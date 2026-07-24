October 7th Inquiry Blows Up In Netanyahu’s Face, And He Pulled The Trigger!

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Right, so Netanyahu’s government has just told Israel’s High Court: don’t force an independent October 7 inquiry before the election. Well whyever would that be then?

Let Israelis decide whether to put Netanyahu back in office first. Ask what went wrong under his government afterwards.

Vote first. Answers later.

That is the timetable Netanyahu wants. But putting it in writing may have been a colossal mistake, because his government has now handed every election rival the same brutally simple attack line:

Netanyahu wants your vote before you get the truth.

He has tried to shove the October 7 inquiry safely beyond polling day. Instead, he has dragged it straight into the campaign and turned his own court filing into an election trap.

That says more than a thousand government press releases ever could, and no one has even spoken yet.

Now Netanyahu’s government has gone to Israel’s High Court and essentially said, do not force an independent inquiry before the election.

Just put it in the political deep freeze and only bring it out once the votes are safely counted.

Let Israelis decide whether to give Netanyahu the keys again, and only after he is back in charge can anyone start raising those uncomfortable questions about the last time he was at the wheel.

Netanyahu wanted this inquiry parked safely somewhere beyond election day. Instead, his own government has pushed it into the centre of the election, handed his opponents a comically large mallet, and now stands there blinking as they start swinging.

That court filing is now the banana peel he has slipped on.

And the most ironic part? He built the entire slapstick obstacle course himself, piece by piece, and then tripped right over it.

That is what happens when the prime minister seeking another term is also the prime minister whose government would be examined by the inquiry.

That is not just an unfortunate coincidence. That is the entire problem.

And Netanyahu has already given his reasons for why the questions should be put off.

His argument is basically this: Israel is at war, soldiers need weapons, not lawyers, and the investigation can wait.

Weapons, not lawyers. Because nothing says accountability like a catchy phrase and an inquiry locked away in a cabinet marked ‘Do Not Open Until Never.’

Weapons, not lawyers.

Sounds tough, sounds like wartime, sounds like something you would put over a slow-motion tank montage.

But it’s a false choice, isn’t it?

Israel is not some village hall with a single bad extension lead where you must choose between boiling the kettle or running the photocopier, though the government’s logic might make you wonder.

A state can fight a war and investigate why one of its worst security failures happened.

It can do both.

In fact, you might think the scale of the failure would make the investigation more urgent, not less.

But Netanyahu says the war must end first.

And when does that happen?

Well there’s no fixed date for that, obviously.

No reliable point where everyone packs up, puts away the weapons, and says, now it’s time for the lawyers.

The war can continue.

The definition of victory can keep shifting. The objectives can change like a politician’s promises. The finish line can be moved further every time the government feels pressure.

But the election?

Oh, that has a date.

Twenty-seventh of October.

Interesting, isn’t it? The uncertainty suddenly disappears when there is a ballot box in sight.

So the inquiry waits for an ending Netanyahu’s government helps define, while Netanyahu’s political future is decided right on schedule.

Weapons for the soldiers.

Patience for the families.

An election for Netanyahu.

A very neat division of labour, if you happen to be the one holding the stopwatch.

And the government is not just saying the usual inquiry should wait. It wants a different kind of inquiry entirely.

Because apparently October 7 alone is not enough drama for one inquiry-why settle for a scandal when you can have a whole series?

This is Ariel Kallner who has made the coalition’s case.

What starts as an inquiry into October 7 begins to spread backwards.

The Gaza disengagement.

Previous governments. Oslo. The judicial protests.

Decades of Israeli political history. Everything is thrown into the mix.

Now, some of that history may well be relevant.

Nobody reasonable is saying October 7 happened with no context at all.

But there is context, and then there is emptying the entire national attic onto the floor until everyone is wading through 78 years of old junk, squinting at the mess, and forgetting what they were looking for to start with.

The immediate question is not especially complicated.

Who was responsible for security on October 7?

What warnings were missed?

What assumptions were made?

Who knew what?

Who failed to act?

And what did those in charge do before, during, and after the attack?

That is where the pressure should be.

So expanding the inquiry to cover years of political debate might be justified as context.

It may also make it much easier to spread responsibility around too.

A bit for this former government.

A bit for that old policy.

Some for the army.

Some for intelligence.

Some for judges.

Some for protesters.

By the end, everyone in Israeli public life since the days of the fax machine will be squeezed into the dock for one reason or another, which is very convenient if your main goal is to make sure nobody looks too closely at who was actually in charge when things went wrong.

Now, I’m not saying the only legal purpose of the proposal is to protect Netanyahu. The evidence does not specifically prove that.

But it does not have to either.

The political advantage is pretty obvious.

And then the coalition put this proposal to a vote.

And the result looked wonderfully decisive.

Until you heard the last part.

Fifty-nine in favour.

Nobody against.

Opposition absent.

There is your impressive unanimous victory: Netanyahu’s coalition managed to defeat an opposition that did not even bother to show up.

It’s like winning a pub quiz after every other team has left, then demanding a parade through the town square.

The opposition did not vote against the bill. They boycotted it.

They refused to legitimise the process by taking part. A bit like Nigel Farage vs Count Binface.

But the boycott also relates to how this proposed commission could actually be set up.

Six members.

Three appointed by the coalition.

Three appointed by the opposition.

Except the commission could start with only three.

So if the opposition keeps refusing to participate and does not appoint its members, the coalition’s three choices could potentially begin work without them.

Not definitely.

But that possibility is there.

And that is quite the answer to anyone worried that a normal state commission might be too political: increase the partisanship and label it as progress. Instead, build one through the Knesset and create a way for the government’s appointees to take office without opposition.

Problem solved.

Apparently.

A government picking the people who will investigate the government is now being presented as independence. Next up: foxes applying to guard the henhouse.

It’s not independence.

It’s like the suspect being asked to recommend a few friends for the jury.

And this is where all that procedural cleverness meets the people who have actually been waiting for answers. The families of those affected.

These families are not debating commission structure for its own sake. They have spent nearly three years now watching responsibility slip and slide around the system like a bar of soap in a prison shower, with everyone avoiding it and nobody daring to pick it up.

That’s the part all the parliamentary manoeuvring is sitting on top of.

Dead people.

Abandoned communities.

Warnings that may not have been acted on.

A state failure on a scale that should have produced urgency.

Instead, we have schedules, competing models, appointment games, and an endless round of passing the blame over which institution is too compromised to investigate the next one.

For Netanyahu, the inquiry is politically sensitive.

For those families, October 7 was not sensitive.

It was catastrophic.

They do not need a committee designed to make every faction in the Knesset feel comfortable.

They need to know what happened.

They need someone to answer for it.

And they need those answers before the people who held power at the time ask the country to give them power again.

That is not an unreasonable demand is it?

Frankly, it is almost unbelievable that anyone is still pretending it is.

When the coalition first presented its preferred model, some of those families turned their backs in disgust and protest.

They were told: here is the inquiry we have decided you can have.

And their response was: not this.

Not like this.

Not on your terms.

And the general public is not exactly showing enthusiasm for Netanyahu’s version either.

Sixty-three percent said an inquiry should be established as soon as possible.

Only five percent supported a government commission.

Now, that sixty-three percent is not one big happy group all agreeing on the same solution.

Some support the standard state commission. Others prefer a broader consensus model.

Fine.

There is disagreement over the structure.

There is much less disagreement over the need to start though.

What almost nobody seems to want is endless delay while the government being investigated decides what kind of investigation it would find least troublesome.

And yet the excuse is always that this is difficult.

It’s complicated.

Politically sensitive.

Needs consensus.

Must not divide the country.

You know how it goes.

The language softens as the manoeuvring grows more blatant.

Suddenly the question is not, why has there still been no independent inquiry?

It becomes, how do we balance the delicate institutional relationships around a nationally agreed investigatory framework?

Wonderful. Bureaucratic interpretive dance at its finest.

By the time the sentence ends, everyone has forgotten there are grieving families in the room.

But look at what the coalition has managed to make time for.

Measures affecting the attorney-general.

Media regulation.

Draft legislation.

Other political priorities.

Those could move.

Those could be debated.

Those could find a place on the parliamentary calendar.

The October 7 inquiry, though?

Ah.

Terribly difficult.

Ran out of time.

Must wait until after the election.

What a stroke of bad luck. Almost as if someone scheduled it that way on purpose.

The one piece of unfinished business most likely to put Netanyahu’s record under scrutiny is also the one that apparently cannot be completed before he asks Israelis for another term.

You could not script a more convenient bit of bureaucratic stalling if you locked a roomful of civil servants in with a whiteboard and a pizza.

Well, you could.

But people would say it was too obvious.

But - this is where Netanyahu’s plan starts to fall apart.

Because delay does not keep the inquiry out of the election.

It gives the issue to his opponents.

This is Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu’s main electoral challenger.

If Eisenkot wins, he says he will set up the state commission immediately.

That is the election weapon Netanyahu’s government has just handed to him on a plate.

The government put it in writing.

Netanyahu’s side says the court should not intervene before the election and the coalition can finish its preferred legislation afterwards.

Eisenkot says he will begin the independent inquiry right away.

One wants the vote before the investigation.

The other is promising the investigation as soon as he gets the vote.

That is now a clear electoral choice, therefore.

And it exists because Netanyahu’s government created it.

They wanted to delay scrutiny until after election day.

Instead, they have made the delay itself a campaign issue.

Every time Netanyahu explains why the inquiry must wait, his rivals can ask the obvious question.

Why?

Why must it wait until after Israelis decide whether you remain prime minister?

Why should the government that would be examined get another term before the examination begins?

Why should the public vote without the findings that might show whether those asking for their support failed before?

Those are no longer just legal questions.

They are campaign questions.

And Netanyahu is the one who has put them on the ballot.

There is a broader point here too, because this is not unique to Israel.

Power likes to arrange accountability in the safest order possible.

First, let us stay in office.

Then we will release the report.

First, let us win the vote.

Then we will hold the inquiry.

First, let us design the process, appoint the people, set the scope, and agree on the timetable.

Then, once every sharp edge has been carefully sanded off, and the risk of real accountability is at its lowest, maybe we will get a few answers-if anyone still remembers the question.

Maybe.

That is why the order matters.

An investigation after the election is not politically the same as one before it.

By the time it starts, Netanyahu may already have another mandate.

His government may have more control over the process.

The political consequences may have been delayed until after the most important decision has already been made.

You do not need to claim evidence destruction or a proven criminal conspiracy to see the problem.

The problem is right there, sitting in the timetable, waving at anyone who cares to notice.

Vote first.

Scrutiny later.

And when the government facing scrutiny is also shaping the body conducting it, the public has every right to be suspicious, because independence is not supposed to depend on trusting those being investigated to behave fairly; that, oddly enough, defeats the whole purpose.

So come back to this.

The families turning their backs.

The government filing.

The empty opposition benches.

The three chairs that could begin without the other three.

The sixty-three percent saying get on with it.

And Netanyahu’s main rival promising that he will.

Netanyahu may not be able to block an independent October 7 inquiry forever.

What his government is trying to control is when it starts and if he gets in again, how many years might that then be? Why is he stalling if it was all Hamas after all? Doesn’t make sense, does it?

He wants the questions pushed past election day.

He wants the vote settled first.

But by putting that position before the High Court, his government has done the very opposite of keeping the inquiry away from the campaign.

It has made the delay itself a campaign issue.

It has handed his rivals a big fat weapon as if Israel were ever short of them, but this one is pointed squarely at him.

And so now Netanyahu is back, asking voters to trust him again before they are even allowed to read the last chapter of his record.

It is the trap he built, set, and then walked into himself with a smile, because he couldn’t see it coming. He can now.

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