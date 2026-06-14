Netanyahu's Drone Problems Soar; Hezbollah Cost Him $10M In One Hit

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu’s Lebanon invasion story has come a cropper once again, as the IDF’s drone problems there just ratcheted up another notch.

A Hezbollah drone has now struck an Israeli base, another of their cheap little off the shelf FPV’s has just taken down for the very first time an Israeli Heron 1 surveillance drone worth in the region of $10M and in fact so numerous have these successful drone strikes been, that they have now released a whole montage of successful strikes on Israeli vehicles, positions, machinery and movement, all being watched from above like the IDF has accidentally wandered into somebody else’s nature documentary, except the narrator is armed and the birds have bombs.

This ongoing, increasing drone problem for Netanyahu has crossed from military issue to outright embarrassment and screaming at more towns to evacuate before he commands the world’s most amoral army to level them won’t cut it either.

And the mainstream media call this situation “tense.” Spare me. A guitar string is tense. Lebanon is being bombed, threatened, carved into warning zones and yet the pushback, the constant stream of video footage getting released keeps coming back on supposed Israeli advancement and control and then looks like anything but. It does not look like deterrence; it’s certainly not look like the wanton destruction of Lebanese livelihoods and evacuation orders are achieving anything except turning the worlds stomach as we see Gaza play out all over again. It does not look like the IDF imposing the control on the northern front they want all.

It looks like Israeli military space being reached.

It looks like Israeli surveillance assets being targeted.

And whilst it is hardly prudent to treat every Hezbollah claim as verified, it’s very difficult to argue against the footage, because the camera doesn’t lie.

Everywhere the drones land hurts though, hurts them reputationally, embarrasses this supposed high-tech army when the ordnance fired at them is so low tech by comparison, but it can get really expensive too

A Heron is a surveillance drone. A battlefield eye. One of the machines Israel uses to watch the front, track movement, map positions, feed targeting, follow routes, monitor fighters, vehicles, villages, roads, launch points, whatever it thinks it can turn into a target next. This is not hobby-shop drone territory such as Hezbollah use. This is not something ordered off Amazon with a Prime account. These things are military surveillance assets, and depending on the variant and fit-out, you are talking about a machine worth somewhere around ten million dollars.

So, when Hezbollah puts out footage of a strike on an Israeli Heron, that is not just “another drone clip.” That is Israel’s eye in the sky on the northern front being blinded and it’s a first.

The Heron’s job is to watch. To hover over the battlefield like Israel’s all-seeing witness for the prosecution. They are what turns Lebanon screen, a grid, a target set. And now the thing doing the watching is itself being watched, tracked and hit by one of Hezbollah’s cheap little $400 FPV drones.

But Hezbollah wasn’t finished shaming the IDF just yet

Quite the track record they’ve racked up there, isn’t it? Vehicles. Positions. Machinery. Roads. Daylight. Night footage. The battlefield from the drone’s eye.

Now of course it would be remiss of me to not make a point of saying here that Hezbollah is a proscribed organisation here in the UK. Supporting it is not only not what I’m doing here therefore, that would be unlawful. Under UK proscription rules, inviting support for a proscribed organisation, expressing supportive opinion recklessly, or displaying articles in a way that suggests support can be criminal offences.

This is not a fan edit. This is not a victory lap. It is simply evidence analysis.

And evidence analysis means you can look at propaganda as that montage basically is and still ask: what is it trying to prove, why was it released, what does it show, what does it not show, and who is damaged by the fact it exists?

Because yes, of course Hezbollah released this montage as propaganda. That is the point of a montage. They did not sit there in the media office thinking, “Let’s produce a balanced public-interest documentary with a lovely Ofcom-compliant counterview from the Israeli Ministry of Defence.” They are trying to send a message. To Israel. To Lebanon. To their supporters. To their enemies. To everyone watching the northern front.

The message is: we can see you.

We can see your vehicles. We can see your positions. We can see your troops. We can see your roads. We can see you in daylight, and we can see you at night.

That is propaganda, yes. And the irony is not lost on me as it probably isn’t on you that Israel itself invests stupid amounts of money in hasbara, in its own propaganda. Sometimes propaganda lies. Sometimes propaganda exaggerates. Sometimes propaganda leaves out the bit where the operation failed, or where the damage was smaller than claimed, or where the clip has been chopped within an inch of its life and wrapped in heroic music for the faithful.

But this is all on film, this is all raw footage basically.

So, the political damage for Netanyahu is already there, because Israel’s story is that the IDF is imposing control in southern Lebanon. And the pictures coming back from all of this drone footage us anything but that.

The IDF is not being shown as the unquestioned master of the battlefield, it is being shown as anything but as the best, they’ve got to protect themselves with is fishing nets.

So that is why this montage is relevant here. The claim can be challenged. The damage assessment can be played down. But the visual contradiction to that kind of pro-Israel commentary is sitting right there on screen.

And while that consequence is landing on the IDF, Israel does what Israel always does when it’s getting its backside kicked. It widens the punishment.

Twenty-nine southern Lebanese villages warned now. It was 20 yesterday. Now it’s twenty-nine. Villages. Homes. Roads. Families. People who are not fighting, people whose lives have just been turned upside down. Because it’s far easier to just go after the people, grab the land, advance your line than actually fight those attacking you.

And this is where the drone story and the civilian story meet.

Israel will call it evacuation. In the interest of the Lebanese people. It’s what Netanyahu keeps trying to tell these people as his army levels village after village without a single building left standing, all of it Hezbollah. Evacuation makes it sound like someone has laid on a coach, taking names with a clipboard, a cup of tea and a route map to where Israel definitely, definitely aren’t going to go next. Not quite what the footage shows though is it? What it really means is: get out because the army that just threatened twenty-nine villages might be coming next.

And what of the Lebanese government in all of this?

Now, there is a line in there from Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam that is dead right: Lebanon is not a bargaining chip. Lebanon is not a mailbox for other people’s messages. Lebanon is not an open battleground for other people’s wars. And the south of Lebanon is not anybody’s reserve front.

All true.

He said that about a week ago now. Is it Iran forcing the evacuation of 29 villages then? Is it Iran bombing Southern Lebanon then? Is Iran threatening Beirut? No, it’s the IDF bombing you. It is Israeli ministers threatening you. Iran is demanding its peace deal with Trump means Israel gets out of Lebanon too. That is singularly the most bats**t take of the situation going, it really does beg the question of who’s side Lebanon’s own government is even on anymore.

What Salam has done there is show you what Lebanon has been reduced to: a state standing in the middle of other people’s power games, being spoken to not spoken with.

The wider warning here is that Netanyahu’s wars now keep producing the same rotten pattern. He escalates to prove control. The escalation produces consequence. Then the consequence gets buried under bigger threats, bigger warnings, bigger piles of official nonsense from people who keep mistaking making more war with security or control.

Gaza was going to be control. That was the story, wasn’t it? Smash Hamas, restore deterrence, secure Israel, make the region understand who was boss. Instead, it became genocide, famine, rubble, mass graves, children starved on camera, hospitals turned into targets, journalists killed.

Iran was going to be pressure. Another masterstroke. Another show of force. Another round of threats and briefings and macho little fantasies about making Tehran bend. Instead, it proved to be a massive mistake. Bases on alert, shipping routes under pressure, oil markets twitching, US credibility wobbling, and Trump popping up every five minutes to announce peace for the hundredth before the other side had agreed to a single thing.

And now Lebanon was supposed to be the security zone. The buffer. The place where the IDF would push deeper, draw its lines, threaten its villages, and turn southern Lebanon into Gaza 2.0.

But look at the evidence.

A drone hitting an Israeli base. A Heron surveillance drone brought down. Drone footage of all manner of Israeli assets targeted now to the point Hezbollah could clip it all together into a two-minute montage. Lebanese civilians moving after warnings to twenty-nine villages. How many more will it be tomorrow? A Lebanese prime minister telling Iran not to treat his country as a bargaining chip in a peace deal that covers Lebanon too, while Israel is already treating the south of the country like a firing range.

And the problem with drone footage is that it is brutally democratic in the worst possible way. It does not care about Netanyahu’s speeches. It does not care about IDF briefing-room planning. It does not care how many times the word deterrence gets sprayed over the mess like cheap air freshener in a burning bin.

It just looks down.

It finds the base. It finds the vehicle. It finds the road. It finds the soldiers. It finds the movement. It finds the surveillance drone that was supposed to be doing the watching. And suddenly the army that sells itself as the all-seeing power is being seen itself.

The footage is what it is. We don’t have to swallow every Hezbollah claim whole. We can accept things like that little montage for what they are - propaganda. But even propaganda can still expose problems.

And Netanyahu’s are just getting bigger

For more on the latest goings on in Lebanon blowing up in Netanyahu’s face, please do check out more on that right here.

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