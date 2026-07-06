Netanyahu’s Christianity Claims Set His Pants On Fire; Then Came The Phone Call...

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu has been on Fox News claiming that Christian villages in Lebanon want to be annexed by Israel.

Yes. Annexed.

Not just “Israel protects them.” Not just “they’re worried about Hezbollah.” Not just the usual security porridge ladled out in front of an American TV audience. He went further than that. He claimed some Christian villages in Lebanon had actually asked to be annexed by Israel because Israel protects them.

Protection becomes annexation. Fear becomes consent. A village under pressure becomes, somehow, a willing participant in Netanyahu’s border-redrawing routine now. And all of it delivered with the breezy confidence of a man who apparently left the names, the documents and the actual villages in his other suit.

Which is handy, isn’t it? Very convenient. A prime minister currently sitting on occupied Lebanese territory suddenly discovers that, actually, bits of Lebanon would quite like to be Israel. Except of course it was bo**ocks.

Except then the mayor of Rmeish for one said no. Reports say Netanyahu named no villages. Fifteen towns reportedly then popped up to deny the allegation. And then, because apparently this story hadn’t embarrassed itself enough already, the trail starts wobbling towards a redacted phone call and a bloke called George.

I always wondered where he went after Rainbow finished. We just got rid of ‘Zippy’ as the Israeli ambassador to the UK and as for Bungle, well, Netanyahu’s doing a stellar turn of that with this farce of a claim. Less hair these days though obviously.

So this is not just a daft quote on American telly. This is annexation language dressed up as Christian protection, despite the fact Christians regularly get spat at in Israel, as a Christian I can’t think of a state I’d be less inclined to visit even if you set aside the apartheid and the genocidal tendencies. But the people being used in Netanyahu’s far fetched story have very much started answering back. So let’s get the claim itself out of the way first.

There you go.

“Christian villages.”

“Some of them.”

Asked to be annexed.

Which ones?

Ah. Can’t tell us that can you.

He doesn’t name them. Not one. No village council. No mayor. No public statement. No delegation. No letter. No grainy phone video of a man outside a church saying, “please, Mr Netanyahu, do come and redraw the border.”

Nothing.

Just “some Christian villages,” doing the work of an entire foreign policy department.

He’s not just saying Israel is protecting Christians. That would already be enough of a sick joke. He’s saying these villages asked for annexation, which is a very different beast. That’s the map being redrawn on the basis of humanitarianism, when Israel’s conduct in south Lebanon happens to come with detonators and bombs, not so much aid for the populace. Here let me help get some aid through to you, your home just happens to be in the way, but we can help with that, all very humanitarian.

So, fine. He’s made the claim.

What about this mayor of Rmeish then?

The mayoral answer is no.

Not “well, there are different opinions.” Not “private talks are ongoing.” Not “some residents have raised concerns.” No. The reporting has Hanna al-Amil, the mayor of Rmeish, saying no village in the South asked for that, and even thinking about it is out of the question. And you can imagine that would be true wouldn’t you?

What has come out of Netanyahu’s facial orifice isn’t nuance. It’s not a clarification. That’s the locals taking Netanyahu’s Fox News nonsense, folding it neatly in half, and posting it back to him with “get stuffed” written on the front.

Netanyahu makes this grand little Fox News claim, where the hosts hang on his every word and drool little puddles of awe, and then the local answer shreds every bit of it.

He wanted Lebanese Christians to prop up his claims and the mayor walked in and shot them all down.

And then it gets worse for him, because of course it does, nobody manages to punch themselves repeatedly in the face with bare faced drivel quite like Bibi Netanyahu can. You see, this doesn’t stay as one awkward mayoral rebuttal. One mayor saying no is enough to rip Netanyahu a bit, but this story is on a slightly bigger scale than that.

You see, Al-Amil is reported saying 15 Christian towns had already issued a statement denying the allegations.

Fifteen.

Netanyahu’s claim depends on this idea that Christian villages in the south are quietly begging Israel to take them in, even though he couldn’t name any.

And the answer coming back fifteen times over now is not “yes, please.” It is Lebanese land, Lebanese identity, Lebanese flag.

It’s a small word, “no,” but it does a lot of damage when the whole story is built on pretending someone actually said yes.

And you can see why international outlets picked it up. Because this is not a tiny local dispute over phrasing. If an Israeli prime minister says villages in Lebanon want annexation, that’s big. That’s new. That’s a claim with a border fence attached to it and it’s very convenient for them that Israel’s borders are more fluid than a monsoon season.

Here’s the polished news version.

Netanyahu says Christian towns want to be part of Israel. Christian towns rebuke Netanyahu’s claim.

Fine. Very neat. Very broadcastable. Nothing there troubles the autocue very much.

But underneath that neat version is the very much nastier truth: this is how land-grab politics tries to make itself sound like a rescue mission.

It doesn’t come in saying, “hello, we’re here to expand.” Too honest. Terrible branding.

It comes in saying, “we are protecting them.”

Then it says, “they asked us.”

Then it says, “we have no choice.”

Then suddenly everyone is supposed to act surprised when Israel’s borders move again.

And the really grim part is that this is being done to communities living under pressure already. People in south Lebanon are not props. They are not a chorus line for Netanyahu’s next Fox appearance. They have homes, churches, fields, families, all the ordinary things that don’t fit neatly into the propaganda.

Which brings us to where this claim appears to have been warmed up, because before Netanyahu put this thing on Fox, Israeli media had already been playing with this story.

That clip is doing a lot of mood-setting for not very much named evidence.

“Dramatic signal.” “Christian leaders.” “Annexation to Israel.”

The sort of thing that sounds official until you pause for half a second and ask the ruinously inconvenient question: who?

Who are the leaders? Which villages? Where’s the statement? Where’s the mayor? Where’s the public request?

Because once the story gets a named village, Rmeish, the answer isn’t yes. It’s no.

But again, who?

Which leaders? Which villages? Which council? Which mayor? Which public mandate?

Because when the first named mayor arrives in the story, he doesn’t confirm it. He denies it.

That’s the bit they can’t fix. Anonymous authority can float almost anything. “Leaders say.” “Sources claim.” “Representatives approached.” That c*ap turns up in the mainstream media all the time.

But named people are more awkward. Named places are worse. Because suddenly the claim has some foundation.

And when it touches Rmeish, it burns its little fingers.

But then, somehow, this thing manages to get even more ridiculous, because the story doesn’t just have an unnamed-village problem. It has a phone-call problem.

According to Quds, when you follow this back, you don’t get public village councils asking Israel to annex them.

You get unnamed Christian leaders. Unnamed IDF representatives. A redacted call. And a man called George.

Not the mayor of Rmeish. Not the council of fifteen towns. Just George.

Apparently this is how sovereignty works now. Never mind public mandates, never mind elected representatives, never mind actual villages saying actual things in actual names. Just ring George. George will sort Lebanon. Who the hell is George and more to the point, is he even real.

It’s farcical, but it’s not harmless. We have to keep that in mind. It is funny yes, because it’s ridiculous, but the point is still deadly serious. Claims like this create permission structures. They are how occupation starts dressing itself as protection. They are how foreign control gets a soft-focus puff piece on Fox.

And once a claim like that is allowed to sit unchallenged, which itself seems a ridiculous notion, but we know what main media are like do we not? It still hardens. First it’s a throwaway interview line that goes barely noticed. Then it’s a talking point. Then it’s a justification. Then someone points at the talking point later and says: well, everyone knew they wanted it.

Well, no. They didn’t.

The mayor said no. The towns reportedly said no. The names were missing. And the phone call, if Quds’s trail is right, makes it look like a prank call gave the orders in a cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu’s whole pitch depends on speaking over people who are already under pressure. South Lebanon is not there for props.

These are communities living with war around them, warnings around them, Israeli pressure around them, Lebanese politics around them for good or ill, all of it. Real people in a real place, not little symbols you can drag onto a Fox News screen and use as a permission slip.

And what Netanyahu tried to do here is old. Painfully old.

You find a frightened minority. You claim to protect them. You imply they secretly want you. You use their fear as your alibi. Then you call anyone who objects ungrateful, hostile, extremist, compromised, whatever label happens to be lying closest to the desk.

It’s colonial politics.

And it falls apart here because the story gets names in th4e counter argument, where the argument itself has none. Rmeish. Hanna al-Amil. Fifteen towns. Lebanese identity. Lebanese flag.

Names beat the mysterious George.

That is not consent. That is not a mandate. That is not Lebanese Christians begging for Israeli annexation.

That is Netanyahu trying to borrow a community for a land-grab story and discovering, rather late in the performance, that the community had no intention of playing along and got enough attention for it to blow up in his face.

The mayor shredded it. The towns put the boot in. And then George turned up, because apparently what every collapsing propaganda line needs these days is one mystery caller and a Groucho Marx mask.

Of course news like this, coming from regional media like Quds, could be a lot more difficult to talk about here in the UK before much longer if the authoritarian equivalent of curdled milk passing for our soon to be outgoing PM Keir Starmer gets his rancid way before he goes. He’s trying to legislate changes to the YouTube algorithm, to gag alternative and independent media, while pushing the mainstream channels. I think this story exemplifies just what a sick joke that would be, but it seems we’re just too good at reporting what really happens and that will never do! Get more details on that story here.

Please do also hit like, share and subscribe if you haven’t done so already so as to ensure you don’t miss out on all new daily content as well as spreading the word and helping to support the channel at the same time which is very much appreciated, holding power to account for ordinary working class people and I will hopefully catch you on the next one. Cheers folks.