Starmer's Faction Just Found A New Way To Bury Burnham - Without Lifting A Finger

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Right, so Josh Simons, the Labour MP for Makerfield, has just announced that he is standing down. He is resigning the seat. He is triggering a by-election. And the stated reason, the reason being briefed out, the reason being written up across the political press, is that he is doing it so that Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester and the man widely seen as the most serious internal threat to Keir Starmer’s leadership, can come back into Parliament and run for the Labour leadership. That is the story as sold. A loyal MP, stepping aside, opening a door for a ‘returning hero’. Burnham has already confirmed he will ask Labour’s National Executive Committee for permission to stand. Starmer’s allies are briefing that he will not block it this time. So this time the door is open. The path is clear it seems. But here is the problem with that story. In January of this year, the exact same Andy Burnham asked to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election. The National Executive Committee, the body that decides which candidates Labour endorses, voted eight to one to block him. The same Burnham. The same threat to Starmer. The same internal politics. And yet four months later, the door that was nailed shut is suddenly open. Well, why’s that then? Something has changed. And what has changed is not Burnham’s politics, and not Starmer’s lack of an appetite for any kind of rival. What has changed is the seat.

Let me explain who Josh Simons is first and foremost if you aren’t familiar with him, and let’s face it, when it comes to all but the most frontline politicians, few of us are, because this matters, and the coverage so far has been remarkably quiet about it. Simons is not some random backbencher who has decided, on principle, to give up his career for the good of the party. Until February of this year, Simons ran Labour Together. Labour Together is the internal Labour faction, the think tank and organising operation, that played the central role in getting Keir Starmer elected leader after Jeremy Corbyn. It is the Starmer machine. It is the operation that built the takeover. Simons ran it. And he ran it through a period in which Labour Together became the subject of an extraordinary scandal involving £730,000 in undeclared donations and a £36,000 contract with the PR firm APCO to compile a dossier on journalists who were investigating Labour Together itself. Simons personally commissioned that dossier. He personally reviewed it. He resigned as a minister in February over that scandal. And now, three months on from resigning as a minister in disgrace, he is resigning his seat and the public story is that he is doing it as a personal favour to the man his own faction has spent years trying to keep out of Parliament. Smell anything fishy yet? Because that is the version we are being asked to accept.

Now let’s run the seat through the arithmetic, because the arithmetic is where the trap sits. Simons won Makerfield in 2024 with a majority of 5,399 over Reform. Reform came second. Not the Conservatives. Not the Liberal Democrats. Reform. And at last week’s local elections, in the eight wards that cover the Makerfield constituency, Reform won 50.4 per cent of the vote. Labour won 22.7 per cent. That is not a comfortable platform. That is not a neat and tidy return route fr any wannabe new Labour MP for that patch, even someone with Burnham’s profile. That is a seat where Reform has just taken more than double Labour’s local-election share. Burnham did win the constituency in the 2024 mayoral race with 62 per cent, but that was a mayoral race, against a different field, with a different turnout model, two years ago, before Reform’s surge, before Labour’s collapse in the polls, and before the current leadership crisis turned every internal Labour story into a referendum on Starmer’s government. A Westminster by-election in May 2026, after Reform has just taken 50.4 per cent across the eight local wards up for election while Labour sat on 22.7, is not a safe return to Parliament, though sure, the same caveat about comparing a mayoral race exists between an constituency by-election and local elections, but coming hot on the results of the latter, it’s anything but a sure thing and polling very much is implying Reform are favourites, such as this example from Nowcast. It is a coin toss at best, and the coin is weighted against Labour.

So here is what Burnham needs to mount a leadership challenge, and here is why the seat matters so much. Under Labour Party rules, a challenger to a sitting Labour leader needs the support of 20 per cent of the Parliamentary Labour Party. The PLP currently has 403 MPs. That means 81 nominations. And critically, the challenger must themselves be a member of the PLP, which means a sitting MP in the House of Commons. The mayoralty does not count. The conference speeches do not count. The polling does not count. You have to be in the building. Burnham is not in the building. He cannot get into the building without winning a by-election. And the only by-election currently on offer is Makerfield, in a region where Reform has just hoovered up half the vote at local level, handed to him by a man whose entire political career has been spent inside the factional world that has repeatedly had an interest in keeping figures like Burnham outside the parliamentary succession.

So the question is not whether Starmer’s faction wants Burnham as leader. The question is whether Starmer’s faction would rather risk Burnham losing a by-election to Reform than see him walk into Parliament with a mandate and a leadership campaign already in motion. And the suspicion around that question, looking at the operational record, is obvious. In January, when Burnham asked to stand in Gorton and Denton, the National Executive Committee blocked him eight votes to one. They did not want him in Parliament. They did not want him anywhere near the leadership. They used the mechanism available to them to keep him out. Four months later, in a seat where the Reform threat is already staring Labour in the face, the same machine is briefing that there will be no block. The pattern does not look like a principled objection to Burnham returning. It looks like an objection to him returning through a route the machine cannot manage. Makerfield is not a safe seat. Makerfield is a seat where he can be sent, and if he loses, the leadership threat is wrecked. There is no second by-election. There is no third chance. If Burnham loses Makerfield to Reform, his immediate leadership route is wrecked, and the central argument for Burnham - that he can win back the old Labour north where Starmer cannot - gets smashed on live television. The faction that has spent five years trying to bury him gets the burial done without lifting a finger, without taking a single vote at the NEC, without leaving a single fingerprint on the weapon. Reform pulls the trigger. Labour Together watches from the sidelines. Simons? Probably on his way to the Lords in the near future if I were a betting man as his reward.

And it gets worse, because of course this is not happening in a vacuum. Wes Streeting resigned as Health Secretary on the same day Simons announced his resignation. Streeting’s resignation statement said Starmer cannot lead Labour into the next general election, but it stopped short of declaring a leadership challenge. Starmer’s allies believed Streeting had at most 44 endorsements, well short of the 81 needed. Streeting’s friends pushed back on that number and said he wanted Starmer to resign rather than trigger what they called a messy contest. So Streeting is out of Cabinet, openly opposed to Starmer, but unable to mount a formal challenge. As much as so many of us cannot stand weaselly Wesley, plenty within the Labour PLP feel pretty much the same. Meanwhile, the public resignation tracker shows 96 Labour MPs as of half past three yesterday afternoon had called for Starmer to resign or set out a timetable for his departure. The 81-MP threshold for a challenge has therefore been crossed in raw numbers of dissenters, but no single challenger has assembled them all under their own banner. The party is in open revolt against its own leader, and the most obvious figure with the profile, the regional base, and the popular following to consolidate that revolt is Andy Burnham, who cannot challenge because he is not in Parliament, and is now being walked toward the one by-election where his return can be ended before it begins.

Look at the timing. Streeting resigns on Thursday. Within hours, Simons opens up Makerfield to a by-election. The leadership crisis breaks open, the threshold of dissent is crossed, the obvious unifying challenger sits outside Parliament, and suddenly the route offered to him runs through one of the most dangerous Labour-Reform battlegrounds in the country right now, offered by a Labour Together operator who was forced out of government three months ago over a scandal involving spying on journalists. That is the sequence. That is the timing. And we are being asked to read it as a coincidence of generosity.

The cleanest read of what Labour Together is doing here, and I am sure this is their machinations we’re seeing again here, this is my inference because no one is going to put it in a press release, is that the faction has calculated that the cost of letting Burnham try is lower than the cost of being seen to block him a second time. A second NEC block, after January, in the middle of a leadership crisis, with Streeting already out and 96 MPs calling for Starmer to go, would have looked exactly like what it would have been. A factional stitch-up to protect a failing leader. The story would have been about the block. The block would have become the next crisis. So the calculation shifts. Let him stand. Let him stand in a seat where the local-election arithmetic points straight at Reform. Let the electorate do the work the NEC did in January. And if it works, Burnham is gone, the leadership threat collapses, and the faction can say, with hands spread wide and entirely straight faces, that they offered him every opportunity and the voters made their choice.

The other piece of this, and it is the piece independent reporting has been pressing on, is that Labour Together appears to be positioning for a post-Starmer future on its own terms. The argument runs that the faction has accepted Starmer is finished, that the polling is unrecoverable, that the leadership crisis is now terminal, but that the faction itself wants to control the succession. Wes Streeting is a Labour Together candidate. He is the obvious continuity choice for them, disastrous for the country as that would be. Burnham is not. Burnham comes from outside the faction, with his own base in Greater Manchester, his own donor network, which is itself problematic, but I’m not going into that story here, his own political identity built over a decade of mayoralty. A Burnham leadership threatens Labour Together’s grip on the party machinery. A Streeting leadership entrenches it. So the question is not whether to let Starmer fall. The question is who catches the party when he does. And the cleanest way to clear the field for Streeting is to let Burnham walk into Makerfield and lose to Reform on a Thursday night in early summer. John McDonnell has gone on the record describing the Streeting move as a Mandelson-McSweeney revenge operation, because of course that is Labour Together too, McSweeney was their chief architect in bringing down Jeremy Corbyn and of course everything he has done since. Now, whether you accept my framing here or not, the sequencing of events fits the pattern of a faction that has decided to manage a transition rather than resist one.

So this is where we are now. The Labour leadership rules require Burnham to be in Parliament to challenge. The only way into Parliament is a by-election. The only by-election on offer is Makerfield, where Reform has just won more than fifty per cent locally and Labour just over twenty-two. The seat is being offered by a Labour Together operator three months after that same operator, Labour Together’s last leader was forced out over a scandal involving surveillance of journalists. The same Burnham who was blocked from a seat in January is now being waved through to a dangerous one in May. The 81-MP threshold has been crossed in raw dissent but no challenger can consolidate it without Burnham, and Burnham cannot consolidate it without first surviving an electorate where Reform has just won half the vote. Starmer’s faction is not blocking Burnham this time. It may have found a better mechanism. It has found a seat that can do the blocking for them. If Burnham wins it, fine, they will have to deal with that, they have the NEC, they have the donors, they have the parliamentary discipline machinery, they have Wes Streeting waiting in the wings. But if Burnham loses it, which on current local-election evidence is the more likely outcome, the leadership threat to Starmer is badly damaged, the succession question resolves itself more neatly in Labour Together’s favour, which is really what I think it is all about and the man who has spent six years as the great hope of the Labour left walks back to Manchester with his political career in pieces, beaten by Reform in a constituency that is supposedly a Labour heartland. That is not generosity. That is a Labour faction that has learned not to leave fingerprints.

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Labour Together saboteur Simons quits seat — for Burnham; Will Labour’s NEC rig leadership for Streeting?; McDonnell claims Streeting leadership run is Mandelson-McSweeney’s revenge on Starmer

LABOURLIST: Josh Simons resigns: Andy Burnham Makerfield by-election; Andy Burnham Gorton and Denton by-election blocked; Labour leadership election rules: Keir Starmer challenger; Wes Streeting resigns Cabinet: Keir Starmer; LabourList Labour MP Starmer resignation tracker

GUARDIAN: Minister commissioned investigation of journalists looking into Labour thinktank