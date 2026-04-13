Netanyahu Thought He Was Safe; Spain Decided Otherwise

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu is anything but a happy bunny right now, oh dear, how sad, never mind. Being turned into an Easter Guy Fawkes burned more than just his cheeks I fancy. He has said that Spain would pay an “immediate price” for what he called a diplomatic war against Israel, everything always boils down to war with this despotic fool doesn’t it? What does a diplomatic missile look like then just out of interest? A paper aeroplane with mean words written on it? Spit-balls from the back seats?

How dare you attack our genocidal most moral army Spain! How dare you object to our ever widening warfare and ethnic cleansing and land grabbing! Who do you think you are! I throw my favourite teddy bear at you you meanies! How dare you side with those we are starting wars with and bombing the hell out of because we have decided that they are terrorists and you have to be on my side or I won’t be your friend anymore! It is full on picking up your football and shouting I’m going home stuff isn’t it? Well as far as his ‘you’ll pay for this’ tendencies have gone, he has at least make a show of starting something by removing Spain’s representatives from the coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, removing Spain from involvement in Gaza co-ordination oversight as that is, though you’d absolutely be right to question why Israel has any say over such a thing at all and in fact in doing this has only made Spain’s point regarding Israeli atrocity that bit stronger in his choice of language, paying a price is the talk of the terrorist after all, as Netanyahu casts aspersions of that same nature on those he started wars with. He started wars with each and every time. Israel is a terrorist state in my view and I’m sure in the views of many of you watching this, Spain has simply shown some spine in taking Israel to task over what they do and who they are. Something they aren’t used to, having so heavily invested in so many other foreign governments. That is why Israel has the clout it does of course. But Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez had already been taking a harder line over Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, Spain had already been narrowing the room for the war coalition around it, and Netanyahu’s answer was not rebuttal, not persuasion. It was tossing his toys out of the pram. He said Spain had chosen hostility, he said Israel would not remain silent, and he coupled that with exclusion from Gaza oversight, punch down on Palestine, the most helpless target, because it is what thugs and bullies do. Most moral army my arse.

Spain criticised Israeli conduct, Netanyahu threatened Spain with a price they will pay, and Spain was then pushed out of the room. So anybody trying to sell this as a misunderstanding, a row over tone, or one of those dreary little bilateral spats that officials pretend are all terribly unfortunate but fundamentally routine, can pack that in now. A head of government put punishment language on the record and then followed it with a punitive move.

Yet few ordinary people I daresay will disagree with Pedro Sánchez on this, in fact we’re all wanting our own leaders to follow suit aren’t we? He has been saying for some time that Spain will not be complicit in illegal aggression or in lies dressed up as freedom, which is a very clean way of telling Washington and Tel Aviv that Madrid is not going to do the usual bit where everybody nods solemnly while the bombs fall and the excuses arrive afterwards. Spain has reopened its embassy in Tehran. Spain has restricted the use of its airspace and bases for the war effort, all those planes Keir Starmer is allowing to be armed and launched from UK soil, hilariously have to fly all the way around Spain, to get to the Middle East as a result. Spain has been pushing against the EU-Israel Association Agreement, stop doing favoured business with them. So Netanyahu was not swatting away some little comment from a backbench nobody. He was responding to a state taking a line that cuts straight across the snake oil he’s been selling, all his war justifications amount to. So the punishment he has doled out against Spain here, which actually hits Palestinians more, because that is a sympathetic set of eyes removed, was not attached to some military threat from Spain, not attached to sabotage, not attached to infiltration, not attached to anything like that. The offence was simply political disagreement and Netanyahu threw a total wobbler over it.

But if Netanyahu thought the response from Sanchez was all he had to worry about for his threatening demeanour, he had another think coming too. Other members of Sanchez’s coalition government moved in lockstep with him as well.

Yolanda Díaz spoke, she was not making some random ideological outburst into thin air either. Netanyahu had accused Spain of hostility for standing against them, and Israel had then moved to punish Spain for that dissent. Díaz, who is Spain’s deputy prime minister, answered that pressure by saying yes, all hostility against war criminals and genocidaires, which is a clear cut refusal to accept the basic Israeli demand sitting underneath the entire row: that Spain should treat Netanyahu’s government as a normal counterpart despite everything it does and its actions as something to be criticised only within polite limits. Sira Rego, the Spanish Youth Minister, went in the same direction and spoke of Netanyahu’s administration in openly criminal terms, calling it a “genocidal and criminal regime,” and said “all of them” would end up before the International Criminal Court. So this was not Madrid rowing back after a warning, they doubled down. This was senior Spanish ministers taking the punishment, if we can call it that, it’s Gaza getting punished actually, looking at the threat attached to it, and answering that what Israel calls hostility they regard as the correct response to mass killing and destruction. And it is. Netanyahu tried to turn criticism into a cost. The Spanish administration, not just Sanchez, turned the cost into further condemnation, and that left the sanction sitting there without the submission it was supposed to produce.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s problem here is not simply that Spain disagreed with him. States disagree all the time and most of them manage to do it in that bloodless language people without the taint of the terrorist about it. His problem is that Spain has treated his government as a political and moral target in public, which is how every state should be treating them and then did not flinch when he tried to reimpose some old fears in a bit of threatening you’ll pay a price language. That is why this story is larger than a Spain-Israel row. The row is the surface. Underneath it sits a system that still expects criticism of Israeli power to be treated as a kind of offence in itself. Step out of line, call the atrocity what it is, jam the machinery a bit, and the answer comes back as punishment. Criticism first, sanction second.

Israel then widened the fight again, hilariously quite frankly, when a Netanyahu effigy was burned in El Burgo during the long-running Quema de Judas tradition, where they burn an effigy of Judas Iscariot every Easter and lo and behold, they get accused of antisemitism over it. A village tradition that has also used figures like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in previous years suddenly becomes, when Netanyahu is the target, appalling antisemitic hatred. Criticism of Netanyahu, criticism of Israel by extension as you can certainly read that to be, becomes hostility and racism towards Jews, playing the antisemitism card again; the whole thing getting wrapped up as though the problem on the table is racial hatred rather than the public humiliation of a man whose government is drenched in blood and is now furious that another country is saying so out loud and at his arrogant expense. Criticising Netanyahu himself is now antisemitic? Well who crowned him King of the Jews? This is guy who only last week bombed over Jews in Tehran targeting a synagogue. That’s antisemitic, not giving Bibi hurty feelings that elicit little more than derision and the odd tune to be played on the tiniest violin you can find. It is a very convenient move if what you need is not safety for Jews but political cover for yourself. Israel summoned Spain’s diplomat over that effigy row and Spain rejected the accusation, as they should. I’m not much good at foreign languages but I wonder what suck it up, buttercup in Spanish happens to be.

However, plenty of people will hear all of this and say hang on, are you saying antisemitism is not real, and no, obviously not. Antisemitism is real, it is filthy, and it has been rising in plenty of places, not least because of Israel and because of people like Benjamin Netanyahu. The problem here is the abuse of the category. The problem is using anti-Jewish racism as a shield around yourself so that mockery of Benjamin Netanyahu ends up being treated as if somebody has insulted Jews as Jews. That is political protectionism in its grubbiest form. It tries to make one man, one cabinet, one war policy, and one state project sit inside a permanent moral exemption, despite being the biggest source of disruption in the Middle East. Criticise the policy, criticise the man, burn the effigy, and suddenly you are no longer dealing with a politician but with some sacred vessel whose public shaming must be reclassified as racism. That is not a defence of Jewish people. That is an attempt to make Netanyahu untouchable. He can never be that.

Spanish public culture then adds another layer of ridicule into the mix. El Gran Wyoming, the presenter of the long-running political satire show El Intermedio on La Sexta, literally gave Netanyahu the middle finger during a major Spanish television broadcast, so its not even just the Spansih government here, it is Spain on the whole.

Pedro Sánchez’s Spain is not acting from some harmless little moral sulk detached from the wider region. Spain has also taken positions on Iran, Lebanon, Gaza and the European relationship with Israel that cuts across the war bloc now operating around Netanyahu. That gives the row a wider meaning. Israel is not just reacting to an insult. Israel is reacting to a Western state increasingly disrupting the smooth operation of consent where they are concerned. If one government can say no to them, no to the passive cover, no to the obligation to treat Israeli conduct as a special case, then others can do it too. They’ll be encouraged by it. That does not mean they will. Most of them are cowards and some of them are accomplices. But the Spanish case creates an example, and examples are dangerous when a political system depends on everybody acting as though a threat still carries automatic authority. Netanyahu has tried to make an example out of Spain. The problem for him is that the example now available is not obedience. The example available is refusal.

Benjamin Netanyahu has therefore not just picked a fight with Spain. He has put something much dirtier on display. He has shown that when a Western government stops reciting the approved lines, the answer is not reasoned defence of policy but pressure, exclusion and moral blackmail. He has shown that when that pressure does not shut the target up, the argument moves to legitimacy itself and the accusation becomes antisemitism. He has shown that Spain was expected to hear the warning, feel the cost and learn the lesson, and Spain has instead supplied a different lesson of their own. Sánchez holding the line, Yolanda Díaz sharpening it, the public culture around the row widened to effigies and middle fingers and increasing ridicule, and the authority Netanyahu was trying to reassert has ended up looking even more pathetic, pettier and far more dependent on fear than he would ever want admitted. He threatened Spain, he ‘punished’ Spain, smeared Spain, and Spain still did not bow. That is the bit that sticks. Netanyahu thought he was safe, thought fear would work, thought he could get away with this, and Spain had other ideas.

SOURCES:

GOVERNMENT OF ISRAEL: Statement by PM Netanyahu – 10 April 2026

LA MONCLOA: Address given by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez

EUROPA PRESS: Yolanda Díaz, after Netanyahu’s criticism of Spain: “All hostility against war criminals and genocidal maniacs”

ELDIARIO.ES: Israel accuses Spain of anti-Semitism for choosing El Burgo as the location for this year’s ‘Burning of Judas’.; The Government rejects Israel’s “insidious accusation” of anti-Semitism

AL JAZEERA: Netanyahu removes Spain from Gaza coordination centre over ‘hostility’

LA SEXTA: Wyoming discovers his ‘middle finger’ to Netanyahu has reached Israel: “I’m terrified right now”; Wyoming, to those who criticize him for giving Netanyahu the middle finger: “I’ll repeat it in case you didn’t see it clearly.”

20MINUTOS: Wyoming, on ‘El Intermedio’: “Netanyahu and Trump are out of control, they are endangering the rest of the planet”