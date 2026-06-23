Netanyahu's Lebanon Loophole Snaps; Iran Finds His Weak Spot

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Right, so that is not a resistance spokesman. That is not an Iranian negotiator. That’s a big orange wombat – waste of money, breath and time. However, if you can claw through some the digression there, an actual salient point was being made, in that Trump has looked at Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Lebanon, all in defiance of his Iran deal of course and said in effect: you keep flattening buildings and yet you still cannot finish the job.

And of course we know that, we know Netanyahu want’s Lebanon separate from the deal, or at the very least so that it doesn’t apply to him, but it’s not happening when Trump is literally telling him you didn’t have to knock down buildings in Beirut, which is itself a confession given he’s the one arming Israel, because even he is now openly admitting in effect that the targets are not military.

Netanyahu wanted Lebanon as a loophole.

But the problem with loopholes is that somebody eventually finds them.

And Iran were never going to let this one remain open, when Israel leaving Lebanon is one of their red lines.

Leaving will expose weakness, will expose Netanyahu to being tugged by the Washington leash. Will see Mr Security have to acquiesce to what Iran wants after 30 years of wanting to force regime change there and the resistance from within his utterly bats**t administration was always going to be obvious. As Iran gets its way, his own ministers go rogue:

Bezalel Smotrich there the finance minister officially declaring he doesn’t care what is in the memo, he isn’t having it.

The deal framework talks about ending military operations and controlling conflict in Lebanon. Not good enough for Smotrich, whose response is to say that Israel is staying for years. Not accidentally. Not reluctantly. Not as some temporary technical matter while the grown-ups sort out the details, like Israel has only borrowed southern Lebanon for the weekend and promised to bring it back with a full tank. For years. Who in Lucerne knew Smotrich had a veto over everything they said? Arrogance on steroids rom a tiny man on too much of a power trip.

That is not the sound of a government preparing to comply with a Lebanon mechanism as set out. That is a minister that Netanyahu is going to have fun and games placating, assuming he goes along with Trump here of course, that is a big assumption, but Smotrich is not the only one.

You might have guessed big mouth would have something to say wouldn’t you? Of course Ben Gvir has kicked off because apparently the Israeli far right looked at Trump criticising buildings being knocked down in Beirut and decided what this delicate diplomatic moment really needed was someone shouting, “Hold my lighter.”

Ben-Gvir does not just embarrass Netanyahu. He does not just say something extreme and then disappear into the coalition backroom. He supplies the reason Lebanon cannot be left to Israel’s discretion.

Because while the deal talks about reducing military operations and a wider process, Netanyahu’s own ministerial circus is out there determined that Lebanon remain a target range for as long and as far as their nebulous sense of security – because when you’re that paranoid about everyone around you, how can you ever feel secure? Get’s satisfied.

And that is the weak spot Iran found.

It wasn’t a secret bunker with Netanyahu’s heart beating in a box. Not some diplomatic cheat code from a genie and you’ve still got two more wishes. The weak spot is that Israel wants a Lebanon exception while Israeli ministers are publicly proving why nobody serious should ever grant them one.

And yet this is where Washington comes in with the little velvet cushion for the brick.

Because after Smotrich says Israel is staying for years, after Ben-Gvir starts treating Lebanon like a pyromaniac’s day out, after Trump himself has said you do not have to knock buildings down in Beirut, what word does JD Vance reach for?

Not occupation.

Not withdrawal.

Not “Israel has to stop bombing the country next door.”

No, no. Don’t be silly. That would involve being honest, and we can’t have that getting in the way of American diplomacy can we?

NO, his little buzzword of the hour is de-confliction.

Very nice, isn’t it? Smooth as hotel soap. It amounts to both sides basically agreeing to gently move paperclips around the table while everyone agrees to use their indoor voices.

But watch what that word is being asked to cover.

There it is. De-confliction.

That is the diplomatic tea towel being used to cover a leaking roof.

And that’s because the word is soft, but the reason it is there is not soft at all. It is there because Israel has refused to leave Lebanon alone, because Netanyahu’s cabinet is openly saying it does not intend to stop, and because Trump’s Iran deal now has to carry the cost of Israel’s Lebanon loophole.

Vance is just dressing that up up. It’s is the verbal equivalent of putting lipstick on a pig.

Not peace. Not justice. Certainly not a ceasefire or the full cessation of attacks as Iran demanded.

It’s a management mechanism for a problem Washington’s client state keeps creating.

Because if you come all out and you call it withdrawal, Israel has to withdraw. Stop sniggering at the back at that, just let me make my point. If you call it ending military operations, Israel has to end military operations. But if you call it de-confliction, suddenly everyone gets to pretend the arsonist and the fire brigade are just having a scheduling conflict.

That is the wiggle room. Israel is being provided with here. Vance has given him breathing space to carry on, at least for now, but we could always see it coming couldn’t we?

And yet that is why Iran was never going to let Lebanon sit outside the deal, because once you hear Smotrich, once you hear Ben-Gvir, and then you hear Vance smoothing it all into “de-confliction,” the whole scam becomes visible. Iran is not stupid. So has this fixed anything for Netanyahu, or was this just Vance being imbecilically pro Israel to no avail?

Well actually it leaves Netanyahu trapped between three different languages.

His ministers are speaking the language of permanent occupation.

Washington is speaking the language of diplomatic fluff.

Iran is speaking the language of implementation in accordance to what has been signed.

And Lebanon is the place where all three collide. And, consider how this gets read back into Israeli politics now. Not as triumph. Not as master strategy. But as pressure.

Netanyahu is not strolling through this as the man who forced the region to bend. He is balancing a US track he does not fully control, an Israeli public that does not want withdrawal talked about, a far-right coalition that keeps making the problem louder, and a Lebanon clause he did not want firmed up, but which Iran were never going to let go.

So he’s in damage control mode now, on more fronts than he’d like to be juggling.

But here is the problem for Trump.

He cannot just give Israel breathing space forever, because Trump needs this process to look like it is actually moving. He needs the deal. He needs the markets calm. He needs the Strait of Hormuz quiet. He needs to be able to stand there with his great orange head bobbing about, telling everyone he solved the thing before the thing has actually been solved.

But there’s another player that might come into this story at this point, that perhaps Trump thinks will provide him with the fix he needs here.

Ask yourself what does Trump need now?

He needs Israel off the hook.

He needs a way for Israel to pull back without Netanyahu having to stand there and say: yes, Iran got its way, yes, Lebanon became the price, yes, the great Mr Security has just been dragged by the collar and put in his place. And this how perhaps, he thinks he might do that

Bring Syria in. Bring AL Qaeda castoff and unelected Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa into the bargain.

This is a workaround.

A face-saving exercise.

A diplomatic crash mat under Netanyahu’s backside.

Trump is effectively looking at Israel’s Lebanon mess and saying: right, if you lot cannot deal with Hezbollah without turning Beirut into a building-site obituary, maybe we get Syria to do something, maybe we shift this onto somebody not in the Memorandum of Understanding, maybe Israel gets to pull out without admitting it has been forced to.

Syria deals with Hezbollah. Israel gets to pull back. Netanyahu gets to avoid saying he climbed down because Iran made Lebanon a condition. Washington gets to pretend this is clever regional management rather than an elaborate rescue operation for a client state that has once again made itself the biggest problem going.

It is like watching someone reverse a car through your front wall, then offer to call a taxi so they can leave before the insurance assessor arrives.

And yet despite all of this, the insult for Netanyahu is obvious.

Because the whole Netanyahu act is Mr Security. Mr Only-I-Can-Do-This. Mr I alone decide where Israel fights, when Israel fights, how long Israel stays, and which neighbour gets treated like a permanent target range.

Then, yes OK, it’s Fox News, starts floating an alleged Trump plan where Syria helps solve the Lebanon issue that Netanyahu wanted to keep in Israeli hands.

That is not Trump praising Israeli power.

That is Trump trying to cover for Israeli failure.

And it is also why Smotrich and Ben-Gvir are still relevant too, because their little eruptions are not random noise after the fact. They are the far-right response to being sidelined – yet they are the biggest drivers of it.

Trump is trying to build Israel a ladder down.

Smotrich kicks it away and says: no, we are staying for years.

Ben-Gvir pours petrol over it and starts talking like all Lebanon is his personal whipping parlour.

And then Vance comes along and calls the whole mess “de-confliction,” because apparently American diplomacy now means giving a burning building a nicer name on the planning application.

And that leaves Netanyahu cornered.

Trump is trying to get Israel off the hook.

Iran has turned Lebanon into a bigger and bigger hook.

And Netanyahu’s own far right idiot ministers keep climbing onto it voluntarily.

Netanyahu’s ministers are not the only Israeli big mouths digging a hole for themselves either, their Ambassador to the UN just got into a slanging match that really exposed his arrogance, all caught on camera of course, so check out more on that story here.

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