Starmer’s Palestine Protest Smear Has One Fatal Flaw; And It’s Huge

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Right, so Keir Starmer’s pro Palestine protest smear has one fatal flaw, and it is not exactly tucked away in the small print of his nonsense either. Keir Starmer, the Labour Prime Minister, says Jewish people must not be conflated with Israel, which is correct. British Jews are not Benjamin Netanyahu, not the Israeli cabinet, not the Israeli army, not Israeli siege policy, not the bombing of Gaza, not the starvation of Palestinians, not the settlements, not the ministers openly describing Palestinian life as disposable. But then Starmer does what he always does and turns around to show his other face and begins treating protest against Israel as a threat to Jewish people, treats anti-Zionist language as a policing problem, and uses real Jewish fear to put Palestine marches under the kosh. You’ve not been caught lying again have you Keith? Not being a smarmy managerial hypocrite again have you? That is not fighting antisemitic conflation. That is doing the conflation in such a way that you hope nobody notices the contradiction and hope everyone gives you a rousing round of applause instead as yet more of our freedoms get seized in the interests of another state. His case only works if Israel, Zionism, Jewish identity and Palestine protest are blurred together, and that leaves him standing inside his own hypocrisy so lets lay the receipts out on the table.

Starmer has moved from real antisemitic attacks into pressure on Palestine protest, and that is the public action that has made this row about more than concern for Jewish safety. After the Golders Green attack, after wider fears about antisemitism, after official language about Jewish communities feeling frightened, angry and unsafe in their own country, Starmer said the government would use the “full force of the state.” Protection from hatred is not the problem there. Jewish people should be protected from attacks, threats, harassment, intimidation and collective blame, without hesitation and without some idiot pretending that a hate crime becomes complicated because Israel exists. The problem arrives when the same move starts reaching for protest bans, tougher action on protest language, and the idea that repeated Palestine marches have some cumulative effect which can be treated as a reason to restrict them. That turns a duty to protect Jewish people into a tool for disciplining people protesting against Israeli state violence, and the first thing missing is the causal chain.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised three attempted murder charges against Essa Suleiman, a 45-year-old man, after two men were stabbed in Golders Green and another man was attacked elsewhere in London on the same day. That third alleged victim is not a spare detail for the bottom of the story, because reporting has named him as Ishmail Hussein, a Muslim man in Southwark, and court reporting has said prosecutors described Suleiman attacking him at his home before travelling to Golders Green. The public story has been narrowed around two Jewish victims in a Jewish area, while the same charge sheet also contains a Muslim victim, reportedly someone Suleiman knew, attacked earlier that morning. Two visibly Jewish men being stabbed in Golders Green is terrifying for Jewish people watching it, and nobody serious should pretend otherwise. But leaving Ishmail Hussein in the background while building a national argument about antisemitism, terror, Palestine protest and protest restrictions gives the public a thinner case than the court has actually been asked to consider. A horrible knife attack has been made to carry a political conclusion that the public evidence has not yet carried.

The Metropolitan Police have said Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation, and that alone tells you why the case has to be handled carefully, because counter-terror involvement is not the same thing as proof that Palestine marches caused the attack. The published charging decision is attempted murder and possession of a blade; it is not a public charging decision proving that pro-Palestine protesters had anything to do with it. Starmer can point at the attack, he can point at the fear, he can point at the marches, but he still has to produce the bridge between them. That is not some lawyerly little escape tunnel for people who want to dodge antisemitism. It is the difference between prosecuting the man accused of violence and smearing hundreds of thousands of people who were not there, did not organise it, and have not been shown to have any link to it. Once the Muslim victim is put back into the story, the neat political version gets even harder to sell, because the case no longer sits comfortably inside the box ministers are trying to use for a pro Palestine protest crackdown.

The evidence problem gets worse once the antisemitism figures come into the picture. The Home Office recorded 2,873 religious hate crimes targeted at Jewish people in England and Wales in the year ending March 2025, including the Metropolitan Police figures. That was 29 per cent of religious hate crimes where the perceived targeted religion was recorded, and the rate was 106 offences per 10,000 Jewish people, the highest rate for any religious group. Those numbers do not need minimising. They need respecting. They prove Jewish fear is grounded in real recorded hostility. They do not prove that Palestine marches caused those offences though, it is far more likely to be caused by the genocide being committed by Israel and the conflation that criticism of Israel is criticism of all Jews. Zionism is the biggest threat to Jewish communities everywhere.

Starmer’s shortcut around this though is to treat atmosphere as evidence, and that is how government smears build momentum. A chant becomes a threat by default. A flag becomes an allegation. A march becomes a hostile environment before anyone has to show who committed what, who organised what, who encouraged what, and who is actually responsible for any specific crime. “Globalise the intifada” is an obvious example because the word intifada means uprising or shaking off, not terrorism as a dictionary definition, while the Israel-Palestine context makes the phrase contested, frightening to some, and politically loaded. That is exactly why context, intent and conduct matter. Disputed language cannot be used as a magic button that turns every protester into an antisemite, because if ministers can do that, evidence has been replaced by ministerial mood and the right to protest sits under police interpretation.

Starmer’s own words make the contradiction harder for him, not easier. If Jewish people are not Israel, then opposition to Israel is not opposition to Jewish people. If British Jews are not responsible for Israeli state violence, then anger at Israeli state violence cannot automatically be treated as danger to British Jews. If conflating Jews with Israel is antisemitic, then a Prime Minister should not use Jewish fear as the route into restricting protest against Israel. This is not complicated. It is only made to look complicated by the noises made by the Westminster bubble, where something basic gets covered in phrases like cumulative impact, community cohesion, public order and policing of language until a civil liberty starts looking like an administrative inconvenience. Starmer is not being asked to solve a philosophical puzzle. He is being asked not to rely on that dangerous fusion of Jewish identity and Israeli state power that he himself also says is dangerous.

Ephraim Mirvis, the Chief Rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth, has become relevant here because public life repeatedly treats him as a major Jewish religious authority, and his own language shows how that fusion is built. In May 2025, at a conference in Jerusalem attended by senior Israeli figures, he said: “If you are anti-Zionist, you are also anti-Jewish,” and then added that anti-Zionism was anti-Judaism. That is not a careful separation of Jewish identity from the Israeli state. That is a public collapse of anti-Zionism into hostility to Jews, made by a heavily platformed figure whose words carry far beyond his own religious constituency. Plenty of Jewish people will agree with him, plenty absolutely will not, and public life has no business pretending the first group is the whole community while the second group gets pushed into the margins like an awkward chair at a badly organised fundraiser, yet that of course is the trick. Some Jews don’t count, especially if they are on the left or anti-Zionist. A government that keeps treating that pro-Israel line as the natural voice for all Jews narrows the public picture of Jewish life and distorts it for political ideology.

Britain’s Jewish population is small, and that makes public representation carry more weight than politicians might like to admit. Census data for England and Wales recorded 287,360 people identifying as Jewish through religion, ethnic group or both in 2021, about half of one per cent of the usual resident population. Many people therefore encounter Jewish political opinion less through broad everyday contact and more through the public voices repeatedly put in front of them. If those voices are mainly pro-Israel institutional figures, if Jewish dissent is treated as fringe, if anti-Zionist Jews are made invisible unless they can be used as a curiosity, then the public is not being shown Jewish diversity. The same 2025 survey of British Jews recorded Zionist identification at 64 per cent, anti-Zionist identification rising from 8 per cent in 2022 to 12 per cent in 2025, and among Jews aged 20 to 29 it found 24 per cent identified as anti-Zionist while another 20 per cent were non-Zionist. That is not one political voice in a skullcap. That is disagreement, age, history, fear, attachment, disillusionment and argument inside Jewish life.

Jewish voices inside Palestine solidarity are therefore not decorative evidence for protesters to wave when the government starts shouting antisemitism. Jewish blocs on marches, anti-Zionist Jewish groups, Jewish critics of Israeli state violence and Jewish people saying not in our name are living evidence against Starmer’s lazy interpretation of the country. They show that support for Palestinian freedom is not automatically hostility to Jews. They show that Jewish safety and Palestinian freedom are not opposites. They show, in public, the very separation that ministers claim to defend in speeches and undermine in practice. When those voices are ignored, the official story gets cleaner for Starmer, because he can talk as if Jewish fear sits on one side and Palestine protest sits on the other, with the state led by Sir Keir Starmer gallantly standing in the middle like a very dull knight in a badly fitted suit of armour. Clearly not one of Lord Alli’s. But the serious point is that Jewish dissent removes that convenience.

The state’s answer to that inconvenience is not more visibility for Jewish diversity, but more pressure on the spaces where that diversity is visible. Palestine marches are often where ordinary people see Jews and non-Jews standing together against Israeli state violence, and that is awkward for the desired narrative. It is a public correction to the idea that Israel speaks for all Jews. It is also one of the few places where people can see, in a single image, that criticism of Israel is not hatred of Jewish people, and that solidarity with Palestinians is not a masked form of anti-Jewish politics. Restricting those marches does not remove antisemitic conflation from public life. It removes one of the visible counters to that conflation, leaving the official, pro-Israel, institutionally approved version of Jewish representation with even more public space.

The Crime and Policing Bill has already laid out the wider government machinery around all of this. Parliament has considered amendments around the cumulative impact of protests, with provisions aimed at allowing police to take account of repeated processions and assemblies in the same area when deciding whether serious disruption thresholds are met. The government presents that kind of language as responsible and administrative, which is always how rights get softened up before someone starts carving them up. Nobody says “we are here today to make dissent easier to crush.” They say cumulative impact, community disruption, balancing rights, policing resources, and suddenly the person objecting to genocide is treated like a traffic management problem. The paperwork does the political work. It turns repeated public anger at state violence into a condition the police can weigh against future protest.

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, a legal advocacy organisation working on Palestinian rights, has called Starmer’s approach a reckless assault on free expression. Jewish Voice for Liberation, a Jewish socialist organisation critical of Israel and opposed to conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism, has warned that politicians and police are dangerously merging antisemitism with criticism of Israel. Index on Censorship, a free-expression organisation, has argued that banning pro-Palestine protest would not solve antisemitism and would damage a fundamental and necessary right.

Now these are not identical voices with identical politics, but they do converge on the same danger: the state is reaching for restrictions on protest while claiming it is merely protecting people from hate. Starmer wants that to sound like responsible government. It looks much more like a government taking a real community fear and using it as a crowbar against a movement it wants weakened.

The selective concern becomes even harder to defend once the wider Israel-facing context is brought back into view. Data obtained through a freedom of information request to the Israeli military has shown more than 2,000 Britons serving in the Israeli Defence Forces during the Gaza genocide, including more than 50 people identified as lone soldiers rather than dual nationals. Incidentally Ephraim Mirvis’s own son Daniel, who lives in Israel, has been reported as being called to serve in the IDF after October 7, with Mirvis describing a mixture of pride and anxiety over parents of IDF soldiers. That does not make British Jews responsible for Israel, because they are not, but it does make the selective concern harder to swallow when peaceful Palestine marches are treated as the obvious danger and British-linked service in the Israeli military, especially when close to the kind of sources used to represent mainstream Jewry in the media, is pushed into the background.

A legal complaint submitted to police has also alleged war crimes by ten British nationals serving in the Israeli military. UK Lawyers for Israel, a pro-Israel legal campaign group, has publicised interventions over the Open University’s use of ancient Palestine, pressure over British Museum wording, and complaints around Palestinian children’s artwork in a London hospital. None of that justifies antisemitism against Jewish people. However, it does show how absurd it is to pretend peaceful marches are the obvious danger while British-linked participation in Israeli state violence, institutional pressure over Palestinian expression, and the policing of Palestine literally as a word are treated as background noise.

The genocide case against Israel can’t be pushed out of the room for ministerial comfort either. The International Court of Justice has ordered provisional measures in South Africa’s case under the Genocide Convention, and a United Nations commission has concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Palestinians have been bombed, displaced, starved, stripped of homes, hospitals, schools and whole neighbourhoods, while British ministers have tried to keep the political conversation on civility, protest tone and public order. People are not stupid when it comes to this. People are not marching because they woke up one morning with a sudden urge to upset Home Office sensitivities. They are marching because Palestinians are being killed, and because Britain is not some distant spectator to Israel’s violence. Britain provides diplomatic cover, military cooperation, political backing and public excuses, all of which help Israel keep going. When Starmer or one of his Labour drones turns that protest into the suspect, Palestinian suffering gets pushed out, and the British state’s discomfort becomes the story instead, which, as much as they deserve to be uncomfortable, still buries the more important point.

Starmer’s version of safety therefore comes with a political price tag attached. Real safety would mean protecting Jewish schools, synagogues, community centres and individuals from actual threats and actual violence. Real safety would mean prosecuting actual offenders, not assigning guilt to a mass movement by proximity and insinuation. Real safety would mean telling the public, plainly and repeatedly, that British Jews are not responsible for Israel, that anti-Zionist Jews are still Jews, that criticism of Israel is not automatically antisemitism, and that collective blame against Jewish people is poison. Starmer’s move does something else. It keeps Jewish fear attached to the protection of Israel from protest, keeps Palestine solidarity under suspicion, and keeps the government’s own role in backing Israel away from the centre of the argument. The Met Police are no better now assigning 100 officers to exclusively protect Jewish communities. Amazing that despite being starved of resource, this can be mobilised just like that, but it also speaks to that Jewish fear narrative being fed into.

Starmer’s protest smear can be turned back on him because the weakness is built into the move itself. He wants the authority of anti-racism while using the logic of collective association. He wants to condemn antisemitic conflation while treating opposition to Israel as a Jewish safety problem. He wants to protect Jewish people from being blamed for Israel while making protest against Israel a reason to police the streets in the name of Jewish protection. The answer is not to deny antisemitism, because that would be false. The answer is to take antisemitism seriously enough to refuse its use as a dirty little tool of state management. If Starmer says Jews are not Israel, hold him to it. If he says Palestine protesters are driving antisemitic danger, demand the proof because he can’t have it both ways. If he says Palestine protest is the threat, point to the Jewish voices inside it, because his case only stands while that distinction stays buried. The smear does not survive the thing it was built to avoid: Jewish people are not Israel, Palestine protest is not antisemitism, and Starmer is using the conflation he claims to oppose. Call him out for it and anyone else doing likewise, because this needs to become the prevailing narrative that gets pushed back on every single time if we’re to ever beat it. Starmer has opened himself up to be rinsed over this, so why waste any more time?

Special thanks to my good friend Caitlin Liebenberg, whose unpublished research notes supplied the core argument structure and framing for this video, tons of work that I hope I’ve done justice to and given everything I’ve covered I think they smashed it don’t you?

SOURCES:

UK GOVERNMENT: Prime Minister’s remarks at No10 Tackling Antisemitism Forum: 5 May 2026; PM remarks from criminal justice roundtable: 30 April 2026

CPS: Man charged with attempted murders after double stabbing in Golders Green

MET POLICE: Man charged in connection with attack in Barnet

UK PARLIAMENT: Amendment 372 to Crime and Policing Bill

HANSARD: Crime and Policing Bill

ONS: Jewish identity, England and Wales: Census 2021

INSTITUTE FOR JEWISH POLICY RESEARCH: Two years after the October 7 attacks: British Jewish views on antisemitism, Israel and Jewish life

ICJ: Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip; Order of 26 January 2024

OHCHR: Israel has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip, UN Commission finds

ICJP: Starmer’s crackdown on Pro Palestinian protest is a reckless and cynical assault on freedom of speech; UK Government amendment to Crime and Policing bill is a draconian and dangerous crackdown on British civil rights

JVL: Dangerous distortions to deny our duty to demonstrate

INDEX ON CENSORSHIP: Banning pro-Palestine protest in the UK is no solution to antisemitism

DECLASSIFIED UK: Over 2000 Britons served for Israel amid Gaza genocide

JUSTICEINFO: Dual nationals accused of war crimes in Gaza

UKLFI: Open University agrees to change use of ancient Palestine following UKLFI intervention; British Museum under pressure to change historically inaccurate use of Palestine

JEWISH NEWS: Chief Rabbi: If you are anti-Zionist, you are anti-Jewis

AL JAZEERA: UK’s Starmer eyes banning some pro-Palestine protests

LBC: Call out ‘Globalise the Intifada’ chanters at pro-Palestine marches, Starmer says

5PILLARS: Why is the Muslim victim of London’s knife rampage getting less attention?

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Golders Green attacks: A Muslim was also stabbed - not that you’d know

CAITLIN LIEBENBERG: Unpublished research notes supplied to the channel, May 2026. Used for argument structure, framing, and conceptual analysis; public factual claims checked against the open sources listed above.