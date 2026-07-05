Starmer’s YouTube Demands Hit A BBC-Shaped Wall; The Proof Is Brutal

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Right, so Keir Starmer’s Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, a woman who has just now decided to take herself and her department off of Twitter due because despite it being her brief, legislating its behaviour appears to be beyond her has gone to Parliament with a plan for “trusted news” online, because apparently Independent media outlets are a much safer target.

What counts as trusted news though? Public service media. The mainstream outlets, legacy news. It must be highly visible. Easy to discover. The sort of news the government likes given a boost over those that actually hold them to account.

But the moment a government starts saying certain news outlets should be made more visible on YouTube amongst other platforms, you have to ask who gets picked. You have to ask who gets pushed aside. You have to ask who decides which outlets count as trusted and which ones are apparently just grubby little peasants shouting into the digital ether.

People did not wander away from mainstream outlets like the BBC because they couldn’t find it. The BBC is hardly hidden. ITV is not buried in a cave. Sky News has not been living under a tarp behind the bins.

People went elsewhere because, on issue after issue, legacy media gave them reasons to go elsewhere.

And now the government’s answer appears to be: well, perhaps the old outlets need better placement.

Not better trust. Not better accountability. Better placement.

Not “let’s fund more journalism.” Not “let’s make sure properly regulated independent publishers aren’t buried by platform monopolies.” Not “let’s ask why the public has stopped believing the old news brands.”

No, the word is prominence.

And prominence is one of those words that shuffles into the room looking harmless, then leaves with your wallet and half the furniture.

On YouTube, prominence is not theory. It is the feed. It is search. It is recommendation. It is whether people see you at all, or whether you’re shoved down below whatever approved blob of legacy content the state has decided needs their helping hand.

And the government can dress that up as trusted news all it likes. Fine. Let’s talk about trust then.

Let’s have that conversation properly, because if the BBC as a for instance is anywhere near the front of this so-called trusted-news queue, then the whole queue has a problem. So I want to start with this.

BBC edit on one side. Original footage on the other. And that is of course just one example, but a pretty emphatic one I think.

Now, I’m not about to turn Donald Trump into Tiny Tim in a Victorian doorway here, the man could trip over his own ego and sue the pavement for treason.

But that’s the point.

Even with Trump, even with January 6, even with all the reasons in the world to criticise him, you still have to show the audience what happened honestly. You don’t get to stitch bits together and create a stronger impression because the target is someone everyone in your newsroom already thinks is awful.

That’s not trust. That’s editing with a destination already in mind. That’s not reporting the news, that is confecting it.

And when a flagship BBC programme gets caught doing that, when apologies follow, when senior heads roll, then the government cannot just stroll in afterwards and say: ah yes, trusted news, let’s make that lot more prominent.

Trusted why?

Because the building is bigger?

Because the logo is older?

Because the presenters look like they know which fork to use at a state banquet?

That’s not a trust test. That’s a class system with a broadcast licence.

And then there’s Gaza of course and I’m sticking with the BBC, though of course none of this is unique to them.

The BBC can barely bring itself to call things what they are half the time when it comes to the Middle East. The word genocide gets treated like it carries rabies. The coverage gets sanded down, softened, balanced and both-sidesed into sludge, until you’re watching the destruction of a people described like a planning dispute.

And of all the examples that might spring to mind on this score, the BBC Gaza documentary row still remains one of the most egregious.

Not because Palestinian suffering needed less attention. It needed far more. Properly. Honestly. Without the BBC tying itself in knots trying to avoid upsetting the wrong people and editorialising itself into cold soup.

It matters because the BBC’s own editorial machine got into trouble on disclosure, oversight and trust.

So if ministers want to hold the BBC up as part of the trusted-news furniture, fine. Let’s inspect the furniture.

And again, the point is not that the BBC made one mistake and therefore everything it has ever done should be thrown into the sea with a ceremonial anvil.

The point is simpler than that. The BBC is not trusted. Ministers might like it, because they hold it by the purse-strings, but people increasingly do not.

It is an institution. It has pressures. It has politics. It has senior people. It has boardroom problems. It has people like Robbie Gibb sitting on the board, with all the questions that have been raised around Zionist influence and Gaza coverage. It has Raffi Berg, whose role in Middle East coverage has been the subject of serious accusations and internal concern. All of these give people pause for doubt. Trust is earned, it cannot be imposed or legislated.

When people say they do not trust BBC coverage of Israel and Palestine, they are not inventing it. They are reacting to a record. To omissions. To language choices. To what gets named and what gets blurred. To which deaths get a human face and which deaths get folded into “conflict.” When the BBC misleads even over Donald Trump it broadens the doubt to have people wondering what else they might be spinning instead of reporting. Why should we trust you when you do this?

So when the government says trusted news should be made more prominent, the question we all have to be asking is why should this institution get trusted by default?

We’ll come back to that word prominence here, because prominence means position doesn’t it? It means being the good shelf. It means the front window. It means, on YouTube, the difference between being seen and being buried under three panel shows, a BBC explainer, and some helpful government-approved content with a thumbnail that looks like a tax form learned to smile.

And that is why YouTube is kicking off over this as well.

And sure, YouTube has its own platform interests here, and it is perfectly entitled to defend how discovery works on its own service. Nobody needs to pretend this is a charitable intervention from Silicon Valley here.

But that does not make the warning coming from them as well wrong either.

Just because the government wants to create a system where certain outlets are deemed “trusted” and therefore made more prominent and are demanding YouTube amend their own algorithm to suit this authoritarianism, then everyone outside that circle has a right to ask the basic questions about them.

Who picked them?

Who checks them?

Who corrects them?

Who gets to appeal when they are left out?

When the next editorial balls up bites them in the a*se does their trusted status take a knock or do they need not worry about accuracy anymore?

And why does the word “trusted” seem to arrive already leaning towards the same legacy outlets whose own record helped create the trust problem in the first place?

And this is where YouTube’s warning finds itself firmly on solid ground.

They are not just saying, “we dislike regulation.” They are saying the UK government’s consultation could bring in mandatory changes to how content is discovered on YouTube.

They say this could direct audiences away from your channel towards the old increasingly abandoned legacy media instead.

This is not some dusty media-policy argument happening in a committee room where everyone has the emotional range of a stapler, you can imagine a Cabinet meeting with Starmer very much being like that.

But this is about whether viewers still get to choose the creators they came to watch, or whether legacy broadcasters get handed a “privileged position” and get shoved in their faces instead because ministers have decided they belong in the trusted category.

YouTube’s own notice spells out the consequence in response to the government’s public consultation on this which, for the love of God please partake in. I’ll post the link. If traditional broadcasters are pushed forward, other people get pushed back. Independent journalists. Educators. Digital-first businesses. Creators who built their audiences without the privilege of a licence fee, without a flashy legacy newsroom with people milling around behind a glass screen, without a decades-old broadcast slot, or a bespoke television channel and without the state quietly holding the ladder for them as trust sees them slip and slide on the rungs.

If people choose independent media, and then the platform is required to give legacy media better placement anyway, that is not trust. That is queue-jumping with a public-service badge pinned to the jacket and it will be YouTube being accused of pushing pro government narratives when they’ve been legislated into doing it.

And YouTube says this could happen regardless of what you the audience actually want to see.

That’s the whole fight.

User choice on one side. State-backed enforced prominence on the other.

This is most of all where the government’s establishment line falls apart. They can call it trusted news. They can call it prominence. They can call it discoverability. They can put it in a Green Paper and make it sound like a civic renewal seminar when what we’re really talking about is who gets the best shelf space.

If the effect is that legacy broadcasters get lifted up and independent creators get pushed further out of sight, placing their ability to continue at stake as that would obviously do, then independent media has every right to ask who is really being protected here.

The public, or the old broadcasters who lost their audiences through their own doing?

People did not come to independent channels by accident. They came because they were looking for something they were not getting from the old media. They built a relationship with creators, journalists and commentators who speak directly to them, answer to them, correct in front of them, and survive only if that audience keeps coming back and will fall if the audience can no longer find them.

YouTube calls that the creator-audience bond.

And whatever else you might think of YouTube, on that point they are right.

If ministers want trusted news, then define trust properly. Define it by accountability. Define it by corrections. Define it by independent regulation. Define it by transparency. Define it by whether the public can challenge an outlet when it gets something wrong.

Do not define it by who already had the biggest studio, or who looks most familiar to Westminster.

And definitely do not define it by giving legacy media a better seat on YouTube after viewers already chose to ditch them.

And for me, this is the bit that annoys me most, because the lazy line is always: oh well, independent media, who checks them? Why should we trust them.

Well, some of us are checked.

I’m regulated by IMPRESS.

There is a code. There are standards. There is a complaints route, it’s in the description of every video since I got regulated. There are obligations around accuracy, corrections, fact and opinion, misrepresentation. All the things we are told supposedly separate proper journalism from the wild west.

So why doesn’t that count here?

If the government genuinely cares about trust, why is the test not accountability?

Why is it not correction?

Why is it not whether the outlet has a regulator, a complaints process, a standards code, a way for the public to challenge it when it gets something wrong?

Why does the conversation begin here with the old broadcasters? The same old brands. The same old buildings. The same old faces, now apparently needing a state-assisted leg-up on the very platforms where independent media manages to compete with them, because that does not look like trust.

It looks like status.

It looks like legacy protection dressed up as public safety.

And that is why those BBC clips matter and again I could have used numerous other clips from numerous other stations.

The question is why should the state help legacy media get better placement on YouTube when those same institutions have not solved the trust problem that drove people away in the first place?

Because if trust is earned, then prove it.

If trust means regulation, include regulated independents, or is mark your own homework IPSO more trustworthy than Leveson compliant IMPRESS? That’s another issue to raise entirely, which I’ll not go into here but give it some thought.

If trust means correction, show the correction record.

If trust means transparency, open the process up properly then.

But if trust just means “old outlet ministers recognise and happen to prefer,” then stop pretending this is about misinformation.

It’s about control of what we see. 1984 eat your heart out.

This government is not rebuilding trust. It is trying to manage where distrust goes.

People did not leave legacy media because we forgot how to find it, we know the channel numbers, we just switched over. We left because we watched the coverage, saw the gaps, saw the framing, saw the edits, saw the evasions, saw the way some lives are humanised and others are get under “complex situation,” or “unfortunate event” and decided they wanted something else closer resembling the uncensored truth.

And now, instead of asking why that happened, Starmer’s government appears to be asking how the old media can be made more prominent on the platforms that broke its monopoly.

They lost trust. They need to answer for that themselves.

Support Independent media.

For more on Nandy’s recent runner from Elon Musk’s X, because regulating that cesspit is apparently too difficult, punching down on independent media on YouTube is apparently much easier – well, we’ll see about that – check out more on that story here.

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