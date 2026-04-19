Suspension Row Engulfs the Greens; Now They Face The Corbyn Test

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Right, so the Green Party has suspended Tony Greenstein, a Brighton-based Jewish anti-Zionist activist who had only just joined the party, and the wording reportedly used against him was “documented history of antisemitism, including court decisions and recent terrorism charges.” Put that next to the fact that the party is already in a live row over Palestine and over a conference motion treating Zionism as racism – which it is - and the optics of an anti-Zionist Jew being suspended frankly lands like a ton of bricks. It starts looking rushed. It also starts looking somewhat familiar. It starts looking like certain people, certain bodies who have decided that if they cannot beat a rising Green party politically, they’ll resort to what they know worked before, the same filth that was used on Labour under Jeremy Corbyn, the weaponisation of antisemitism that we saw during his tenure. The important thing is not simply that Greenstein has been suspended. The important thing is that the people trying to make him the problem have exposed themselves for pulling this same stunt again.

Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader, has not inherited a sleepy little environmental outfit minding its own compost heap. Under his leadership, still under a year old, Green membership has gone from around 60,000 to over 225,000 in seven months. That is the reason the atmosphere has changed. Small parties are tolerated. Growing parties get trawled. That’s a threat to the status quo, unless you are Nigel Farage’s outfit and then you are tolerated, because that’s an establishment party too. Parties that start to matter to ordinary people and don’t serve the establishment get inspected, denounced, briefed against and held up as public hygiene problems by people who suddenly discover a deep concern for standards when somebody awkward starts getting somewhere. Polanski has made himself very awkward in a very good way for all of us. Reporting has described a weekly drip of press calls hitting the Green press office, described accusations of antisemitism being deployed against the party as it has grown, and described the terrain as one in which the old Labour-era attack line was being lifted and adjusted for a new target. That is before Greenstein’s suspension even landed. The heat was already there because the Greens had become a problem bigger than a local council leaflet and smaller than government, which is often the perfect size for a political containment operation. It worked against Labour in opposition and they had an even bigger membership, surely the Greens will be a piece of cake right? You can imagine that is the logic behind the scumbaggery.

So lets turn to Tony Greenstein now. He is a long-time anti-Zionist campaigner, he is Jewish, he was already notorious to the people who spent years treating anti-Zionism and antisemitism as conveniently interchangeable when it suited them, and he had already written on his own site this month that the Greens were seeing the same kind of antisemitism smears that were used against Labour. He said his Green Party membership had triggered a storm of publicity. He said the Jewish Chronicle contacted him because, in their words, “lots of people who were suspended from Labour over allegations of antisemitism have now joined Zack Polanski’s party.” He said the Telegraph, a paper which now requires all its employees to be avowedly pro Israel under its new ownership, then came in behind that and ran its own piece. So the sequence is not difficult to follow, especially for those of us who have seen it all before. A politically loaded individual joins a party that is already being pressed over Palestine and antisemitism, threat to all of that as it has become, the right-wing press circles like a bunch of vultures, and the individual becomes a test case because his name lets critics impose the entire Corbyn era attacks onto a new target exactly as they wanted.

The Green Party Spring Conference dispute is relevant to this story too, because it sets the wider context for the Greenstein case. The party was not only dealing with one contentious member at that point; it was already in the middle of an internal argument over a motion that would have treated Zionism as a form of racism, rejected definitions of antisemitism that supporters of the motion said had been used to suppress criticism of Israel, and moved the party into a more explicitly anti-Zionist position. Truly terrifying stuff, not, anyone with a conscience and eyes and ears should be on board with that. The motion attracted 332 co-proposers, including me, the highest number for any motion in the party’s history, even though only 11 names are actually needed for a motion to be considered. So this was all very indicative of substantial support within part of the party membership and helps explain why the issue became so divisive because the same right wing press rounded on the party over that, the genocide of Gaza, the war across the Middle East, the land theft and apartheid, none of that mattered, when these rags are more concerned with protecting Israel and a UK political party dared stand against it. It concerned who has authority to define the party’s moral and political boundaries on Palestine, anti-racism, and Zionism. That motion ended up being delayed, contested, and ultimately postponed until the autumn conference. When it will come back though.

So Tony Greenstein then becomes useful in a way that has very little to do with whether the average voter knows about that Conference vote, or even knows who he is. The average voter does necessarily even need to know who he is. The people building the pressure story know full well who he is, the journalists building putting it together know who he is, and that is enough. He is symbolically perfect. He is Jewish, which makes the case awkward. He is anti-Zionist, which makes the case more awkward. He is already pre-loaded with years of argument from Labour’s internal war with the left of its own party, not just Corbyn himself but the purge on the grounds of antisemitism that came after, which makes him handy to reuse again here too, if I might put it that way. He gives opponents a quick soundbite: look who the Greens have welcomed now. Once that line is in circulation, every other row can be folded into it. Candidate social media posts which have been a favoured target of late too in the lead up to local elections, that conference motion, complaints procedures, the objections made by the Jewish Greens bloc, leadership having answers demanded of it, all of it starts getting stacked into one layered tale of scandal. That is what a moral panic does. It stops separate events being separate. Where the press might split different aspects of a story apart to stop people necessarily putting two and two together over something they’d prefer us to not think to hard about, the opposite can also be true when they want outrage at something that is actually broadly confected. It turns them into a single condition. That is why the individual case matters less than the use made of it shall we say.

Skwawkbox has reported on the suspension itself and quotes Greenstein saying he has been placed under one of the party’s “no fault suspensions.” It reports his account that the notice relied on a “documented history of antisemitism” and “recent terrorism charges.” It reports his claim that the local Brighton chair told him he had no involvement in the suspension, which led Greenstein to demand to know who had made the complaint and to submit a subject access request. Now, there are two layers to that. The first is the bare event: a suspension has happened. The second is the process problem: if the party is moving against somebody with a pre-judged formula and without first putting a specific, named complaint in front of him, then this is no longer just an argument about conduct. It becomes an argument about whether the machine is doing politics while pretending not to. Process language is very useful to institutions because it lets them put on a pair of gloves to keep the hands clean before punching. “No fault suspension” sounds so neat, doesn’t it. It sounds like a risk-management seminar in a conference hotel near Swindon. It still leaves a man suspended, a complaint obscured, and a party leadership looking at a row it did not choose but can no longer avoid, and giving the right wing media a field day, all its other anti Green attacks, suddenly being given more weight by association.

Zack Polanski’s role in this is key as well, it goes well beyond just public presentation or messaging. He has already said that antisemitism must be taken seriously while also warning against its political weaponisation. He’s switched onto this issue, he’s not daft. He has spoken widely about how he reconsidered some of his earlier assumptions about the Labour years, admitting he was wrong about Corbyn, had been taken in by the accusations as well and that the war in Gaza changed how he viewed the credibility of people who had previously spoken with great moral certainty on these issues. That means he is not approaching this without prior awareness of the political terrain, of the convenience of antisemitism accusations in recent years by those who would weaponise such a thing, depraved, bottom feeding individuals as they are. The real question for him is not whether he can find the right public wording to ease immediate pressure from hostile commentators or organised critics. It is whether he can prevent the Green Party’s own internal structures - its committees, regional bodies, officers and complaints processes, all of which are member led - from reproducing the same pattern of defensive concession that damaged Corbyn’s Labour. Political parties do not only lose ground when leaders openly retreat from something. They can also weaken when their wider apparatus absorbs outside pressure and begins to treat accommodation as responsible management.

The mainstream frame of this kind of story is always neat in a way reality is not. A controversial activist. An antisemitism row. A leadership question. A disciplinary response. Everybody takes up their little places on the set and pretends the thing exists in isolation. But there is another angle to this. The other angle asks why this party, why now, why this speed, why this target, why a Jewish anti-Zionist becomes one of the first obvious casualties in a party argument supposedly animated by concern about antisemitism. The other angle asks why the Greens were not treated as a major antisemitism emergency when they were smaller and easier to ignore, and why it didn’t appear until they really got going once the party looked capable of hurting Labour and carrying a sharper anti-war dividing line. The other angle asks why critics who have spent years insisting that every allegation must be treated as morally self-evident suddenly go quiet when anti-Jewish caricatures are used against Polanski from other directions, such as a recent Spectator front cover. The issue stops being an isolated standards problem and becomes a fight over who is allowed to define Palestine politics inside a rising party, the party itself, its members, or dictated to it by a hostile pro Israel press and establishment political machine?

That is why calling this the “Corbyn test” seems rather apt as long as it is used properly. A useful version asks whether the Greens can separate anti-Zionism from antisemitism under pressure, whether they can defend Palestinian solidarity without turning the party into a free-for-all for every fool with a keyboard, and whether they can refuse guilt by headline without pretending every criticism is fake. A lazy version would treat the whole thing as inevitable and waits to see whether Polanski cries, apologises or purges on cue. I don’t for one minute believe that to be the case. Corbyn’s problem was not that he was criticised. Every political leader is criticised. Corbyn’s problem was that he accepted the moral frame built by his enemies and then tried to survive inside it. He tried to work with people who had zero interest in working with him, who solely wanted him brought down. Once you do that, every concession becomes proof of guilt and every apology becomes an admission fee for the next accusation. If the Greens do that now, with the benefit of hindsight and with Gaza having stripped the polish from a lot of these actors, then they will not just be unlucky. They will be showing that they have learned nothing useful from what happened to Corbyn, they would fail the Corbyn Test.

So there is a practical question sitting underneath all this now. What would competence look like here after all of this? It would not look like pretending that the row does not exist. It would not look like waving away antisemitism as though it can only exist on the right. It would not look like throwing random members under a bus every time a newspaper calls. A credible response would involve genuine due process rather than a purely symbolic procedure. That would mean identifiable complaints, clear grounds, specific allegations, and a consistent distinction between anti-Zionist political argument and anti-Jewish racism. It would also require a leadership position that does not allow outside critics to define the party’s moral language for it. At the same time, it would require disciplinary action where it is genuinely justified, because a party that cannot distinguish between principled support for Palestine and conspiratorial or prejudicial rhetoric will make itself easier to attack. That is a difficult balance. It is easier to take an unqualified side and treat every case as simple. But a serious political party needs both enforceable standards and the confidence to uphold them on its own terms without backing down. Without the former, internal discipline breaks down. Without the latter, the party becomes vulnerable to pressure from outside.

What this episode has already established is more limited, but also more concrete, than much of the surrounding rhetoric from the usual suspects suggests. The Greens have now had direct experience of the kind of pressure that can accompany rapid growth, of the intensity with which Palestine-related questions can be contested, and of how quickly disputes over one case can be folded into a wider narrative about the party as a whole. Greenstein’s suspension does not settle every argument about the Greens, but it does underline one point clearly: a party that is more visibly anti-war, more openly pro-Palestine, and more politically relevant than before is unlikely to be allowed to develop without sustained scrutiny and organised challenge. The immediate significance of the case is also difficult to ignore. One of the first prominent examples cited as evidence of alleged antisemitism risk within the party is the suspension of a Jewish anti-Zionist member during a wider dispute over Zionism. That is not a straightforward or self-explanatory outcome, and it is one reason the case has taken on broader political significance, something of a life of its own. If Polanski and the Greens do not recognise the implications of that pattern at this early stage, then future developments are less likely to appear as isolated misunderstandings as opposed to the predictable result of failing to respond clearly to visible establishment pressure. The Corbyn Test is before them here and now, so will they pass or fail it?

TONY GREENSTEIN: The Filibustering & Sabotage of the Zionism is Racism Motion Was With the Connivance of the Green Party Establishment

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Green Party suspends Jewish member for ‘antisemitism’

NOVARA MEDIA: Replicating an Antisemitism Crisis in the Greens Is Proving Tougher Than Some Had Hoped; The Greens Are Britain’s Anti-War Party Now

POLITICS HOME: Zack Polanski: ‘There’s A Lot Of Inauthenticity In Politics, But It’s Not Coming From Me’