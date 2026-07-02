Palantir’s Israel Boast Backfires; Europe Starts Slamming Doors

Right, so Palantir, the giant US surveillance-tech firm that keeps turning up wherever public systems, police data, health data and state power are being bundled into something shiny and expensive, has just hit a rather awkward patch of road, you’ll be broken hearted to hear I’m sure.

Its boss has been boasting about Israel. Europe is starting to back away. France is moving off. Spain has reportedly told state-backed firms to avoid new contracts with them. Even permanently on the wrong side of history Germany has had its own sovereignty alarms go off over them. But here in Britain, because apparently our government sees a warning sign and mistakes it for a sales invitation, Palantir’s UK boss is on television over a blocked £50m Met Police deal, while Westminster still finds room for the corporate hospitality. Any excuse for a buffet.

So this story is about the moment Palantir’s politics, its public-sector ambitions and Europe’s growing rejection of US tech dependency all collide, and Britain somehow ends up standing there having still rolled out a red carpet.

So let’s start this with the man at the top

Alex Karp, boss of Palantir, proudly declaring himself the most publicly supportive CEO of Israel. Not whispered. Not leaked. Not dragged out of him after a hostile select committee grilling. Said out loud, on television, completely unforced, hopping up and down in his chair as he’s saying it, like he’s got a bad case of worms. This is the man running a company that wants to be technologically embedded in so many aspects of our public life.

This matters because Palantir is not flogging novelty mouse mats here. This is a company that wants into policing, health data, intelligence, defence and public administration. Where doesn’t it want in? All the places where you really do not want a politically loaded US surveillance-tech giant making itself comfortable like it has found a nice warm cave for the winter.

So once Karp says that, the question changes. It is no longer just: does the software work? That is the easy little technocrat question, he can answer that in his sleep. The real question is: why should any state make itself dependent on a company whose politics are this loudly nailed to the mast, and that particular mast at that?

Well, the awkward thing for Palantir is that Europe appears to have started asking exactly that.

Now that clip I found quite useful because it covers a wide array of similar stories in a fairly short timeframe. France is the doorway into a bigger story. This is about sovereignty. Control. Who holds the keys. Who gets near the data.

That is the bit Palantir will not want people to hear. France moving away from Palantir is not just somebody changing office software because the old one annoyed the accounts department. It is being framed as sovereignty. Strategic dependency. The uncomfortable question of whether a state should be wiring its sensitive systems into a foreign tech giant and then pretending it still in a position to pull the plug out of the wall if it has to.

Aside from France, Spain has reportedly told state-backed companies to avoid new Palantir contracts over national-security concerns. Germany has had its own Palantir problem around defence, cloud infrastructure and data control. I’ll come onto the UK angle in a moment. But the pattern is there.

Public systems. Security systems. National data. Foreign tech dependency. Suddenly Palantir is not being treated as a magic answer to everything. It is now being treated as a risk, which must be terribly upsetting for them. Imagine spending years telling governments you are indispensable, only for those governments to discover the ancient lost art known as saying no.

But then there is Britain, because of course there is. Europe looks at Palantir and starts talking about sovereignty and concerns of risk. Britain looks at Palantir and somehow ends up with lobbying, legal threats and a Westminster buffet getting laid on. But first, let’s cover this.

So here is Louis Mosley, Palantir’s UK boss, grandson of British Union of Fascists leader Oswald Mosley, explaining the tragedy. A tragedy for public safety, apparently. A tragedy for the police. A tragedy for civilisation itself, perhaps. Definitely not a tragedy for a company that fancied a £50m public contract and did not get it.

This is such a familiar little performance now, isn’t it? A private company gets told no by a public body and suddenly the public body is being irresponsible. Apparently we are all supposed to forget that public contracts are public money. We are supposed to forget competition, scrutiny, value for money, procurement rules, all the boring little democratic processes that are supposed to take place that stop the state becoming a cash machine for vested interests.

Mosley can complain all he likes, but the official line here is procurement. There was no proper competitive process. City Hall said the Met had only seriously considered one supplier, Palantir, and that this amounted to a “clear and serious breach” of procurement rules. The London Assembly summary says the £50m deal was blocked because City Hall had “serious concerns” about how it had been made, including that the Met had only seriously considered Palantir.

Local Government Lawyer puts it similarly: the Mayor’s office said the Met had not presented its procurement strategy for approval as required, had fully engaged with only one potential supplier, and had failed to demonstrate value for money at that contract size. It also noted that City Hall insisted the decision was not politically motivated.

Instead, we get the magic phrase from Mosley about public safety.

Once you say public safety, the argument is meant to end. Do not ask about the supplier. Do not ask about lock-in. Do not ask why one company is being treated as if it is the only one in existence. Do not ask whether Britain should be tying police systems to a firm other European countries are now backing away from. Just say public safety, look very serious, and hope everyone mistakes your sales pitch for civic duty and doesn’t notice you’ve cropped up in a black shirt on telly again.

That is how dependency works. It does not arrive wearing a villain cloak. It arrives with a pilot scheme. A dashboard. A crisis tool. A little bit of ‘free’ help. A promise that everything will be efficient and modern and shiny. Then later, when people ask whether we can leave, the answer comes back with a 400-page contract and a consultant smiling like a taxidermied fox.

So when Palantir says this is politics over public safety, no. This is public money over corporate entitlement. Quite different. Less glamorous, but considerably less stupid.

Speaking of stupid though, while all that is going on, Westminster were preparing a garnish.

Outside, people are lobbying MPs over Palestine, trying to get elected representatives to listen, trying to get power to notice them without being treated like an inconvenience. Inside, Palantir was singing it’s own virtues while the food and drink flowed.

The public queues. The public pleads. The public writes emails, attends meetings, marches, organises, waits outside, gets told MPs are very busy and democracy is terribly complicated.

But a company like Palantir? Well, that gets access. That gets a room. That gets taken seriously as a stakeholder. That gets the institutional voice, the soft furnishings, the catering, the private conversation.

The argument is not that a sandwich bought Parliament. If sandwiches could buy Parliament, Greggs would be Prime Minister and in fairness a sausage roll could do a better job of it than Keir Starmer. But the serious point is access. Who gets it. Who gets normalised. Who gets heard as a partner. Who gets treated as a serious actor with serious concerns, and who gets treated as noise to be ignored, because Palantir is not trying to win a raffle prize here. It is trying to become an integral part of state and we have warnings over this when we look to the NHS and their involvement, but it goes so much further than that already.

It’s not one system. Not one platform. Not one department. The danger is accumulation. A bit in health. A bit in policing. A bit in defence. A bit in crisis response. A bit in local government. Always presented as practical. Always sold as modernisation. Always dressed up in that awful language where everything is ‘delivery’ and ‘innovation’ and ‘resilience,’ as if slapping a Silicon Valley label on public infrastructure makes it work better.

But the politics underneath does not disappear. Control does not disappear. Accountability does not disappear. It just gets buried under software procurement until the public is expected to pretend that dependency is efficiency.

And that is why Parliament’s warning matters, because even inside the system, people are starting to say: hang on, this is a weakness.

The Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee has already warned that Palantir’s growing role in UK public systems is an unacceptable point of weakness. A weakness. In public systems. Created by dependency on a private tech firm.

And this is not just activists saying it. It is not just privacy campaigners. It is not just people who hear the word Palantir and immediately feel the urge to put their medical records in a biscuit tin under the bed. This is Parliament saying the state is becoming too dependent on a small number of big tech providers, and Palantir is the example sitting there with a flashing red light on its head.

That is the point Palantir’s defenders never want to sit with. If a company becomes too embedded to remove, then the contract is no longer just a contract. It becomes leverage. It becomes architecture. It becomes the route through which public services have to pass from there on.

And at that point, the state is not buying software anymore. It is renting out its own spine.

Karp boasts about Israel. Europe starts backing away. France moves towards domestic alternatives. Spain reportedly warns state-backed firms. Germany raises sovereignty and security concerns. Palantir’s UK boss goes on television, wounded and solemn, because a £50m police deal has hit the buffers. Westminster still gives the company access nevertheless though. Parliament warns that this kind of dependency is an unacceptable weakness.

So this is not ‘software company faces criticism.’

This is about a company trying to become public infrastructure while behaving like a political actor, a military-adjacent contractor, a lobbying machine and a salesman with hurty feelings all at the same time. But, now the contradiction is more visible. Europe is beginning to ask whether Palantir should be involved. Britain is still letting it nosh the vol-au-vents amid MP access.

SOURCES:

LOCAL GOVERNMENT LAWYER: Palantir moves to sue Mayor of London over blocked Met AI contract while health secretary reviews NHS deal