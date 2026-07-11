Professor’s BLISTERING Takedown Of ABC’s Iran Claim Is A Must Watch!

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Right, so ABC Australia’s flagship current-affairs programme, 7.30, invited Professor Mohammad Marandi on to discuss Iran, apparently under the impression he had never done a television interview before.

Because this was either a spectacular insult to his intelligence or to ours. Possibly both.

The woman interviewing him was Sarah Ferguson, the long-serving host of 7.30, with a reputation for combative interviews. She has built a career on pressing difficult guests, so this was not some nervous junior presenter accidentally getting out of their depth.

And yet Ferguson opened as though Marandi would simply accept every Western premise placed in front of him, nod politely, and begin answering from inside their framing. Oh dear!

Now, Marandi is hardly famous for sitting there quietly while presenters load the questions against him. ABC knew exactly who they had booked. They knew he challenges wording, rejects premises and turns questions back on the people asking them, especially if they are dishonest in their framing.

So when Ferguson did what establishment media figures always do, he did exactly what anybody who had watched him before should have expected.

Only this time he did it and then some.

And from that point on, the interview stopped being about whether Marandi could defend Iran and became a rather more awkward test of whether ABC could actually defend itself. Well it started pretty formally, but it only took a couple minutes before Ferguson began excavating an old chestnut Marandi has dealt with before and beginning to dig a hole for herself at the same time.

That was the first clash, so to speak.

Ferguson wants Hormuz treated as a neat little standalone outrage. Iran closing or threatening the Strait. Iran squeezing global shipping. Iran holding the world to ransom. Full stop. Roll credits. Everyone home in time for tea.

Except that only works if you quietly throw everything that came before it straight out of the window.

Marandi won’t let her do that.

He drags the argument back to the attacks on Iran, the nuclear dispute which she is already hinting at, the military pressure and the diplomatic track that was already wobbling before anyone started talking about shipping lanes. Iran’s position is that the Strait becomes leverage in response to pressure, attacks and threats elsewhere.

Now, you can reject that position. You can call it coercive. You can say it risks dragging the entire region into something far worse. But you cannot honestly discuss it as though Iran simply woke up one Tuesday, got bored, and decided to ruin the oil market for a laugh.

That is what Marandi is refusing to allow.

Ferguson wants the action without the sequence.

The response without the provocation.

The threat without the build-up.

It is the oldest media trick in the book. Chop the story off at the point most convenient to the side you are defending, then look gravely into the camera and ask why the other side is behaving so irrationally, whilst presenting yourself as impartial.

And once Marandi starts putting the missing sequence back in, the framing becomes harder to hold together, because now the audience is reminded that there were talks.

There were supposed peace efforts.

There was a diplomatic route involving Pakistan.

There were claims that de-escalation was possible.

And that process did not simply float away on a cloud because Iran refused to be reasonable. It ran into the same wall of pressure, threats and impossible demands that keeps appearing every time a supposed peace track is announced with great fanfare and then quietly strangled offstage.

So when the Pakistan peace talks come up and the discussion gets shut down there, well, that is not a side detail. That is the part where the “Iran is holding everyone hostage” story starts falling apart, because the wider sequence reveals that the road to Hormuz did not begin at Hormuz.

It began with the failure of everything that was meant to stop matters reaching that point.

And Ferguson can feel the ground shifting I fancy.

You can see the interview start to move.

The original frame is no longer holding as cleanly as it did at the start, so she changes tack.

She goes for the moral appeal.

Watch Marandi’s face there.

That smile is not warmth. It is recognition.

He knows exactly what is coming, because this is the pivot. Ferguson has tried the straight accusation. Iran is holding the world to ransom. That frame starts getting dragged back through the attacks, the failed diplomacy and the wider sequence she would rather keep off-camera, so now the language softens.

Now it is about peace.

Now it is about the Iranian people.

Now the interviewer is no longer pushing a geopolitical accusation. She is presenting herself as the person in the room who cares about ordinary Iranians.

Very convenient.

Because once you phrase it that way, the trap is already built isn’t it? If Marandi rejects the terms being offered, he can be made to look as though he is rejecting peace itself. If he challenges the conditions, he can be made to look as though he is choosing confrontation over the welfare of his own people. The pressure, the sanctions, the frozen money, the threats, the military backdrop, all of that is quietly taken out of the narrative.

The only thing left is Iran being asked whether it wants peace.

As though peace is some gift waiting on a table that they refuse to pick up.

As though one side has not spent years defining the terms, writing the conditions, applying the punishment and then presenting acceptance as the only respectable answer.

And Marandi sees it.

That little smile is him watching the next move arrive before Ferguson has finished making it.

He knows this is not really a question about whether Iranian people deserve peace. Of course they do. Everybody does. The real question is whether Iran will accept the version of peace being handed to it, after being battered, sanctioned and threatened, and whether any refusal can then be dressed up as cruelty towards its own population.

That is why he rejects the premise.

He is not rejecting peace.

He is rejecting the idea that the people applying the pressure get to define peace, control the route to it and then accuse the other side of sabotage when it refuses the terms.

It is the diplomatic equivalent of putting somebody in a headlock and asking why they are being so hostile.

And Ferguson does not let him finish that point.

Because once he starts unpacking the question, the nice humanitarian wrapping comes off very fast.

So she interrupts.

And here we go again.

Ferguson calls them frozen assets.

Marandi calls them stolen money.

Same money. Same governments. Same sanctions regime. Completely different story depending on which word you use.

“Frozen” is the respectable version. It sounds like the money has been put in a safe little box while responsible people complete a review.

“Stolen” is the word that rips that notion up and asks the obvious question: who gave these governments the right to keep another country’s money in the first place?

They are both political descriptions.

One simply comes with institutional approval and a calm television voice.

And Ferguson does not treat this as an open dispute.

She pushes back immediately.

Smiling.

Not a nervous smile either. More the smile of somebody who thinks the point has already been settled somewhere else and the guest is clearly mad

That smile tells you where she thinks the authority sits and she thinks it sits with her.

She is not asking whether the assets were legitimately frozen.

She is correcting him.

She is restoring the approved language.

Frozen. Not stolen.

Sanctions. Not seizure.

Policy. Not punishment.

And when Marandi refuses to accept the terminology, Ferguson reaches for the justification.

Why were the sanctions imposed?

Because, she says, Iran had developed a nuclear-weapons programme.

That old chestnut again.

The bridge from contested money to settled guilt.

The assets were frozen because Iran developed a nuclear-weapons programme.

No attribution.

No caveat.

No “according to”.

No distinction between enrichment, safeguards disputes, historical allegations and an active weapons programme.

Just the whole nuclear file compressed into one line and dropped into the interview as fact.

And that is exactly why Marandi reacts the way he does.

Because Ferguson is no longer merely choosing a different word for the money.

She is supplying the moral and political licence for the whole sanctions regime.

The money is frozen because Iran is dangerous.

Iran is dangerous because it developed a weapons programme.

Therefore the seizure is legitimate.

Case closed.

Except it is not closed at all.

It is the very thing being argued over.

And once Ferguson states it that baldly, Marandi sees the opening.

Not a rhetorical opening.

An evidential one.

If she is going to use that claim to justify the sanctions, justify the freezing of assets and frame Iran as the culprit, then she needs to source it.

So he asks her to prove the claim.

Not later.

Not in a footnote.

Not buried on an ABC webpage after the interview.

There and then.

And the interview starts to come apart, because Ferguson wants the authority of the claim without the inconvenience of defending it. But that was her mistake and Marandi was ready for her. Boy was he ready for her

That is the moment Ferguson steps straight into the hole she had spent the last few minutes digging, because this is no longer just a disagreement over tone, framing or terminology. She has now given the justification for the sanctions. She has taken the frozen assets, the pressure campaign and the whole political punishment structure, and tied them to one categorical claim:

Iran developed a nuclear-weapons programme.

Not might have.

Not was suspected of.

Not was accused of.

Had developed one.

And Marandi does not let it drift past.

He stops her.

He asks her to prove it.

Source your claim.

Just three words that she cannot absorb, because the whole interview has been built on the assumption that the guest is the one who must answer.

He is there to justify Iran.

He is there to defend Hormuz.

He is there to explain why the Iranian people should supposedly be denied peace.

He is there to accept the words “frozen assets”, “sanctions” and “nuclear-weapons programme” as though ABC has already done the fact-checking somewhere offstage and now merely needs him to react.

But he turns it back.

Source your claim.

And you can see Ferguson try to push through it.

She wants to move on.

She wants the interview back on the rails.

She wants to restore the old arrangement where she asks the question, he answers it and nobody starts examining the load-bearing walls underneath it starting to crack.

Marandi asks again.

Source your claim.

She tries to keep talking.

He asks again.

And now the problem is not merely that she has made a serious allegation.

The problem is that she has clearly not prepared for the possibility that anybody might challenge her to substantiate it there and then.

That is what makes the exchange so brutal.

Marandi is not producing some obscure counterclaim from a forty-page report.

He is not burying her under technical detail.

He is asking the most basic question a journalist could be asked about a statement they have just made.

What is your source?

And she does not answer it.

She tells him to answer her question.

He asks again.

She tries to redirect.

He asks again. He will not let it go.

At this point, the interview has completely reversed direction.

Ferguson is supposed to be applying pressure.

Instead, she is under pressure.

She is supposed to be exposing evasions.

Instead, the audience is watching her evade.

She is supposed to be the one insisting that claims require evidence.

Instead, she is defending the right to make one without producing any.

And then comes the clock.

About a minute left.

You can almost hear somebody in her earpiece trying to drag the programme to safety.

One minute left, Sarah.

Move on, Sarah.

Get back to Hormuz, Sarah.

Anything but stay here while the guest keeps asking where your evidence is.

It is the broadcast equivalent of somebody throwing a life preserver towards a woman who is still drilling extra holes in the boat.

Because the clock does not save her.

It makes the whole thing worse.

There was time to raise the claim.

There was time to smile while delivering it.

There was time to use it as the justification for sanctions and frozen assets.

There was time to repeat the point when Marandi challenged it.

But the second she is asked to identify the source, suddenly the schedule becomes sacred.

Now there is no time for a debate.

No time to explain.

No time to clarify.

No time to say what report, what finding, what intelligence assessment or what official conclusion she is relying upon.

The allegation gets unlimited entry.

The evidence gets turned away at the door because the programme is nearly over, but also, small point, we all know there is no evidence!

Rafael Grossi of the IAEA, the nuclear inspection people, making quite clear there are no Iranian nuclear weapons, because they are allowed in to inspect such things.

So coming back to the interview, Marandi saw exactly what was happening and must have thought does Ferguson think I came down in the last rain shower?

He does not let her retreat into the original question, he has done so many of these interviews there is nowhere dishonesty can turn.

He does not give her the escape hatch.

He does not politely accept that the clock has beaten them both.

He keeps pressing the one point she needs him to abandon.

Source your claim.

That is why this becomes more than a row.

He exposes the structure of the interview in real time.

Ferguson expects him to answer for Iran.

He makes her answer for ABC.

She expects to challenge his assumptions.

He challenges hers.

She expects him to accept the Western account as the starting point and established fact.

He refuses.

And when she cannot produce the evidence, she reaches for time.

That is the moment he bodies her.

Not because he shouts louder.

Not because he lands a clever insult.

Because he refuses to let the interview move on from the point where its own authority has failed.

And then, after Ferguson has made the claim, failed to source it, tried to move on and invoked the clock, Marandi tells her exactly what sort of journalism the audience has just watched and that is the real payoff.

Not the insult in isolation.

The path to it.

Because if you ripped that line out and played it on its own, it would just sound like a combative guest, just taking a swipe at a presenter.

But after everything that came before it, the line lands.

Hormuz stripped from its context.

The failed diplomatic track brushed aside.

Peace presented through a loaded moral premise.

Iranian money described in terms of “frozen assets”.

The sanctions defended through a categorical nuclear-weapons claim.

The demand for evidence refused.

The prepared question used as cover.

The clock produced as an emergency exit.

And finally the interview shut down before ABC ever answers the simplest question it could ever be asked. A news show being asked to source its claims and couldn’t, because there is no Iranian nuclear weapon plan.

Marandi had seen the direction of travel well before Ferguson reached the nuclear point.

That smile earlier in the interview was not amusement.

It was recognition.

He knew the pattern.

He knew the premise would be loaded.

He knew the sanctions would be treated as justified before the justification was examined.

He knew that if he challenged the wording, she would try to push him back towards the desired frame and he doesn’t play that game.

So when the moment came, he was ready for it.

Source your claim.

Again.

Again.

And again.

Until there was nowhere left for Ferguson to go except the clock and the closing credits.

For more on the actual goings on in the Middle East as the mainstream media will not cover or indeed are incapable of it as appears to be the case here, do stick with this channel plenty more to be found right here.

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