Netanyahu Wants Endless War Abroad - Well The Bill Just Landed Inside Israel

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so let me start with a number, because the number is the story. Seven hundred and fifty thousand Israelis are not at work. That is the figure for March 2026, that is what is being reported, and that is what the broad unemployment rate inside Israel has now climbed to - a figure of around sixteen point two per cent. The last time it was anywhere near that high was during the COVID lockdowns. There is no plague this time. There is a war. Two of them, in fact. And the man running them is Benjamin Netanyahu, though if you already consider him a plague of a sort, then don’t let me dissuade you.

Anyway, let’s lay out the craic here. Israel kicked off two simultaneous wars on the twenty-eighth of February this year - one against Iran, one against Lebanon, though arguably the Lebanese ceasefire that officially ended that day had never really functioned to begin with. Netanyahu’s coalition called the Iran operation Roaring Lion. The Lebanon front continued an existing campaign against Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed political movement that has been trading fire with Israel across that northern border for years. Both fronts are running at the same time, both are pulling Israeli reservists out of their day jobs, both are inviting return fire from Iranian missiles, Iranian drones, Hezbollah rockets, and that return fire is hitting Israeli infrastructure inside Israel. That is the part Netanyahu does not want centred. He would rather the conversation stay on what Israeli aircraft are doing somewhere over Tehran or southern Beirut. The conversation is no longer there. The conversation is now sitting on a labour-market figure that Israel cannot make pretty.

Seven hundred and fifty thousand people. To anchor that - in October 2023, when the Gaza assault was being ramped up, the broad unemployment figure stood at around ten point four per cent, affecting about four hundred and sixty-seven thousand Israelis. Bad enough. During the first short war with Iran in June 2025 the figure sat at roughly ten point one per cent. So in less than two years, Netanyahu’s war policy has added nearly three hundred thousand more Israelis to the not-working pile.

So what is actually causing it then Damo? Well, the Bank of Israel’s own staff forecast spells it out - economic activity has been negatively affected by home-front restrictions due to missile fire and threats, school shutdown absences, and reserve mobilisation. Translate that into plain English. When Iran fires missiles at Israeli cities, Israelis are told to stay near shelters. When schools close, parents cannot go to work. When the army calls up reservists in the kind of numbers Netanyahu has been calling them up in, those reservists are bus drivers, electricians, hospitality workers, IT staff, builders, shop owners. Pull them out for weeks at a time and entire businesses stop functioning. The Bank of Israel said back in March that the fighting in Lebanon would continue to affect activity through reserve mobilisation and restrictions in the north until the end of the campaign in April. That window has now closed. The disruption has already happened. The seven hundred and fifty thousand figure is what it produced.

Then there is the bit Netanyahu would really rather you did not look at, which is what is happening to Israel’s industrial sites. The Bazan oil refinery in Haifa - Israel’s main refining complex - was struck by a missile barrage during the Iran war, with fire reported at the site and large black smoke pouring up over the city. That was the second time Bazan had been hit since the war on Iran began. In southern Israel, the Ramat Hovav industrial zone took three Iranian strikes inside one week before the ceasefire came in. On the twenty-ninth of March, an Iranian missile struck the Adama Makhachem plant, causing a fire and pushing alert levels up over fears of a chemical leak. On the second of April, the same area was hit again, damaging the same site, starting another fire. The Iran front has since gone quiet. The damage has not. These are not symbolic targets. These are the places that produce, refine, manufacture and ship. Hit them, and the workers who staff them are not at work. Hit them twice, and the workers wonder whether they should be coming in at all. Hit them three times in a week and you have a labour-market crisis that does not get cleared just because the missiles have stopped.

Now here is the trick Netanyahu’s people will try to play, and it is worth flagging because it is already being played. Israel has a narrow unemployment rate and a broad unemployment rate. The narrow rate counts only people actively jobless and looking for work. The broad rate counts the narrow rate plus everyone temporarily absent from their jobs for economic reasons - furloughed workers, people stood down because their workplace cannot operate, people whose business has shut its doors because the rocket alerts will not stop. The Bank of Israel itself defines it that way. So when Netanyahu’s officials want a calmer headline they quote the narrow rate, which stays low because most of these people technically still have a job to go back to. The broad rate is the one that tells the truth, because it counts the people who are not earning a wage this month regardless of what their employment contract still says on paper. Sixteen point two per cent. Seven hundred and fifty thousand. That is the real number. That is the one Netanyahu’s coalition would quietly like to bury under the smaller one.

And it is not just the workers. The Bank of Israel had to launch a support framework for households and small and micro businesses affected by Operation Roaring Lion, with an application window running from the sixteenth of March to the sixteenth of April. The bank has put out plain language describing what happened - reserve mobilisation, property damage and personal injury have placed a significant financial burden on parts of the population, the affected groups including reserve soldiers, evacuated households, and small and micro businesses whose operations were disrupted. That is Israel’s own central bank, in its own words, telling you that Netanyahu’s war produced large enough domestic damage that an emergency cash assistance window had to be opened. Governments do not do that for tidy little campaigns do they? Governments do that when the floor is opening up beneath them.

The numbers underneath the labour-market figure tell you why. The Bank of Israel is now forecasting a government deficit of five point three per cent of GDP in 2026 and a debt-to-GDP ratio rising to seventy point five per cent. The defence budget increase tied to Operation Roaring Lion alone is thirty-two billion shekels. Property damage and business assistance claims are pencilled in at around eight billion shekels on top of that, sitting outside the deficit number. The Israeli finance ministry, separately, has had to publish two scenarios for 2026 - growth of around three point eight per cent if the wars had wrapped up by the end of April – obviously they haven’t - growth of around three point three per cent if the fighting with Hezbollah runs through June. The total revised 2026 budget is six hundred and ninety-nine billion shekels - about two hundred and twenty-one billion US dollars - and it is heavy on defence. So the state is openly modelling its own economic year as a function of how long Netanyahu’s wars last. That is not a country running an economy. That is a country running an economy through a war and praying nothing else gets hit.

And the Lebanon front is still live. That is the part Netanyahu cannot solve with a press conference. He has a ceasefire on Iran, though he now wants the US to hit Iranian energy infrastructure, so wants that war front reopened, just Trump to fight it for him. He has not got one on Hezbollah though and is very unlikely too for as long as his forces remain in Lebanon. He cannot spin a refinery that has already burned. He cannot spin three strikes in one week on a chemical plant. He cannot spin the call-up papers still being handed to a reservist who runs a small workshop in Kiryat Shmona. Each one of those events generates economic absence - a worker not at the till, a tanker not unloading, a factory line not running, a contract not signed. Multiply that across a country of around ten million and the broad unemployment rate is what you get. Sixteen point two per cent is not a statistic floating in space. It is what happens when a government chooses to fight on two fronts and gets fronts opened up inside its own border in return.

And the wider picture makes it even worse for Netanyahu, not better. The United Nations warned during the Iran war that the US-Israeli campaign could push more than thirty million people back into poverty across the region, yet Netanyahu wants a restart. The International Monetary Fund cut its 2026 global GDP reference forecast to three point one per cent on the assumption that the Iran war was short-lived, and warned that a deeper, longer conflict could push the global economy toward recession. The Iran ceasefire holding is the only reason that worst case has not landed. Yet. So the wars Netanyahu has been selling at home as defence are now sitting on the IMF’s books as a downside risk to global growth. That is the level we are at. Netanyahu is himself a line item in the World Economic Outlook. And the Hezbollah campaign is the live one. The longer Netanyahu keeps that front running, the worse those numbers get, and the worse those numbers get, the more pressure international capital starts placing on Israel specifically - because Israel is the smaller economy, Israel is the more exposed economy, and Israel is the economy currently absorbing rocket fire from the north.

There is a road Netanyahu could have taken that did not lead here. He could have stopped expanding the wars. He could have moved toward de-escalation before the labour market, the businesses, the northern communities and the economic infrastructure were pulled this deep into the cost of sustaining them. That road existed. That road still existed in March of this year. He chose the other one. He chose Roaring Lion, he chose to keep the Lebanon front open, and he chose to gamble that Israel could absorb the return fire while continuing to project force outward. The labour-market figure is the receipt for that gamble. Seven hundred and fifty thousand Israelis not at work is what the gamble looks like in human terms. Sixteen point two per cent is what it looks like as a percentage. Thirty-two billion shekels added to defence and eight billion in property claims is what it looks like on the state’s books. A five point three per cent deficit and seventy point five per cent debt-to-GDP is what it looks like in the bond market. Three Iranian strikes on Ramat Hovav in one week is what it looks like in industrial terms. A burning refinery in Haifa is what it looks like from the air.

Netanyahu wanted endless war abroad. The bill has now landed inside Israel. The labour market is no longer a separate file from the war file - it is the same file now. The economy is no longer somewhere the war is funded from - it is somewhere the war is being fought. Every reservist call-up, every missile alert, every shuttered factory line, every refinery fire, every chemical-plant strike feeds back into the same number, and that number is rising while Netanyahu is still running the Hezbollah campaign and still talking up further escalation. He sold this war as projection. The figure for March 2026 is the projection coming back the other way. Israel’s war is no longer eating outward. It is eating Israel. And I doubt there is a single person watching this with an ounce of sympathy either, because that’s another price they’ve had to pay.

SOURCES:

THE CRADLE: Unemployment rate spikes in Israel due to wars against Iran, Lebanon; US-Israeli war against Iran pushes over 30 million into poverty, UN says

HAARETZ: 750,000 Israelis unemployed amid wars with Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon

AL JAZEERA: Fire contained after missile attack on oil refinery in Israel’s Haifa; US-Israeli war on Iran will push 30 million back into poverty, UN warns

ANADOLU AGENCY: Iranian strikes spark fears of chemical leakage in southern Israel

BANK OF ISRAEL: Research Department staff forecast, March 2026; Operation Roaring Lion assistance program; Press release on financial support for affected populations

IMF: World Economic Outlook, April 2026