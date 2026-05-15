Saudi Arabia Praised Bahrain's Iran War Crackdown - What Followed Exposes All Their Worst Fears

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Right, so a thirty-two-year-old man went out for a meal before dawn during Ramadan, with his cousin and a mate, and nine days later his parents got a phone call from a military hospital telling them to come in. They weren’t told why. They turned up and found their son on a slab. Sayed Mohamed Almosawi, small business owner, and his body was covered in bruises and deep wounds, discoloured, black in places. An expert from a medical human rights group, the sort of people who do exactly this for a living, looked at the photographs and videos, alongside the official death report, and said the injuries were highly consistent with torture, and ruled out the heart attack the authorities claimed had killed him. That is where this starts. Not with a number, not with a press release. Not with Israel and this guy was not a Palestinian. This is Bahrain and the guy in question was one of their own. This is a story about a family told to come and collect a corpse, because the state that disappeared him accused him of being a spy for Iran and decided that was how he’d be coming home.

And Bahrain wants you to call that espionage. The Interior Ministry said the National Intelligence Agency had him on spying charges, passing strategic-site information to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. A small shop owner. Apparently they’re so paranoid in Bahrain that the equivalent of the local Costa Coffee barista can end up on a persons of interest list. What was it, their design in the crema looked a bit suspicious? So let’s actually look at what espionage means here, because the word is doing an enormous amount of lifting. Almosawi left a cafe in Tubli at three in the morning. He was on the phone to a family member from the car and the call just cut off. He and six others got stopped at a checkpoint and taken, according to the London-based rights monitors who have tracked this from day one. Then his WhatsApp flickered back on a few hours later, messages marked as read, while his family still had no idea where he was. So somebody was thumbing through a missing man’s phone. He’d already done about eleven years of a twenty-one-year sentence after the 2011 protests, was let out in a 2024 pardon, and his family say he’d been nowhere near politics since. The espionage charge is the sticker they put on the box.

Then the monarchy did something it basically never does, and you can see why it hated having to as well. Bahrain’s own Special Investigation Unit - the body that’s meant to police abuse by the security services - announced it had wrapped its investigation and was sending one man to criminal trial for “assault resulting in death.” The Public Prosecution said investigators went through medical records and video, that the bloke charged had admitted it, that he was in custody. They wouldn’t say the word torture and wouldn’t say what his job was, while rights monitors identified the case as involving a security official from the intelligence apparatus. Now think about what that costs them. This is the same regime that, a few weeks earlier, had called the photographs of Almosawi’s body “inaccurate and misleading,” deliberately spread to fool the public. And now its own prosecutors have hauled a security official into the dock over the death of the man in those photographs. They didn’t do that out of conscience. They did it because the pictures were already everywhere and denial wasn’t working.

Now, let’s slap some context on all of this because none of this happened in a vacuum after all, and what’s going on around it is the whole point. The United States and Israel went to war with Iran on the twenty-eighth of February. Iran fired missiles and drones back at the Gulf states hosting American forces, specifically targeting those forces - and Bahrain hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, with around nine thousand US military personnel and civilian defence staff tied to the base on the island. And Bahrain’s monarchy looked at all that incoming and saw an opportunity. On the ninth of May the Interior Ministry announced it had smashed a network tied to the Revolutionary Guard and arrested forty-one people. Around thirty of those forty-one were Shia clerics and seminary teachers, according to regional reporting. The ministry’s own statement said this network had got into mosques, seminaries, community centres, kindergartens, schools, and had been trying to control the sermons that religious scholars were giving.

A Sunni ruling family, the Al Khalifa’s, stood up and announced that the religious life of the Shia majority of Bahrain - the sermons, the seminaries, the men who lead the prayers - is a hostile network that needs dismantling.

And here’s the thing they spend most of their energy trying not to say out loud. Bahrain is a small island where most Bahraini Muslims are Shia and the throne is Sunni. The official country profile puts the Shia share of Muslims somewhere between 55 and 70 per cent of the country. That’s the fact the monarchy buries under all their lovely language about stability and tolerance and being open for investment. The Iran war dragged it back into the daylight, because the second you announce that thirty clerics are an Iranian cell, you’re not describing counter-intelligence. You’re describing a ruling family that looks at the mosques of its own religious majority and sees the enemy. Rights monitors have documented more than two hundred arrests since the war started, and say the real number is higher because of people who’ve simply vanished. Almosawi’s two co-detainees, Sayed Ahmed Almosawi and Mustafa Yousif, have managed to contact their families twice and couldn’t say where they were being held. The High Criminal Court has been handing down sentences in Iran-linked cases - five life terms, twenty-five more people convicted over filming, photographing prohibited locations, social media use, or “supporting and endorsing” Iranian attacks, including one woman done over a social media account that posted photos of sites inside Bahrain.

While all that was running, the monarchy went for the nuclear option - nationality itself. On the twenty-seventh of April the Interior Ministry announced it had revoked the citizenship of sixty-nine people, and their families, for glorifying or sympathising with Iran’s attacks, mostly over social media posts. The order came straight from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and it declared all sixty-nine to be “of non-Bahraini origin” — which is a neat little phrase doing the dirty work of pretending these people were never really citizens at all. Campaigners say a lot of those named were Ajami, communities that have been in the Gulf for generations, and that many were never even arrested or questioned and have no idea what set this off. But we’ve seen this before, though you won’t necessarily have heard about it. Between 2012 and 2019 Bahrain stripped the nationality of at least 990 people and left them stateless - human rights defenders, journalists, religious scholars - before the king reinstated 551 of them in 2019. The tool was put back in the drawer. The Iran war is the monarchy taking it out again.

And then they turned it on their own parliament, which is the part where you really see the panic. On the twenty-eighth of April Bahrain’s Council of Representatives debated a royal decree that strips judicial oversight out of citizenship cases altogether and reclassifies them as “sovereign issues” - meaning anyone who loses their nationality loses any right to challenge it or appeal in a court. Three MPs voted against it. Abdulnabi Salman, the chamber’s First Deputy Chairman; Mamdouh al-Saleh, who chaired the Services Committee; and Mahdi al-Shuwaikh. Salman said on the record that oversight was needed for justice and fairness and trust, and rejected punishing dependent family members, children included. For those three votes, on the seventh of May, the House voted unanimously - on a petition signed by thirty-seven other lawmakers - to throw all three of them out of parliament. An elected chamber expelled its own members for the crime of voting that citizens should still get to see a judge. And we think we’ve got judicial problems here in the UK.

And the rest of the Gulf clapped. Saudi Arabia publicly backed Bahrain’s security measures and praised the monarchy’s “efficiency” and “vigilance.” The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council lined up behind Bahrain’s security services too. This is the same stretch in which Kuwait has already stripped tens of thousands of people of citizenship, with campaigners warning the campaign could go much further - and the Bahraini king met Kuwait’s foreign minister days before his own revocation order went out. Qatar arrested 313 people for filming and sharing unauthorised footage during the war. So this isn’t one jumpy little monarchy. The whole bloc of them watched a regional war land on their soil and reached, near enough in unison, for the same instrument - not narrow, evidence-led investigation, but treating speech, sympathy and Shia identity as proof of disloyalty. Saudi Arabia praising Bahrain’s vigilance isn’t reassurance. It’s the neighbours confirming the purge was the right call.

And don’t let anyone tell you this is some aberration, some security service that got out of hand. Bahrain’s reputation for torture is much older than 2011. The Bahrain Independent Commission of Inquiry - the body the king himself set up after the Arab Spring crackdown - attributed five detainee deaths to torture, with three dying in Interior Ministry custody, one after release from that custody, and one in National Security Agency custody. And in November 2025, just months before Almosawi was killed, the UN Committee against Torture raised concern over consistent reports that torture is routinely used by Bahrain’s security forces to drag out confessions and intimidate opponents, and that the lack of independent investigations has built a climate of impunity. The arrest powers the National Intelligence Agency used to take Almosawi had been stripped from it after the post-2011 abuses — and then handed straight back in 2017. So when the throne disappears a man at a checkpoint and returns his body to his parents, it isn’t losing control of its security services. It’s using them precisely as they were rebuilt to be used. And the death brought crowds out at the funeral in Muharraq, following the coffin, chanting against the king - the 2011 wound tearing open again, which is the one thing this monarchy is genuinely terrified of, and it has gone and caused it itself. If any monarchy looks plausible enough to be toppled, it is this one, where you have a monarchy using the majority of the populations faith against them, because their rulers do not share it.

The monarchy saw this war as a gift. Yes they had missiles falling, but that was also a convenience. Americans on the island, and the throne saw cover - a security emergency that would let it brand dissent as treason and protest as sympathy with the enemy, and crush the lot of it with the entire region and their pampered princes nodding along. What it actually got was sixty-nine people made stateless without a hearing, three elected MPs thrown out for asking for one, around thirty clerics dragged out of their seminaries by a family that doesn’t share their faith, and the body of Sayed Mohamed Almosawi, photographed in such detail that the regime’s own prosecutors had to charge a security official over the death of a detainee. A frightened minority monarchy went looking for a way to look strong in front of its people. It found a way to show them, in arrests and corpses and cancelled passports, that the throne has only ever seen them as the threat. Doesn’t sound like a story that will end well for them does it?

SOURCES:

BAHRAIN INSTITUTE FOR RIGHTS AND DEMOCRACY: Bahrain watchdog charges security official over torture leading to the death of Sayed Mohamed Almosawi

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: Bahrain: Sayed Mohamed Almosawi Dies in Custody

EURO-MED HUMAN RIGHTS MONITOR: Bahrain: Urgent investigation required into Al-Mousawi’s death in custody amid torture concerns

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Down with the king’: Death of Bahraini in custody sparks angry dissent; Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 people in connection with Iran war; Bahrain expels three MPs after they voted against royal decree on citizenship oversight

THE NEW ARAB: Bahrain probes death of jailed activist, denies Shia crackdown

PEOPLES DISPATCH: Bahrain arrests 41 individuals allegedly linked to IRGC

SHAFAQ NEWS: Bahrain detains 41 people over alleged IRGC links

AL JAZEERA: Bahrain strips 69 people of citizenship over Iran support

AL BAWABA: Bahrain parliament expels three MPs over alleged pro-Iran stance

THE NATIONAL: Bahrain sentences three to life in prison over links to Iran’s IRGC