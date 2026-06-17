Starmer Won His Palestine Action Ban; Then This Happened

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Right, so that did not take long, did it?

Starmer’s government gets the Palestine Action ban kept in place, the Home Office gets the legal result it wanted, and almost immediately one of its own ministers decides the best use of anti-terror law is apparently to turn Twitter into a Home Office loyalty checkpoint.

This is more than a normal “minister said something stupid on X” story. The story is that Starmer’s government fought to keep the Palestine Action ban, won the legal result it wanted, and then one of its own Home Office ministers, Mike Tapp, publicly used that ban like a political trap against Zack Polanski. All very Joseph McCarthy. And when amongst a large number of people on X called this out, including journalist Owen Jones, calling out the danger of Tapp’s tapped tweet, Tapp did not back down; he dug deeper. He answered with innuendo, and then like a good little Labour Friend of Israel, reached for the antisemitism card.

Trying to get another politician to say something that would incriminate them, resorting to slurs when called out over that and weaponising antisemitism as the cherry on top, Tapp went for the triple. But this guy is weaponizing the Minister for Migration and Citizenship, sitting inside the Home Office, publicly treating terror law like a toy for winning arguments online.

Yet, when interviewed not all that long ago, he had a very different idea about what made for good government and if you are not familiar with Mike Tapp, well this really does sum him up quite nicely.

Nothing quite as slimy as a Labour Minister defending his government over Mandelson and Epstein but that wasn’t the main takeaway here for me. Owning your mistakes is a sign of good governance he said. Perhaps he should take some of his own advice.

Before we get to Tapp digging himself a nice little ministerial trench, remember what had just happened.

Palestine Action’s proscription getting upheld at the Court of Appeal, though Lady Chief Justice Carr could do with an education in the bombings committed by the Suffragettes if she thinks red paint chucked over some planes is worse than targeting train stations and sporting arenas and should reflect on the fact she is only a Lady Chief Justice in all likelihood because of those actions taken back in the day, paving the way for equal rights for women. The fight on this front will continue, but this travesty of justice, of protest being curtailed under the abuse of the UK’s far too broad definition of terrorism of course elicited responses of disgust, and as such Green Party leader Zack Polanski wrote:

‘This governments branding of protest as ‘terrorism’ has seen grandparents arrested and dragged through courts simply for holding up signs.

It’s deeply authoritarian when people are speaking out against a genocide and for a free Palestine.’

To which Mike Tapp appeared, a minister who seems to have far too much time on his hands as his presence on X appears to be constant, asking him:

‘Do you support Palestine Action Group?’

Perhaps you think it’s an innocuous question, but it comes with up to 14 years in prison attached.

Tapp didn’t ask him “where do you draw the line between protest and criminal damage?” he didn’t ask “how should the law deal with direct action?” Not even the usual Labour blancmange about balancing rights and responsibilities.

No. He went straight for the one question the government has just made legally dangerous to answer in the affirmative. The Starmer regime sold this as a public safety issue and here is Tapp using it like bait.

Polanski for his part didn’t let it go, either coming back with this zinger

‘The fact that your government has made it illegal for me to answer yes is a damning testament to your flagrant disregard for civil liberties. This may be targeted at those taking action against the genocide, but it sets a very dangerous precedent that puts everyone at risk.’

He’s right. Where does it end? Tapp seems to think he’s Joseph McCarthy embarking on a with hunt against Communists, it echoes those McCarthyite words of “Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Communist Party?” Something the former CBS presenter Edward R Murrow had a damning answer for then that frankly works just as well here.

But it’s also not as if Tapp had stumbled into all of this by accident either, because earlier the same day, before the Polanski incident he had tweeted out.

‘Supporting Palestine, tick. Supporting Palestine Action, cross. Don’t support terrorists.’

Lovely little social-media traffic-light politics from the Home Office there. Nuance surgically removed. Context chucked in a skip. Civil liberties flattened into three lines and an emoji, because apparently this is what good government now looks like when it has had too much Blue Labour kool-aid.

Now, you can oppose Palestine Action. You can criticise direct action. You can argue about criminal damage, protest tactics, court rulings, all of that. Supposedly this is a free country where you are allowed too, though increasingly less so.

But the move Tapp is making is broader than that. He is policing the border between lawful Palestine support and criminalised Palestine support, in public, as a minister, and then he uses that border to bait the leader of the Greens.

In response to Tapp’s don’t support terrorists tweet Polanski had responded simply with a picture, the arrest of 83-year-old priest Sue Parfitt and all Tapp could come back with was

‘Tell me, Zack, what should someone who is convicted of a terror related offence look like? I’m intrigued.’

Well, Mike, usually when the public hears “terror-related offence”, they are not picturing pensioners with cardboard. They are not picturing people holding signs. They are not picturing court steps, placards and police officers dragging peaceful protesters away. You might see terrorists here, but that’s not normal sunshine.

And yet that is exactly why this question matters.

Because if the state gets to call this terrorism, then ministers get to use the word terrorism as a political weapon against literally anything. And once that happens, the argument is no longer only about Palestine Action. It is about what kind of state Labour under Starmer is building.

That is what this looks like outside the courtroom Mike. Not a Bond villain. Not a terror cell. Not an underground army of cardboard pensioners preparing to overthrow the realm with marker pens.

People with signs. People sitting down. People being pulled into a terror-law framing that your government created.

And that is why Polanski’s point mattered before Tapp ever replied. Because he was not saying “ignore the law.” He was saying: look at what this law is doing. Look at who it is reaching. Look at the precedent.

The state says terrorism. But we the public just see signs.

The state says national security. The public sees grandparents dragged through courts.

The state says proportionality. The public sees ministers acting like the ban is a gotcha machine.

And then Tapp comes along and proves every bit of criticism right in real time.

So, we have Polanski saying branding protest as terrorism is authoritarian and Tapp replying with do you support Palestine Action?

That is not an answer to the argument. It is the thing Polanski was warning about.

It is like someone saying, “I’m worried this floor is a trapdoor,” and the minister responsible for trapdoors walks in, pulls the lever, and says, “Interesting theory.”

But amongst the many, many responses to his McCarthyite tweet which seemed to trigger Tapp most, he singled out Owen Jones. Jones had responded with a quote tweet reading:

‘The more I think about this, the more shocking it gets. A government minister asked a political opponent a question, knowing that if he answered “yes”, he would be arrested and potentially imprisoned. That’s thanks to his government’s unhinged law. It is so disturbing!’

I completely agree. Tapp didn’t. And if he was digging a ministerial trench before, he’s going for the abyss here, responding with:

‘I’m more disturbed that you spent the night thinking about me. The antisemitism I’ve woken to from the extreme left over night is utterly unhinged, shameful and disturbing.’

He could’ve taken Jones’ tweet and used it to row back on his own extreme response to Polanski, but instead of taking Jones’ tweet for a ladder, he took it for a shovel instead.

The allegation is: you are a government minister using terror law to bait a political opponent.

And his answer is: I am more disturbed that you spent the night thinking about me.

That is not a rebuttal. That is not a clarification. That is not even good trolling. It is the political equivalent of a boy in year nine discovering innuendo and thinking he has invented comedy.

Owen Jones is gay. That is not a secret. So, when Tapp aims a “spent the night thinking about me” line at him, people are perfectly entitled to read that as homophobic. Not because they are hunting for offence with a microscope, but because that is exactly the kind of cheap sexualised sneer gay men have heard from smug little men trying to make themselves look clever for decades.

And then, just to make sure the hole is properly reinforced, Tapp follows it with the usual emergency Labour smoke grenade: antisemitism from the extreme left. I suppose he has to earn that honorary Vice-Chair of Labour Friends of Israel title somehow.

And of course, that casts a whole other shadow across this.

You do not get to accept an honorary role in a parliamentary organisation promoting the UK-Israel relationship, then scream antisemitism the moment people mention your politics during a row about Palestine protest law.

That is not protection from racism, it’s weaponising it.

But that dodge is all part of the mechanism. The trap is one half of it. The smear is the other.

First, make the Palestine question legally dangerous. Then, when people object, accuse them of extremism. Then, when they mention your own public pro-Israel parliamentary affiliation, try to shove the whole thing under antisemitism, because that’s what they always do.

It’s a racket with a ministerial pass.

But surely to God this goes beyond that now?

Mike Tapp is the Minister for Migration and Citizenship.

That means borders. Citizenship. Nationality. Immigration systems. State power over some of the most vulnerable people in the country. Decisions and frameworks that can wreck lives when handled badly.

And this is the public judgement we are seeing from him.

A terror-law loyalty question.

A cheap innuendo at a gay commentator.

An antisemitism accusation when criticised for it.

A public refusal to back down.

Why is he still in post Keir Starmer?

That is the only relevant question now surely? Not whether he should delete a tweet. Not whether he should have a quiet word with the whips. Not whether some Labour comms junior should take his phone away and replace it with a Fisher-Price steering wheel although that would be substantially safer and is the only thing I’d put him in charge of.

Why is he still in post?

And ultimately this story ends as no longer about just a Twitter spat between politicians and commentators.

This is a ministerial standards story. It is a civil-liberties story. It is a Palestine protest story. It is a Home Office story. It is a Starmer story.

Because Starmer’s government wanted this ban. Starmer’s government fought for this ban. Starmer’s government now owns what its ministers do with this ban and say about this ban.

And Mike Tapp has shown everyone the danger in public.

He took a law sold as national security and used it for a cheap political stunt. He took criticism of his actions and answered it with innuendo. He took scrutiny of his own conduct and tried to bury it under a smear. And he did all of that while sitting in the Home Office as Minister for Migration and Citizenship.

So, the question is not whether Mike Tapp thinks he was clever.

The question is whether Keir Starmer thinks this is acceptable.

Because if a Home Office minister can publicly terror-bait a political opponent, aim homophobic innuendo at a gay commentator, and then hide behind antisemitism when challenged, and still be treated as a suitable person to hold power, then Labour has not just got a Mike Tapp problem.

It has got a Home Office problem.

It has got a civil-liberties problem.

It has got a Starmer problem.

And until he is removed, the message from this government is painfully clear. We’d rather lock you up than listen to you.

SOURCES:

THE CANARY: A Labour minister is trying to get Zack Polanski arrested; Labour minister celebrates branding old women ‘terrorists’; Minister deploys ‘homophobic innuendo’ to defend Palestine Action ban