Netanyahu's Free Hand Gets Slapped; Lebanon Sees His Leash Get Pulled

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Right, so Netanyahu says Israel still has a free hand in Lebanon. Full freedom. No restrictions. No limits. The IDF can move as it likes, strike as it likes, stay as long as it likes, because apparently southern Lebanon is now just an patio extension north of the Israeli border with a few extra craters. Lovely.

And that was the line he wanted to sell. Strong leader. Clear directive. Security zone. Residents of the north. All the usual soundbites dragged back onto the stage and arranged to make occupation look like just a little bit of housekeeping.

But then one of his own rivals comes along and points to the bit Netanyahu didn’t not want discussed: the bit that shows his hands being tied as he declares full freedom.

Because this is the thing about boasting. It only works while nobody checks your homework. Netanyahu says no restrictions. That gets contradicted by one particular rival and then southern Lebanon gives you the truth via the only translation that really matters: smoke, strikes, damage, fear, people living under the thing Netanyahu wants to call freedom.

That is not the picture being sold to the Israeli public. But then one of Netanyahu’s own rivals comes along and says, hold on a minute.

So let’s start with that.

Now, if this line had only been challenged by Iran, or by Lebanon, or by Qatar, or by anyone else outside Israel’s own political machine, Netanyahu could do what Netanyahu always does. Wave it away. Call it propaganda. Call it pressure. Call it weakness. Call it a witch hunt. Call it whatever he damn well fancies.

But Naftali Bennett is not that.

Bennett – fantastic Middle Eastern name whilst on the subject - is not some anti-Israel activist chaining himself to a gate. He is not a Lebanese official pleading for his country to stop being treated like a firing range. He is a former Israeli prime minister himself. He comes from inside the same political world that packages these operations as security, restraint and necessity every time Israel sets fire to something.

So when Bennett looks at Netanyahu and Israel Katz, his Defence Minister, and their claims on this score and says, effectively, that picture is false - that the soldiers’ hands are tied, that the freedom being sold is not the freedom that they really want. Then that matters.

Because this is not a foreign minister in Tehran. Not a Lebanese statement. Not a mediator trying to sound important in a hotel corridor. This is one of Israel’s own former prime ministers saying the official picture does not match the reality.

And that is why this cuts differently. Because Netanyahu was not just making a military claim. He was making a political sales pitch. He was telling Israelis: nothing has changed, your army is not being restrained, your government is still in control, my hands are still free.

Bennett is saying: no, it is not true.

Now, Bennett is not saying that because he has suddenly become a dove. Let’s not start handing out olive branches like party favours. He wants the hands freed. He wants more room for Israeli action. That is his politics. There is sod all difference between these two men where it matters here. Bennett is a hard-right Israeli nationalist who has opposed Palestinian statehood, previously backed annexing large parts of the occupied West Bank, and as prime minister said he would neither annex West Bank territory nor allow a Palestinian state “on my watch.”

Netanyahu is a hard-right security hawk who has built his politics around opposing Palestinian statehood, confronting Iran and expanding Israeli control through settlement politics.

But that is also what makes that clip useful. Because Bennett is objecting from inside Israel’s own security argument.

Which means Netanyahu’s problem is not that his enemies do not believe him.

It is that his own side is starting to say his boasts no longer hold.

So lets look at the boast then

Full freedom of action.

There it is. The magic phrase.

Full freedom. No restrictions. Security zone. Residents of the north. It sounds like policy. It sounds like safety. It sounds like a big decision taken by men with flags billowing behind them and absolutely no interest in explaining what that freedom actually means for the people on the receiving end of it.

So lets translate it out of Netanyahu speak, What is the Hebrew for Gobsh**ery? Does anyone know?

Full freedom means Israel decides the threat. Israel decides the response. Israel decides where the line is. Israel decides when it has done enough. Israel decides whether it leaves. And Lebanon, apparently, is just expected to absorb the consequences while everyone else nods along to people repeating the word security like some kind of Stockholm syndrome mantra.

Say security, take territory, call it temporary, and then start measuring temporary in years. Put a respectable phrase on the front, park military force behind it, and hope nobody notices that the “security zone” keeps moving.

And it’s here that Bennett’s intervention counts. Because he is not just arguing over a tactical detail. He is saying Netanyahu’s image of control is not real.

And once you accept that, the next question is obvious: if the hand is not free, what is tying it?

Now, enter JD Vance.

And no, Vance has not suddenly become the conscience of the region either. He has not wandered into Switzerland with a dove on his shoulder and a copy of international law tucked under his arm. This is still Washington. This is still the patron state. This is still the state that arms Israel, shields Israel, covers for Israel, wipes Israel’s a*se and then acts astonished when Israel behaves like a toddler with no adult supervision.

Where Netanyahu says full freedom. Netanyahu says no restrictions. Netanyahu says the directive has not changed.

Vance does not say that. Vance says mechanism. Vance says de-confliction.

And that may be a horrible diplomatic word, frankly he’s making this s**t up. It’s the kind of word that sounds like it escaped from a filing cabinet and died in a press release, but it matters because it means Israel’s Lebanon front is no longer being treated as a completely private Israeli playground.

A mechanism means moving parts. It means contact points. It means someone is trying to stop this thing spinning out of control even more than it already is. It means there is a structure around the front Netanyahu wants to present as unilateral.

Now, that does not make the mechanism just. It does not make it equal. Washington is still Israel’s armourer, shield and diplomatic bodyguard. But in this story, even the bodyguard appears to now be telling the client to stop setting fire to the curtains and then complaining the smoke alarm is biased.

And that is the turn, because Netanyahu’s claim depends on isolation. He needs Lebanon framed as a narrow Israeli security issue. Israel acts, Israel decides, Israel stays, Israel leaves, Israel defines the threat, Israel defines the timetable. Everyone else can clap politely from the cheap seats.

But Vance talking about a mechanism means Lebanon is being handled as part of a wider pressure system. It means Israeli action there is not just being watched by Lebanon. It is being watched by the people trying to keep the wider talks from exploding.

And that is why Bennett’s complaint suddenly makes sense. If Bennett is furious that the soldiers’ hands are tied, it is because the hands are not as free as Netanyahu wants the public to believe.

And then Pakistan waded in.

That is the consequence Netanyahu does not want you to see sitting next to his “full freedom” speech.

Because if your free hand is so free that it nearly knocks the wider negotiating table over, then other people are going to start grabbing the wrist. Not because they have suddenly discovered justice. Not because they have had a moral awakening over breakfast. But because your local escalation has become a regional management problem.

And that just got spelt out in no uncertain terms there by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Now, none of this means Lebanon is suddenly being properly represented just because diplomats have found a new mechanism to name-drop and Israel’s hands are very much more tied than Netanyahu is implying. Lebanon is not a chessboard square for the US, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan, Israel or anyone else to move around while Lebanese people are expected to sit there admiring the scenery.

And Lebanon’s own officials are absolutely right to say that nobody should negotiate over Lebanon’s head. Israel treating Lebanon as its security backyard is wrong. Other states treating Lebanon as a problem to be managed over a conference table is not on either.

But that does not rescue Netanyahu’s claims at all.

It destroys them.

Because the whole reason Lebanon is now sitting inside all these mechanisms and warnings and negotiations is that Israel kept the front burning. Netanyahu wanted Lebanon to remain Israel’s private side-war. Instead, Israeli action in Lebanon has become a major regional bargaining problem.

Full freedom. No restrictions. A security zone. Residents protected. Israel deciding for itself. The whole familiar production. That’s what Netanyahu wanted, that’s what he was telling his people he’d secured.

But a boast only works if you can back it up with honesty.

Bennett kicks one leg out from under it. Vance puts a mechanism next to it which kicks out another one. Mediators like Dar sets the record straight which won’t keep Netanyahu’s table standing and it’s now pirouetting precariously on just the one.

And this is the consequence for Netanyahu: not that he has been stopped in some Hollywood style cinematic way, not that Lebanon is safe, not that Washington has suddenly decided occupation is a problem when it has spent years enabling it. The consequence is more specific, and that is what makes it useful.

His claim is now contested.

His freedom line is now under pressure.

His Lebanon front is no longer his to narrate alone.

And when your whole political act depends on looking like the man with the final say, that hurts.

Because Netanyahu did not just claim that Israel could act. He claimed that Israel could act without restriction. That was his boast. That is the sales pitch. That is the pose. And the footage we have just gone through takes that pose apart piece by piece.

Bennett says his hands are tied.

Vance says de-confliction as if had tripped over a copy of Merriam-Webster that he’d been using to prop up a wobbly table of his own and suddenly discovered it.

Dar says Lebanon nearly shook the talks to pieces.

Southern Lebanon shows what the hand does when nobody stops it.

So when Netanyahu says “free hand,” ask the obvious question: free for whom?

Free for Lebanon? Obviously not.

Free for the people being bombed? Don’t be ridiculous.

Free for the families trying to live inside all that blasted security Israel keeps dropping on their heads?

No.

It is free for the politician who wants occupation dressed up as protection, escalation dressed as deterrence, and restraint dressed as victory.

And that is why this story hurts him. Because yes, his hand is still dangerous. The hand can still hit. The hand can still do damage.

But after Bennett, after Vance, after Dar, after scenes across Lebanon it is not looking very free.

It is looking exposed.

It is looking watched.

And it is looking very much tied.

For more Lebanese misery for Netanyahu, because he is getting it in spades right now, do stick with the channel, more of which can be found right here.

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