Starmer Needs Palestine Action Crushed; Filton Retrial Hands Him a Problem

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Keir Starmer’s Filton retrial has not given him the clean Palestine Action crushing he needed. It has given him four criminal damage convictions, two acquittals, a rejected GBH with intent charge, a defence barrister now facing contempt proceedings, defendants sent back to prison before sentencing, and a terrorism label still hovering over a case where nobody has been convicted of terrorism. That is a filthy little mess to carry out of court while pretending justice has been done. Charlotte Head, Samuel Corner, Leona Kamio and Fatema Zainab Rajwani have been found guilty of criminal damage over the action at Elbit Systems UK’s Filton site near Bristol. Zoe Rogers and Jordan Devlin have been acquitted, even though all of them admitted to causing criminal damage. Work that one out. Samuel Corner has also been convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm, but he has been cleared of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, which is not a small distinction when the state has spent months trying to make this case smell as threatening as possible. Four people have been convicted of damaging property, not of terrorism, not of aggravated burglary, and not of intentionally causing serious injury. The state has convictions, but it does not have the tidy terror-shaped courtroom trophy it really wanted going into the sentencing hearing on 12 June and yet still we wonder whether terror level sentencing may yet still be handed down.

Elbit Systems UK is the British arm of the now infamous Israeli arms company, and the Filton site has been described in court coverage as a key research and development facility. Palestine Action is a direct-action group that has targeted companies it says are connected to Israel’s war machine, including Elbit sites in Britain. On 6 August 2024, activists entered the Filton facility, damaged equipment, and made no secret of the fact they were there to shut down work at that site. The state’s job in court was not just to prove damage, because damage was admitted. The state’s harder job was to make that damage carry the meaning it wanted: danger, menace, terrorism-adjacent politics, the kind of story that helps justify treating Palestine Action as something beyond ordinary protest or even ordinary criminal damage. Starmer’s government has already gone down the proscription route, using terrorism law to ban Palestine Action, only for the High Court to rule that decision unlawful, with all of that now caught up in appeal procedure.

The first Filton trial did not give the state what it wanted either, hence them wanting another go at it. Six defendants faced aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder allegations, with Samuel Corner also facing that GBH allegation. Aggravated burglary was the big one, the charge carrying a life-sentence and the frightening public storyline, and that charge went nowhere. None of the six was convicted of any offence after the first trial. The prosecution then came back for a retrial on what remained, because apparently one jury failing to deliver the goods was not quite the ending the state had in mind. So none of this is some wild conspiracy claim being made here, that is the sequence of events leading up to this moment: first trial, no convictions, aggravated burglary gone, retrial on criminal damage and the remaining injury allegation. A government that has put Palestine Action under terrorism law cannot easily afford the flagship Filton case, the first six defendants of 24, to look like a courtroom embarrassment. It needs the case to confirm the story it has already told the public and it hasn’t quite worked out that way, hence the sentencing fears.

The retrial verdicts are awkward even before getting to the terrorism problem though. All six were associated with an action where the defendants accepted damage had been done, yet the jury convicted four of criminal damage and acquitted two. We do not know what the jury discussed of course, because juries do not publish minutes. But the outcome is still strange: four guilty, two not guilty, from a case where the damage itself was not the hidden part and all of them had admitted to it. Samuel Corner’s result adds another uncomfortable layer, because the jury rejected the allegation that he intended to cause serious injury, while convicting him of the lesser GBH offence. The terror that the state would like to keep in the room is easier to sell when the whole picture is violence, menace and intent. The actual verdicts keep cutting that picture down into narrower parts, with the four convicted defendants now back in custody.

Judge Johnson’s decision on bail has sharpened the stink rather than clearing it as well. The four convicted defendants were remanded after conviction, before sentence, after some of the Filton 24 had already spent long periods in prison without being convicted of anything. The support campaign says the 24 were initially held in specialist police units, kept incommunicado for up to a week, subjected to repeated interrogation, and then remanded on non-terrorism charges despite counter-terror powers being used. Some of these defendants were held on remand for up to eighteen months without any terrorism charges being brought. It is an insane abuse of state power. The campaign material says one defendant, Heba Muraisi, served 458 days in prison without any conviction. This process has made remand part of the punishment when the state keeps people inside for months before any guilt has been proven. Judge Johnson reportedly refused continued bail after the verdicts while saying he had no reason to believe the defendants had changed their view that their actions were morally justified. So moral conviction itself becomes a practical custody problem now too, not after sentence, not after final argument, but before a single sentencing argument has even been decided.

The terrorist-connection sentencing issue is the legal mechanism most people will not have been told properly here. A person does not have to be convicted of a terrorism offence for terrorism to enter the sentencing process. Sentencing guidance says that, for offences committed on or after 29 June 2021, an offence punishable on indictment by more than two years may be deemed to have a terrorist connection if the legal test is met, and a court may then treat that as an aggravating factor where it is relevant and appropriate. That is dry language doing very heavy work. Four people can walk out of trial with criminal damage convictions, not terrorism convictions, and still face a sentencing argument where terrorism ends up back in the room. The public hears “criminal damage” and thinks the trial has decided the basic category. The state can still try to make punishment carry a political label the jury never convicted anyone of, inside a sentencing process the jury is never part of. An absolute abuse of power as that will widely be seen to be if it comes to pass.

The alleged damage figure carries its own problem into that sentencing process. A claim of more than one million pounds has been made, but Real Media’s court report says lead defence barrister Rajiv Menon argued that the prosecution had produced no proper evidence on quantum, no proper itemisation of what had been damaged and what it was worth, and that the seven-figure claim came from an anonymous witness. Menon’s argument was blunt enough: if the court is going to sentence people on damage to drones and quadcopters, then a named Elbit witness should say what each item was, what it cost, and what damage was done. Judge Johnson reportedly said he did not need to know the amount in that way, because seriousness could include intended harm or foreseeable harm. That answer may work as courtroom law, but politically it leaves the state in a wonderful position, trying to stretch criminal damage towards terrorism sentencing while the defence says the price tag is completely unevidenced. The state wants the big number, the big label and the big sentence, but not necessarily the boring little invoice pile showing what the defence says was missing drone by drone and quadcopter by quadcopter.

Judge Johnson’s restrictions on what could be argued in court have turned the fairness question into a central part of the case. Before the first trial, he ruled that Charlotte Head and her co-defendants could not argue lawful excuse on the basis of the Israeli military’s actions in Gaza. He later directed that lawyers could not invite jurors to disregard his rulings of law, and could not invite them to apply jury equity, which is the old principle that juries have the raw power to acquit according to conscience even where a judge has directed them on the law. There is a serious legal argument around how that principle is spoken about in court, but in this case the practical effect was simple enough for anyone outside the legal profession to understand. The jury could hear about broken equipment, entry, planning, guards, cameras, police and alleged injuries, but the defendants’ political and moral explanation for why they went there was narrowed hard. Charlotte Head told the jury she felt her barristers were no longer permitted to represent her “in a way that does us all justice”, and several defendants then spoke for themselves. The state had lawyers, directions and restrictions, while the defendants ended up trying to put their own case into the space left open by the time closing speeches arrived.

Rajiv Menon KC now facing contempt proceedings himself after all of this too, taking the case beyond the defendants and into the right of a defence lawyer to fight properly in front of a jury. Menon is not some bloke wandering in from a pub argument and a shiny badge. He is a leading human rights barrister who has worked on the Stephen Lawrence inquiry, the Hillsborough inquests and the Grenfell Tower inquiry, which is why proceedings against him over a jury speech carry such a warning. The allegation is that he breached the judge’s directions during his closing speech in the first trial. He referred to Bushell’s Case, the 1670 case associated with jury independence, and read from a plaque at the Old Bailey saying that the case established the right of juries to give verdicts according to their convictions. He also said several times that the judge could not direct the jury to convict. Judge Johnson said the effect of the speech was to invite jurors to disregard his directions about putting Gaza, the Middle East and emotion aside. The contempt issue is now before the higher courts, with reporting restrictions having delayed public coverage until the retrial verdicts were in, and that sends a message far beyond Filton, aimed directly at the people who’s job it is to literally defend the accused. Just consider the ramifications of that for British law going forwards here.

The jury’s own questions during deliberations are a small but revealing part of the record. Jurors reportedly asked about the number of security guards present, who was controlling video cameras that had failed to capture alleged violence by those guards, and why the court had excluded an Elbit security manager referred to as Witness Alpha. That is not the sound of a clean, simple prosecution story drifting peacefully into twelve citizens’ heads is it? That is a jury looking at the mechanics of who was there, what was recorded, what was missing, and which witness was not before them. The judge later allowed majority verdicts of ten or more if unanimity could not be reached, and the outcome remained split. The strange thing is not that defendants were convicted after admitting damage. The strange thing is the state presenting this as a clean public-danger narrative while the actual courtroom process produced acquittals, narrower convictions, unresolved evidential questions, contested sentencing figures, and a terrorism issue still waiting outside the jury’s verdict. Starmer’s government wants Palestine Action gone under terrorism law; but Filton keeps handing it more mess rather than a clean ruling on proven terrorism.

And Palestine Action’s proscription of course is what sits behind all of this. The Home Secretary decided in June 2025 to add Palestine Action to the list of proscribed organisations under the Terrorism Act 2000, and the order came into force in July 2025. The High Court later ruled the decision unlawful, saying the government had breached its own policy and interfered disproportionately with rights to expression and assembly, while a later explanation of the litigation has made clear that the practical position is complicated because the quashing order is not presently active while appeal proceedings carry on. Clean language again, doing dirty work for the state you might say. The state can say the ban still has effect for now, while the court has already said the decision behind it was unlawful. That leaves Starmer’s government needing cases like Filton to look as serious, dangerous and terror-adjacent as possible, because every messy acquittal, every restricted defence, every remand story, every jury-equity fight and every contempt proceeding makes the political case for the ban harder to sell without heavy legal lifting. The crackdown needs public legitimacy while the record keeps producing courtroom friction.

Starmer did not get the clean Palestine Action crushing his government’s terror framework requires. The state has four criminal damage convictions and one lesser GBH conviction, and nobody should pretend those verdicts do not exist, but the process around them has become the story the government cannot file away. The first trial produced no convictions. The gravest burglary charge went. Two defendants in the retrial walked free. The most serious injury allegation did not land. The convicted defendants were sent back to prison before sentencing. The defence says the damage valuation is anonymous and unitemised. The jury asked about missing footage, security guards and an excluded Elbit witness. The defendants spoke for themselves because they said their lawyers had been boxed in and prevented from doing so. A leading human rights barrister now faces contempt proceedings over a speech about jury independence. Terrorism has not been proved by the jury, but terrorism may still be pulled into sentencing. Filton has handed Starmer big trouble because the more the state tries to make Palestine Action look like a terror problem, the more it ends up looking like they are the problem and the threat to us all instead.

SOURCES:

SENTENCING COUNCIL: Offences with a terrorist connection: guidance

JUDICIARY OF ENGLAND AND WALES: R (Ammori) v Secretary of State for the Home Department OPEN Judgment

PUBLIC LAW FOR EVERYONE: The High Court’s judgment in the Palestine Action case; If proscribing Palestine Action was unlawful, how can it still be a proscribed organisation?

CAGE: Bail Granted to Remaining Filton 24 as CAGE Calls for Collapsing Prosecution to Be Dropped

FREE THE FILTON 24: About the Filton 24

REAL MEDIA: Verdicts in the April Filton 6 trial; The Filton Trial – April 2026

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Jury agrees Filton 24 lacked intent to harm, but convicts 4 activists

THE DITCH: Senior British judges blocked media on Palestine Action lawyer case – The Ditch disregards

THE GUARDIAN: Barrister in Palestine Action trial facing contempt of court proceedings