Netanyahu Left Flailing Amid New Scandal; Israel Turns 5G Into Spyware

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu has a new scandal round his neck, and this one reaches into the phone network people carry in their pockets and not just in Israel or just the Middle East either.

A major digital research group has exposed two covert telecom surveillance campaigns, with attack traffic linked to mobile operator signalling infrastructure and with Israeli-linked networks and surveillance firms very much implicated. Regional coverage has put it more bluntly: Israeli telecommunications infrastructure, from old signalling systems right up to modern 5G, has been used to help turn phones into tracking devices across more than ten countries. Now that is not a claim that every phone in Britain has been hacked, but the hidden machinery behind mobile roaming, texts, location updates and network trust has been abused so phones can be located without the user seeing anything happen. Netanyahu’s problem is that the word security that he constantly mouths off to justify everything, now comes back at him stinking of surveillance, and every government still claiming Israel as an ally and a trusted partner ought to have some explaining to do.

The news was broken through investigation by Canadian outlet Citizen Lab and what they’ve pieced together and published is not a vague internet rumours or the contents of a reddit thread from someone whose cousin once rebooted a router. Its report found two phone-tracking operations built around the hidden systems mobile networks use to talk to each other. These are the background systems that let your phone roam abroad, receive texts, connect to the right tower and tell the network roughly where it is. The ugly part is that those same systems can be abused by surveillance firms to ask where a phone is without the person holding it seeing anything happen.

Mobile networks were built to trust one another so calls, texts, roaming and location services could work across borders, and that trust has become a route now for covert tracking when the wrong actor gets access. Citizen Lab says one campaign combined 3G and 4G signalling protocols with direct device exploitation through SMS, and another used malicious hidden SIM-card commands to extract location information, trying to turn the device into a covert tracking beacon in effect. The phone does not need to flash red, buzz loudly, or display a helpful message saying “someone is tracking you now, best wishes from the surveillance industry.” It can simply sit there, doing what phones do, while the network underneath it answers questions the user never asked. The public is left with a system-level risk therefore.

Israel enters the story through the infrastructure, the companies, and the wider surveillance ecosystem. Citizen Lab identifies 019Mobile, the Israeli operator also branded as Telzar 019, and says its network appeared as a routing path for 4G surveillance traffic. Another major Israeli telecoms company, Partner Communications also appears, because routing data showed 019Mobile infrastructure was reachable through Partner’s interconnectability, and Citizen Lab is careful to say it does not believe 019Mobile itself conducted the attacks. But that caution does not remove the scandal. The issue is not only who pressed the button, but who provided the route, who leased access, who screened traffic, who failed to block the abnormal signalling, and who was comfortable letting the global phone network behave like a private corridor for commercial spies. Regional reporting has also named Verint, Cognyte, Fink and Rayzone, pulling the story away from one-off network abuse and into the commercial surveillance market behind it. Verint is an Israeli-founded technology company whose former cyber-intelligence business was spun out into Cognyte, a company selling investigative analytics to governments and security bodies. Rayzone is an Israeli surveillance firm linked in earlier investigations to access into the global telecom signalling system. Fink is a Swiss telecom intermediary accused in investigations of providing the kind of access that can let surveillance companies impersonate mobile carriers. So this is not one mysterious hacker in a basement. It is surveillance companies, telecom middlemen and state clients moving through hidden systems ordinary phone users never see.

So the mechanism is not difficult once the jargon is taken away from the people hiding behind it. SS7 is an older signalling system used for things like routing calls, texts and roaming across mobile networks. Diameter is a newer signalling protocol used in the 4G world, with relevance to the way modern mobile systems and roaming architecture operate as networks have moved toward 5G. A phone network has to know roughly where your phone is, because otherwise it cannot connect calls, deliver texts, route data or support roaming when you cross borders. A surveillance actor with access to trusted signalling pathways therefore can abuse that trust by sending location queries or manipulating network messages so the target network responds as if another legitimate operator is asking. Citizen Lab describes attempts involving SS7, Diameter, spoofed operator identities, manipulated route records and hidden SMS commands to the SIM card. Modern phone-network architecture has now been dragged into a surveillance scandal, but that does not mean every 5G handset has magically grown Mossad wallpaper. The danger sits in the network layer, the hidden bit the public cannot see, cannot refuse, and cannot fix by not clicking a dodgy link you might have been sent.

And then there is this business of something called SIM-jacking. The SIM-jacking part is the bit that should wipe the smirk off the face of anyone reaching for the usual “just update your phone” nonsense. One method involves a hidden SMS message carrying commands to the SIM toolkit application, using the SIM card as their man on the inside so to speak, happily sitting there inside your device. That kind of message is not the normal text from your bank, your mate, or some scammer pretending to be Evri again because apparently Britain cannot receive a parcel without a criminal trying to get your info. It is a message designed to interact with the SIM and make the phone return location information without the user noticing the exchange. Citizen Lab says one campaign tried to turn the device into a covert tracking beacon, and the wider telemetry showed more than 15,700 location-tracking attempts dating back to October 2022. Location is not harmless metadata for people with nothing to hide. Location tells someone where you live, where you work, who you meet, which lawyer you visit, which protest you attend, which hotel you use, which border you cross, which family member can be pressured, and which source can be exposed. The target list begins with journalists, activists, lawyers, diplomats, MPs, organisers, diaspora communities and anyone whose movements have political value.

Ofcom has already blown up the excuse that this is too technical to treat as a public matter though. The UK regulator has moved against Global Title leasing, because Global Titles are used in the background of mobile signalling and can be misused by criminals to intercept or divert calls and messages and, in extreme cases, track the physical location of people anywhere in the world. Ofcom banned new Global Title leasing arrangements immediately, set 22 April 2026 as the deadline for existing arrangements, and allowed only two specific exceptions to continue until 22 October 2026. That is not a blog panic, not a social media fever dream, and not some man in a shed shouting about 5G at a lamppost. A regulator has accepted that access to the hidden phone-network layer can become a serious tracking and interception risk, and has changed the rules because industry self-policing did not do enough. Ministers do not get to file this away as a niche telecom matter when the regulator has already treated the access market as dangerous enough for a ban, yet what have you heard said about any of this? The remaining question is why the political class has not applied the same urgency to Israeli-linked surveillance infrastructure, Israeli cyber exports, and public-sector relationships with companies sitting anywhere near this industry.

Israeli surveillance firms do not exist in a sealed commercial bubble floating somewhere above state power, no matter how convenient that would be for the people writing the press lines.

The NSO Group comes into this story now, because it is the Israeli cyber-surveillance company behind Pegasus, the spyware tool that made Israel’s surveillance export industry infamous around the world. Pegasus is sold to government clients and officially marketed for serious crime and terrorism investigations, which is always the clean little sentence these firms put on the front door before the abuse allegations start piling up round the back. NSO’s own transparency report describes its sensitive technologies as defence articles, with marketing and export licences required from Israel’s Ministry of Defense’s Defense Exports Control Agency before sales discussions and final sale. Importing governments must also sign an end-user declaration addressed to the Israeli Ministry of Defense as a licensing condition. So when Israeli-linked surveillance capability keeps appearing in abuse scandals, allied ministers cannot simply wave it away as private commerce. The Israeli state itself has built a licensing system around this market, and that makes the “nothing to do with us” routine a lot harder to sell.

NSO also insists Pegasus is not a mass surveillance tool and is used against specific pre-identified phone numbers, which is the kind of polished compliance language that sounds very tidy until human rights groups start finding journalists, activists, lawyers and dissidents in the blast radius. NSO is not being named here as the company behind this telecom-signalling scandal, because that is not the claim. Its relevance is the wider Israeli ecosystem around surveillance, another scandal over spying as this has been: an Israeli spyware company, Israeli defence-export licensing, foreign government clients, repeated abuse concerns and allied governments still treating Israeli cyber capability as a security asset rather than a contract risk. That puts the review on a minister’s desk, not in a footnote somewhere for nobody to see.

Lebanon of course is why the public will not hear “Israeli-linked communications infrastructure” as just something dry and technical. In September 2024, hidden explosive devices inside thousands of pagers detonated across Lebanon, killing at least 12 people, including two children and two medics, and injuring at least 2,323. The next day, similar devices inside scores of hand-held walkie-talkies exploded, killing at least 25 people and injuring at least 608. Netanyahu was later reported by regional outlets, citing Israeli media, to have confirmed during a cabinet meeting that Israel was responsible for the pager and wireless receiver attacks, and he reportedly framed the operation as having gone ahead despite opposition from senior defence and intelligence officials, including then Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. That does not make this telecom-tracking scandal the same operation, and the distinction needs to be kept clean because I’m not here to fearmonger, but people will I’m sure, already have thought about this. It does mean ordinary people are not being irrational when they hear Israel, communications systems and covert capability in the same sentence and decide they would rather not be patted on the head by ministers about it and told not to worry their pretty little heads about such things. Israel has already been linked to turning communications devices into weapons in civilian spaces. It’s an issue therefore.

Pro-Israel governments are now trapped by a comparison they do not want us to make though. If Russian, Chinese or Iranian-linked firms and infrastructure were named around global phone tracking, ministers would not be gently lowering their voices and calling it a complex interconnect governance challenge like they had swallowed a consultancy brochure. They would be talking about hostile infrastructure, foreign interference, urgent audits, sanctions, contract suspensions, cyber resilience, parliamentary statements, and the protection of MPs, journalists, lawyers and diaspora communities. Because Israeli-linked infrastructure and firms are in the frame, everyone suddenly discovers the calming magic of technical vocabulary. This is the little moral laundering service that security language provides for allies. Enemy surveillance is aggression; allied surveillance is complexity. Enemy infrastructure is a threat; allied infrastructure is a partnership risk. Enemy tracking is foreign interference; allied tracking is a stakeholder issue. That hypocrisy leaves every supportive government with the same public question, and it is not one they can hand to a junior minister with a laminated briefing card.

British MPs should not be allowed to hide behind the phrase “we take these matters seriously,” because that sentence has become the political equivalent of putting a tea towel over a gas leak. They should be asked whether UK mobile networks have been audited for SS7, Diameter, SIM toolkit abuse and Global Title misuse. They should be asked whether any Israeli-linked surveillance, lawful-intercept, telecom-routing or cyber-intelligence firms have contracts, partnerships, procurement links or access relationships with public bodies, police forces, intelligence agencies, telecom operators or government departments. They should be asked whether high-risk groups have been warned, including journalists, lawyers, MPs, protest organisers, Palestinian solidarity campaigners, Lebanese and Palestinian diaspora communities, and people communicating with family in war zones. They should be asked whether ministers have raised this with Israel directly, and whether any cooperation with implicated firms will be suspended pending review. They should be asked whether Ofcom’s Global Title action is being treated as the start of a wider audit or the end of a tidy little box-ticking exercise. The demand is not a slogan, it is a contract audit, a network audit, a parliamentary question and a ministerial answer. We have to have nothing less.

Netanyahu’s allies have been screwed because the scandal has moved from what Israel does to other people into what allied governments may have allowed around their own publics. That is why the cover story is so weak now, barely reported even at that. They can say the evidence does not prove Israel’s state personally directed every tracking attempt, and that is currently true as far as we know, but in who’s interests was it being done in in which case? They can say some of the systems involve commercial vendors, third-party access, carrier impersonation and spoofed operator identities, and that is also true. They can say telecom signalling is complicated, and God knows they will, because nothing soothes a frightened official like a long acronym, the jargon associated with researching this story has given me a bloody headache. None of that answers why Israeli-linked infrastructure appears in a global tracking scandal, why Israeli surveillance firms keep appearing around abuse of markets, why Ofcom has already acted against one access route, and why governments backing Israel have not launched public reviews with the same energy they would demand from any official enemy. The escape route narrows to one ugly choice: investigate the relationship properly, or admit Israel gets special treatment even when the risk reaches our phone networks.

Israel’s surveillance scandal has stripped the comfort out of the word ally. A government can defend Israel, arm Israel, share intelligence with Israel, buy from Israeli cyber firms, treat Israeli capability as expertise, and then explain to its own public why Israeli-linked telecom routes and surveillance companies are not being treated as a domestic risk. A minister can say there is no evidence every phone has been hijacked, but that is not the test. The test is whether the system can be abused, whether named infrastructure has appeared in the chain, whether regulators already recognise the class of threat, whether high-risk people are protected, and whether the public gets answers before the next scandal arrives. Netanyahu is left flailing because Israel’s security brand now drags a question into every allied capital that still wants the relationship without the scrutiny. Has Israel hijacked your phone? The honest answer is that your phone network has been shown to be a hunting ground for covert tracking, Israeli-linked infrastructure and firms are in the frame, and any government refusing to confront that is not protecting you from surveillance; it is protecting Israel from the consequences.

SOURCES:

CITIZEN LAB: Bad Connection: Uncovering Global Telecom Exploitation by Covert Surveillance Actors

OFCOM: Consultation: Global Titles and Mobile Network Security; Ofcom takes world-leading action to crack down on exploitation of mobile networks by criminals

ANADOLU AGENCY: Israeli telecommunications infrastructure used to track people in over 10 countries: Investigation

YENI SAFAK: Israeli telecom infrastructure used to track phones in over 10 countries, investigation finds

COMMSRISK: Investigation Shows Telcos in Israel, UK and Jersey Enable Spying on Phones Worldwide

AL MAYADEEN: Netanyahu admits ‘Israel’ behind Lebanon pager terror attack

THE CRADLE: Global telecom networks ‘hijacked’ by Israeli firms for mass surveillance operation: Report

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL: Lebanon: Establish international investigation into deadly attacks using exploding portable devices

NSO GROUP: Transparency and Responsibility Report 2023