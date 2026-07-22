Saudi Arabia Dodged Iran. Then This Was Waiting

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Right, so two Saudi oil tankers, carrying 2.7 million barrels of crude and all the optimism of a doomed road trip, were steaming towards China and India until they suddenly pulled a U-turn in the Red Sea as if they’d just remembered they left the iron on. Why? Because the Houthis spoke up and warned that Saudi-linked shipping was now fair game if it tried to head south through the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the people in charge of these floating oil piñatas decided that tempting fate with millions of barrels was a spectacularly bad way to find out if Yemen was bluffing. Well we all know the Houthis don’t bluff don’t we? No missiles, no drama, just a warning, and suddenly it’s full speed north to Suez.

Not slowed down. Not hovering nervously.

Turned around.

One of them was supposedly headed for China, except now China is in the rearview mirror, which, amusingly enough, is not how you win Employee of the Month in the world of oil delivery.

Then the second tanker did the same thing.

The oil hasn’t been sunk. It hasn’t been seized. But Saudi Arabia has lost those barrels from the trip they actually wanted. The ships were loaded at Yanbu, supposed to head south past Yemen and on to Asia, but now they’re sailing north toward Suez like someone just announced the apocalypse and told everyone to grab their coats and run for the exit.

Saudi Arabia thought it had found a way around Iran.

It hadn’t reckoned on what was waiting at the other end.

And Donald Trump’s response to all this?

Nothing has happened. Apparently.

This is how the tanker reversals were reported.

There it is.

Loaded Saudi crude. Ships bound for China and India. Both now going the wrong way.

The Xin Long Yang had around two million barrels aboard. The Rodos carried roughly another 700,000. They had loaded at Yanbu, pointed themselves south and set off toward Asia.

Then Yemen announced a maritime embargo on Saudi-linked shipping, warning that vessels tied to the kingdom could be targeted in retaliation for the blockade and escalation against Yemen. Someone responsible for a lot of ship, crew, cargo and insurance paperwork decided that continuing south past Yemen was no longer worth the gamble.

That’s what the Saudis have lost here.

Not ownership of the oil. Not the barrels themselves.

They’ve lost the journey they planned, the route they needed, the delivery timing they sold to customers who are now watching their oil head toward Europe instead.

And Saudi Arabia can call that whatever it likes.

Commercial caution. Temporary rerouting. Operational adjustment. Probably something with the word “resilience” once a consultant has got involved, but regardless of all of that, the ship is still pointing north.

Now Trump was asked whether he was concerned about the Houthi blockade threat after the tankers had already begun changing course.

“So far, it hasn’t happened.”

The Xin Long Yang turned around.

The Rodos turned around.

They were headed to China and India and suddenly those states were in the rear view mirror.

But nothing happened.

This is Trump’s favourite kind of security guarantee: declare everything is fine, promise America will “take care of it,” provide absolutely no detail about what that means, and then wait for the flaming bag of mess to land on someone else’s doorstep.

Now, Trump can fairly say Yemen hasn’t completely closed Bab al-Mandab. It hasn’t. The Houthis have closed it to Saudi shipping. We’re not pretending every ship in the Red Sea has slammed on the brakes and formed a maritime queue all the way back to Gibraltar.

The claim is that the Houthis issued a warning and loaded Saudi tankers changed direction because of it.

Trump can argue about whether that legally counts as a blockade until his spray tan finally packs its bags and gives up on his saggy corpulence for good, but he cannot argue the ships back onto their original course and it only takes a cursory search on a maritime shipping website to see which way those ships are heading for yourself.

But here’s the really embarrassing part for Riyadh.

Neither of those two named tankers was known to have been attacked.

There was no missile through the bridge. No drone slamming into the deck. No dramatic footage of sailors fighting a fire while politicians send thoughts and prayers from an air-conditioned bunker.

Nothing like that.

The warning itself was enough.

Somebody looked at the route past Yemen, remembered what had already happened to ships in the Red Sea, and decided they were not going to risk a tanker worth tens of millions of dollars, its crew and millions of barrels of crude just to find out. The Houthis reputation precedes them. That’s deterrence without the need for a Top Gun rip-off soundtrack, or the heroic slow-motion footage, just a cold, hard U-turn.

Saudi Arabia has the fighter aircraft, Western weapons, satellites, intelligence support, and a whole coalition forever announcing that commercial shipping is protected.

Yet the minute the Houthis released a statement, the ships turned.

And that speaks volumes doesn’t it?

This was the declaration that preceded the U-turns.

“An eye for an eye.”

Blockade for blockade.

That’s how the Houthis framed it.

Saudi Arabia spent years treating restrictions on Yemeni movement, imports, airports and ports as tools it could use from a safe distance. When they felt they were the stronger regime. Apply enough pressure, drop enough bombs, squeeze hard enough, and eventually the Houthis would understand who was in charge.

Well, the Houthis appear to have understood the lesson perfectly.

They have simply applied it in the opposite direction.

Not on the same scale, and not by sealing the Red Sea shut. It didn’t need to. The warning only had to make Saudi-linked shipping think twice, and two tankers carrying 2.7 million barrels did more than that: they turned north.

You don’t have to pin a halo on Yahya Saree to recognise the reversal. Saudi Arabia spent years using blockade as leverage against Yemen. Yemen has now shown it can reach for the same pressure point and make Riyadh’s oil flinch.

Saudi Arabia used blockade as power.

Yemen has now used the threat of blockade as leverage.

And the people moving Saudi oil reacted before Riyadh had finished insisting there was nothing to react to.

Shipping companies didn’t suddenly become terrified of Yemen because of one sternly worded announcement.

They have memories.

They remember vessels being hit. They remember routes being abandoned. They remember insurance premiums going wild and major shipping companies deciding that the Red Sea was best appreciated from somewhere much further away. That history sits behind every decision a captain, charterer or insurer makes now.

And when the question is whether to continue past Yemen with millions of barrels aboard, the answer isn’t decided by whoever gives the most confident press conference.

It’s decided by risk.

How much is the ship worth?

How much is the cargo worth?

How long could it be stranded?

Will the insurer cover it?

What about our crews?

And does anyone involved want their vessel to become the one everybody talks about on tomorrow morning’s news?

Riyadh can say the route is safe.

Washington can say the route is safe.

Mohammed bin Salman can stand beside Donald Trump while both of them beam like men unveiling a particularly hideous hotel lobby.

The shipping industry still has to actually believe them, which right now is about as likely as a camel winning the Monaco Grand Prix while wearing roller skates.

These tankers didn’t.

And of course the immediate confrontation began days earlier at Sanaa airport, which is what kicked all of this off

Yemeni authorities accused Saudi Arabia or the Saudi-backed Yemeni government of involvement in the airport attack. Saudi Arabia did not publicly accept responsibility themselves, but they are the patrons of the government of Yemen.

But look at the sequence.

Airport confrontation.

Reported American backing.

A proposed Saudi weapons package worth nearly two billion dollars, including up to 20,000 guidance kits.

Yemen announces maritime retaliation.

Saudi tankers turn north.

More weapons. More political support. More confident promises that Saudi Arabia and its friends have everything under control.

And less confidence from the people actually carrying the oil. It’s quite an achievement if you’re aiming for the world record in expensive faceplants. A billion dollars’ worth of reassurance, and the tankers still bolted like they’d seen a ghost. They did a runner.

And yet Saudi Arabia says it is taking operational measures to protect commercial vessels.

Donald Trump says nothing has happened.

Market reports say Houthi threats are rattling oil prices.

All useful in their own way. All slightly missing the humiliation.

Saudi Arabia says the route is protected.

The tankers turned back, though.

Saudi Arabia says the warning changes nothing.

The crude oil is sailing in the opposite direction than it should be.

Trump says America will take care of it, yet the people responsible for the ships apparently decided they would rather not wait for a practical demonstration from him.

That’s where Riyadh is now.

Trying to persuade shipping companies that its route is safe after those same companies have already expressed their opinion by turning several hundred thousand tonnes of vessel around and heading the other way.

You can issue as many statements as you like.

Ships are stubborn things to spin, especially after they’ve already done a U-turn in front of the whole world on a tracking map.

Now we get to the bit Saudi Arabia thought it had solved and where the consequences become all too clear for them.

Hormuz.

Most Saudi oil production lies in the east of the country on the Persian Gulf coast, and the normal export route leaves Riyadh exposed to whatever Iran decides to do around the strait, open it or close it as the case may be, they are in charge.

So Saudi Arabia built the East-West Pipeline.

Move the crude across the kingdom. Load it at Yanbu on the Red Sea coast. Avoid Hormuz altogether.

Perfect.

Except maps have more than one edge.

Oil leaving Yanbu for China or India has to sail south, down the Red Sea. Past Yemen. Through Bab al-Mandab.

Saudi Arabia escaped the Iranian chokepoint and delivered its alternative route beside a country it had spent years attacking.

Iran squeezes one end. The Houthis in Yemen rattle the other. And as soon as the tankers start turning north, Saudi Arabia’s supposedly clever workaround starts to look like a very expensive joke at its own expense.

Because to reach Asia without passing Yemen, that tanker may have to go through Suez, cross the Mediterranean, sail down the western coast of Africa, round the Cape and come back up toward India or China.

It’s the nautical equivalent of trying to get from Cornwall to London by way of Barcelona because someone left a traffic cone near Exeter and you just can’t be bothered to deal with it.

Saudi Arabia could build the pipeline.

It could build Yanbu.

It could buy American weapons until the invoices needed their own postcode.

It could not move Yemen to a more convenient location.

And they are stuffed utterly as a result.

A tanker turning around is not just an embarrassing arrow on a screen.

It costs money.

More fuel. More time at sea. More uncertainty for the crew. More insurance exposure. More chance that the customer waiting in Asia starts asking where their oil has got to and whether Riyadh can still deliver when promised.

Now, oil prices were already being pushed around by the Hormuz Strait, the wider Iran war, and attacks elsewhere.

So no, these two U-turns didn’t single-handedly send the oil market into orbit. That would be economic astrology with a ship tracker and a crystal ball.

But they have added another vulnerability at the exact moment Saudi Arabia needed their alternative Plan B Yanbu route to look dependable. Now it looks hilarious instead.

It’s a problem that cannot be talked away.

A ministry can declare the route secure.

A coalition can announce protective measures.

Trump can say America will sort it out because saying America will sort it out is what he does whenever someone places a microphone near him.

Private shipping companies still have to risk the ship, cargo and crew though.

They made a decision about that.

They turned around.

Two loaded Saudi tankers.

Roughly 2.7 million barrels of crude.

Cargo meant for China and India.

Both now heading north.

Trump says nothing happened.

Riyadh says shipping is protected.

The map is sitting there, openly laughing at both of them like a smug GPS that knows you’ve missed the turn and is about to say, “Recalculating.” Saudi Arabia spent years blockading Yemen, bombing Yemen, and treating Yemen as a problem to be managed from a safe distance.

Then it built an escape route around Iran and discovered the exit ran straight past the country it had been squeezing for all of this time.

Iran is leaning on the front door.

Yemen is standing beside Saudi Arabia’s fire exit.

And the Saudi oil tankers have just told us which warning they believed.

Score one for the Houthis, nil for MBS and Trump.

For more on this ongoing story, that is plunging Saudi Arabia into a national security crisis, please do stick with the channel for coverage you’ll never get from the mainstream media.

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