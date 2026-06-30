Starmer Builds An Israel Trap; Then It Gets Awkward

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Right, so this is one of those stories where the danger isn’t wearing a helmet, waving a flag, or kicking someone’s door in at six in the morning. It’s sitting in a Bill. Nice and quiet. Grey paper, serious title, national security sprayed all over it, but not in a nice way, more like a skunk.

Starmer seems to be thinking just how much authoritarian borderline fascist policy can I ram through before handing over to Andy Burnham, and so his government is pushing a State Threats Bill, and the sales pitch is exactly what you’d expect: Russia, China, Iran, hostile powers, urgent threats, but don’t worry your little heads about the wording. Yeah you, let me decide what I’ll worry about thank you very much Keith.

And it’s in the House of Lords that the nasty bit of this has been pointed out.

Information.

Not money. Not weapons. Not formal support. Information. The thing journalists ask for, the thing aid workers need, the thing war reporting is actually built out of.

And then it gets even more awkward, because the government says this whole proscription-style state-threats machine comes from Jonathan Hall’s recommendation, Jonathan Hall KC and for those of us familiar with Johnathan Hall KC, the alarm bells are very much ringing. His public record on Israel, protest and terrorism law is not exactly what I’d call neutral

So before the Home Office starts doing its usual ‘nothing to see here’

That was Lord Anderson of Ipswich, a crossbench peer who brought up that word information in a way that has hopefully made you sit up a bit.

Because journalism doesn’t start when the article goes live. It starts when someone asks a source a question. It starts with a message, or a call, or a document landing from someone in a place the British state would rather you didn’t talk to, working for an outfit the British state might later designate.

And suddenly that little act, asking for information, accepting information, even agreeing to accept information, starts looking legally ropey.

Not because a journalist is sending money to anyone. Not because an aid worker is handing over equipment or liaising with militant forces to do so. But because the information itself can become the thing the law starts sniffing around.

A trapdoor, dressed up in the first draft if you like.

Now, this is not saying hostile states don’t exist. Of course they do. States spy. States sabotage. States lie through their teeth and call it strategic communication, propaganda by another name basically.

The problem is what Starmer’s government has built in response, because if the law is broad enough that information becomes a material benefit, then the issues start before publication, before the public sees a word of it, at the point a journalist stops and thinks: can I even ask this person for proof?

And once reporters start asking their lawyers whether they can ask a source a question, congratulations, you haven’t protected democracy. You’ve put a parking clamp on it.

So now watch how the government sells this. This is Lord Hanson, setting out the architecture, and crucially, pointing to Jonathan Hall’s recommendation as the basis for this state-threats proscription-style power.

So Hall is not a passing footnote here.

He isn’t some bloke who wandered past the Home Office with a legal memo in a carrier bag and accidentally invented a Bill. The government is leaning on his recommendation. His blueprint, their machinations.

And that’s important, because we are not arguing about one clause on one page here. We are arguing about the kind of national-security thinking being turned into law, and where that thinking already sits politically.

When the government comes along and says, “don’t worry, this is expert-led,” the next question needs to be. Which expert? Whose framework? What public record do they have?

And that brings us to Hall.

Now, make up your own mind about that. That’s the point.

We don’t need to staple the conclusion to anyone’s forehead.

But Hall is not just some random legal figure floating above the Israel and Palestine row in a little cloud of King’s Counsel dust. He has been very publicly active in that arena. He has argued in hard national-security language around anti-Israeli hatred and antisemitism and I’m sure you can spot the problem there already. Critics very much have, such as the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, who have said that framing blurs antisemitism and anti-Zionism, which of course it does.

Then there’s why he’s like that.

Hall’s father-in-law is Lord Dyson, a patron of UK Lawyers for Israel, UKLFI the these days infamous pro-Israel legal pressure group. So when the government is leaning on Hall’s recommendation to build a proscription-style state-threats power, while Hall has defended the Palestine Action proscription and publicly framed anti-Israel protest through as a national-security issue, that connection is not irrelevant gossip. It is context. It is part of the public record viewers are entitled to see.

The question is whether this supposedly neutral security architecture is being built inside a political climate where Palestine activism, anti-Zionism, hostile-state narratives and “terror” language are already being mashed together like cold leftovers in a Home Office blender.

And now that same architecture is feeding into a Bill that hands the Home Secretary a designation power, imports a proscription-style model based on the already widely criticised as flawed Terrorism Act, and puts information itself inside a legal danger zone.

That does not mean the Bill has “protect Israel” stamped across the front in blue ink, that would be a bit too on the nose.

But it is still context. It is relevant. And it makes what comes next a lot harder to wave away, because now we go from Hall’s public frame, and the pro-Israel legal ecosystem around that, back to what Starmer’s government is actually putting into law.

The Home Secretary gets a power to designate bodies involved in state-threat activity. The government itself describes it as equivalent to proscription under terrorism law. Then come offences around supporting, assisting, or obtaining material benefit from a designated body.

And the sentences are not a stern letter and a frown from a clerk. We are talking about serious criminal law, with maximums that go up to 14 years in the designation framework.

This does not mean you get 14 years for reading the news. It does not mean someone watching this video is being dragged off for “staying informed,” although I’m sure there are people in Whitehall who’d find that very convenient.

The danger is sharper than that.

It is the journalist, the researcher, the fixer, the aid worker, the war correspondent, the person trying to obtain information from a source the state has decided is now legally toxic. Where journalists and charities get their information from faces becoming the criminal act. And the problem with that should be pretty obvious, from being able to present two sides of an argument when one side is legally off limits, to charities not being able to get into certain areas because of who controls them.

And if you make matters to that end dangerous enough, expensive enough, uncertain enough, then stories die before they are even born, along with people in desperate need of aid, because of the areas they may be trapped in. This goes far beyond just journalism, but that is a key part of it. Where were so many of us on Gaza before October 7th and what came next after all?

The journalism warning is critical though, because reporting war, state violence, foreign policy and complicity requires sources. Often ugly sources. Difficult sources. People in hostile places, linked to hostile actors, inside systems you might despise.

That is the job though. You don’t verify a war zone by asking the Foreign Office for a laminated bedtime story. From this lot it’d turn up 90% redacted and the big bad wolf ends up the hero of the tale.

You compare claims. You test sources. You speak to people who know things, sometimes people you wouldn’t want near your politics, your house, or frankly anything.

But if the law makes those sources off limits, the public does not get the full story. It gets part of it. The safer, more official, more pre-chewed by government departments part of it. All served with a tiny Union Jack toothpick.

That is catering to the whims of the government, not holding them to account and delivering proper journalism.

And as I’ve broached in several places already, it isn’t just reporters who see the problem, Lord Anderson raised this very point when he declared an interest in that clip. The aid sector did as well, because humanitarian work also runs on information.

If you are clearing landmines, you may need to ask someone where the mines were laid. Getting aid through can mean knowing who controls a crossing. Protecting civilians can mean talking to people who are not necessarily on your side, not pleasant, not approved, a bunch of wrong’uns. But that is how real conflict work happens.

The Home Office version of the world always sounds like everyone fits into tidy boxes. Good people over here. Bad people over there. Approved contact in green. Suspicious contact in red.

Real life is not like that. War zones, aid work, journalism, all messier, especially when the lines are constantly shifting, constantly changing.

And when the law pretends it can tidy all that up with a designation power and a ministerial smile, everyone lower down the chain starts to panic. The banks panic, the NGOs panic, the editors and the lawyers panic, and the sources quietly vanish.

The people who need the information most pay the price. The people who wrote the Bill get to call it national security and go for lunch.

Now the government answer, naturally, is: don’t worry.

Don’t worry, legitimate work won’t be caught. Don’t worry, journalists are protected. Don’t worry, aid workers are not the target. Don’t worry, the Home Office knows exactly what it means.

“We know what we mean.”

Wonderful. Put that on the side of the prison van.

“We know what we mean” is not a defence. “That wasn’t our intention” is not a safeguard. “Trust the Attorney General” is not press freedom. Prosecutorial discretion is not a right, it is a gamble.

And you do not protect journalism by forcing journalists to hope the state behaves itself later.

That’s not protection, it’s a Post-it note stuck to a bear trap.

So after all the government reassurance, all the national-security bunting, all the scaffolding put in by Jonathan Hall KC, all the “nothing to see here” language, we come back to Lord Anderson and his information argument.

That is where the Bill is shown to be so dangerous, where the Hall context becomes decidedly awkward, and where Starmer’s government stops looking like it is merely targeting hostile-state activity and starts looking like it is building a law that can freeze the very work that exposes hostile policy, state violence and foreign-policy complicity.

They do not need to write “journalism is banned” into the Bill.

That would be too obvious, even for this lot.

All they have to do is make the source dangerous, make the information suspicious, make the defence unclear and the legal advice expensive. Make the editor nervous. Make the freelancer think twice, the NGO check with compliance, the fixer go quiet and drop out of the chat.

And the knock on effect is we all go back to being dumbed down about the goings on in the world.

Not always with a dramatic raid. Not always with handcuffs. Not always with some minister announcing, “we are now banning awkward questions,” although give them time.

Sometimes it starts a lot earlier.

It starts when a journalist pauses before asking for a document.

And when Starmer’s government builds that trap, sells it through the language of national security, leans on the likes of Joathan Hall, then tells the rest of us to trust the Home Office, the only sensible response is: absolutely not.

We’ve seen this trick before.

They call it protection. They call it security. They call it responsible government.

But when information itself becomes the thing to fear, that is not protection. That is power protecting itself at our expense.

An example of the possible repercussions of British journalism has come along just today in fact as The Canary has been debanked by Lloyds Bank for reasons thusfar unknown, endangering the entire outlet, so get more on that story right here.

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