Netanyahu Thought He Was Safe; The New Map Of Gaza Had Other Ideas

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Right, so Donald Trump’s Board of Peace had one job in Gaza, and Israel has just made that job look even more of a sick joke than it already was. The job was to make the Gaza ceasefire look like it meant something, allegedly to stop the fighting, to get aid in, to hold Israel to a line, and to make their post-war shenanigans look like more than just a brass plaque on a door and someone’s name on a desk. Well Israel has just set fire to that mindset wholesale. Israel has you see, whilst going completely unreported of course moved beyond the Yellow Line it had already imposed on Gaza, the land grab that that blatantly was, into a new Orange Line, meaning that Israel has now de facto taken military control of more than 60 per cent of the Gaza Strip now, with some estimates putting it around 64 per cent in fact, all while the remaining Palestinians there get squeezed into what is left. So Trump gets his Board of Peace, his Civil-Military Coordination Centre supposedly to run this project with international partners, his International Stabilisation Force language, his donor demands, his reconstruction pitch, all the reportage of global seriousness by the MSM, and Israel swaps it’s yellow marker for a fat orange one, I wonder if they called it Donnie? And scrawled across the map, now saying this is mine. Deal-maker Trump got outplayed and he can’t say he was dealt a bad hand, because he knew he was playing with a shark. he has been left holding the wreckage of a big fat Board of Peace mess m as it was always going to become, because the deal did not control the actor with the army. Hasn’t stopped him selling them more arms though, but is he even capable of saying no? In too deep isn’t he?

The Yellow Line was supposed to mark the extent of Israeli military deployment after the October 2025 ceasefire, separating the eastern areas under Israeli military presence from the western zones where Palestinians could remain. Under that arrangement, Israel already held about 53 per cent of Gaza, which is a hell of a starting point for something being sold as a route out of war, but apparently even that was not enough for a state that treats every pause as a chance to rearrange the furniture and let’s face it, they don’t want peace, the want the land, all of it, minus the people and that has never changed. Palestinian sources now say the line has been pushed west by another 8 to 9 per cent, raising Israeli military control to more than 60 per cent and leaving Palestinians with roughly 38 per cent of the enclave. Stéphane Dujarric, the United Nations spokesperson, has said this new line corresponds to areas with higher risk of fighting and a higher chance of encountering Israeli forces.

Stating the obvious a bit isn’t it? But that is the polite version. The plain version is that Israel has created another military boundary, aid workers have to plan around it, civilians have to fear it, and the person with no map in a tent near rubble is left guessing where the danger starts. Coordination sounds very neat until the party doing the coordinating is also the party with the drones, tanks, artillery and who get to hand out all the permissions.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government can dress this up all they like; as safety, operational assessment, humanitarian coordination, or whatever bo**ocks has been tarted up for the next briefing, but maps are not press releases. A line on a map decides who can move, who can rebuild, who can farm, who can fetch water, who can return to a destroyed home, and who can be killed after being accused of approaching the wrong place because they can’t bloody see it. The Yellow Line was already being treated by Israeli military leaders as more than a temporary deployment marker, with army chief Eyal Zamir describing it as a new border line and Defence Minister Israel Katz saying Israeli forces would remain in those areas until Hamas is disarmed. Netanyahu himself said in March that more than half of Gaza was under Israeli control, so this is not some accidental misunderstanding caused by a bad photocopy and a confused aid official. Israel has been normalising the line as a military fact, then pushing the fact deeper into Gaza, then calling the new layer a coordination requirement. That is how you shift the borders and hope nobody questions it and given our Zionist-centric media, they very much are not. You do not need a podium when aid groups, displaced families and foreign officials are all forced to work around this new illegal boundary, when nobody is informed about it, to take umbrage with it.

The Civil-Military Coordination Centre, or CMCC near Gaza was supposed to be the working floor underneath Trump’s peace structure. It was based in Kiryat Gat, near the Gaza border, staffed with American military personnel and foreign officials, and sold as the body that would monitor the ceasefire and help improve humanitarian aid access. You’ll note I said was. Now the reporting around it says Washington is preparing to close it and fold it into the International Stabilisation Force – the international security force that is supposedly there to maintain order, US led as that is, but who runs the US these days begs the question of who really gives the orders here and therefore who ISF troops would be working for amidst justifiable prior fears they’d become an extension of the IDF in all but name. I’d say that fear just grew frankly. The CMCC is now st to be overhauled, rebranded, or otherwise have its responsibilities moved into another structure, a more military structure, while insisting nothing embarrassing is happening at all. The Board of Peace has denied that the centre is closing, saying any claim of that is wrong, and saying the centre is still advancing its work every day. Very reassuring, if the purpose of the centre was to advance statements about the centre. Diplomats familiar with the operation have said the problem is enforcement, because the CMCC lacked the authority to make Israel respect the ceasefire or ensure aid got through. Agan, that lends credence to many people having the opinion that Israel is really running the show. A ceasefire monitor with no power to enforce a ceasefire is not a monitor, it is an audience with lanyards. Israel has moved the line, Palestinians have lost space, aid access still runs through Israeli control, and the centre that was meant to supervise the ceasefire is now being defended against reports of its own funeral.

Trump’s Board of Peace was supposed to sit above all of this as the grand international answer to Gaza’s next phase. The 20-point framework backed by the United Nations Security Council put forward a post-war structure involving a Board of Peace chaired by Trump, a Palestinian administrative committee, reconstruction plans, and an International Stabilisation Force meant to provide security while Hamas was disarmed. That is a big shiny pile of promises, and Washington loves a big shiny pile of promises, especially when it lets everyone talk like grown ups while Palestinians are still living under live fire, siege and rubble. The Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza has reportedly not entered Gaza. The International Stabilisation Force has not become the force that changes conditions on the ground. Donor money has been slow and contested, with Trump reportedly demanding huge sums from foreign leaders to secure a place in the structure. European and regional states have been cautious about joining, funding, or committing troops to a process that could drag them into doing Israel’s dirty work under an international badge, they seem more justified in doing so right now. A peace plan with no working enforcement, no trusted administration inside Gaza, no real withdrawal discipline, and no ability to stop Israel moving the line leaves Palestinians facing an Israeli veto regardless of who says or does what it seems.

UNICEF has already shown what “coordination” means when safety depends on the same power that keeps firing into Gaza. Two water truck drivers contracted by UNICEF were killed by Israeli fire at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza, and two other people were injured during routine water trucking operations. UNICEF said there had been no change in movement or procedures at the time, and it described that Mansoura site as the only operational truck filling point for the Mekorot water supply line serving Gaza City. So while officials talk about humanitarian coordination, the people delivering water can still be killed at a critical water point. Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel has killed 828 Palestinians and injured 2,342 since the ceasefire, which I’m sure surprises absolutely nobody, because this is standard ceasefire response from Israel. And the wider Israeli offensive has left more than 72,000 dead, 172,000 wounded and around 90 per cent of civilian infrastructure destroyed. The new reconstruction assessment puts recovery and rebuilding needs at 71.4 billion dollars over the next decade, with 26.3 billion needed in the first 18 months just to restore essential services, rebuild critical infrastructure and support economic recovery. That is the reality Trump’s Board is supposedly overseeing: a demolished enclave needing tens of billions just to begin functioning again, while most of the territory is being placed behind Israeli military control or restricted access. Reconstruction is not a speech, it is concrete, roads, water, machinery, housing, fuel, rubble clearance and safe movement, and Israel is putting the space needed for that recovery behind a military line that nobody can actually see.

And there is another angle worth mentioning here in light of the apparent demise now of the CMCC, because the reporting around the Global Sumud Flotilla suggests the same US-linked coordination infrastructure may have been useful when Israel needed help stopping aid reaching Gaza by sea. The CMCC or those nations involved in it, may have had a hand in stopping the Flotilla themselves. So the political contrast is absolutely brutal. The CMCC could not make Israel let aid properly into Gaza, could not stop the Yellow Line becoming something deeper, could not prevent new military restrictions around the Orange Line, and could not protect humanitarian workers from Israeli fire. Yet when a civilian flotilla tried to challenge the blockade from outside, the same coordination world appears to have been fully able to help Israel marshal allied support against it. Perhaps it’s better its gone then if it was always such a sham? It speaks to what it’s intended purpose was, or its only real purpose that it could carry out was. A centre that cannot restrain Israeli control, when that is supposed to be what it does, but can reportedly assist the management of a challenge to that control is failing in the only direction that matters, it is failing in the direction Palestinians needed and functioning only in the direction Israel preferred. Aid by land remains subject to Israeli coordination, aid by sea gets intercepted, and the people claiming peace are left managing Israel’s blockade for them.

Netanyahu has also added another layer to the control of Gaza through armed Palestinian factions and clans, which is where the story stops being only about maps and starts looking like managed fragmentation. Netanyahu publicly acknowledged last year that Israel had activated powerful local clans in Gaza on the advice of security officials, after Avigdor Lieberman accused him of using armed groups inside the Strip. One of the groups named in reporting was the Popular Forces, linked to Yasser Abu Shabab in Rafah, operating in areas where Israeli control and aid distribution had already created new pressure points. Abu Shabab now of course having been eliminated, but he’s not the only one. These groups have been accused by aid workers and Palestinian sources of stealing aid from trucks, while Israel presents them as useful against Hamas. Very clever, if your idea of stability is arming local rivals in a starving, bombed, displaced society and then acting surprised when law, order and trust collapse into another weapon. The Board of Peace talks about administration, reconstruction and stabilisation, while Israel backs forces that break Palestinian social control from the inside. Gaza is not being prepared for self-government under those conditions. It is being squeezed by Israeli lines, Israeli fire, Israeli aid control, Israeli-backed alternatives to Palestinian authority, and a civilian population under pressure from every side.

So where are we at this point now then? Washington changes the paperwork. The Board denies embarrassment. The monitor gets wound down or rebranded. The force has not delivered control. The Palestinian committee is kept outside Gaza. Aid remains dependent on the same state that is moving the border. Netanyahu gets more ground under Israeli military control, and Trump’s name gets slapped somewhere he for once probably doesn’t want it - on the structure that cannot stop him. The whole thing has the feel of a machine built to look international while the power remains local, armed and Israeli. Gaza gets colour-coded control, foreign governments get another acronym, and Palestinians get paperwork trying to catch up with the map.

Trump wanted Gaza to make him look like the man who ended a war, imposed a deal, chaired the board, organised the donors, and put his name on peace. Israel has left him looking like the man who sold the sign while someone else took the building. Netanyahu wanted the ceasefire language to soften the occupation of the ground, and the new map has made that harder to hide. The Board of Peace had one job, and that job was not to issue denials, invent fresh labels, or sit above a coordination centre that cannot coordinate Israel into obedience. It was to make the ceasefire mean Palestinians were not being pushed into less and less space while Israel tightened its grip on most of Gaza. Well, Israel has done that anyway.

SOURCES:

ANADOLU AGENCY: Gaza’s ‘orange line’: Israel expands control beyond ceasefire limits

THE CRADLE: Israel seizes over 60 percent of Gaza with new ‘Orange Line’: Report; Washington to shutter US command center overseeing Gaza ‘ceasefire’: Report; Israel’s western, Arab partners helped coordinate abduction of Gaza flotilla activists

UNICEF: Statement by UNICEF on the killing of two water truck drivers in the Gaza Strip

UN: Press release: Final Gaza Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment estimates $71.4 billion for recovery and reconstruction

THE NATIONAL: Board of Peace denies claims US-run ceasefire-monitoring centre in Gaza shutting down

HOUSE OF COMMONS LIBRARY: Gaza 2026: Board of Peace and National Transitional Committee

AL JAZEERA: UNICEF ‘outraged’ after Israeli forces kill water truck drivers in Gaza; Netanyahu admits Israel backing ‘criminal’ groups, rivals of Hamas, in Gaza