lying. That means the talks in effect were always taking part in a room with a man in Tel Aviv stamping on the floorboards when he had no business being a factor in the room at all.

But this is also why the mainstream habit of saying talks failed and then moving on to the next headline misses the real context here. The failure was not just failure. Washington was the side that wanted the talks badly enough to accept Pakistani mediation and a ceasefire architecture, then once inside the room behaved like it had won the war already and could dictate the terms. But this is their habit of course. American power has spent decades talking in the language of command, the most powerful army, nobody can stand up to us, and yet repeatedly we are shown they can. 20 years in Afghanistan only to hand the country back to the Taliban. The Houthis kicking your backsides and sending your warships scurrying out of the Red Sea. If you couldn’t handle them, Iran was never an option and billions of dollars of damage across the Gulf show that. So in that case unserious men like Vance do not suddenly become diplomats. They become actors trying to flog a dead horse after all the others have already bolted.

Aside from that Iran put forward Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament himself and other senior state figures. Washington fronted the thing with a bunch of people about as useful as a handbrake on a canoe. JD Vance, a guy who screams when this is the best you’ve got, you know you’re in trouble and Jared Kushner who is wetter than a teabags nostrils. The wider supporting cast no better, looking more like a political entourage trying to sell control than a state machine confident of getting terms accepted. The performance they put on tells you what the White House thought it was doing. This was not sold as a mutual climbdown. It was sold as one last effort to make Iran accept an American framing of how this ends and they were never going to. I think the US knew that as well, but that was the point. Israel’s actions bluntly making sure of it. When that inevitably does not work, you are left with a vice-president making public excuses framing the other side as being at fault at the same time as he did in that clip.

The frozen-assets dispute that blew up also didn’t help matters along, yet another broken promise as that was. A senior Iranian source said the United States had agreed to release Iranian funds held in Qatar and elsewhere, while Washington then denied it. So even before the final collapse you had another argument, another example of word being broken, since this was very much in the apparently agreed to Iranian 10 point plan.

The Lebanon question was much more poisonous though because it removed the American pretence that diplomacy was cleanly separated from the warfare. Pakistan was publicly urging the ceasefire to hold. Pakistani leaders were phoning round foreign capitals about Lebanon. Iranian officials were warning that repeated Israeli aggression against Lebanon would make negotiations meaningless which of course they ended up doing, at least in part. If Lebanon is still burning while Washington is asking Tehran for firmer commitments and freer shipping through Hormuz, then Washington is not managing a peace process, it is trying to narrow the crisis down to the parts it wants to talk about while one of its closest regional partners keeps widening the parts it does not and Iran won’t be taken for fools.

Atr the end of the day you do not need a secret tape of Netanyahu whispering in Trump’s ear to say Israeli pressure sits all over this story. Araghchi has named the danger of this in public. Pakistani reporting has placed Lebanon strikes right inside the strain on the ceasefire and the talks. Israeli officials have disputed whether Lebanon is part of the truce at all. That is enough to say the United States was trying to run a negotiation while a live allied contradiction kept crashing through the ceiling. You can call that interference, pressure, leverage, sabotage, whatever word you like. The practical result is the same. The Americans needed a process that could survive Israeli behaviour and they didn’t have one.

What did Team Trump think was going to happen here exactly? That Iran would come in, accept the framework necessary to get into the room, then politely watch Washington throw half of it in the bin once the doors were closed? That is where the humiliation sits. Iran did not just say no to some paperwork. Iran said no to the idea that the United States could need the talks and still behave as though Tehran was the defeated party. That is the bit people are slow to say out loud because it sounds too blunt for polite company. Well tough. Team Trump wanted control of the situation, then tried to turn the situation back into a stage for talk of an American win, and the answer from Iran was no.

This matters beyond one failed meeting because it changes what future talks mean. Every state watching this now has another reason to think that if Washington comes under pressure and agrees to a process, it may still try to rewrite the basis of that process once everyone is seated. Yet again they have shown Iran they can’t be trusted or negotiated with in good faith. That makes outside guarantors more important. It makes trust even weaker It makes every American “final offer” look less like a route out and more like a delayed demand for surrender, ignoring any terms that might have been agreed to get to that point.

The United States has long preferred negotiations in which sanctions, military pressure, diplomatic isolation and allied regional muscle have already narrowed the other side’s choices before the first handshake. Strip away the ceremony and that is how American diplomacy has often worked in this part of the world. Pressure first, terms second, applause after. Iran and these talks in Islamabad do not fit that framing because the pressure has not produced the compliance Washington still talks as though it is owed. You can hear the strain in the language. “Best offer.” “Firmer commitment.” “Good faith.” Men saying the words they have rendered meaningless behind closed doors while trying to preserve the command relationship those words are no longer securing.

The absurd part of all of this is grown men trying to perform mastery over a situation that their own ally keeps destabilising, while the side they want to discipline has all the actual leverage to refuse them. That is clown car diplomacy. That is not statesmanship. That is slipping on a wet floor and insisting it was a planned manoeuvre while everyone else can see the mop bucket and a wet floor sign.

And Pakistan’s role only makes the American problem look worse. When the host state is the one working the phones, reviewing mediation efforts, locking down the capital, trying to keep the truce alive, and reportedly stopping an immediate Iranian response to a blatant violation, it is not Pakistan that looks weak. It is Washington.

What this event settles is harsher than just a narrative of “talks failed”. Washington can still demand. Washington can still threaten. Washington can still front the cameras and say all the familiar things about firmness, red lines and good faith. What Washington cannot safely assume any more is that getting the meeting means getting obedience. That gap between performed authority and usable leverage has now been displayed in public by the vice-president of the United States, in a city Pakistan had to secure for the meeting the Americans could not convert into a deal. Team Trump blew it with Iran, and if Israeli pressure helped push that process over the edge then the Americans have ended up trapped by the same regional machinery they keep pretending they control. That is not diplomatic strength. That is power speaking in a bygone imperial voice well after the rest of the room has already stopped listening.

SOURCES:

PRESS TV: Fragile ceasefire in effect but maximalist US demands cast shadow over talks in Islamabad

DAWN: Pakistan steps up diplomacy as Lebanon strikes strain ceasefire

AL JAZEERA: Iran says it ‘would be dumb’ for US to let Netanyahu kill diplomacy

AL MAYADEEN: US-Iran talks end without agreement due to excessive demands; Iran says no talks before preconditions, Lebanon ceasefire a key demand

AL MANAR: Iranian Source Says US Agreed to Unfreeze Iranian Funds, Washington Denies: Reuters