One Iran-Linked Move Just Plunged Saudi Arabia Into A National Crisis!

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Right, so, remember those Saudi oil facilities going up in flames a few years back?

Keep that picture in mind, because the war Riyadh spent years pretending it had settled may now be kicking off again and they’ve done it all to themselves.

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen decided to lob a missile at Sanaa Airport because a few Iranian VIPs had the audacity to show their faces in Houthi territory.

Not exactly tourists with selfie sticks here.

Saudi Arabia, desperate to play the innocent bystander, insists its air defences leapt into action and heroically intercepted the retaliation before Abha Airport on their side of the border could get an unscheduled sunroof.

Yet, mysteriously, flights still evaporated, and the panic now stretches far beyond one unlucky runway.

Riyadh. Ports. Oil facilities.

That’s how a single Iranian handshake sends the entire Saudi establishment into a full-blown national panic attack.

Now Mohammed bib-Salman, MBS gets to choose between yanking his own side back and crossing his fingers that the next fireworks display doesn’t end with his palace as the grand finale.

Now, I’m not going to retell the whole Iranian plane story again; I told it the other day in another video.

We’ve done that part.

But by way of a brief summation, in case you didn’t catch it, what basically happened was the main Yemeni airport at Sanaa was struck; the Iranian delegation aboard the plane still managed to reach Houthi-controlled Yemen, landing at another airport, and everyone was left shouting about their sovereignty being impugned with potentially explosive consequences ongoing.

The key point now is the outcome: this strike dragged Saudi Arabia back into missile alerts, cancelled flights, and threats to airports, ports and oil facilities, reviving a war it had spent years trying to contain.

The Saudi-backed government can call this an independent Yemeni decision forever, but the retaliation didn’t target the people who gave the press conference.

It went towards Saudi Arabia.

That is the flaw in Riyadh’s arrangement with its Yemeni allies.

Saudi Arabia gets influence, provides support and protection, but when that government does something reckless, the fallout still lands on Saudi Arabia.

A complete stranger, officer. Never seen him before in my life.

Except the missiles know where the sponsor lives. And found them.

Here is Taher al-Aqili, the defence minister in the Saudi-backed government, explaining how firm and sovereign they were all being.

“All available means.”

You could practically hear the buttons on his uniform pleading for mercy under the weight of all that borrowed bravado.

All available means. No patience left. No tolerance. No aircraft are getting through.

Stirring words.

Then the missiles were heading towards the airport in Saudi Arabia.

That is the problem with official bravado. Once the consequences return, the claim of control fades fast.

The strike didn’t remove Iranian influence from Yemen.

It didn’t weaken the Houthis.

It didn’t restore the Saudi-backed government to Sanaa.

It just dragged Saudi territory back into the fight.

And Riyadh wants this both ways.

When the Saudi-backed government acts, it’s a brave, sovereign Yemeni authority making its own decisions.

When the response enters Saudi airspace, Riyadh wants everyone to treat it as an abomination. Nice try, but the universe doesn’t hand out diplomatic immunity just because you wished for it.

Saudi Arabia built this Frankenstein’s monster of a war.

It paid for it, armed it, gave it shelter, and spent years trying to bomb it back into power.

You can’t bankroll someone for a decade and then act as if you’ve never seen him before when he’s busy torching the drapes.

And Saudi Arabia knows this path well.

It walked it for years.

It didn’t defeat the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015 to restore the government driven out of Sanaa, then spent years bombing Yemen, backing offensives and trying to blockade the Houthis into submission.

None of it worked.

The front lines hardened; the 2018 Stockholm deal - which was a UN-brokered deal between the Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-linked patsy of a government, which was reached in Sweden in December 2018 - froze the fight around Hodeidah, and by the 2022 UN truce, Riyadh had quietly shifted from promising victory to negotiating for fewer cross-border attacks and a way out.

The later Saudi-Houthi talks were not triumphs; however, they were just attempts to stop an unwinnable war from following Saudi Arabia home constantly.

There was no victory, no peace; there was just a lull.

A lull that MBS could slap a Vision 2030 sticker on and pretend the whole dumpster fire had magically disappeared.

It hadn’t.

It has been held at a lull for all of this time

And then that Saudi-backed government poked it with an airstrike.

Now, that is the Houthi claim.

Saudi Arabia says its air defences intercepted the incoming threat.

Fine.

Abha is still closed temporarily.

Flights were diverted.

At least eleven departures were cancelled afterwards.

So yes, Saudi defences may have stopped missiles or drones from hitting their targets.

They didn’t stop the airport disruption.

They didn’t stop passengers from missing flights.

They didn’t stop airlines from wondering whether flying into southern Saudi Arabia was worth it.

An interceptor can swat a missile out of the sky, but it’s absolutely useless at erasing that big red ‘cancelled’ message on the departure board.

And this is where the grand regional strategy touches ordinary people.

Someone turns up at Abha with bags packed, booking confirmed, family waiting, and suddenly their flight is gone because the government of Riyadh decided to make a point at Sanaa Airport.

That passenger didn’t invite the Iranian delegation.

They didn’t order the strike.

They didn’t give the speech about “all available means”.

But they get the red word on the departure board.

Cancelled.

You don’t need the terminal reduced to rubble.

You just need airlines hesitating, passengers rerouted, insurance costs rising, and everyone wondering whether this was the last attack or the first warning of it all kicking off again between the Houthis and the Saudis.

So spare me the argument that Abha wasn’t destroyed, because that isn’t the measure.

If the bar for disruption was measured in cancelled flight messages, Ryanair would be up for a Nobel Peace Prize every year.

The point was to force Saudi Arabia to react, and that is exactly what happened.

It reacted.

Now, Saudi Arabia had good reasons for wanting the Yemen front quiet.

The war made Riyadh look rich, armed and remarkably ineffective.

Bombing campaign after bombing campaign.

Coalition announcement after coalition announcement.

Objectives, deadlines, red lines, new operations, renewed operations, and so on.

The Houthis stayed exactly where they were.

Worse, they learned to hit back.

That changed everything.

Suddenly, the war was no longer something Saudi Arabia could impose on Yemen from a safe distance.

Once the Houthis were able to retaliate, airports, oil facilities, and cities within the kingdom came under threat.

So Riyadh stepped back.

Not because it had won, but because winning became too costly and losing too visible. Of course, since then, we’ve seen what the Houthis have become capable of with regard to the Red Sea, with regard to now being able to strike Israel, much further afield than anywhere in Saudi Arabia, and that’s something the Saudis won’t have missed either.

But that quiet was useful to MBS.

You can sell luxury resorts, international sport, futuristic desert cities and an open economy much more easily when missiles aren’t being mentioned alongside the nearest airport.

But then the Saudi-backed Yemeni government barged in, swinging its sovereignty around like a drunk swinging a bar stool after last call.

Even the United Nations, an organisation always capable of reducing an emergency to a statement, understood where this was heading.

Another cycle of escalation.

Diplomatic code for: someone’s just arrived with a petrol can and is looking for matches.

And the odd thing is, the Saudi-backed government made the decision, but Saudi Arabia bears most of the risk because Abha, Riyadh, the oil facilities and the ports are all in Saudi Arabia.

The people flexing their sovereignty muscles here are not the ones whose economy is now on the target list.

That burden belongs to MBS.

The laundered version of this story, however, is that an unauthorised Iranian aircraft violated Yemeni sovereignty and the recognised government responded.

Absolutely precious.

You could file that away and chat about it over tea, pretending the Middle East isn’t on fire.

But the real story is that a Saudi-backed act triggered retaliation against Saudi territory and reopened the very conflict Riyadh had tried to bury.

There are reports that Saudi Arabia may already be leaning on Oman and Qatar to calm things down and distance itself from the Sanaa strike.

Oman is the established back channel to the Houthis and has long helped mediate issues concerning Yemen. Qatar offers broader regional diplomatic reach and established working channels with both Riyadh and Tehran.

Those reports are not independently confirmed, so I’m not going to declare a Saudi retreat based on anonymous whispers and a couple of flags in a graphic.

We already have Donald Trump for ‘trust me bro’ peace deals, and that’s more than enough.

The confirmed facts are bad enough in and of themselves.

Saudi Arabia can pressure the government it backs and tell it to stop.

That would make Riyadh look like it was forced to pull the leash after one response.

Or it can keep backing the escalation and hope Saudi air defences can handle whatever comes next.

Back down or burn so to speak: embarrassment now, exposure later.

But then the Houthi leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi named exactly what he wanted Riyadh to think about right now.

That is a threat.

Not a damage report.

Riyadh hasn’t been struck in this exchange.

Saudi ports haven’t been struck.

The current oil facilities haven’t been struck.

But listen to how specific it is.

Airport for airport.

Port for port.

Blockade for blockade.

Riyadh and every Saudi oil facility have been put on alert.

That’s not a vague promise of pain someday, we know thr Houthis can deliver on such threats.

It’s a list of what Saudi Arabia cannot afford to see treated as fair game because each one connects directly to how people, goods, and money move.

The airport is how people move.

The ports are how goods move.

The oil system is how the money flows, it’s what their economy depends on and Riyadh is where MBS sits, doing his best impression of someone who still has a grip on the steering wheel.

And Saudi Arabia already knows what the oil part of that warning can look like, because it has very much seen it before.

That was from 2019, not this week.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on Abqaiq and Khurais.

Saudi Arabia, the United States and others disputed that.

The attribution remains contested, but the fire doesn’t does it?

About 5.7 million barrels of daily production were knocked offline at the time.

You can spend years arguing about who launched what from where.

You cannot debate 5.7 million barrels back into production can you?

MBS has spent years selling a new Saudi Arabia.

Tourism. Sport. Technology. Investment. Logistics.

All those mega-projects supposedly rising from the desert, at least in the glossy renderings, while reality still lags behind.

All of it depends on Saudi Arabia looking stable.

Not pleasant. Not democratic. Not decent.

Stable.

Money can overlook almost anything, even their propensity for head-chopping, if the returns are high enough.

What it dislikes is unpredictability.

One missile alert is enough for insurers to raise war-risk premiums, airlines to cancel routes rather than absorb the extra cost, and hotels, taxis, airport shops and local businesses to lose the passengers who never arrive.

Oil facilities are appearing in the missile warnings.

Vision 2030 wasn’t designed to run with air-raid alerts in the background.

You can’t sell a luxury holiday while the departure board turns red.

You can’t market yourself as the region’s safe business hub while your key infrastructure is being identified as a potential next target.

And Saudi air defences can’t fix that.

They can intercept a missile, assuming Iran hasn’t run them dry already.

Bu they can’t intercept doubt.

They can’t intercept an investor deciding Doha looks calmer.

They can’t intercept an airline as it adjusts its schedule.

They can’t intercept the headlines when one projectile eventually gets through.

Saudi Arabia doesn’t need every attack to succeed for this to hurt.

It only needs the world to believe the next one might.

The government Saudi Arabia backs struck Sanaa Airport over an Iran-linked arrival.

The response went towards Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flights vanished as a result.

Then came the warning naming Riyadh, the ports and the oilfields.

Riyadh can insist it didn’t personally carry out the first strike.

Maybe it didn’t.

But Saudi Arabia’s side began the exchange, and the consequences are aimed at Saudi territory.

That is what MBS cannot escape.

He can distance himself from the decision.

He cannot distance Saudi territory from the response.

He can say the missiles were intercepted.

He cannot say the war is buried anymore.

The Saudis spent years trying to exit Yemen without admitting failure.

Now the government they still back has dragged them back to the edge again.

Restrain it and look weak.

Keep going and gamble on the airports, ports and oil system.

Saudi Arabia’s side started this round.

The Houthis have now named their price.

And MBS is the one being asked to pay it. So will he?

For more on how this has all kicked off again between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, do check out my earlier video on this right here.

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