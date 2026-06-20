Netanyahu's Ceasefire Betrayal Backfires Big Time; His Iran 'Win' Falls Apart

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu has apparently won again.

Amazing, isn’t it?

Every few days, Israel wins so hard that another town in Lebanon starts smoking, another ceasefire needs hosing down, another American official has to pretend this is all part of the plan, and another poll appears showing that even Israelis are looking at Netanyahu’s victory parade and asking why the wheels have come off his float.

This time though, the win Israel is claiming to have is over Iran.

Israel won. Netanyahu stood tall. Trump got his deal. The region was being stabilised, allegedly.

And then Lebanon walked into the room covered in dust, smoke and bits of somebody’s roof. The poll isn’t much of a win actually.

Eleven percent. Just 11% of Israelis believe Netanyahu beat Iran, along with 71% of them believing Trump is going to sell them out to Iran.

That is how they want to spin this, that is how it has been packaged. It takes airstrikes, rubble, shattered homes and a ceasefire Netanyahu and Co are desperate to wriggle out of - the latest example lasting for a grand total of – and I’m not joking – 5 minutes, and squeezes the whole thing into a narrative so soft you could use it to wrap crockery. This is the latest Israel victory claim getting dragged back to the scene of the crime and being found wanting, because it is spinning a win out of getting their arses handed to them and all for Netanyahu’s benefit.

Netanyahu needed this to look spotless. He needs Iran to look as if it was he who had contained them. He needs Lebanon to look like it’s all very much ongoing warfare as usual, as if he got his exemption to keep on striking. He needed Trump’s deal to look like the Middle East has been shoved back under American and most importantly, Israeli control.

But instead, the first thing you actually see when you cut through the pro Zionist bull is the smoke blowing back in his face.

Only eleven percent of Israelis believe Israel won. Forty-three percent believe Israel lost. Forty-one percent say it ended inconclusively.

That is not a nation convinced by its own government’s war claims. That is the audience leaving halfway through the magic trick because they can see the rabbit hopping behind the curtain, the rabbit literally being right there in the footage.

Yeah, that’s definitely an image of an Israeli ceasefire there isn’t it? You cease, we fire.

Israeli attacks. Southern Lebanon on fire again.

That is what Netanyahu’s “win” has to climb over though, scenes like that.

And it is why that poll lands so badly for him. Because if you are telling people Israel has won, if you are telling them Iran has been contained, if you are telling them the region has been shoved back under your control, then the one thing you absolutely cannot have is a ceasefire package that looks like the ceasefire has already been mugged in an alley.

This is why they come our with c*ap like “tensions continue.” This is why every bombed-out street gets wrapped up in vacant and vacuous phrases like that.

Israel claimed the war was won and yet somehow their actions imply otherwise when it is still producing smoke, rubble and dead civilians.

Nabatieh hit. Barich hit amongst other places; homes, infrastructure, all destroyed and yet the war is supposedly won. And amongst all the evidence to the contrary of course are people

That is the part every war-room map always omits. The shopkeeper sweeping up the mess. The older guy who lost his multigenerational home and his story echoed by many others who’s homes, such as those in Nabatieh, have been wiped out, have nowhere to go back to, the Gazafication of Southern Lebanon because Israel will not be stopped, even as that same report spoke of strikes easing off. Well that’s not the same as stopping is it? That isn’t meeting the terms of a ceasefire, that is Netanyahu pushing the boundaries as usual.

Because rubble in a wide shot is one thing. Rubble with a person standing in front of it telling you what it used to be is another.

Some people might be returning, but many others are not because the war is still happening. They are not returning because displacement has a cost as well and they’ve paid for it in where their houses used to be. Yet still some are returning because homes, even broken ones, will still pull people back. Whether they return or not though, they are filled with grief; and grief does not wait for Trump’s deal, Netanyahu’s spin, or some American official with a flag pin and a dead look in his eyes to announce that progress has been made.

This is where Netanyahu’s claims curdle.

Because his story needs him at the centre in control. Iran over there. Lebanon over here. Ceasefire on paper. Victory on television. Trump pretending he has personally arm-wrestled the entire region into submission and that’s what those bruises on his hands really are, the marks of a deal only he could craft, but not without his best buddy Bibi by his side.

But then clips like that get out, reports get out, footage blows up across social media and he doesn’t get his fantasy there.

He gets smoke and explosions.

He gets families returning or not to shattered homes.

They give him a ceasefire being contradicted by him while supposedly doing its job, when clearly it cannot be, because no ceasefire with Israel ever can.

I think Israel’s Foreign Minister at the end there, Abbas Araghchi had it pegged quite well don’t you?

Because this is where the whole thing starts to backfire properly.

Washington did not need Lebanon as a smoking footnote. Trump did not need the ceasefire looking like it was optional for Benjamin Netanyahu, who still denies it applies to him. Netanyahu did not need the one front he wanted to keep separate becoming the proof that his Iran “win” is not actually a win at all, yet that is what he’s done, and he’s done it himself, because he’s so desperate to see this ceasefire break.

He needed Trump’s deal to fail without looking like he was the one holding the knife.

Netanyahu does not want Lebanon quiet if quiet means Israel has to stop. He does not want the Iran deal working if “working” means Israel loses its ability to keep bombing whatever front it fancies. He needs the ceasefire dead enough to give him room, but not so dead that everyone can see his fingerprints all over the corpse. Preferably, he needs Tehran or Hezbollah to give him an excuse.

And that is where Lebanon becomes his big problem here.

Because every plume of smoke might give him the excuse he wants if he can spin it right, but not in a way that makes him look squeaky clean and not responsible for any part in it, when we know Israel is – they are the ones who constantly breach ceasefires and so it goes here as well. And for those of us who follow this news, we can all see it clearly enough can’t we? We’ve seen it happen enough times, it is more predictable now than an Only Fools and Horses Special being shown on the BBC at Christmas.

And then the situation spreads.

Ah the Strait of Hormuz again already and nobody needs a Maritime Law qualification to see why either.

Hormuz is the pressure valve. It is Iran’s nuclear option and we know they can close it at will.

And that was the whole point of Trump’s deal. The war stops. The Strait returns to something more closely resembling normal. Iran does not squeeze the shipping. Markets calm down. Trump gets to wobble around declaring peace and hoping the Nobel Prize Committee is watching. Israel gets to pretend the Iran war produced something other than another regional fire with American fingerprints on the lighter.

But Netanyahu does not actually want that deal working if the price of it is Israel having stop the warfare keeping him in power.

He does not want Lebanon quiet if quiet means Israel has to stop bombing Lebanon, because then his neck is on the line and that corruption trial will be looming large again. He does not want Iran folded into a settlement if that settlement says Israel no longer gets its own war exemption to beat up whoever it likes at US expense. He does not want Trump’s deal alive if alive means Israel has to obey the clause that drags Lebanon into the deal.

So he needs the deal damaged.

He needs it damaged enough that Israel can keep claiming emergency, keep claiming security, keep claiming that the front is too dangerous to close. But he needs it damaged in a way that does not leave Netanyahu standing there with the match still smouldering in his hand, smoke in his combover, and Lebanon burning behind him like the world’s most obvious example of arson.

And that’s where this backfires for him.

Because the more Lebanon smokes, the more Netanyahu gets the excuse he wants. And yet at the same time, the more Lebanon smokes, the more everyone else can see everything he doesn’t want us looking at – his part in it all.

It says Israel is the one that kept the front burning.

It says Netanyahu wanted a loophole wide enough to drive a tank through and then acted surprised when the tracks led straight back to him.

Because if the deal rests on Iran keeping the pressure off Lebanon, and Israel keeps bombing Lebanon into dust, then why exactly would Iran keep pretending the pressure valve that is the Strait of Hormuz has been settled?

Why should Hormuz stay off the table if Lebanon remains on fire?

Why should Iran keep easing the one point Trump needed sorted if Netanyahu is busy trying to torch the agreement at every turn?

That is the problem.

Netanyahu wants the deal dead, but he wants Iran blamed for the body.

He wants Trump’s settlement weakened, but he does not want Israel named as the saboteur.

He wants to keep Lebanon as his special little bombing annex, but he does not want Lebanon dragging Hormuz, Trump, Iran and Israeli public opinion back into the same room.

Well too bad, because there is no conceivable route to that scenario and the footage does the damage.

It takes the story Netanyahu wanted separated - Iran over there, Lebanon over here, Hormuz tucked away, ceasefire in a drawer, Israeli victory on the wall and shoves it all back together.

Nabatieh reduced to so much smoking ruin. Barich turned to rubble.

Families return to shattered homes. Hormuz comes back up as an issue, and suddenly Trump’s deal looks more like a ransom note Netanyahu has been editing with an airstrike.

And then that poll lands showing the people of Israel are no more fooled by Netanyahu’s claims than anybody else.

His own public looked at the supposed victory and did not buy it.

Only eleven percent said Israel won, because they can see the problem too, despite all the censorship.

They can see that a victory which needs Lebanon kept on fire is not a victory. It is a stalling tactic.

They can see that a ceasefire Israel keeps bombing through is not a diplomatic achievement. They can see that an Iran “win” which risks dragging Hormuz back into the picture is not israeli control. It is escalation, again.

They can see Netanyahu’s game. He’s played it for too long.

Kill the deal quietly. Keep the door for more war open. Blame someone else when the room catches fire.

Lebanon has put the blaze on camera and now Hormuz has come back to haunt him.

And that 11 percent poll is the punchline for Netanyahu, because whilst the room catches fire, his machinations have been smoked out along with it.

SOURCES:

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Poll: 71% of Israelis don’t trust Trump to look out for them in Iran deal; just 11% say Israel won war