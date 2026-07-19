Netanyahu’s Gaza War Just Reached Israeli Dinner Tables

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Right, so that’s an Israeli journalist describing what Israeli scientists have found on their own crops.

Forever chemicals on potato leaves from the Gaza Envelope, that being the Israeli term for the communities, farms and agricultural land on the Israeli side of the boundary surrounding Gaza, mainly to Gaza’s north and east. Detectable amounts in most of the potatoes themselves. And a chemical pattern that the soil underneath those plants couldn’t explain either.

Netanyahu’s Gaza war has reached the Israeli dinner table.

Now, before anyone starts shouting that the research is nonsense, let’s be clear: nobody has matched a specific missile to a specific Maris Piper here. There’s no bomb serial number carved into a spud. The scientists didn’t stand in the fields catching air samples during every explosion, and they can’t tell us which blast dropped which chemical.

What they can say is that something unusual was sitting on those plants.

The soil was already soaked in old PFAS pollution, thanks to Israel’s habit of watering crops with treated sewage and using sewage-derived materials in agriculture. That was already a disaster.

But the leaves? They were carrying a new mix, heavy on shorter-chain chemicals, at levels the dirt underneath couldn’t explain. The old mess and the new mess weren’t telling the same story in other words.

Old contamination in the soil. A fresher signal on the leaves.

Old poison, new poison.

Israel had already damaged its environment so badly that the old pollution made it harder to spot the newer fallout piling on top.

That is quite something in itself.

And no, eating one roast potato isn’t likely to make you collapse into the gravy. The levels in the edible parts were far lower than on the leaves. The study didn’t test people, didn’t diagnose anyone and didn’t declare the crop instantly toxic.

Still, PFAS showed up in nearly four out of five potatoes they checked.

So, nothing to worry about. Just a little chemical seasoning on your chips.

It means the chemical chain has now reached food grown inside Israel, while the authorities still haven’t set up routine PFAS testing for crops or decided what the limit should be.

Scientists have found something. The system meant to decide what happens next is still staring at the wall. Well it shouldn’t be.

PFAS stands for polyfluoroalkyl substances.

They are a large family of synthetic chemicals used because they resist heat, oil, grease and water. They have been used in products such as firefighting foam, non-stick coatings, waterproof fabrics, food packaging and some industrial or military applications.

They are often called “forever chemicals” because the carbon-fluorine bonds in them are extremely difficult to break down, so they can persist in soil, water, food and the human body for a long time.

Not every PFAS behaves identically, and finding PFAS does not automatically prove immediate poisoning. The concern is long-term accumulation and repeated exposure, with some better-studied PFAS linked to effects involving cholesterol, the immune system, liver function, pregnancy and certain cancers.

And that leaves an awkward question for the man who keeps claiming that occupying more land will keep every consequence on the other side of the fence.

Because this is Netanyahu explaining how his approach is supposed to work.

“We established a security zone in Gaza. We established a security zone in Syria. We established a security zone in Lebanon. And we shall keep it as long as is necessary to protect our people.”

Gaza. Syria. Lebanon.

Three military zones, three pieces of someone else’s country and one Netanyahu congratulating himself.

Push everyone else aside. Plant Israeli troops on the land. Draw a thicker line on the map. Announce that everyone is now safe.

Trust me, we totally relocated the danger.

There’s just one small problem.

The atmosphere has not signed the agreement.

PFAS doesn’t stop at an IDF checkpoint to show its papers. Smoke doesn’t hit the fence, see an Israeli flag and turn around. Airborne contamination as this is doesn’t care where Netanyahu has drawn his latest security zone.

You can build a wall.

You can dig a trench.

You can flatten everything behind it and call the wasteland protection scheme.

But you cannot build a passport desk for chemistry.

The researchers sampled 34 commercial potato fields during the first three months of 2025.

These were, therefore, crops grown and tested after more than a year of bombardment in Gaza, not some old specimen gone to seed from before the war.

They sampled the ground. They sampled the leaves. They sampled the potatoes themselves.

Then they compared them with produce from three fields around Ra’anana, roughly 80 kilometres farther north.

Three comparison fields is hardly the biggest sample size. Let’s not kid ourselves about that. It doesn’t allow anyone to declare every other Israeli potato clean either though.

But what turned up in the southern fields was still enough to raise eyebrows and probably a few blood pressures.

PFAS appeared in every Gaza-envelope leaf they tested.

The median concentration was roughly ten times the level found in the comparison leaves.

And in some cases, the concentration of PFBA in the leaf was more than a thousand times what was in the soil beneath it.

More than a thousand to one.

The plant was carrying far too much for the ground to be the explanation therefore.

So something had to have landed on it.

Then there were the potatoes themselves.

PFAS was detected in 79 per cent of the Gaza-envelope spuds. Nothing was detected in the three comparison samples.

Again, the amounts in the edible potatoes were far lower than those on the foliage. The study describes the tubers as largely unaffected compared with the leaves.

Fair enough.

But being largely unaffected is not the same as being unaffected.

If nearly four out of five samples have a chemical Israel doesn’t even routinely test crops for, the public deserves more than a shrug and: “Well, nobody keeled over, so let’s just carry on.” Don’t they?

There is no settled Israeli limit for PFAS in plant foods.

No ordinary crop-monitoring programme.

No proper pre-war baseline for these same fields.

So the government can’t tell anyone how much has changed, how long it’s been happening or what happens if people keep eating produce from these fields year after year.

Brilliant job, everyone. Really nailed it.

Start the war, then remember you forgot to invent the safety checks.

It’s like burning down your kitchen and then going out to buy a smoke alarm. Inspired.

The older pollution in the soil mainly involved compounds such as PFOS, PFOA and PFHxS. Don’t worry too much about what they stand for.

Basically that matches Israel’s long use of recycled wastewater and sewage-derived materials in farming. The country has spent years promoting that system as a water-saving marvel.

It’s less marvellous when the treatment process leaves persistent chemicals behind and the farming system quietly piles them up in the soil.

The leaves, though, carried a different chemical profile. Shorter-chain PFAS. More volatile. More consistent with direct exposure from the air.

That shift in profile points away from the soil and towards the atmosphere.

The growers also said they had not used fluorinated pesticides during cultivation, removing one obvious farming explanation.

The researchers expected to find a clear decline as the fields moved farther from Gaza.

But they didn’t.

That makes it tricky for anyone hoping to draw a perfect chemical arrow from a bomb crater to a farm.

And yet that doesn’t make the leaf contamination vanish either.

The wind changes. Rain falls. Explosions happen in different places. Existing pollution confuses the soil. Volatile compounds travel in ways that don’t produce the neat graphs politicians might prefer.

The plants were still carrying a recent airborne signature the soil couldn’t explain.

And Israel can’t honestly claim it had never considered the possibility of military chemicals moving through the air and landing on crops.

It has evidence of the opposite.

Watch the wind indicator. Watch the aircraft. Then watch where the material travels. Quick note, there is alas no sound to this clip so don’t panic about your speakers going wrong, it’s all on screen.

Those aircraft were spraying herbicides, including glyphosate.

That is not the same chemical as the PFAS found on these potatoes.

Different compound. Different operation. Different evidence.

The point is what Israel already knew about the air.

Israeli forces were checking the wind before the crop-dusters went up. Smoke from a burning tyre showed them which way it was moving. The aircraft made low passes beside Gaza. The modelling later showed damaging concentrations travelling hundreds of metres into Palestinian farmland.

Israel knew the spray could cross.

It knew crops could catch it.

It knew its boundary line did not contain the result.

Because it was watching the smoke before the planes took off.

This was not a lesson discovered later. The wind was part of the operation.

And when the spraying damaged Israeli crops at Nahal Oz, Israeli farmers sought compensation and received it.

When Palestinian farmers affected by the same programme asked for compensation, Israel refused them.

Same wind.

Same kind of agricultural damage.

One side gets paid. The other gets told there’s nothing to discuss.

Interesting how the evidence becomes more convincing when the damaged vegetables have Israeli owners though isn’t it?

Palestinian farmers also described being ordered not to sell produce affected by the spraying. Spinach, chard and lettuce, crops marked or withered badly enough for officials to intervene.

So Israel had already created a situation where a military chemical operation crossed into farmland and raised questions about whether food could be sold.

It had already accepted crop damage when an Israeli claim came with a bill.

It had already denied responsibility when the claimant was Palestinian.

Then, earlier this year, the aircraft appeared over southern Lebanon as well. This clip does have sound by the way.

Non-toxic.

Delightful. Just what you want drifting over your fields.

Perfectly harmless, as long as you cancel your plans, clear the area and stay inside until the planes finish redecorating the scenery.

UNIFIL said more than a dozen activities were cancelled. Peacekeepers were told to stay under cover. Normal operations were disrupted for more than nine hours.

Nine hours hiding from the non-toxic dust.

That is Israel’s own reassurance tripping over the precautions everyone had to take.

Harmless enough to spray over farmland.

Not harmless enough to stand underneath.

Lebanese tests later identified glyphosate, and officials reported concentrations far beyond normal agricultural use in some samples. 20-30 times higher in fact. Well, why was that then? Weaponised herbicide. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, the WHO’s specialist cancer agency, classifies glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.” That assessment was based on limited evidence of cancer in exposed humans, sufficient evidence in experimental animals and strong evidence of genotoxicity for glyphosate and glyphosate-based formulations generally. Israel did not publicly accept that Lebanese account, though.

But even before the test results, the performance told its own story.

The press release says it is safe.

The instructions say to get inside.

The aircraft disappears. Someone else picks up the pieces and works out what has landed on their fields.

Release the chemical.

Insist that the situation is controlled.

Except this time, the issue turned up on Israeli plants.

And Israel’s existing pollution problem made it harder to untangle.

The old PFAS in the soil did not protect the country from anything. It only muddied the evidence.

Wastewater contamination underneath. A different airborne mix on the foliage above.

Israel had created an environmental background so dirty that a newer wartime pollutant had to fight through the older contamination to be seen.

That’s the grim punchline at the heart of this.

Israel was too polluted to see clearly what had come back from the activities in Gaza.

And the government still doesn’t have a full answer.

How safe is the food?

We have not established a crop limit.

How much was there before the war?

We did not take the matching samples.

Which weapon produced it?

We did not collect the air or trace a munition.

Will the next harvest show the same thing?

Nobody knows yet.

Trust me, your potatoes are probably fine.

Probably.

Cross your fingers and dig in.

That “probably” is doing Olympic-level gymnastics.

But even that isn’t the worst part.

Israeli scientists could reach those farms.

They could walk into the fields, collect the soil, cut the leaves, dig up the potatoes and take everything back to working laboratories.

Inside Gaza, the farmland receiving the bombardment has been torn apart.

This is why we have detailed chemical figures from the Israeli side and far fewer answers from the land actually being bombed.

Gaza’s orchards, greenhouses and cultivated fields were bombed, bulldozed and cut through by military corridors.

The United Nations Environment Programme reported that 97 per cent of Gaza’s tree crops had been lost, along with 82 per cent of its annual crops.

Tens of millions of tonnes of rubble now cover the territory, mixed with sewage, waste, munitions residue and whatever other chemical remains the war has left.

The fields most heavily exposed are the least available for testing.

The people who have suffered the greatest environmental assault have the least access to laboratories able to measure it.

So the Israeli potatoes are not the centre of this disaster.

They are the outer edge.

They are where enough of the farming system remained intact for someone to collect a sample and see what was sitting on the leaves.

Netanyahu told Israelis that military zones would keep danger beyond the fence. He treated Palestinian, Lebanese and Syrian land as places Israel could push every unwanted consequence and leave it there.

But the air does not recognise occupation lines.

The wind does not read military maps.

Forever chemicals do not care whose flag is painted on the dinner plate.

Netanyahu’s war was sold as violence Israel could inflict elsewhere while keeping the costs Palestinian. The chemicals found on Israeli crops are the warning his security-zone boast cannot answer.

Israel may choose where it drops the bombs.

It does not always get to choose where everything that follows ends up.

For more on the goings on right now in the Middle East that you’ll never hear from the mainstream media, do stick with the channel, more of the latest events can be found right here.

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