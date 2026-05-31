Netanyahu Wanted A Lebanon Victory - He Got More Panic Instead

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Right, so Israel has just planted its flag on top of a nine-hundred-year-old castle in southern Lebanon, and it still couldn’t keep the schools open in its own north. That is the whole story in one breath. The Israeli military announced on Sunday that its troops had taken Beaufort Castle, a crusader-era stone fortress on a ridge looking down over both southern Lebanon and northern Israel, and the army’s own spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee posted the images, and Israel Katz wrapped them in the usual heroic language about another chapter being written at Beaufort.

Benjamin Netanyahu called it returning to Beaufort stronger than ever. The defence minister, Israel Katz, made sure the photo of the Israeli flag flying over the castle went everywhere. And on the very same weekend that picture was being passed around as a triumph, as this story currently dominates social media today certainly, towns in northern Israel were closing their schools and shutting their nature parks because Hezbollah was still firing rockets and drones across the border. Netanyahu wanted that castle to be the day the war turned in his favour. What he actually bought was a deeper occupation, a dead soldier, and a northern border still under fire while all the cameras rolled for his latest bit of propaganda. So that is the victory. He went looking for the picture that ends the panic, and the panic was still going off behind the picture, wasn’t it?

Beaufort Castle sits on a high ridge near the town of Nabatieh, about fourteen kilometres inside Lebanon. It is high ground, the kind of position armies have fought over for a thousand years because whoever holds it can see for miles in every direction. I have the high ground Anakin, don’t try it and all of that. Israel held it before, during its long occupation of southern Lebanon, and it gave the place up twenty-six years ago when it pulled out. To get there, the soldiers crossed the Litani River. Supposedly as far north as Israel told everyone they were going, where they had blown up the bridges and yet they’ve crossed it now. The Litani was supposed to be the line. They went over it. They are now operating north of the Litani and pushing on toward Nabatieh, which is a major town, not an empty hillside.

Now of course none of this is supposed to be happening at all, because there is supposed to be a ceasefire isn’t there? A US-brokered truce came into force on the seventeenth of April, announced to great fanfare by their Cheeto dusted commander in chief Donald Trump, and it has been extended more than once, stretching into June, with Lebanese and Israeli negotiators meeting in Washington for the first direct talks of their kind in decades. So days before the next Washington round, while diplomats were preparing to talk ceasefire, Israel’s army was wading across the Litani and storming a castle. That is not a ceasefire being broken by accident. That is an army treating a ceasefire as a backdrop, carrying on the offensive while the diplomats are still talking, and daring anyone to call it what it really is. Hi!

Now, why is the castle not the win they’re selling? Well, because of what happened the day before they took it. Saturday was one of the heaviest days of Hezbollah fire into northern Israel since the April truce. That is what triggered the school closures, the shut parks, the families told to stay near shelters in towns like Metula right up against the border. Then on Sunday Israel takes Beaufort and films the flag. So follow the order of events. The rockets came, the north shut down, and then Israel went and grabbed a hilltop in Lebanon and called it security. The trophy was captured the morning after the very thing the trophy is supposed to prevent. You don’t restore calm by planting a flag on a ruin fourteen kilometres away while your own civilians are being moved into stairwells for their own protection, do you?

And here is the part that turns the whole Netanyahu victory story inside out, because the thing actually killing Israeli soldiers in Lebanon isn’t a missing castle. It’s the drones again. Cheap ones. Hezbollah has been using first-person-view kamikaze drones, small explosive quadcopters that a single operator flies straight into a target, and the clever, nasty detail is that a lot of them are guided by a thin fibre-optic cable rather than a radio signal. That means Israel’s jamming, all its high-tech electronic warfare, simply doesn’t touch them. You can’t jam a wire. The Israeli army has been reduced to stringing nets over its positions to physically swat the things out of the air. Nets. That is the state of the art on the ground. One Israeli soldier was killed in this very Beaufort operation. Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin, twenty-one years old, an only child who had moved to Israel from Ukraine, killed by a drone. So the deeper Israel pushes its troops into Lebanon to take ground, the more young men it parks underneath the one weapon it still has no answer to.

And would you like to know how exposed they feel about it? Look at who’s been wheeled out. Bezhalel Machlis runs Elbit Systems, which is Israel’s largest defence contractor, the company that makes a huge chunk of its military hardware. We know a thing or two about Elbit here in the UK, because of Palestine Action don’t we? Well he has now gone to Reuters to announce that Elbit is now scrambling to develop something to stop these drones, possibly a laser, an energy weapon. We’ve gone Star Wars again. The biggest arms company in the country is on the record saying it is still working on a solution to a problem that is already killing its soldiers. Not “we have one.” “We’re developing one.” And the share price jumped eight per cent on the news, because nothing sells like a war you haven’t won yet does it? That is the receipt Israel can’t get rid of. The country with the Iron Dome, the most advertised air defence on earth, is hanging nets over its trenches and promising investors a laser beam is on the way. All I need now is Netanyahu coming out of his bunker dressed as Darth Sidious and it’ll finish me off.

But while the press releases talk about chapters and flags, here is what the offensive is actually doing on the ground. Friday’s strikes on the southern town of Adloun killed nine people from a single Syrian family, six of them children. Refugees. People who had already fled one war into Lebanon, trying to move along a coastal road when the strike hit. That is not a stray statistic, that is a family wiped out on a road. Across this whole round of fighting, which began on the second of March, the death toll in Lebanon has pushed past three thousand and is still climbing, including hundreds of women and children by the Lebanese health ministry’s own count. More than a million people have been driven from their homes, sheltering in tents along roads and on the seafront in Beirut. Lebanon’s prime minister, Nawaf Salam, has condemned what he calls a scorched-earth approach and demanded an immediate ceasefire as the displacement orders widen across the south. You already have a ceasefire, Israel are ignoring it, will you wake up to this at some point? So ultimately the castle goes up on the screen as a symbol, and underneath the symbol is a country being emptied out, family by family.

Now hold the two halves of this together, because this is the contradiction Netanyahu can’t talk his way around. His whole pitch, the entire justification for crossing the Litani, for the combat zone, for the deeper push, is security. Stop the rockets. Stop the drones. Protect the north. That is the promise. And the promise is being tested in public, in real time, and it is failing the test in public. Netanyahu himself, only days ago, named the two threats that still matter, the 122-millimetre rockets and the drones. Then he pledged to escalate, to take strategic positions, to reinforce the buffer zone. And by his own admission he did not spell out any actual plan for the drones, the thing doing the killing. So the strategy comes down to this. Take more Lebanese ground, and hope the ground somehow answers a weapon that ground has nothing to do with. He has swapped a security plan for a geography lesson and is holding up the map as the result.

And the geography keeps growing, which is the tell. When an operation works, it ends. When it doesn’t, it expands, and you rename the expansion as progress. Israel held this exact castle through eighteen years of occupying southern Lebanon and walked away from it twenty-six years ago, and not out of generosity. They left because sitting on hilltops in someone else’s country getting picked off one by one had turned into a bleed they decided wasn’t worth paying. So the flag going back up on Beaufort isn’t the end of that story. It’s Israel volunteering for the same bleed again, on the same hill, except this time the weapon shooting up at the hill costs a few hundred dollars and laughs at the jamming attempts. Every position they take north of the Litani is another rooftop their soldiers have to defend against a drone they can’t see coming, in a country that has already shown it will outlast the occupation rather than break under it.

Then there’s the diplomacy, which is the part that boxes Netanyahu in tightest. The talks in Washington are real, and they are happening because Lebanon’s government, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, actually wants a way out, even pushing for direct contact with Israel that Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem has publicly rejected negotiations with Israel under fire, treating them as surrender rather than diplomacy. So you have a Lebanese state trying to negotiate, a Hezbollah refusing to negotiate, and an Israel that keeps invading while the negotiators are mid-sentence. Every metre Israel takes north of the Litani is a metre it now has to either hand back at the table or fight to keep, and either way it has just made its own negotiating position heavier to carry. You can’t walk into Washington selling yourself as the side that wants calm while your soldiers are filming themselves on a captured ridge. The castle doesn’t strengthen the hand. It hangs round the neck.

Israel had a choice between two things it can’t have at the same time. The picture, or the quiet. It chose the picture. It crossed the river it wasn’t meant to cross, took the hilltop it gave up a generation ago, raised the flag, and sent the image around the world. And in exchange it got more dead Lebanese civilians, more than a million people still displaced, a soldier killed by a drone it cannot stop, an arms company promising a laser that doesn’t exist yet, and a northern border where the sirens were still going off as the cameras rolled. Netanyahu wanted Beaufort to be the shot that says they are winning. What it actually says, to anyone watching the order of events instead of the flag, is that Israel can take any hill in Lebanon it likes and it still cannot make it’s own northern areas safe. That was the one thing the whole war was for. They still failed.

SOURCES

THE NATIONAL: Israel captures castle in deepest surge into Lebanon in nearly three decades

AL JAZEERA: Israel intensifies attacks on Lebanon, killing at least 19 people

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Israeli strike kills nine Syrian family members, including six children

TIMES OF ISRAEL: The Times of Israel

REUTERS: Israel’s Elbit Developing Hardware to Combat Hezbollah Drones, CEO Says

EURONEWS: Military action still needed to counter Hezbollah rockets and drones, Israel’s PM says