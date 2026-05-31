Starmer’s Palestine Crackdown Just Blew Up In His Face

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so a café owner in Manchester went to a police station to pick up devices the police had taken off him in an earlier case, and the police, instead of just handing them back, sat him down and tried to recruit him as a spy.

Shams Sadiq, fifty-one years old, owns two cafés in Manchester, is known locally for his pro-Palestine activism, and he says that on the fifteenth of May two officers at Ashton-under-Lyne police station asked to speak to him “man to man,” told him they’d been through his devices, told him they knew he was, in their phrase, fully involved with Palestine Action, and then told him he wouldn’t be charged in relation to that earlier arrest. No charges on that. Just a favour. They said there were benefits in helping them. He asked what kind, financial? Were they going to pay his taxes? And the answer, more or less, was yes, we can help with things like that. One of them added there were other benefits too. They weren’t saying he could go out and commit a serious crime, you understand, they were far too professional for that, but they could turn a blind eye to certain low-level things. So this is the law-and-order government, isn’t it? This is the terrorism crackdown. The one that’s already blown up in the government’s own face in the High Court, though we’ll get to that. And it has arrived at the point where the actual mechanism is a copper leaning across a desk offering financial benefits and leniency around low-level offences if you’ll grass on your mates.

And he asked them about that, by the way. He asked if they’d cancel his speeding tickets, half taking the mickey, and they said they didn’t care about speeding. Of course they didn’t. Speeding isn’t the currency here. The currency is information, and the thing they wanted him to inform on is a protest group whose proscription the High Court has already ruled unlawful. Greater Manchester Police, asked about all this, said it was unable to comment. Unable. Not unwilling, not denying it, not calling him a liar. Unable. He says they sat him down, told him they’d checked his devices, offered him financial help and suggested leniency around low-level offences, and when a newspaper rang up about it the official position was a shrug.

Now hold that image, because four days before that meeting something else happened to the same man, and it’s the bit that turns a grubby recruitment pitch into something colder. Sadiq had been on holiday in Morocco, and when he landed back at Manchester Airport he was pulled under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act. Schedule 7 is the power that lets officers stop you at a port or an airport and question you without arresting you, without you being a suspect, without the normal protections. You don’t get the right to silence, they can hold you for hours, and they can take your phone and your laptop. He was held for more than three hours. They took further devices. And they questioned him about Palestine Action, about Iran, about his finances, and about what he’d do if someone next to him at the mosque held extreme views. Then those devices were returned a few days later. Then he got the recruitment offer. Airport stop, devices seized, political questions, money offered, all inside the same week, all to the same man, and we’re meant to believe these are unrelated administrative events that just happened to land in a tidy little row.

His lawyer, Simon Pook, doesn’t believe that, and he’s the one with the relevant question. Pook says he’s making a formal complaint, and he’s asked the obvious thing: was the airport stop always meant to set up the offer? Because Schedule 7 isn’t a fishing licence. It is supposed to be used to determine whether a person appears to be involved in, or preparing, acts of terrorism. If the real purpose was to seize a man’s phone so they could examine it and then lean on him to become an informant, then the terrorism power was used for something it was never given for, and that isn’t a technicality. That’s the power being used unlawfully on a man the state has no terrorism case against. Pook compared it to how the British state behaved during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the informer-recruitment, the leaning on people inside communities, and that comparison just sits there now, with nobody in Greater Manchester Police able to say a word against it.

So that’s what was done. Here’s what was said. The whole justification for any of this, the ban, the arrests, the airport stops, the file with Sadiq’s name in it, rests on Palestine Action being a terrorist organisation. And on the thirteenth of February this year, the High Court ruled that the decision to call it one was unlawful. Three senior judges sat on it. Dame Victoria Sharp, who’s President of the King’s Bench Division, Mr Justice Swift and Ms Justice Steyn. They found that proscribing the group was disproportionate, that it was a very significant interference with the right to free speech and the right to free assembly, and that the then Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, hadn’t even followed the government’s own policy when she did it. They said only a very small number of the group’s actions came anywhere near the legal definition of terrorism, and that ordinary criminal law was perfectly capable of dealing with the rest. Put it plainly. Spray-painting two planes at RAF Brize Norton last June was a crime. Charge them with the crime. You didn’t need the terrorism rulebook and you weren’t allowed to reach for it. The judges said they’d quash the ban. And then the ban stayed in place anyway, paused pending that appeal, which has now been heard but not yet decided, so the whole apparatus keeps running on a designation the courts have already condemned once.

Cooper’s now gone up the ladder, mind. She made the ban, she’s now Foreign Secretary, and the job of defending the indefensible has passed to the new Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, who announced she’d appeal within hours of the ruling. That appeal has now been heard. In late April, the Court of Appeal sat on it, and they didn’t send three judges, they sent five, presided over by the Lady Chief Justice, Baroness Carr, the most senior judge in England and Wales. Most appeals get three. This one got five, which tells you how badly the government wants the unlawful finding wiped off the record. Judgment was reserved. So as it stands the ban is still alive, the courts have already called it unlawful once though, and everyone is waiting to see whether five of the most senior judges in the country agree or hand the government back its terrorism power. And while that judgment sits unwritten, the police get to keep treating support for the group as terrorism, because the proscription still bites until somebody signs the order quashing it.

That’s not theoretical, either. London’s Metropolitan Police actually eased off after February, said they wouldn’t be nicking people just for showing support. And then in late March, once the government’s appeal was locked in, the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman did the U-turn and said anyone backing Palestine Action was likely to be arrested again. So the policing of this thing now follows the appeal paperwork rather than the law as the judges actually found it.

Thousands of people have been arrested under this ban. By the time of the appeal, more than three thousand people had been arrested under the Act for holding placards saying they opposed genocide and supported Palestine Action. At one mass arrest, the average age was fifty-four, and about half of those arrested were sixty or over. These are not balaclava’d cell members. These are pensioners with laminated signs. Greta Thunberg got arrested in December after reportedly holding one that said she supported the Palestine Action prisoners and opposed genocide. The offence carries up to fourteen years. That is the scale of the thing. A terrorism law designed for actual terror networks is being used to process people with cardboard signs, and the government is still trying to rescue the ban that made that possible.

Now put Sadiq back into that picture, because this is where the official story stops adding up. The public line is that this is about a group that damages property and crosses into terrorism. Fine. But you don’t recruit a café owner as a long-term informant to stop someone spray-painting a plane. You recruit an informant to watch people. And look at what they actually asked him at that airport. They didn’t just ask about Palestine Action, they asked what he’d do about extreme views at his mosque. He says they told him he was respected in his community, which he took to mean they wanted him to help them find Muslims with extreme views. That’s not counter-terrorism around a protest group. That’s using a protest ban as the doorway into community surveillance, picking a known, trusted local man, going through his devices under a terrorism power, and trying to turn him into a set of eyes inside a mosque. The spray paint was the pretext. The phone was the prize.

And this is where the whole operation turns back on the people who ran it, because Sadiq did the one thing they didn’t plan for. He said no, and then he went public, by his own account to keep himself safe, after officers told him they’d protect his family and handed him a number to text once he’d made up his mind. Think about how that pitch was supposed to end. Quiet man, quiet decision, quiet number, nobody ever knows. Instead there’s a national story, a formal complaint on the way, a lawyer drawing a straight line to the dirtiest chapter of British policing, and Greater Manchester Police standing there unable to comment, while the legal foundation under all of it has already been ruled unlawful by senior judges, and is sitting in front of five more waiting on judgment. They went looking for an informant and they generated a headline. They reached into a man’s phone for intelligence and produced evidence against themselves.

So strip the ceremony off the whole thing and look at what’s left. The state said terrorism. What it did was pull a café owner off a holiday flight, hold him for more than three hours with no charge, take his devices, ask him about his mosque, and then, four days later, allegedly offer him financial benefits and leniency around low-level offences to spy on people whose great crime is holding signs about Gaza. And it did that in service of a ban its own courts have already ruled unlawful once. Keir Starmer’s government called it law and order. The High Court called it disproportionate. The lawyer called it the Troubles. And the man they tried to recruit just called it what it was, out loud, with a number they gave him still sitting in his phone. They wanted a spy. They got a witness.

SOURCES:

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Cafe owner says UK police tried to recruit him to spy on Palestine Action

ARAB NEWS: UK police ‘tried to recruit’ cafe owner to spy on Palestine Action

THE MILLI CHRONICLE: Spy Recruitment Claim Rocks UK Policing of Palestine Activism

AL JAZEERA: UK ban on Palestine Action was unlawful, says court; UK appeals High Court ruling that granted Palestine Action a victory; In U-turn, UK police say Palestine Action protesters will be arrested again

GARDEN COURT NORTH CHAMBERS: Date set for Home Secretary’s challenge to High Court ruling that proscription of Palestine Action was unlawful

PUBLIC LAW FOR EVERYONE: he High Court’s judgment in the Palestine Action case