Reform Smelled Blood In Makerfield - Now It’s Their Own

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Right, so Reform UK walked into Makerfield looking for blood, and the first body on the floor turned out to be their own candidate. Makerfield is a working-class seat just outside Wigan, in Greater Manchester, an old Labour heartland Reform has spent two years desperate to crack open to prove it can finish Labour off in the north. So they went and picked a local man, Robert Kenyon, a 41-year-old plumber and Wigan councillor, born in the area, exactly the “one of us” pitch Reform loves to run. And within days of his selection his old internet posts came crawling back to bury the campaign. On a rugby league forum he’d written, in his own words, “I’m sexist, sorry but I am,” that women “can’t referee, drive or give directions.” There were posts sneering at women who have abortions, posts about women’s bodies, and degrading comments about Carol Vorderman, who turned round and called him a misogynist and an online abuser, in public, by name. The material reported in the press was sexist and homophobic, and Reform still chose to defend him as a straight-talking local candidate. And Reform’s answer to all of it? Their MP Danny Kruger went on the radio and called them the “private” comments of “an ordinary man,” while a party spokesman waved the whole pile away as “locker room banter” from over a decade ago and sniffed that they “simply don’t care about establishment hit jobs.” Well how about this instead then Danny – is this a hit job, or just a man woefully out of his depth?

I appreciate Reform is generally thin on policy but that only goes to show there isn’t all that much to remember to begin with. But Reform’s mess is only the loudest of three actually, because Labour has manufactured this entire by-election to rescue one man, Andy Burnham, and most unhelpfully, former Green MP Caroline Lucas has made her own party’s problem worse by talking up Burnham while the Greens already have Sarah Wakefield on the ballot. One seat, three parties, and every one of them has walked into its own trap.

But coming back on Reform specifically for a moment, that’s the defence, isn’t it? Not “he never said it.” Not “he’s sorry.” Just an ordinary man, in the locker room, and how dare you go looking. Arrogance, entitlement, how dare you scrutinise us. Well some of us very much will! Now Farage built Reform on the idea that it says the things the establishment is too cowardly to say out loud, that it’s the authentic voice of the forgotten worker against the smug London consensus. The trouble is the authentic voice they chose has spent years posting things that send women voters bolting for the door, and the party’s instinct wasn’t to drop him, it wasn’t even to make him grovel, to apologise, it was to tell the people of Makerfield that their disgust is a hit job. A plumber from Wigan was supposed to be the proof Reform belongs in these towns. Plumbers get elected, look at the Greens, their plumber did good! Instead the party has spent the run-up defending him rather than attacking Labour, which leaves Reform fighting on the one piece of ground it can’t win on, which is its own judgement.

And here’s the part that should really make Farage wince, because Makerfield was never meant to be hard. This is a seat Labour has held without a break for as long as anyone canvassing it has basically been alive, created in its current form in the 1980s and never once lost. At the last general election in 2024 Labour took it with 45.2 per cent against Reform’s 31.8, a lead of more than thirteen points. Then in the local elections on the 7th of May this year Reform went into the eight Wigan wards that cover this seat and won seven of them. That is the swing Reform needed, sitting right there on the table, a collapsing Labour vote and a Reform machine that had just cleaned up locally. The seat was tilting their way on its own. All they had to do was not get in their own way, and they couldn’t even manage that.

Now look at why this by-election is even happening, because nobody in Makerfield asked for it and Labour have brought this entirely on themselves. The seat only fell vacant because the sitting Labour MP, Josh Simons, who’d won it in 2024, resigned on the 14th of May, taking the old formal exit dressed up as becoming Crown Steward of the Chiltern Hundreds. The political purpose was obvious: it opened the seat so that Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, could get himself elected to the House of Commons. This is an extraordinarily rare kind of by-election, not a death, not a scandal forcing the seat open, not a normal retirement, but a vacancy created in practice to open a route back to Westminster for a man with leadership ambitions. An entire democratic contest, with a returning officer and ballot boxes and the people of Wigan trooping out on the 18th of June, manufactured so one man can collect a seat he needs for something else entirely. Labour didn’t lose this seat. Labour vacated it, deliberately, as a favour to a mayor. And they may still lose it yet.

So why does Burnham need it so badly that a colleague would burn his own career to hand it over? Possible future job for Simons in a Burnham administration caveat applied of course. Because Burnham wants Keir Starmer’s job, and under Labour’s own rules he can’t go for it from outside Parliament. Burnham has run Greater Manchester since 2017, he’s popular, he’s been the bookies’ pick to lead Labour for years, and the one thing he’s lacked the whole time is a seat in the Commons, because you cannot stand for leader of the Labour Party unless you sit as one of its MPs. So Makerfield isn’t really a by-election at all. It’s the turnstile Burnham has to get through before he can move against the Prime Minister, and the whole northern Labour establishment has bent itself out of shape to hold it open for him.

And they’re doing it because Starmer, as a story, is finished. Labour got a hammering in those May local elections, bad enough to have backbenchers sweating over their own majorities, and a significant bloc of Labour MPs came out afterwards telling Starmer to go. He refused of course, putting himself before country and party, because we all can’t stand him; a Prime Minister who has to stand up and say he isn’t quitting is a Prime Minister whose own side has already started counting the votes against him. And the surge he’s refusing to answer for is real and measurable, with Reform sitting at around 27 per cent in national polling while Labour’s vote bleeds out to its left and its right at the same time. He’s still there, technically, in the way a man clinging to a window ledge is still technically in the building. But the people who want him gone have settled on Burnham as the lifeboat, and that’s how you end up with a sitting MP deliberately resigning a safe-ish seat in the middle of Reform’s surge, just to give the rescue candidate somewhere to stand. Labour has decided its best hope of survival is a man who isn’t even in Parliament yet, and to get him there it’s running a by-election it could very easily lose.

Then the plan stopped being a whisper. This weekend it came out, that Burnham’s team is already drawing up what the first months of a Burnham government would look like. Not the by-election. Not the leadership contest. The government. It’s a big assumption to think you’ve got this won there Andy. The reporting says he’s considering calling a snap general election if he becomes Prime Minister, that he’s lined up Shabana Mahmood, currently the rancid Home Secretary, to be his Chancellor, with talks between her people and his said to have been going on for a while, and that Angela Rayner, the former Deputy Prime Minister who was recently cleared over questions about her tax affairs, would be brought back into the Cabinet as well. For the most part this is conjecture of course and Burnham’s camp didn’t comment but such is the focus of much of the media. But the leak does its work whether it’s true to the letter or not. The man auditioning for a seat in Wigan is being briefed about as if the curtains in Downing Street are already being measured. Starmer is the sitting Prime Minister and his own party is openly costing out his replacement’s reshuffle while he’s still clinging limpet-like to the chair.

Two of the three parties, then, are already in trouble of their own making. Reform turned a winnable seat into a referendum on its own candidate. Labour manufactured a contest to smuggle in the man who wants to depose its leader, and let his cabinet plans leak before the votes are even counted. And into that mess walks the third party, the Greens, who have spent this year doing the one thing nobody expected, actually beating Reform. Well it’s amazing what happens when you stand for something and enthuse and inspire those around you isn’t it? Put some actual change on the table. Back in the spring the Greens won that by-election in Gorton and Denton of course, overturning a thumping Labour majority and shoving Labour into third, with a candidate, the plumber, Hannah Spencer. And that win blew up the lazy idea that the Greens are sandal-wearing also-rans who split the left vote and go home. In Gorton and Denton they were the ones who took Reform on and won.

Which makes what’s happened to them in Makerfield all the more annoying. The Greens’ first pick for the seat, a man called Chris Kennedy, had to withdraw after it emerged he’d shared a post online claiming an attack on Jewish ambulances in north London was a “false flag,” something he later deleted and apologised for. So the party scrambled and selected Sarah Wakefield, a Manchester city councillor and charity director, who launched with exactly the message you’d want, telling voters not to vote in anger but in hope, reminding them the Greens had already shown they can beat Reform. A clean candidate, a clear pitch, a party with momentum. And then the Greens’ own most famous figure stood up and pointed the spotlight back toward Labour.

Caroline Lucas, the woman who made history as the first ever Green MP, the closest thing the party has to a founding saint, did not formally call for Sarah Wakefield to withdraw. That matters. But she did come out with the argument that there are times to put country before party, stressing Burnham’s support for electoral reform, while stopping short of formally saying Wakefield should withdraw. Her argument was that Burnham backs changing the voting system to proportional representation, so a Burnham win is worth more to the Greens in the long run than a Green candidate clinging on. She wasn’t alone. Jonathan Bartley, a former co-leader, backed her. So did the former councillor Rupert Read. The current leader, Zack Polanski, kept Wakefield on the ballot, but the damage was done, and within days of her selection the Greens quietly scaled back the whole operation, pulling resources and canvassers out of Makerfield and pointing them instead at the mayoral by-election that’ll be triggered the moment Burnham wins and has to give up Manchester. So the party that beat Reform a few weeks ago has a candidate it’s barely funding, in a seat its own elder has encouraged it not to prioritise, for the benefit of a Labour man whose promise on electoral reform is being treated as enough reason for Greens to soften their own campaign.

Now think about what that does to a Green voter in Makerfield, someone who left Labour precisely because they were sick of being treated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keir Starmer. They finally get a Green name on the ballot. And the most recognisable Green in the country tells them the responsible thing is to treat the Labour bloke as the strategic prize instead, because he might one day be nice about electoral reform. That’s the old Green reflex that never quite dies, the old Green reflex that kept the party small and fringe. The instinct to treat Labour as the real grown-up centre of gravity and itself as the conscience that knows when to step out of the way. The Greens spent this year proving they don’t need Labour’s permission to win. Then the first time a big Labour name comes along, half the party’s grandees fold straight back into the habit of clearing the road for him.

And underneath all of it, where the politics is actually supposed to mean something, sit the people of Makerfield, who didn’t ask for any of this. The local reporting from the doorstep is about flooding, about a 25,000-tonne illegal waste dump in Bickershaw, about buses that don’t come and a town that feels left behind. Their reward for that neglect is a by-election none of them triggered, fought over by a Reform candidate the party would rather defend than disown, a Labour candidate who’s using the seat as a stepladder to Downing Street, and a Green candidate her own party has been urged not to prioritise. The seat is being used as a chessboard, and the residents are the squares.

So here’s where the numbers come back to bite, because for all this chaos it is genuinely close. The first proper poll of the seat, by Survation for the Times, put Burnham on 43 per cent and Kenyon on 40, with everyone else trailing, and a margin of error of more than five points either way. Three points, inside the margin, in a seat Labour led by over thirteen two years ago. Reform should be ahead. The local results say Reform should be ahead. The national mood says Reform should be ahead. The only thing standing between Farage and a famous scalp in Labour’s northern wall is a candidate so toxic that he’s turned a Reform layup into a coin toss, and a Labour rescue act so naked that Burnham’s victory, if it comes, will be a story about Starmer’s weakness before it’s ever a story about Labour’s strength.

That’s the shape of Makerfield. Every one of them built it as a stage to look strong on, and every one of them has fallen straight through the boards. Reform built a stage to show it owns the northern working class, and used it to remind everyone it can’t vet a candidate. Labour built a stage to save itself from Starmer, and turned it into a live broadcast of the queue already forming for his job. The Greens built a stage to prove they’re nobody’s junior partner, and let their own founder walk on and tell them to step aside in spirit, if not quite in paperwork. Lucas is to my mind in violation of the spirit of what the party ought to be doing here, and if she wants to back Burnham she should have the decency to make it official and change her bloody rosette.

SOURCES:

OPENDEMOCRACY: Makerfield Reform candidate Robert Kenyon’s abortion and sexist comments expose party’s misogyny

HUFFPOST UK: 9 Of The Shocking Comments From Reform’s Makerfield Candidate

POLLCHECK: Makerfield By-Election 18 June 2026: Polls, Candidates

LBC: Green Party announces new candidate in the Makerfield by-election; Andy Burnham eyes snap election if he reaches No 10

GUARDIAN: The Green party should run in Makerfield and not stand aside for Labour; Green party announce new candidate for Makerfield byelection: Sarah Wakefield