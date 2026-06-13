Netanyahu's Lebanon Speech Implodes; His Excuses Are Still Smoking On Camera

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Right, so Israel has managed to create another big fat problem for itself in Lebanon you will be broken hearted I’m sure to hear.

Not because they’ve stopped bombing, because of course they haven’t, ceasefires are for mere mortals and not for them. Not because the displacement is subtle either, people are being driven from their homes and entire villages detonated because all of it is Hezbollah, it’s that old chestnut again. And it’s not because anyone needs a GCSE explainer on what a bloody buffer zone is, because we all know what Israel means by that by now I should hope. Their state security depends on the security and safety and daily lives of all others to be flattened, though to listen to them it sounds much more like “we are only targeting Hezbollah, please ignore the civilians packing their lives into cars and fleeing for their lives.”

But they just went that bit overzealous with it all, a bit too blatant, a bit too obvious, they do have that chronic tendency to punch themselves in the face by saying the truth a bit too loudly.

Twenty Lebanese towns and villages ordered out all in one go. Explain away that one. You told us all you’d virtually pagered Hezbollah out of existence not so long ago and now we’re supposed to believe some 20 villages are all Hezbollah, on top of everything else you’ve razed? We’ve seen this play too many times before.

And that is the problem for the likes of Benjamin Netanyahu and his deranged Defence Minister Israel Katz. That is the bit their spokespeople now have to drag around like a corpse in a suitcase while still insisting this is all terribly precise and defensive, the Lebanese will thank us later and nothing at all to do with Lebanese civilians.

But then why are Lebanese towns the ones being emptied?

Why are Lebanese civilians the ones being warned? Why are their homes getting blown up and why should we believe your lies, when we’ve seen it all play out in Gaza already. Fool me once shame on you and all of that.

You can say defensive operation all you like, but when that requires 20 towns to be emptied, strikes landing, people forced to run, home smashed or turned into Israeli outposts for your convenience why should anyone go on caring whether you are feeling secure at all?

Israeli security has this appalling habit of showing up as smoke over someone else’s territory, someone else’s village.

Well at least in Lebanon, where Israel doesn’t control the media and can’t impose their military censorship, some cameras are still very much rolling.

So the official line is its Hezbollah sites, just as it was Hamas sites before in Gaza, and it really doesn’t matter to Israel what that might be, be it a home, a school, a hospital, it’s all fair game because its all Hezbollah and Israel gets to do what it likes.

And yet the report says its residential areas, and that these are displacement orders affecting civilians, that it is civilians being told to leave and while mainstream sources will go to great pains to keep the issue of Israeli security and displacement orders separate, that is their deliberate framing and their deliberately misleading version of what they’ll have the nerve to call news, because 20 towns being emptied for the sake of Israeli security, when it is civilians who have to leave – it frankly shouldn’t take a genius to put the two together and yet it is deliberately skewed away from that conclusion. And it’s quite deliberate.

Putting the two things together takes the argument out of their hands though. It stops this being one of those vague, hand-wavy “tensions on the border” stories where everyone pretends the truth is too complicated to spell out. It gives the viewer straight facts and a very simple test.

If this is not about Lebanese civilians, why are Lebanese towns being emptied?

That is now the question sitting around the necks of Netanyahu and Katz like one of Itamar Ben-Gvir’s pet nooses.

Will he answer it? Will he cobblers. A straight answer to a direct moral question like that? You’ve got more chance of Nigel Farage publishing his tax returns.

But for as much as that question, that very simple conclusion is one that Netanyahu would try to dodge for all he is worth, which is not very much if you measure the man as I do, the footage talks plenty for him.

Smoke over Abbassiyah.

Rubble in Aitaroun.

Buildings damaged. Streets broken open. Towns appearing on camera not as active communities, or places of civilian life, but as the aftermath of Israel’s security demands.

The footage doesn’t lie no matter how much your average Israeli spox might.

This doesn’t sit in a nice, neat little box marked ‘Hezbollah’ that you can read off the screen. Not a single brick virtually still standing to remind you these were once people’s homes. It says this is what Israeli security actually looks like when someone else is made to pay for it.

Here is the town. Here is the smoke. Here is the rubble. Here is what’s left. Here is the place you want everyone to discuss as a zone for your own benefit. A destroyed village is a terrible sales pitch for a security belt isn’t it?

The likes of Katz will call it military necessity, or operational zone, who the hell cares what he calls it frankly, what it isn’t is security.

And this is why Netanyahu’s claims on this matter matters next. It isn’t just about the need to bomb and claim order in the name of security. All and as I showed in a clip in one of yesterday’s videos, Netanyahu sent a televised message supposedly to the Lebanese people, claiming to be their friend, claiming Hezbollah was a threat to them, ignoring frankly how Hezbollah ended up coming into being of course – actual Israeli history is awfully inconvenient. He also gave the speech in English, so was he really speaking to Lebanon at all? For those who watched that vid yesterday I won’t put you through it again, I’ll link to it at the end of this one.

But fundamentally, his line to Lebanese civilians was the usual Israeli dross. Israel is not at war with you. Israel is at war with Hezbollah.

But that line only works if the viewer never asks who is actually being moved and two and two are not put together side by side.

And that is the consequence for Netanyahu here.

His line is completely stupid and it’s been made so publicly.

Not morally questionable. Stupid. Ridiculous. Visibly contradicted by the everything actually happening on the ground.

And coming back to the point of who his video was actually for, if you’re genuinely trying to tell people you are not at war with them while also telling them to abandon their towns, you must think they are even more stupid than you are. Who are you trying to kid? Absolute sociopath.

And Netanyahu has done this to himself.

He wanted clean separation, some media outlets have enabled that, Hezbollah over here on the front page, Lebanese civilians over there somewhere in the middle pages.

But take the 20-town order story on its own, all encompassing, it completely destroys that separation.

It puts the civilians inside the argument.

It forces Israel’s defenders to explain why a war allegedly not aimed at Lebanese civilians keeps landing as instructions for Lebanese civilians.

And yet this story somehow gets even worse for Israel yet.

Entire villages reduced to rubble. People no longer able to distinguish where their loved ones are buried any longer.

That is exactly what Israel does not want attached to its claims of security, because that is the reality. That is Israel’s most moral army at it again, but being caught out for it too, because once a home becomes rubble, it is no longer a case of “oh, they can go back later”, because clearly they can’t.

To be able to return means that there is a town that still functions as a town, not a scene of absolute ruin, with family photos blowing down the street and rebar sticking out of concrete.

We go from asking about Israeli warnings to asking “what is Israel making return impossible to?” And they don’t have answers for that.

Warnings are easy to defend if you think about it, they do it all the time. They love defending warnings. They can point to the warning and say, look, we are civilised, we gave notice, we are careful, we are humanitarian, we are practically the Red Cross with fighter jets.

But the aftermath of actions like this ask different questions.

What happens to the people after they leave?

What happens if their home is gone?

What happens if the public infrastructure is gone?

What happens if the “temporary” zone becomes a place no civilian can realistically return to?

Do they even care? Well judging by Gaza, absolutely not.

And that’s the accusation they can’t dodge

They want credit for warning people. They wanted to be able to say, look, we told them to leave, we are careful, we are precise, we gave civilians notice, aren’t we marvellous, someone fetch the world’s tiniest violin and play Hatikvah on it.

But the warning is not the defence they think it is.

Because if the warning covers twenty towns, then what Israel has done is not prove how careful it is. It has proved how much civilian space it is prepared to empty for its own convenience and we’ve seen them do this enough times before to know what comes next.

That is the problem for Netanyahu. That is the problem for Katz. That is the problem for every media outlet that tries to keep the words “security” and “displacement” separated in their bulletins and column inches, as if the viewer or the reader is too dim to notice that one is being used to justify the other. I’d like to think more of us are onto them.

They want us to talk about security.

Well fine. Let’s talk about it.

Israeli security means Lebanese civilians get forced to leave.

Israeli security means Lebanese homes get destroyed.

Israeli security means a village can be ordered out, struck, flattened, filmed from a distance, and then discussed later in terms of “but Hezbollah.”

Israeli security means Israel gets a buffer zone, and Lebanon gets ruins.

The whole lot of it is a confession, because when the thing you call security repeatedly shows up as other people’s displacement, other people’s destroyed homes, other people’s emptied towns, other people’s public life smashed to pieces, then the issue is not whether Israel feels secure enough yet. The issue is why Israel’s security is allowed to consume everyone else’s.

For more on the latest Lebanese goings on including that Netanyahu video plea to the people who’s homes he’s razing to the ground, if you thought he was deranged before, you really need to see it to believe it, get more on that along with the latest drone catastrophes befalling the IDF too in this piece here.

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