Saudi Arabia’s Escape Plan Backfired And Unleashed This!

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Right, so Saudi Arabia’s response to the NCC MASA being hit in the Red Sea and sustaining minor hull damage, with the crew unharmed and the vessel still able to continue its journey, was to resume bombing Yemen.

Not a ship sunk. Not a crew killed. Not a port knocked out. A damaged vessel that kept moving, and then Riyadh decided the next step was to call in the air force. Just double down again, well, that’s bound to go well.

As such, not long after, this was the view over Saudi Arabia’s own coast.

The Houthis had announced retaliation against Saudi oil facilities after their strikes on Hodeidah, and the Aramco complex at Jizan was then hit, with footage showing smoke rising from the site.

So there is no longer any question about whether the attack reached the Saudis. The Houthis will always respond in kind; frankly, I find it hard to believe anyone doubts that at this point. It did.

At Yanbu, where the Saudi East-West pipeline terminates, the Saudis’ little back-door to get their oil around the Strait of Hormuz, as that is, the situation remains unclear. Saudi sources report that two ballistic missiles and a drone were intercepted before they could reach the oil facilities. The Houthis, however, assert that the site was actually hit.

So Riyadh bombed Yemen, told the world a story about ‘proportionate’ action to protect shipping, and then had to scramble around its own oil ports when the boomerang it threw came back at high speed.

Saudi Arabia’s attempt to fix Yemen made the Houthi threat even bigger.

Their oil escape route, which they were depending on, was suddenly part of the fight.

So with one particularly stupid move, therefore, Riyadh managed to narrow its choices down to a selection of ‘bad’ and ‘catastrophic ‘, with a side order of disaster.

Top marks all round.

Naturally, the official version sounds much more pleasant.

Saudi Arabia was safeguarding commercial vessels.

Neutralising threats.

Striking legitimate military targets.

Firmly, carefully, proportionately, because nothing soothes the conscience quite like a serving of word salad after the bombs have already started falling.

The incident Riyadh was responding to involved a Saudi vessel called NCC MASA.

What happened to it?

Minor hull damage.

The crew were safe.

The ship was inspected.

And it continued on its way.

The ship continued on. Saudi Arabia did not.

Riyadh called in the air force, because apparently the only way to fix a dent in a hull is to bomb the neighbour you’ve spent years trying to force into submission and failing miserably. Makes perfect sense if you’re allergic to learning.

On the facts, NCC MASA suffered minor hull damage, the crew were safe, and the ship continued its journey. That does not make the attack acceptable, but it does show the scale of what Riyadh was responding to.

Answering a bit of hull damage with airstrikes on Yemen looks less like self-defence and more like a toddler throwing a tantrum, or a perfumed prince in this case. Unless, of course, someone is eager to recast the NCC MASA as the Titanic and themselves as the tragic hero.

This was not a ship sunk with bodies in the water, and Leonardo DiCaprio desperately trying to climb up with Kate Winslet when there was clearly ample room for him.

It was not a terminal destroyed either.

No port was put out of use.

It was limited damage to a vessel that remained seaworthy, followed by airstrikes against a force Saudi Arabia has already spent years learning cannot simply be bombed out of existence.

Years of airstrikes.

Years of blockade.

Years of weapons bought from Washington and London.

Years of Saudi officials promising victory was just around the corner, probably hiding behind the next pile of debris.

But the Houthis are still there.

Still controlling Sanaa.

Still armed. Now far better than they were before.

Still sitting beside the shipping route, Saudi Arabia suddenly needs far more than it ever did before thanks to the stupidity of the mango coloured muppet passing himself off as leader of the free world.

But of course, when it comes to the Saudis, there is only one obvious target to take a potshot at, isn’t there?

Saudi Arabia’s most precious jewel.

Its moneymaker.

Oil exports.

Not some forgotten army depot out in the desert.

Not an office block MBS can replace with another glass box and a CGI drone parade. It still pays for the kingdom.

The thing that funds Vision 2030, MBS’s grand plan to turn Saudi Arabia into a glossy, diversified economy before the oil runs dry.

The imported footballers, boxing events and sci-fi cities are all meant to show the kingdom is moving beyond just oil. The awkward bit is that oil is still paying for almost all of it.

And of course the problem for Saudi Arabia on this score is that their usual route eastwards has very much already become less reliable.

Hormuz is heavily disrupted by the wider conflict involving Iran and the United States.

So Riyadh has been moving crude across the country through the East-West Pipeline and loading it at Yanbu on the Red Sea.

In April and May, every barrel of Saudi crude exported by sea reportedly left through Yanbu.

Every one of them.

In June, it was 92 per cent.

In July, 78 per cent at the time these figures were gathered.

Yanbu was no longer just a useful backup exit that Saudi Arabia kept for emergencies.

Yanbu literally was the exit.

But once the oil reaches Yanbu, it has not magically completed its journey. Those ships still have to head south through the Red Sea. And for much of the world, that means passing Yemen and going through Bab el-Mandeb.

So Saudi Arabia escaped one vulnerable waterway by becoming heavily dependent on another.

Not ideal, clearly.

But perhaps manageable.

And then it bombed the people sitting right beside it.

Well, that was bound to end well, wasn’t it? Not!

And the threat to Saudi shipping did not just appear after the Saudi strikes.

It had already been announced.

Blockade for blockade.

Escalation for escalation.

Saudi ships, Saudi ports and vessels serving Saudi trade were now included as targets.

You do not have to agree with that threat to understand it.

Riyadh knew the shipping lane was under pressure.

It knew Yanbu had become much more important.

It knew the Houthis were promising to answer further Saudi military action.

And it went ahead anyway, complete with a liberal amount of Press Office dross.

Proportionate, they said, as smoke rose over Jizan and missiles headed towards Yanbu. Apparently this was what all going exactly to plan looked like.

Apparently, the secret to making the Houthis less dangerous to shipping is to bomb them again and hope they see it as a helpful suggestion.

It’s the geopolitical equivalent of throwing a brick through your neighbour’s window and then declaring the feud over.

And the contradiction showed up pretty much straight away.

Saudi Arabia said it was protecting Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis announced missiles and drones aimed at Saudi oil facilities.

People in Jizan and Yanbu were warned to take shelter.

Missiles had to be intercepted near the port carrying most of Saudi Arabia’s seaborne crude.

So ‘protected’ that the people paid to calculate risk started quietly moving towards the way out. Another roaring triumph for Saudi deterrence.

Gold stars all round.

Then came Jizan.

What is beyond dispute is where the pressure was aimed.

Jizan had been struck. Yanbu was either attacked or came under an attempted attack. And the port Saudi Arabia now depends upon because Hormuz is under pressure was no longer simply the escape route for their oil, it was no longer an escape route at all, if the Houthis can now reach it and instead of being an effective plan B to keep your utterly oil dependent backsides safe and funded, you doubled down on the very thing that put your oil routes in jeopardy to begin with.

And beneath all this talk of routes, ports, and oil volumes, actual people of course are being told to get indoors.

One day, Riyadh is telling them the military has things under control. The next, residents living next to the kingdom’s energy infrastructure are being told missiles might be on the way. That is what a ‘proportionate response’ looks like when it leaves the press release and becomes a missile alert on someone’s phone.

A decision made in a palace becomes an alert telling families to find shelter.

And of course Yemenis are paying as well.

Saudi strikes hit areas of Hodeidah governorate. Local reporting identified communications infrastructure and other sites among those affected, not necessarily military targets in that case.

People who had already lived through years of Saudi bombing are still living through extreme impoverishment from the war with the Saudis from years before, and they were once again hearing aircraft overhead and wondering whether the long, miserable pause had finally ended, because Saudi Arabia never solved the Yemen war.

It paused it.

The war was left unresolved, pushed out of sight and kept quiet enough for MBS to sell himself abroad as the modernising statesman, please ignore the head-chopping and don’t mention Jamal Khashoggi, rather than the prince who launched the Saudi-led intervention in 2015 to drive the Houthis from power and restore Yemen’s internationally recognised government, Saudi allies as they are and actually the ones who kicked all this off by taking shots at Houthi figures returning from the late Iranian Ayatollah’s funeral.

A decade of bombing, blockade and Western-supplied weaponry devastated one of the poorest countries in the world. And still, it failed to defeat the Houthis or deliver the clear Saudi victory Riyadh had promised. Now they’ve opened that wound up again it would seem.

The Yemen war was never over.

It was just hidden behind some Neom brochures and a few holograms.

And this is why this blockade matters so much now.

Hugely harmful.

Because Yanbu is no longer the side entrance.

It is the main door.

And Bab el-Mandeb is further down the corridor, and the door might be locked at the other end; please also do look out for missiles.

Hormuz under pressure to the east.

Yanbu carrying Saudi crude to the west.

Bab el-Mandeb controlling the route south.

The Houthis sitting right beside it.

Saudi Arabia now has two different vulnerabilities starting to overlap.

The crisis around Hormuz forced more oil towards the Red Sea.

The threat in the Red Sea made the situation worse. Then Riyadh’s answer to the Red Sea threat was to pour fuel on it and act surprised when the flames got bigger.

That is where Riyadh has ended up.

Not with Saudi oil halted.

Not with Yanbu destroyed.

Not with unassailable refinery damage at Jizan.

But with every further military move, the risk to the infrastructure it needs increases.

There are several ways this could go now, and none of them is especially comfortable for Riyadh.

Hit Yemen again, and the Houthis have already shown where they are looking: Yanbu, Jizan, Saudi-linked shipping, other Aramco sites, which they have hit before and the Red Sea that now carries so much of the kingdom’s oil. Even if every missile is intercepted, repeated alerts, higher insurance costs and nervous shipping companies still do damage.

Hold fire, and Saudi Arabia reduces the immediate danger, but after all that talk of proportionate force and restored security, restraint starts to look suspiciously like a climbdown.

Or the two sides settle into another tit-for-tat cycle: Saudi strikes, Houthi launches, interceptions, warnings, no decisive victory and the Saudis’ other oil coast gets permanently kept on edge as their normal route is all shut off at the same time.

The least damaging outcome would be another negotiated pause. But that would only freeze the problem again, not solve it. The Houthis would still be armed, the Red Sea route would still run past Yemen, and Saudi Arabia would still be relying on a lifeline sitting beside a war it was never able to properly end.

Escalate and expose your own vulnerabilities and oil dependency further. Or de-escalate after discovering that the airstrikes did not produce the safety Riyadh promised.

Neither option screams ‘master strategist’ does it?

And watch how quickly much of the coverage turns this into a story about someone else.

Trump.

Iran.

CENTCOM.

US warnings.

Iranian warnings.

Missiles leaving ships in darkness because every television package apparently comes with the stock set of war footage.

All of that matters to the broader conflict.

But it is also very convenient if Saudi Arabia disappears from the story of its own crisis.

“Regional tensions are rising.”

“The conflict is spreading.”

“Shipping is under threat.”

Passive language doing what it does best: erasing the people who actually pressed the button.

The conflict did not press the button.

Regional tensions did not order the strike.

Saudi Arabia did.

Riyadh bombed Hodeidah.

Riyadh called it proportionate.

Riyadh said it would protect commercial vessels.

And Riyadh’s oil infrastructure on the only exit it currently has for that oil to get out in volume, was suddenly part of the retaliation. The Saudi leadership does not get to slip out the back just because the Middle East map is these days looking like a Jackson Pollock painting of multiple crises.

A renewed Saudi-Houthi war would not take place under the same conditions as the last one.

Hormuz is disrupted.

Yanbu matters more than it ever did before.

The Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb matter more. Which means Saudi Arabia is more exposed than it was when this war first began.

MBS wanted to present the world with a different kingdom.

Modern.

Diversified.

Forward-looking.

No longer simply an oil state with excellent public relations and a very large sword collection.

Yet one military decision later, the conversation is right back where it started.

Oil terminals.

Missile warnings.

Yemen.

And a war Saudi Arabia could neither win nor properly finish.

Riyadh spent years trying to bury the Yemen war without ending it.

But a war buried beside your only viable oil transportation route, which you and your allies have opened up again, is the height of stupid.

Now all you have left are bad options.

For more on the ongoing events in the Middle East as told in a way you’ll not get from anyone else and certainly not by the mainstream media, do stick with the channel; plenty more on the latest to be found here.

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