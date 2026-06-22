Starmer Sold Us Out To Israel; And Did It Again As He Quit

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Right, so Keir Starmer has finally got the message then.

Good. Only about six years too late.

And I know you are not supposed to say that too loudly on the day they finally show some emotion and choke at the lectern. Well, I’m not the mainstream media, I’m not going to go about eulogising this guy. Even his resignation speech wasn’t that original, it was like Theresa May’s all over again in some parts word for word. But we’re supposed to do the whole solemn respectful ness aren’t we? Public service. Difficult decisions. A life of duty. Thank you, Sir Keir, for your managerial machinations and your tireless commitment to making everyone’s life slightly worse than it even was before, and that was bad enough.

So no, I’m not doing that, especially when he decided to make his leaving speech just like so many of his others – a pack of lies.

Before he even opened his mouth, the country gave him the review.

We heard applause. I daresay many more people were clapping too, especially after the bit he said he was finally going.

A prime minister comes out to resign and people clap. How detested must you be? You can imagine those assembled, although some were of course clapping in admiration were also doing so with relief.

That is Britain now. Not grateful. Not moved. Not devastated by the fall of a great statesman, because he was anything but. Clapping because the man is finally going. Clapping because after two years of cruelty with a tie on, of cowardice with a flag behind it, of Zionist boot-polishing dressed up as “global leadership,” people have had enough of him.

And then, because this is Keir Starmer, he did not just resign.

He lied his way through the exit and got going with a clanger.

He inherited a financially bankrupt party, apparently.

Quite a thing to say about the Corbyn-era Labour Party, because whatever people thought of Jeremy Corbyn - and goodness knows the entire British establishment had a group panic attack about him for five solid years - he brought people in. Hundreds of thousands of them. Labour’s membership surged during that period, with academic analysis noting the rise from about 190,000 full members in May 2015 to around 515,000 by July 2016; LabourList later reported the party’s peak at 564,443 members in 2017.

The party had people. It had energy. It had ideas. It had members paying subs, knocking doors, arguing for public ownership, redistribution, anti-austerity, trade unionism, housing, international law, and all those other terrifying extremist concepts like “maybe poor people should not be treated as an administrative inconvenience.”

And on the money, the story is not Starmer’s neat little fairy tale either. Labour had moved into surplus after clearing old debts built up after the Blair years, while the party brought in record income under Corbyn, including £55.8m in 2017 according to Electoral Commission reporting.

So when Starmer stands there and says “financially bankrupt,” what he is really doing is what he always does.

He takes a political enemy, he turns them into a moral stain, and then he asks to be applauded for the clean-up.

But what did his clean-up look like?

Well, one nice little example was the Panorama whistleblower case, where Labour under Starmer apologised and paid substantial damages to former staffers and BBC journalist John Ware in 2020, calling off a court case on that score the party was allegedly told it looked likely to win. Then the later leaked-dossier litigation helped push Labour’s legal costs above £4m, including an estimated £2m settlement with 20 people.

So he inherits a mass-membership party, then factional warfare starts costing a fortune, and somehow the bankrupt bit is all the fault of the people he purged.

Lovely.

And politically bankrupt?

No. What he inherited was a Labour Party that, for the first time in a long time, looked something like what Labour was actually set up to be. A socialist party in the meaning of the word. Not perfect. Not tidy. Not media-friendly enough for all the sofa generals in Westminster who think politics is a game of how gently you can offend a landlord.

But it was politics.

It had ideas.

Starmer looked at that and saw a problem.

Too many members. Too many socialists. Too many people who believed Labour should represent workers rather than donors. Too many people who thought foreign policy should involve international law rather than whatever the Israeli government fancied that week.

And morally bankrupt?

From him?

The man who took more than £100,000 in declared gifts, benefits and hospitality since December 2019, more than any other MP according to Sky’s reporting carried by Reuters, with Lord Alli among the major donors to him. The suits and glasses guy.

That man is going to lecture the country about moral bankruptcy?

The freebies prime minister. The Lord Alli prime minister. The Gaza-complicity prime minister. The protest-ban prime minister. The man whose government bent itself around Israel, arms supply chains, surveillance flights and the criminalisation of dissent.

That is not a moral lecture.

That is a burglar complaining about the state of the locks.

And then, having rewritten what he inherited, he moves on to the next lie: that what he did to Labour was rescue.

There it is again. He changed Labour. He made it serious. He made it trusted. Economy. Defence. Flags. All the sacred cows marched out one by one like a focus group had been given a lectern.

So let’s talk about this “changed Labour” miracle.

Because yes, Starmer won a massive majority in 2024. Nobody is disputing the seat count. Labour won the 2024 election with 411 seats and a landslide majority.

But seats are not the same as enthusiasm.

Labour’s 2024 vote was lower than Labour’s 2019 vote under Corbyn, even though Starmer walked into a Tory collapse, a broken Conservative Party, Reform splitting the right, and a first-past-the-post system that can turn a country’s shrug into a parliamentary avalanche. Labour’s 2024 vote share was 33.7%, the lowest for any postwar majority government.

So no, this was not Starmer creating some grand national movement.

This was a man winning a landslide in seats while draining the politics out of the party that delivered them.

And look at the membership. Labour had 370,450 members at the end of 2023, down from that 2017 peak of more 564,000. Then they stopped publishing the figures, because they’ve gone lower obviously.

That is his “changed Labour.”

Fewer members. Less energy. Less democracy. More discipline. More donors. More fear. More flags.

And of course, the flag-shagging. Always the flag-shagging.

Because when you have no moral vision, no economic courage, no class politics, no redistribution worth the name, no willingness to confront landlords, profiteers, arms dealers, privatisers, or the people who actually run the country, what do you do?

You stand near a flag.

Then another flag.

Then a slightly bigger flag.

Then you brief someone that this is patriotism, because apparently Britain was crying out for a Labour leader who looks like he sleeps in a cupboard marked “National Security Comms Grid.”

And on antisemitism, notice what he does. He folds party management into his final Downing Street legacy, as though the EHRC process proves what a great prime minister he was. But the EHRC concluded its monitoring of Labour’s action plan in February 2023, before Starmer became prime minister.

So again, he is lying to us.

A party process becomes a government achievement. A purge becomes morality. A factional victory becomes national renewal.

And then there is the economy and defence.

Trusted on defence, in Westminster language, means trusted not to challenge the war machine. Trusted on the economy means trusted not to challenge the people who broke it. Rachel Reeves’ fiscal rules were “non-negotiable,” because nothing screams radical Labour government quite like handcuffing yourself to Treasury orthodoxy and then asking the poor to admire the craftsmanship. Labour’s own fiscal plan set out those rules, including the current budget moving into balance and debt falling as a share of the economy.

So what did he change?

He made Labour safe.

Safe for donors. Safe for arms dealers. Safe for the Israeli state. Safe for newspaper owners. Safe for the security establishment. Safe for every lobbyist who wanted Labour without labour.

But not safe for the left.

Not safe for protesters.

Not safe for Palestinians.

Not safe for children in poverty until the polling and pressure finally made the cruelty on that score too expensive.

But then, having rewritten the party story, he moves into the premiership story. This is where he starts listing achievements like a man reading the side effects of a medicine bottle that he knows hasn’t cured a damn thing.

He says wages are rising faster than inflation. Technically, if you reach for the right measure, he can find a hook. ONS said annual regular pay growth was 3.4% in February to April 2026, and real regular pay growth adjusted for CPI was 0.1%.

Zero point one.

That is not a national renewal. That is a statistical eyebrow twitch.

That is not working people finally getting ahead. That is someone finding a coin behind the sofa and announcing the household finances have just been transformed.

People do not feel better off because, in real life, they are still being battered by rent, food, energy, debt, council tax, travel, childcare, prescriptions, and the slow violence of a country where every basic service now seems to come with a queue, a surcharge, a broken website and a recorded message saying your call is important to us, please hold the line.

And then there’s austerity.

He says it is over. No it is not.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned just last month that the government faced a “tough fiscal reality”: high debt, high borrowing costs, rising taxes and stretched public services.

That is austerity with the branding changed.

Austerity does not stop being austerity because Rachel Reeves puts it in a grey folder and calls it responsibility. If public services are still being squeezed, councils are still breaking, disabled people are still being punished, families are still choosing what to go without, then do not stand outside Number 10 and tell everyone the suffering ended because you changed the font it’s written in.

And then the NHS.

He wants applause because the waiting list moved down. NHS England has reported falls, yes. But the BMA’s April 2026 analysis still had the waiting list at 7.22 million cases, around 6.11 million individual patients, with about 2.53 million waiting over 18 weeks and roughly 100,000 waiting over a year.

That is not an NHS rescued.

That is an NHS still drowning while Starmer points at the waterline and asks for applause because it moved half an inch.

And then the boats.

Of course the boats.

Because when all else fails, find desperate people in the Channel and pretend cruelty is competence.

Small boat arrivals are overwhelmingly tied to asylum claims. The Migration Observatory says small boat arrivals made up 41% of all people applying for asylum in the UK last year, and the Commons Library says 179,000 asylum applications were made by people arriving by small boat between 2018 and 2025, with 60% of decided cases resulting in protection grants by the end of that period.

So this is not about boats.

It is about the absence of safe routes to claim asylum.

If you create a system where people cannot safely apply, then you do not get to act shocked when smugglers provide the route your government refuses to build. People drowning in the Channel are doing so because of government choices. Starmer could have taken the business model away from the gangs. Instead he carried on where the Tories left off, said the words “border security” in that dead-eyed prosecutor voice, and hoped everyone would mistake it for policy instead of the absence of.

Then asylum hotels.

Closing hotels is not a moral achievement if what replaces them is still insecurity, dispersal, detention, destitution or some other form of failure induced misery. It is not compassion to move suffering somewhere less visible.

As for the social media ban, he talks about protecting children online like every teenager in Britain has not already heard of a VPN. The government says it will ban social media for under-16s, but how is that going to be policed? The whole thing walks straight into age-verification problems, privacy risks, enforcement problems and the wonderful idea that giant tech companies will suddenly behave because Keir Starmer has issued a stern PDF.

But it’s the child poverty that gets me the most.

This is the one. This is where the mask totally slips.

The government says scrapping the two-child limit will put 450,000 children on a pathway out of poverty.

Good.

But in July 2024, Starmer suspended seven Labour MPs for voting to scrap that same cap.

So when he claims that as his proudest achievement, as he did recently, remember what actually happened.

He punished people for being right before he finally did the right thing.

He blocked lifiing them out of poverty. He disciplined the MPs who backed it, sat on the cruelty, then later U-turned and tried to pose beside the result like the hero of the story.

That is not compassion.

That is political arson followed by a photo opportunity next to the fire engine.

And then, after all that completely undeserved domestic self-congratulation, he goes for the big one. Britain’s place in the world. Decency. Respect. Global reputation. Which, given the record, is where his speech should have burst into flames.

Britain’s reputation restored? Restored with whom?

Because if Britain’s reputation has been restored with arms companies, with Washington, with the Israeli government, with NATO rooms full of people who think “rules-based order” means whatever they just did, then yes, maybe he has a point.

But with anyone watching Gaza?

No.

Britain under Starmer did not look like a country restored to decency.

It looked like another Western power polishing the language of law while carrying on being complicit.

Declassified UK reported that at least 518 RAF surveillance flights were conducted around Gaza from RAF Akrotiri on Cyprus between December 2023 and March 2025, based on an investigation by Action on Armed Violence.

Five hundred and eighteen.

And we are supposed to hear “global reputation restored” and not think about those British spy planes over Gaza?

Then there’s the arms licences, especially the business around F-35 parts.

The UK suspended some arms export licences to Israel in September 2024, but the F-35 programme was excluded, with campaigners and legal groups repeatedly identifying that loophole that was keeping components moving through the global supply chain.

So again, classic Starmer bulls**t.

Announce a moral line.

Leave the amorality running.

Call it balance and pretend you’re playing by the rules.

Well fortunately there is still such a thing as independent investigative journalism in this country that will hold you to account..

Declassified reported on a UK-origin arms shipment bound for Israel being seized in Belgium, with Belgian authorities opening a criminal investigation; Amnesty International later joined a complaint in Belgium alleging unlawful arms transit to Israel, including F-35 parts.

So what reputation are we talking about again here?

The reputation of a country that lectures the world about law while its own arms pathways keep showing up in the wrong places?

The reputation of a government that says “never again” while treating Gaza as an inconvenience to that?

The reputation of a prime minister who saw international law as a branding problem and Palestinian life as a diplomatic complication?

And then there is Donald Trump.

Starmer wanted to look like he stood up to the big orange idiot on an equal footing. Instead, half the time he looked like a doormat with a Union Jack pin, shuffling around Donald Trump looking for a pat on the head and a good boy.

This is the global reputation he will have on his political tombstone, though given his achievements, perhaps the head of a pin would better suffice.

Britain respected again he says, but by whom?

The people selling the weapons?

The people buying the weapons?

The people dropping the weapons?

Because for everyone else, that part of his speech was a sick joke.

And then, after rewriting Labour, rewriting the economy, rewriting Gaza and calling it reputation, he finally gets to the part everyone is waiting for: the actual resignation. But even that, he couldn’t do straight.

Good grace. Because “I tried to hang on and the party had other ideas” does not sound quite so noble outside Number 10 does it?

He was not gliding out in a cloud of humility. He was being shoved.

It was just three days ago, that Starmer said he would stand in any leadership contest and would not step aside.

Three days.

That is all it took for “I will stand” to become “I accept with good grace.”

That is not grace. It’s the writing on the wall finally being read.

That is the parliamentary party counting heads, watching Andy Burnham move, watching the polling rot, watching Reform feed off Labour’s collapse, and deciding the human wet wipe at the top of the government had finally become too much of a liability.

And even then, he cannot say it.

He cannot say: I failed.

He cannot say: people do not trust me.

He cannot say: I took a historic majority and turned it into a moral and political sinkhole.

No. He has to turn collapse into public service. He has to wrap his own defeat in country-first language, as if Britain should be grateful that he finally noticed the door after everyone else had been pointing at it for months.

It is the same Starmer trick again. Nothing is ever his fault. He is never to blame for anything.

He does not lose.

He accepts.

He does not get forced.

He acts with grace.

He does not get rejected.

He puts the country first. Well finally by going, I suppose he has finally at least done that.

But honestly, it is like watching a man fall down a staircase and claiming it’s just more efficient.

And then he tries one last handover myth. The successor, he says, inherits a stronger, fairer Britain. Which might be the biggest lie in the entire thing. No. His successor inherits the bill.

Fairness? Under Starmer?

Look at Palestine Action.

The Court of Appeal upheld the government’s proscription of Palestine Action under terrorism law just the other week, with reporting of more than 3,000 arrests and more than 700 people charged under the ban. Human Rights Watch warned the ruling would further inhibit the right to protest.

That is Starmer’s fairness.

A Labour government taking the Tory architecture of protest repression and building another storey on top of it.

With a majority that size, he could have gone to town.

He could have repealed the worst Tory laws. He could have rebuilt rights. He could have restored protest, the very thing the Labour Party was born from. He could have moved against poverty like it was an emergency, which it is. He could have taken public ownership seriously. He could have told landlords, privatisers, arms firms and lobbyists that the free ride was over.

Instead, he middle-managed that rot.

And sometimes he made it worse.

He inherited a country brutalised by the Tories and decided the problem was not the brutality, it was the presentation.

So now his successor inherits all of it.

Gaza.

Palestine Action.

The Muslim-vote collapse.

The alienated left.

The stench of donor influence.

The authoritarian instincts.

The public distrust.

The God damn flags.

The kids he punished MPs for trying to help.

The patients still waiting to be seen.

The asylum seekers still being used as props.

The protesters treated like threats.

The Labour Party hollowed out and then shocked to discover it echoes.

That is the inheritance.

That’s Starmer’s legacy. Today is absolutely a day to celebrate, but not this guy’s record, just the fact it’s finally coming an end, but what comes next may not be so different, because if the Labour Party mouthpieces start selling Andy Burnham as an automatic reset, then watch this.

You can hope he’s moved on since then, but he certainly hasn’t said as much.

Burnham does not get to inherit hope automatically. Not after Gaza. Not after Starmer. Not after a Labour government spent two years teaching people that moral objection to Israel’s conduct would be treated as a problem to manage, a protest to police, a slogan to ban, or a voter base to discipline.

Maybe Burnham wins uncontested. Maybe he is installed quickly. Maybe the Labour machine gets exactly what it wants: a new face, a warmer voice, a better regional story, a man who can say “ordinary people” without sounding like he just read the phrase from a briefing note.

But the issue is not whether Burnham is more likeable than Starmer.

A wheelie bin with a smiley face sticker is more likeable than Starmer.

The issue is whether Labour has learned anything.

And that clip says the warning is already there.

Israel first.

Again.

After all of this.

So yes, Starmer has gone.

Good.

But he went out exactly as he governed.

Polished. Evasive. Authoritarian. Donor-soaked. Israel-protective. Wrapped in a flag. Allergic to accountability.

The applause at the start told you the country had already reached its verdict. The speech told you he still hadn’t.

His final speech matters. Not because it was dignified. Not because it was moving. Not because Britain needed one last lecture from a man who mistook cowardice for seriousness.

It matters because it was the entire Starmer project told in a few minutes.

He rewrote what he inherited.

He exaggerated what he achieved.

He hid what he broke.

He laundered cruelty as fairness.

He called complicity reputation.

He called forced resignation good grace.

And then he tried to pass the mess to the next Labour leader like a clean inheritance.

No.

The liar’s last lie was that he leaves Britain better than he found it.

He does not. He leaves a record of authoritarian cruelty and failure.

And now that he is finally going, the job is not to let Labour bury that record with him. They still have to answer for it and changing who’s in charge should not let that go away.

For more on the Burnham side of this, the win in Makerfield arguably spelling the end of Starmer before he cared to even admit it to himself, check out more on that story here.

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