Streeting Tried To Bury This - Palantir Was Waiting In The Bill

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Wes Streeting has resigned as Health Secretary claiming he delivered for the NHS, and his final act in the job is now being described by campaigners as the moment patient records were pushed towards Palantir without any meaningful consent. That is quite the exit package. Not a rebuilt health service, not a workforce settled, not emergency care fixed, not a public NHS protected from the companies circling it, but a Health Bill that creates the machinery for a compulsory Single Patient Record while Palantir is already embedded in the NHS data system sitting underneath it. Streeting wanted to walk out of the Department of Health as the man who proved he could deliver, polish the resignation letter, point at a falling waiting list, and then present himself to Labour MPs as the grown-up in the room. Instead, one of Labour’s own left-wing health affiliates, privacy campaigners, and NHS GP and campaigner Dr Neena Jha amongst others have shoved the record back in his face. Jha’s reaction was not gentle professional unease; it was alarm from inside the system, saying Streeting had signed off patient records to Palantir without knowledge or consent. She wrote on X that:

‘As his final act, Wes Streeting just signed off ALL OUR PATIENT RECORDS to Palantir WITHOUT our knowledge or consent & then resigned. “Your medical notes, prescriptions & DNA will be used however a politician decides; you’ll have no say & no choice” TO PALANTIR!!!’

The public stake is not Westminster gossip, not leadership positioning, not the usual Labour court intrigue where the same five courtiers pretend the furniture moving around counts as democracy. It is your medical notes, your prescriptions, your scans, your test results, your vulnerabilities, your history with your GP, and who gets power over the record that was supposed to sit inside a relationship of clinical trust.

Streeting’s resignation letter opened with the claim that he had delivered against the targets Keir Starmer set him when he became Health Secretary, and he put the waiting list right at the front because that is the number he needed to carry him into the next fight. In March, NHS England said 65.3 per cent of patients were waiting within eighteen weeks, clearing the interim 65 per cent target, and the overall waiting list had fallen to 7.11 million treatments. Streeting claimed the list fell by 110,000 in a single month, the biggest monthly drop outside Covid since 2008, and he called it proof that his plan for the NHS was working. Very neat, very tidy, very useful for a man leaving office and eyeing the party crown, which is exactly when neat numbers deserve to be treated like a suspiciously clean kitchen after a student house party. The problem is that independent NHS analysis says around 90,000 to 100,000 of that 110,000 March fall came from unreported or unvalidated removals, with roughly 350,000 removals overall and around 100,000 above the usual level. Those are patients coming off the list for administrative reasons therefore, not necessarily because they received treatment, and that distinction is the difference between clearing a queue and rubbing names off the clipboard. Proper validation can be legitimate when records are wrong, duplicated, outdated, or when patients no longer need treatment, but a Health Secretary cannot build a leadership audition on a falling number while glossing over what made the number fall. Streeting’s boast therefore carries less like delivery and more like a press release balanced on a data-cleaning exercise.

Now let’s bring the Socialist Health Association input into the story. It is a Labour-affiliated health organisation with roots going back to 1931, it is one of the few left leaning parts of Starmer’s Party remaining and it has spent its existence arguing for a publicly provided health service rather than one hollowed out by outsourcing, private finance, and corporate dependency. You can imagine how much notice of them someone like Streeting will have taken therefore. Its response to Streeting’s resignation letter did not merely say the man had been a bit disappointing, which would have been a waste of a perfectly good keyboard. It asked whether his tenure actually fixed anything, or whether his rhetoric had covered a record that moved the NHS closer to its ultimate demise. It says he inherited an NHS in critical condition after almost four decades of private-sector involvement and chronic underinvestment, with the British Medical Association estimating a £423 billion real-terms funding deficit and the NHS estate repair bill moving from £14 billion towards almost £16 billion during his time in office. It says the Treasury put in only £29 billion of additional funding for the parliamentary term, while Streeting leaned further into the private sector. It says he had received almost £400,000 from private healthcare interests, more than 60 per cent of his donations. A politician who takes that money and then sells private provision as pragmatism does not get to act shocked when the public notices which doors keep opening for him.

Streeting’s wider NHS record gives that data scandal its setting, because the Single Patient Record is not arriving in a health service he stabilised first. Emergency care remained in crisis, with April 2026 figures showing 76.9 per cent of all A&E patients seen within four hours, but only 63.8 per cent in Type 1 major emergency departments, where the serious pressure sits. Another 47,750 patients waited more than twelve hours on trolleys after a decision to admit had already been made, which is a grotesque way of telling people the system has technically accepted they need a bed while still leaving them without one. Resident doctors had gone through fifteen rounds of strike action since March 2023, including a six-day walkout in April 2026, and the total cost to the NHS since 2023 had exceeded £3 billion. The same dispute saw 93 per cent of resident doctors voting to continue strike action in a re-ballot, after years of real-terms pay erosion and arguments over training places, staffing and patient safety. Streeting’s chosen contribution included accusing doctors of holding the country to ransom, calling demands absurd, and sneering at “moaning minnies,” because apparently the best way to rebuild a workforce relationship is to sound like a man trying to win a pub argument by shouting louder. A Health Secretary who leaves with emergency care under that pressure, doctors still furious, and the NHS being reorganised from the top down has not earned the right to treat a single waiting-list month as a plug to be the next PM on the basis of supposed success.

Streeting’s top-down reorganisation made the contradiction sharper because he had previously said abolishing NHS England was the last thing he wanted to do, and then he announced precisely that. NHS England is the arm’s-length body created under the 2012 reforms to run much of the health service in England, and abolishing it hands more power back to ministers in Whitehall. Now for those in the know about how NHS England has provided cover for more privatisation this can be seen as good news. That can sound democratic if you say it quickly and keep moving, but in Streeting’s hands it landed alongside thousands of job cuts, reductions in Integrated Care Board staffing budgets, and a row over redundancy costs. Integrated Care Boards are the local NHS bodies meant to plan services for their areas, and cutting their capacity while demanding national transformation leaves local systems carrying orders without the staffing to absorb them. The abolition also came after Streeting had commissioned a review that criticised the old Lansley reforms for damaging the NHS for a decade, only for Streeting to impose another structural upheaval on a service that needed stability, staff and money. The joke, if you have a bleak enough sense of humour and an oxygen mask handy, is that the man who said he was ending one disastrous reorganisation decided the cure was another reorganisation. That keeps central control moving upwards while the frontline remains short of beds, short of staff, and short of time.

Streeting’s Health Bill then takes that centralising instinct and applies it to patient data. The Single Patient Record is sold as a simple convenience, one record available across the system so patients do not have to repeat their story every time they see a different doctor, nurse, hospital, clinic or care service. On the surface, that sounds sensible, because nobody wants a frail patient or a maternity patient or someone in an emergency having to explain their entire medical history while the system rummages through disconnected files. The Government’s own impact assessment says the record is intended to hold a person’s medical history from birth, including diagnoses, physiological data, imaging, lab results, treatments, prescriptions and care plans, initially across primary and secondary care before expanding towards adult social care. The Bill gives the Secretary of State power to establish the system, require or authorise providers and their IT suppliers to feed data into it, require providers to use it, and push information back into source clinical systems. That is no longer just a better filing cabinet in which case; it is a ministerial power structure wrapped in the language of convenience. The Bill also allows regulations to say that processing patient information through the system does not breach an obligation of confidence. Confidentiality becomes something a minister can route around by regulation, which leaves the patient carrying trust while the state carries the override.

And so this is where Palantir enters the picture. Palantir comes in because the NHS already has a Federated Data Platform contract led by Palantir Technologies UK Limited, awarded in November 2023 for seven years and covering up to 240 NHS organisations. Palantir is a US data analytics company whose systems are used by governments and large institutions to connect, organise and analyse data across complex systems. In the NHS, the Federated Data Platform is presented as a way to connect operational data across hospitals, waiting lists, discharge planning and other services, and NHS England says Palantir acts as a processor under data protection law rather than as the owner of the data. That reassurance is supposed to make everyone relax, as if the ordinary patient sits at home thinking, well thank goodness the terrifying bit is only a processor/controller distinction and not the old-fashioned kind of corporate extraction. The problem is not solved by saying Palantir does not own the data though. The problem is that Streeting’s Bill creates wider legal routes for centralised patient records while Palantir is already leading the data platform contract under the NHS. Recent reporting on the data platform has raised concerns about external staff from Palantir and other contractors being given broad administrator access to identifiable patient data inside the National Data Integration Tenant, which forms part of the Federated Data Platform. NHS England says safeguards, clearance, approvals and audits apply, but the public trust problem remains inside the architecture Streeting leaves.

medConfidential’s warning cuts through that architecture because it calls the proposed system a Single Palantir Record, and yes, that phrase is campaigning language, but it is campaigning language aimed at a real structure. medConfidential is a UK campaign organisation focused on the confidentiality and use of medical data, and its argument is that Streeting’s Bill leaves patients without the meaningful choice they would expect when their most sensitive records are being centralised. It says the record would contain medical notes, prescriptions and DNA sequence, controlled through political powers, with the existing GP opt-out at risk if the regulations are left unchanged. The Bill itself does not need to print “Palantir” in large red letters to create the problem, because the company is already in the NHS data infrastructure and the legislation creates the data flows that make centralisation more powerful. Schedule 7 also allows personal information to be disclosed where the Secretary of State considers disclosure a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim, which is a very polite way of saying a politician gets a wide gate and patients get a nice leaflet if they are lucky. Campaigners also warn that the Bill creates more protection for the Federated Data Platform to embed itself than for patients to refuse. The medical record then stops looking like a confidential clinical tool and starts looking like infrastructure waiting for permission.

Doctors can already see where this goes, because once patients believe their records may be used beyond the purpose they understood, some will withhold information, delay disclosure, or lose trust in the very people treating them. A system built to gather more data can end up making patients less honest with clinicians. Streeting leaves behind a data plan that depends on trust while giving patients every reason to withdraw it.

Streeting’s defenders will say the Single Patient Record is about safety, efficiency and joined-up care, and there is a sane version of that argument. Patients should not be harmed because one part of the NHS cannot see what another part already knows. Doctors should not be forced to treat people without all the necessary information because records sit in different systems that refuse to talk to each other. No serious person wants a health service where modernisation means fax-machine nostalgia with a stethoscope. The sane option was to pause the Bill, publish a full consent and opt-out framework, explain precisely how the GP opt-out would be protected, separate the Single Patient Record from Palantir-linked infrastructure, and guarantee that patient data would remain under public control for public care. Streeting did not leave that as his final settlement. He left sweeping powers, future regulations, broad gateways, a confidentiality override, and a data platform already led by the company campaigners have been warning about for years. A Health Secretary who genuinely wanted public trust would have built the protections first and the pipes second. Streeting appears to have built the pipes and left everyone else to argue over whether the locks might be added later.

Streeting’s leadership problem now therefore, aside from the fact he’s about as popular as smallpox, is that his supposed strength has become the prosecution’s evidence. He wanted to stand on competence, delivery and hard-headed reform, the same old Labour right sales pitch where being close to private money is apparently proof of seriousness and talking down to staff is somehow management. The Socialist Health Association has turned that into a record of waiting-list spin, private-sector dependence, emergency-care failure, workforce conflict, NHS England abolition, corporate capture and data centralisation. medConfidential has taken the harmless-sounding Single Patient Record and forced the Palantir connection into plain view. People like Dr Neena Jha has supplied the clinical alarm from inside the patient relationship Streeting’s Bill places under pressure. NHS England’s own numbers give him a partial defence on a narrow waiting-time target, but the administrative removals, trolley waits, strike record, reorganisation turmoil and data powers strip away the clean story he needed. He did not resign with the NHS fixed. He resigned with a falling number in one hand and a patient record power grab in the other. If Wes Streeting wants power after this, the question is not whether he can run the NHS. The question is why anyone would let him anywhere near the files.

SOURCES:

SHA: SHA response to Wes Streeting’s resignation letter; The Socialist Health Association

MEDCONFIDENTIAL: Wes Streeting’s final Bill

NHS ENGLAND: Health service hits 18 week target amid half-million waiting list drop; Federated Data Platform: contract explainer

THE LOWDOWN: Beware of Streeting’s selective statistics as he bids for top job

NUFFIELD TRUST: Why is the planned care waiting list coming down and what does the data really tell us?; Centralisation, silencing and control: likely flashpoints for the new Health Bill

UK GOVERNMENT: Health Bill: Single Patient Record and Information Sharing Impact Assessment

DIGITAL HEALTH: Palantir to be granted ‘unlimited access’ to NHS patient data

PULSE TODAY: GPs not comfortable providing patient data to Palantir-led FDP, says ICB

NEENA JHA (X):