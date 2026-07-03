Smotrich Gets Torn To Bits On Camera!

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Right, so Bezalel Smotrich has looked back at the Hamas hostage story, the families, the people who never came home, the deals he fought, the war his government kept selling as “total victory,” and somehow arrived at the conclusion that what this whole thing really needed was a round of applause for Bezalel Smotrich.

Because of course it did.

Why have grief, negotiations, pressure, families camping outside government buildings, months of rage and fear, when you could have one far-right minister sitting in a studio going: actually, this was basically me.

A hostage story turned into a medal ceremony. For him.

But the problem with trying to wear a national trauma as jewellery is that sometimes the people most closely attached to that trauma, the families of those killed, are still around. Still angry. Still bereaved and aggrieved. And suddenly this little victory lap routine starts to look a lot less like leadership and more like a man jogging round a cemetery in his party shoes.

So let’s start with the boasting, because, really, you need to see the nerve of it.

Well that wasn’t exactly subtle was it? Modesty not exactly his middle name. Placing himself right at the centre of it.

Thanks to me.

I mean, the sheer neck of it. You could power a small coastal town off that level of ego. The man Israeli reporting says opposed hostage deals at various stages is now presenting himself as the reason the hostages came home at all. Is there an election coming up? Oh just 3 months away now isn’t it?

It’s like smashing the windows on a lifeboat, watching people crawl out of the sea half frozen, and then asking where your bravery certificate is.

Smotrich isn’t just saying, “I had a position.” He isn’t saying, “I argued for pressure.” He is trying to turn the eventual outcome into proof that his politics worked.

His hardness. His refusal. His coalition line. His “keep going, not yet, not that deal, not that phase, not until the war resumes or I’ll collapse the government” approach.

And if nobody answers that quickly, it becomes part of the story. That’s how these people operate. They don’t just fight over decisions. They fight over memory afterwards.

But unfortunately for Smotrich, this one came with witnesses and one man who answered him wasn’t some random commentator filling airtime, nor was it some opposition backbencher having a cheap pop. It was Nitzan Alon, the former Israeli hostage pointman.

The man who was actually on the file.

And when he spoke at Herzliya, he did not exactly hand Smotrich a thank-you card and a little fruit basket.

So earlier deals were shut down. The political leadership, which of course includes Smotrich as the Finance Minister, closed them off. And the phrase sitting over all of it is “complete victory.”

That’s why this lands as hard as it does on Smotrich’s arrogant head. He says, “thanks to me,” as if the hostage return is down to him. Alon there points back to the part Smotrich would rather skip: what happened before the end. What was refused. What families had been shouting. What “victory” was being used to cover.

And then, right on cue, Likud comes in with a bit of panicky context to save the government’s blushes.

If Netanyahu had listened to Alon, they say, Israel would not have achieved great military achievements, and would not have returned all the hostages. Which is very convenient, isn’t it? If you oppose them, you wanted surrender. If you question the delay, you are helping Hamas. If you point to families saying earlier deals were closed off, you are the problem.

Not the ministers.

Not the slogan.

Not the refusal.

The person saying it out loud.

And that is the giveaway. Because if Smotrich’s claims were so clean, if “thanks to me” really stood up to the slightest bit of scrutiny, they wouldn’t need to turn Alon, the pointman, one of their own supposedly – at least at one point - into the villain. They could just answer the charge.

But they don’t. They go for him instead.

And all because “total victory” was never just a phrase, was it?

It was a magic sponge. Wipe it over anything and suddenly the stain disappears. Refuse a deal? Total victory. Keep bombing? Total victory. Tell families to wait? Total victory. Drag the war on because the coalition depends on it? Total victory.

It’s a marvellous phrase if you don’t want to answer any difficult questions.

Who is still alive? Who could be brought back? What deal was on the table? Who said no? Why did they say no? What price was paid while ministers talked about resolve?

No, no, no, don’t ask all that. Total victory. Big words. Wave a flag. Job done.

Except now Alon has taken that phrase and put it back on the table with the bodies, the time, and the deal refusals that happened at the time right next to it.

And this is why the consequence reaches Netanyahu too. Smotrich may be the one in the studio trying to turn himself into the patron saint of hostage returns, but this was Netanyahu’s government. Netanyahu’s coalition. Netanyahu’s doctrine. Netanyahu’s political machine.

Smotrich is just today’s boaster.

And yet the real problem for Smotrich is what happens when that boast leaves the studio where he will always get an easy ride and reaches people directly affected by all of this. People who don’t hear “strategy” when he says it. They hear their own missing, their own dead, their own months of being told to wait being spoken about as if they owe this guy something for delivering that.

And even in Israel, the tone then changes.

That is the sound of Smotrich’s studio boast hitting reality.

You can dress it up in all the ministerial language you like. Strategy. Pressure. Strength. Leverage. The sort of words politicians use when the human bit is getting awkward and they need everyone to stare at a flowchart instead.

But families don’t hear a flowchart.

They hear a man taking credit, despite the losses for them that meant. You can be as unsympathetic with Israel as you like, but you can still see the problem here.

They hear someone who opposed deals, who backed the line that kept the war grinding on, now wandering in after the fact like he’s the reason anyone came home at all.

And when a bereaved father takes the mic, that neat little government story starts coming apart. Because grief does not care about your coalition press line. It doesn’t wait politely while a minister polishes his own halo.

It interrupts.

It points.

It says: no, actually, you don’t get to do that.

And that’s why this clip matters. Not because it is dramatic, though it is. Not because it is uncomfortable, though it should be. It matters because it shows the consequence landing somewhere Smotrich cannot control.

He can argue with Alon. He can call it politics. He can hide behind the familiar little bunker of “security considerations.” They all love that bunker.

But when families answer him, the whole thing becomes harder to launder.

And this speaks to the sort of person Bezalel Smotrich is, because this is not a politician whose public life has been built around hostage families, humanitarian urgency, compromise.This is what he’s proud of.

That’s Smotrich too.

Not the studio version asking for gratitude. Not the soft-focus “thanks to me” hostage version. The other version, the one openly boasting about settlements, outposts, expansion, and killing the idea of a Palestinian state.

It tells you what kind of politics is trying to claim moral credit here.

This is not a hostage-first politics. It is not even a family-first politics. It is a movement politics. Land first. Coalition first. Ideology first. The human consequences get fitted around that afterwards.

So when Smotrich says the hostages are here thanks to him, you have to put that next to the rest of him.

The man boasting about settlement expansion.

The man tied to the hardline coalition keeping Netanyahu in power.

The man whose politics does not soften when families beg, it hardens and calls that strength.

And then he wants to stroll into the hostage narrative in the here and now and collect a medal.

This is a politician with a very clear project, and that project has never been shy about who gets sacrificed on the way.

Once Nitzan Alon says the quiet bit out loud, that earlier deals were shut down in the name of complete victory, the response from Netanyahu’s camp is very telling, because it shows what they do when someone inside the system gives the families’ claim official weight.

They don’t stop and say, “Right, let’s go through the timeline. Let’s explain every rejected deal, every cabinet decision, every hostage family warning, every phase, every delay.”

Of course not. That would be a terrible idea. Might involve facts. Someone might bring a map. What an absolute nightmare that would be.

So no, this is not just “Smotrich says controversial thing.” Smotrich could say something monstrous before breakfast and half the coalition would call it a draft policy by lunch.

The story is that he tried to turn a hostage return into proof that his politics worked.

Instead, Alon said the families’ claim had weight.

The families erupted because they heard exactly what he was doing.

And the later clip showed the more familiar Smotrich, the settler project Smotrich, the “kill the Palestinian state” Smotrich, the politician whose idea of victory is not measured first in people coming home, but in land taken, outposts built, and facts created before anyone can stop him.

So when that man says “thanks to me,” it is more than just arrogance.

It is his brand.

It is a politician trying to make the hostage story serve the same politics he serves everywhere else.

And that is why for as much as it is too much to imagine many will sympathise very much with Israelis, the bereaved father here matters. All these families matter, because they drag the story back out of Smotrich’s hands.

They say: you don’t get to claim this, you don’t get to say you deserve thanks. Not after the people who did not come home alive.

Smotrich isn’t the only pro Israel figure who’s boasts are costing him right now either, Alex Karp of Palantir has talked himself into problems too, as the self proclaimed most pro Israel CEO of a company ever so find out more about that story here.

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