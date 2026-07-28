Netanyahu’s Settler Gamble BLOWS UP as West Bank ERUPTS Into New Military Crisis!

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Right, so Tell is a Palestinian village near Nablus in the occupied West Bank. On Friday morning, a group of armed Israeli settlers came in from the direction of the nearby Havat Gilad outpost, without coordinating with the army.

A bunch of armed settlers wander into a Palestinian area they’re not supposed to be in, six people end up dead, and Netanyahu’s government decides the real problem here is, of course, the Palestinians.

Naturally.

The settlers are escorted away. Tell gets locked down.

Palestinian homes get raided. Soldiers march into a hospital. The Ramadan family gets a demolition threat. And the settlement movement, the folks whose little field trip started this, wake up to find they’ve been handed four shiny new outposts as a reward for all their trouble.

One of them sits right beside Tell.

That’s a masterclass in punishment, isn’t it? Cause chaos, collect prizes. It’s like a genocidal version of the Generation Game. Are outposts the Zionist version of a cuddly toy then?

Start a deadly confrontation, watch the state punish the Palestinians, then wake up to discover the land-grab fairy paid you a visit while you slept.

And while all this is going on, the IDF is already carrying a reported 26-battalion commitment across the West Bank. But Tell didn’t magically create these 26 new battalions. The IDF is already running catastrophically short of troops, aren’t they? So this did something a lot more revealing. It added to the demands on an army already short of troops, already tied down protecting Netanyahu’s every war front right now, and now, added to that, his settlement project too.

It’s a wonderfully appropriate trap he’s got himself ensnared in, then isn’t it?

The settlers decide where the next crisis begins. Netanyahu rewards them. The army gets handed another work order they will absolutely struggle to cover.

But, lest we forget, this is the bit the official story would much rather skip past fast.

Those are Israeli settlers heading towards Tell.

Not Palestinians entering an Israeli town.

Not an armed group turning up at an Israeli settlement.

Settlers going onto Palestinian land.

The Israeli military’s own preliminary inquiry reportedly found the visit wasn’t coordinated with the army, and that the group entered Areas A and B, which are normally off-limits to Israeli civilians.

So when Netanyahu’s side started selling this as innocent Israeli hikers suddenly attacked by Palestinians, there was a rather obvious problem.

They weren’t supposed to be there.

They hadn’t coordinated with those supposedly responsible for keeping them out.

And they had weapons. Itamar Ben-Gvir, of course, had been handing guns out to settlers like sweets, hadn’t he?

Human Rights Watch verified and geolocated two videos from the confrontation. It assessed that the footage appeared consistent with witness accounts saying settlers started the physical altercation, before the struggle over the rifle and the gunfire that followed.

The army itself admitted settlers fired into the air.

But yes, merely hikers. Obviously. Nothing says wholesome outdoor fun quite like rifles and a platoon commander.

Just your normal rambling club, isn’t it? Out for a walk in a prohibited Palestinian area with rifles and an active-duty soldier, probably looking for a scenic place to unpack the sandwiches and perhaps start an international incident.

Now, none of this means nothing happened once the confrontation began.

It did.

Farouk Ramadan grabbed a rifle from an armed Israeli during the struggle. The Israeli account says he fired it, killing Benayahu Mellet and wounding others. The army says an Israeli platoon commander then shot Ramadan.

Six people died altogether.

Four Palestinians from the Ramadan family: two brothers and two cousins.

Major Yuval Ezra, an active-duty Israeli soldier.

And Benayahu Mellet, who was a member of the Havat Gilad settlement civil-defence squad.

That distinction matters because some reporting described both Israeli dead as soldiers. They weren’t.

It also matters that the evidence currently available does not explain how the other three Palestinian men were killed. The circumstances surrounding those deaths remain under investigation.

That remains an unresolved question.

The Israeli government didn’t appear remotely concerned about the missing details, though quelle surprise. They’d already reached their favourite part: terrorism, revenge, demolitions, raids, and another batch of settlements.

Investigation later, perhaps.

Land grab comes first.

The official version stripped away everything before the gunfire.

No mention of unauthorised entry.

No mention of armed settlers.

No mention of firing into the air.

No footage indicating settlers began the physical confrontation.

Only innocent hikers and a Palestinian terrorist attack.

It’s a remarkably convenient place to start the clock: immediately after the armed settlers entered a Palestinian village they weren’t meant to be in, and immediately after the confrontation started.

Start the story late enough, and the settlers vanish as actors, only to return as victims. Tell stops being the Palestinian village they entered and becomes, suddenly, the source of the threat.

Then any punishment imposed afterwards can be filed under security.

Raid the homes. Security.

Close the roads. Security.

Enter the hospital. Security.

Threaten to demolish the family home. Security.

Plant more outposts beside the village. Apparently, also security.

This government rewards settlers after deadly confrontations by handing the settlement project everything on its wish list, then acts as though the military fallout dropped from a clear blue sky.

It hasn’t.

They built it.

And this is where the Israeli response went once the settlers had been escorted away.

Israeli forces inside Nablus Specialised Hospital.

Armed men going into a medical facility that was treating people wounded in the aftermath.

The settlers went into Tell.

The hospital received the raid.

Médecins Sans Frontières warned that armed entry into hospitals creates risks. Which, you’d imagine, would be obvious to anyone with a pulse, but apparently an international medical charity has to explain that storming a hospital with guns is a bad idea. Welcome to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where common sense goes to die.

That shouldn’t really need an international medical charity to explain it.

Hospitals, generally, work better without armed men stomping around the emergency department.

But this is what collective punishment looks like once government spokespeople have dressed it up and sent it out the door wearing a security badge.

The armed settlers go.

The wounded Palestinians stay.

So that is where the force gets sent.

And it did not end at the hospital.

Roads surrounding Nablus were tightened.

Homes were entered too.

Around eighty people in Tell were questioned. Eleven were arrested, according to the army.

Palestinian organisations reported further arrests across the wider West Bank.

The Ramadan family home was readied for possible demolition.

Movement restrictions were imposed. Work permits were revoked or threatened.

And Netanyahu and his deranged Defence Minister Israel Katz called for faster action to legalise illegal agricultural outposts.

There’s a phrase worth rolling around your mouth like a fine wine: legalising illegal outposts. The sort of logic that would make Orwell spit out his tea.

Legalising illegal outposts. Because why allow words to interfere with a good land grab?

When Palestinians build without Israeli approval, the bulldozers arrive.

When settlers build without Israeli approval, ministers start searching for a pen to legalise after the fact.

Apparently, illegality isn’t really a legal category so much as a queue for perks. Wait long enough, set the place alight, and Bezalel Smotrich will come by with a rubber stamp and a fruit basket.

Speaking of Smotrich, of course he had to demand even more didn’t he? He demanded extensive demolition in Tell and neighbouring communities.

He called for a new settlement near the scene.

He wanted territory moved from Area B into Area C, which is Israeli-controlled.

Six people dead, and Israel’s finance minister is already flicking through the land registry as though he’s choosing toppings for his next pizza. Extra olives, hold the international law.

No pause.

No embarrassment.

No sign that the priority was learning how four Palestinian men had died.

The political response was territorial punishment.

And then four new settler outposts went up overnight across the northern West Bank.

There’s the real political movement.

Settlers go into Tell.

The confrontation becomes deadly.

Ministers call for demolition and expansion.

Four outposts go up.

Then the army expands its operations to address the consequences.

The outposts weren’t all formally approved settlements. Some were illegal, even under Israeli law.

But Netanyahu’s government has already promised to speed up legalisation, so “illegal” now means you haven’t yet completed the required form yet. Wait a minute, and somebody will fax over the approval.

The settlers erect the shelters.

The government provides political backing.

The army provides the protection, or at least that’s what Netanyahu hopes.

Palestinians supply everything else.

And after the government made clear who would be punished and who would be rewarded, the attacks, of course, spread, because this is nothing if not encouragement to more Israelis, is it?.

A newly finished mosque in Qusra was set alight.

Homes came under attack.

Vehicles sustained damage.

Farmland, quarry equipment and heavy machinery all became targets.

Israeli troops fired tear gas towards journalists, medics and residents who were documenting the attacks.

Israeli troops drove back those documenting the settler attacks because God forbid the truth get out.

The settlers were not driven back, and that isn’t the state losing control of events. That is the state making sure it controls the narrative just as much as it controls events. But those Israeli troops, of course, don’t appear out of thin air, do they?

Israeli public radio was cited as reporting that 26 battalions had been deployed across the West Bank while offensive operations were widened.

Many of them were there already, but many weren’t, so where did they come from?

Netanyahu keeps adding to the workload, and troop numbers are finite; already with shortages, all made worse by Netanyahu also having legislated to protect Haredi men from the draft, needing to do this to keep their representatives in the Knesset on side and keep himself in power.

Each outpost now means one more place to guard.

Another road the settlers will expect to use.

Another nearby Palestinian community facing checkpoints, patrols and raids.

Another confrontation just waiting to happen.

And once the government supports that outpost, the army can’t simply shrug and say it would prefer not to; therefore, it is trapped by its own state’s land-grab obsession combined with its own shortages.

It is because Netanyahu’s political project binds them to defending whatever settlers put down next.

The settlers pick the hill.

The ministers guarantee protection.

The IDF is told to make it work and make it permanent.

Walk away, and the settlement project stands exposed.

Stay, and the military commitment continues growing on top of all that war.

That is anything but security, no matter how many times Netanyahu or Katz or Smotrich might say it. It’s a subscription to endless occupation, and the cancellation link doesn’t work, the help desk is on strike, and you’re stuck paying those subs forever.

The settlers went into an area they weren’t authorised to enter.

The confrontation turned deadly.

The Palestinian village received the operation.

The hospital received the soldiers.

The family received the demolition threat.

The settlement movement received four new outposts.

And the IDF received another growing obligation that it cannot simply abandon, and get spread even thinner as a result.

Netanyahu’s government calls this a security response, protecting Israelis after what it describes as a terrorist attack. But every new outpost means another road to patrol, another Palestinian community to raid and another group of Israeli troops tied down protecting settlers who helped set off the confrontation, all without any idea where more troops are coming from anytime soon. His settler gamble has not made the West Bank safer. It has trapped the IDF in a crisis that his own government keeps making larger and at some point, something is going to give.

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