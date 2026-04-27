Netanyahu Thought He Was Untouchable; Now He’s Begging For A Way Out

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Right, so as we know Benjamin Netanyahu had, at the urging of Doanld Trump and on top of Trump himself laying it on thick, asked Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog for a pardon while Netanyahu is very much still on trial over those corruption charges, and after a not insignificant amount of hand wringing it would seem, goodness what other reason there is for Herzog to have taken so long, Herzog has not given in and given Netanyahu a way out. Oh dear, how sad, never mind. Herzog has not lifted the trial off him, has not handed him a nice little escape route. Herzog has said all parties involved should first try to reach an agreement outside the courtroom. In other words meaning plea-deal territory, meaning prosecutors, conditions, admission, guilt, and the bit Netanyahu was clearly trying to keep away from at all costs – a confession. Netanyahu wanted mercy without saying why mercy was needed. He who is without mercy for others is what sprang to my mind. He wanted this pardon to float above his trial as if it was a national necessity, and Herzog has not saved him; has instead dragged it back down into a place where the charges sit, where lawyers negotiate, and defendants have to decide what exactly they are prepared to admit to.

Netanyahu asked Isaac Herzog for a presidential pardon in late November 2025 while his corruption trial was still live and notably before he went back to war with Iran and took the gloves off his farce of a ceasefire with Lebanon, and that rather ruins the nice clean story he wants told about national healing and responsible leadership and all of this being a national necessity. He is not some old man who has done his time, accepted the judgement, taken the punishment and come back asking for mercy at the end of it all. He is the sitting prime minister of Israel, still in office, still fighting those charges, still denying wrongdoing, still calling the whole thing a witch hunt, and still asking the president to step in before the court has finished doing its job. That is not clemency. That is a man with power asking for the power above the court to spare him the rest of the court. There was no admission of guilt attached to it, no remorse, no acceptance, no “yes, I did wrong and I am asking for mercy.” Instead we got the usual grandiose excuses: unity, stability, burden on the state, burden on leadership, it’s a time of war, all the solemn rubbish being brought out by one man’s legal headache now needing dressing up as a national emergency to try and get him off. Netanyahu was not asking the public to forgive him. He was asking the public to accept that binning all of this off was somehow in Israel’s best interests.

But Isaac Herzog’s office has instead put the word “agreement” in the middle of this pardon story now, which is a big problem for Netanyahu. An agreement in this context is not a warm handshake and a group photo. It is the language of plea talks, of settlement, of prosecutors and defence lawyers trying to create a deal that ends the case without simply pretending it never existed. Netanyahu isn’t going to get that. Herzog has said reaching an agreement between the parties in Netanyahu’s cases is a proper and correct solution, and that negotiations toward such an agreement are a necessary part of trying to get there. He has also said that before discussing the pardon request itself, the parties should first exhaust a process that could lead to an arrangement outside court. So all of that is a very careful way of not saying the thing Netanyahu wanted to hear.

Netanyahu, lest we forget, is facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust across three cases that have sat over Israeli politics for years, and he outright denies all of them. Case 1000 concerns allegations that Netanyahu and his wife received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen, including cigars and champagne, while Netanyahu is accused of acting in ways that could benefit one of those men. Case 2000 concerns allegations around discussions with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Israeli publication Yedioth Ahronoth, over more favourable coverage in exchange for action affecting the rival paper Israel Hayom. Case 4000 is the heaviest of the three, with allegations that Netanyahu advanced regulatory decisions benefiting Shaul Elovitch, then connected to Bezeq and the Walla news site, in exchange for favourable coverage. Corruption is the name of the game across all three cases. The allegations are about gifts, media power, regulatory power, political access, and a very big dirty old question over whether public office was being used for personal political survival.

Netanyahu has survived thusfar by treating the trial as something happening around him rather than something allowed to define him, which is exactly why the pardon request is so damaging. He has fought elections with it hanging there, which caused domestic hell up, governed with it hanging there, attacked the legal system with it hanging there, and used the language of persecution every time the case got too close to that image of himself as the indispensable and untouchable man, the only man capable of keeping Israel safe. But a pardon request changes all of that.

Netanyahu can keep saying he is innocent, and of course he will, but once you ask for mercy, you give everybody something else to look at. You stop looking like the untouchable operator brushing off a fake case, and start looking like the man who wants the president to find the emergency exit for you.

Trump has managed to make all of this worse for him as well, because even Trump’s pressure has not sprung him. Trump has urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu, written in support of him, and treated the corruption trial as a minor irritation, which is pretty standard for Trump when he talks about the law, especially when it comes into contact with anyone he likes. He tried to turn another country’s legal process into something that should bend to his will because he decided to shout very loudly about it, very dignified stuff, truly the work of a man who thinks subtlety is what happens when his sharpie pen starts running out of ink. But he’s failed too. Herzog is still saying process first, agreement first, go make a deal and really Trump should be all about making deals right?

Yair Lapid, the opposition leader, has treated the pardon demand as something that can only even be discussed if Netanyahu admits guilt, expresses remorse and leaves political life immediately. Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats and a former senior military figure, has pushed the same basic condition from a sharper angle: no guilt, no mercy, no political continuation dressed up as forgiveness. That puts a price in the middle of the public argument, not as some private legal technicality, but as the visible condition opponents will measure everything against. If Herzog grants a clean pardon without admission, Netanyahu’s opponents will not call it healing. They will call it special treatment. If Netanyahu negotiates, the discussion moves toward what he admits and what he gives up. If he refuses, the trial stays live, and very much like a ball and chain around his neck.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel – don’t laugh, it’s a real thing apparently - has warned against a pardon while the trial is still running, because the institutional damage such a thing would cause would be enormous. If the president can lift a sitting prime minister out of an ongoing corruption trial without a conviction, without an admission, without the normal end of proceedings, then how do you justify to ordinary people that the same law still applies to them? Good luck selling that one with a straight face. Presidential clemency in Israel exists as a real legal power, grounded in the Basic Law, with the president able to pardon offenders and reduce or commute sentences. But equally, the president’s own public guidance says pardon requests are considered according to established policy only after judicial proceedings have ended. There are legal arguments and old precedents around pre-conviction pardons, so nobody needs to pretend the constitution melts on contact, but Netanyahu is not asking from an ordinary position. He is the sitting prime minister with full state power still in his hands.

Herzog is boxed in as well, because any pardon would not simply remove Netanyahu’s problem. It would move the problem onto him, onto the presidency, onto the courts, onto prosecutors, onto everyone expected to say the legal system still works after the most powerful man in the country gets a free pass. That is why this plea-deal route is so awkward and so useful to him. It lets Herzog avoid an outright pardon while also avoiding a flat rejection that Netanyahu could turn into another persecution rally. It keeps the possibility of resolution alive, but only by placing Netanyahu back into a process where the price cannot be hidden quite so easily. That is the little cruelty of it for Bibi, not that any of us watching this will express an ounce of pity for him. The door is not sealed shut forever. It is open just enough for everyone to see the paperwork waiting on the other side.

Netanyahu’s allies want the trial framed as national harm, a trick powerful men always pull when they tire of accountability. Their personal burden becomes everyone’s burden. Their legal inconvenience becomes national instability. Their desire to stop being questioned becomes seeking unity. Netanyahu’s own argument has leaned heavily on the idea that the trial distracts him from leading Israel through threats and opportunities, which is a very polished way of saying that a criminal defendant who also happens to run the government finds court dates inconvenient, but what is equally inconvenient for him is that despite such a claim he’s still found the ability to launch war on Iran and Lebanon, as well as continue his genocide and land grabbing in Palestine. Court dates are often inconvenient for defendants, but they don’t normally turn them into a constitutional emergency. The case against a prime minister does not become less serious because the prime minister has more power than everyone else standing in the dock. It becomes more serious because he does.

The timing makes the humiliation worse for Netanyahu as well. His testimony has been delayed and disrupted, including cancellation around his expected court appearances, with security reasons cited by his lawyers. His legal team can argue security pressures, wartime demands and political burdens, and some of those pressures are real enough in the practical sense, but none of them erase the basic problem. The trial began all the way back in 2020. The charges have sat over him for years. He has been dodging this for years. He became the first sitting Israeli prime minister to stand trial on criminal charges, and the case has continued through elections, war, coalition chaos and every effort to present him as too essential to face normal process. The courtroom has not disappeared though and the pardon request proves he knows it.

Netanyahu’s wider political position is also not helped by the fact that his opponents are trying to organise for the next election due by this coming October. Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid have moved toward a joint electoral front aimed at reducing anti-Netanyahu fragmentation, and while that does not by itself remove Netanyahu from power, it means this pardon mess sits inside a broader fight over whether his long survival act is finally running out of road. A pardon would have helped him sell control. A trial continuing helps his enemies sell exhaustion. A plea deal discussion helps them sell guilt. That is the problem with asking for mercy while still pretending to tower above everyone. The moment the request becomes public, the political story is no longer just about whether prosecutors can prove their case. It is about why the man who says the case is fake keeps looking for exits from it.

Herzog’s manoeuvre therefore leaves every option carrying a cost for Netanyahu now, which is why this story hits a lot harder than just a simple refusal would. If Netanyahu refuses any deal, the trial carries on and the pardon request hangs there as evidence that he wanted help to get out of it. If he accepts a deal, the price becomes the story and we would all be eagerly awaiting his confession. If Herzog eventually grants a pardon without admission though, the public argument becomes one law for Netanyahu and another for everybody else and who’s voting for that, even in Israel? If Netanyahu leaves politics as part of any settlement, his image takes the hit his enemies have wanted for years. If he stays and fights, then he stays as the prime minister who asked for mercy despite claiming no wrongdoing and didn’t get it. There is no path here that lets him get out spotlessly.

Benjamin Netanyahu wanted Herzog to turn his corruption trial into mercy, and Herzog has turned it back into a price to be paid, but its now Netanyahu’s choice as to how much. That is the bit that cuts through here. Netanyahu wanted a clean escape, the whole case binned, national unity being prioritised over his personal legal crisis. Instead he has been left with prosecutors still in the room, plea talks back on the table, opponents demanding guilt and resignation, civil groups warning about equality before the law, and Trump’s attempts at pressure sitting there like a deflated balloon. He can still fight, still delay, still posture, still call himself persecuted, still pretend the whole thing is an attack on the country rather than a case against one man. But the old untouchable act has a hole in it now that no puncture repair kit can fix, because the man who said he needed no forgiveness has still asked for mercy, and the price is one he will never willingly pay.

SOURCES:

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ISRAEL: Presidential Pardons; The institution of the Presidency

KNESSET: BASIC-LAW: THE PRESIDENT OF THE STATE

ISRAELI DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE: The Authority of the President of the State of Israel to Issue Pardons and Ease Sentences

MIDDLE EAST MONITOR: Herzog seeks mediation to end Netanyahu trial, not pardon; Israeli opposition leaders say Netanyahu must plead guilty and quit politics before any pardon; Netanyahu trial hearing postponed over ‘security reasons’, says Israeli court

TRT WORLD: Israel’s president pushes for deal in Netanyahu case, putting off pardon amid pressure from Trump; Netanyahu’s corruption trial testimony cancelled again; Israeli opposition unites against Netanyahu as Bennett and Lapid launch joint election bid

XINHUA: Israel’s president backs plea deal in Netanyahu corruption trial before considering pardon

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israeli president calls for plea bargain deal for Netanyahu in his corruption trial

PRESS TV: Protests erupt in Tel Aviv as corruption-plagued Netanyahu seeks pardon

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Rebuffing Netanyahu’s pardon request, at least for now, Herzog calls for new plea deal talks; Netanyahu indicted for corruption in three cases, in first for a sitting PM

JERUSALEM POST: Israel’s opposition rejects Netanyahu’s pardon plea