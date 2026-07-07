Netanyahu Just Ran Out Of Road; His Favourite Excuse Has Finally Failed

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu may finally have managed to drive this one right to the edge.

Trump’s Board of Peace was already floundering. Israel was still blocking aid, Gaza was still being starved and bombed, and this grand new institution with its flags, crest and very important-looking blue backdrop was producing about as much peace as a parking enforcement notice.

Then the civilian government Israel had spent years blaming for everything when it comes to Gaza went and dissolved itself.

The guns might not have vanished. But the government did. And with it went that broad Israeli claim that Hamas still controls every part of Gaza’s civilian administration and that no replacement exists.

Netanyahu can still argue about disarmament. What he cannot keep doing is using Hamas’s civilian government as the reason the civilian transition cannot begin, because that government has stepped aside and Israel is still blocking the body meant to replace it. So what is your reasoning going to be now then?

The replacement built into Trump’s own framework is still outside Gaza. Israel is still stopping the next move. And while Netanyahu treats Trump’s Gaza plan like junk mail, he’s demanding Washington step in and protect Israel’s military advantage over Türkiye at the same time.

So yes, he may be out of road, but what Trump does next, with both his Board of Peace and with regards to this F-35 deal with Türkiye might finally prove whether the boss lives in Washington or Tel Aviv.

But even before this latest announcement, Trump’s Board of Peace was already on pretty shaky ground.

Not short of ceremony, obviously. Trump never knowingly undersells a ceremony. There were flags. There were delegates. There was a giant sign telling everybody peace had arrived, presumably in case the people underneath the rubble hadn’t noticed.

The problem was everything outside the room though.

Israel was still restricting aid. Gaza was still being kept in a permanent emergency. And the Board, despite all the fanfare, appeared unable to make even the most basic parts of its own plan happen, because Israel wouldn’t let them in and still won’t.

On one side, the Board of Peace. On the other, the people controlling the crossings.

One gets the gold lettering. The other decides whether flour comes through on any given day.

You can announce as many frameworks as you like, but when Israel can still choke off aid and nobody makes it stop, the framework isn’t governing anything. It’s just hovering over Gaza like a ceiling fan. Plenty of movement. No fresh air.

And when they talk about “delays” and “implementation problems”, that sounds very convenient for them, doesn’t it?

It doesn’t sound like a lorry sitting still while families queue for food.

It doesn’t sound like a hospital trying to function without enough fuel.

It doesn’t sound like people living under plastic while politicians congratulate themselves for creating another committee.

But that is what the delay means.

And there are human consequences to that.

A blocked convoy becomes a logistical dispute.

A starving population becomes a humanitarian concern.

A destroyed public service becomes a transition challenge.

Everything gets scrubbed until the blood stops showing through the words.

But Gaza doesn’t experience this as a transition challenge.

People need water now.

They need medicine now.

They need somewhere to live that isn’t a tent pitched next to what used to be their home and for some reason known only to the twisted minds of those behind the gun sights, still sit under a targeting reticle. Hamas tunnels under tents is it?

And while all of that carries on, Israel keeps reaching for the same answer.

Hamas.

Why can’t aid move properly? Hamas.

Why can’t the administration change? Hamas.

Why can’t reconstruction begin? Hamas.

Why can’t the replacement committee enter? Somehow, Hamas again.

It has become less of an explanation and more of a password. Say “Hamas”, and apparently every locked gate opens in reverse.

Well, until yesterday, the 6 July, the bit of that argument concerning civilian government then took a very large knock.

As the Hamas-linked civilian governing committee in Gaza formally dissolved.

Its acting head resigned. Administrative preparations for a handover were reported as complete. Technical staff were expected to remain because, inconveniently for political theatrics, hospitals and sewage systems still need people turning up for work.

And the body meant to take over sits inside Trump’s own Board of Peace arrangement of course.

Now, the weapons and security issues surrounding the armed wing of Hamas remain, but that isn’t the whole story Israel has been telling, is it?

The broader line was that Hamas governed Gaza, there was no acceptable civilian alternative to that, they weren’t going to hold elections, they’ve not been held since 2006, but equally the squatter in the Palestinian Authority, Mahmood Abbas hadn’t either, and he’d lost that 2006 election. Israel’s claim has always been that nothing could move while Hamas formed the civilian government in Gaza and that remained the case.

Well, the civilian body has just stepped aside.

The replacement already exists.

All the paperwork has been done.

Staff have been told they are ready to work under the new authority.

And Israel is still stopping them from coming in.

So we’re not really in “there is nobody else” territory anymore.

We’re in “there is somebody else, but Israel won’t let them get started”.

That is a very different argument and one far less defensible.

So let’s strip things back here.

Trump chairs the Board of Peace.

Under that sits the Palestinian technocratic committee meant to handle civilian administration. Ministries. Services. Infrastructure. Reconstruction. The boring, essential stuff that keeps a place functioning.

The old civilian structure dissolves, the replacement remains stuck in Cairo, Israel controls whether it ever gets into Gaza as things stand.

That’s it.

The committee cannot prove it can govern Gaza while being kept out of Gaza.

It cannot take over offices it cannot enter, though whether they are even standing is another matter.

It cannot manage public services for Gaza from Egypt.

It cannot show that the transfer of power is genuine when Israel blocks the transfer before it can even begin.

And then Israel turns around and says nothing has changed.

Well, no. Of course nothing has changed. You’re stopping the thing designed to change it.

That’s like refusing to hand over the keys, then announcing the new owner has failed to move in.

Israel says the committee has no authority on the ground, but it’s not allowed onto the ground.

Israel says the handover is unproven, but it’s preventing the handover from being tested.

Israel says the replacement is meaningless, but they are the ones now rendering it meaningless.

At some point, Netanyahu stops looking like the man waiting for a credible alternative and starts looking like the man making sure no alternative can ever become credible.

And that leaves Trump in a very awkward position, because this isn’t just another Palestinian committee Netanyahu can ignore.

This thing has Trump’s name all over it.

It’s his Board.

It’s his plan.

It’s his big claim that he could impose order where everybody else had failed.

He called it the Board of Peace. Right now he might as well have called it the Framework for Administrative Inaction and Limbo, because the acronym is far more fitting.

Board of Peace, which means every time Israel blocks the next stage, it makes Trump’s signature project look weaker.

Not Palestinian weakness.

Not UN weakness.

Trump’s weakness.

And that is where this may be heading towards an inevitable collision.

There’s no public rupture yet at time of writing. No ultimatum.

But Netanyahu is narrowing his choices.

Either Trump forces movement and proves the Board has some authority, some point to it, or he allows Israel to treat the entire thing as a suggestion and renders it utterly meaningless.

If that happens, the Board of Peace is finished in everything but name.

It becomes a backdrop. A logo. A very expensive group photo.

That’s not a peace mechanism.

That’s a corporate away day with famine as it’s backdrop.

But before this becomes too much about two vain old men measuring their willies, remember who pays for the delay.

It’s not Trump.

It’s not Netanyahu.

It’s the people of Gaza. Remember them mainstream media?

Every week the transition is blocked is another week without proper recovery.

Another week of aid restrictions.

Another week of hospitals scraping by.

Another week of people living in the wreckage while officials discuss sequencing.

Sequencing is a lovely word isn’t it?

People are hungry in sequence.

Children sleep in tents in sequence.

Reconstruction fails to begin in a carefully managed and internationally supervised sequence.

This isn’t a harmless pause while Trump decides whether to pick a fight with Netanyahu and therefore many of his donors by association or not.

Israel’s obstruction has a body count. It has empty shelves. It has damaged wards.

It has families waiting for a political process that keeps being moved just out of reach.

So when Netanyahu blocks the replacement committee, he isn’t merely embarrassing Trump.

He is extending the conditions his government helped create.

And he is doing it while his excuses gets weaker.

And then Netanyahu decides to turn to Türkiye and, rather helpfully, explains how he thinks American power should work, again raising the question of who is in charge.

Türkiye should not get F-35s he says.

It should not get the engines for its own fighter programme.

Washington must step in, protect Israel’s edge and preserve the regional balance in his favour even as he’s embarrassing Trump and his Board of Peace.

America must act.

America must decide what Türkiye is allowed to have.

America must protect Israeli air superiority.

America must preserve the balance Netanyahu prefers.

Suddenly Washington’s authority is sacred.

No complaints about interference.

No speeches about sovereign decision-making.

No hand-wringing about allies being pressured.

When American power is being used to keep Israel on top, Netanyahu cannot get enough of it.

But when Trump’s own Gaza plan requires Israel to open a door, admit a committee or stop obstructing aid, American authority becomes optional.

A menu item.

Take it or leave it.

Netanyahu doesn’t object to America dominating the region.

He objects to America ever telling him no.

And that is where all of this lands.

Netanyahu’s favourite civilian excuse has failed.

The Board of Peace was already failing in respect of dealing with Israel’s ongoing atrocities there.

And Trump now has to decide whether the institution carrying his name has any power beyond a conference hall.

Again, Hamas has not disarmed. That remains unresolved.

But Israel cannot keep saying the civilian government is the obstacle after that civilian government dissolves, then block the replacement and claim the absence of a replacement proves Israel was right.

That excuse has now well and truly run out of road.

The only question is whether Trump is prepared to admit Netanyahu has parked a tank across it and therefore putting to bed the notion that he’s in charge of a damn thing because clearly it’s Netanyahu in charge in which case, because Netanyahu wants it both ways.

He wants Washington strong enough to deny Türkiye advanced aircraft.

Strong enough to protect Israel’s supremacy.

Strong enough to arm Israel, shield Israel and bully the region into whatever shape Israel prefers.

But weak enough to be ignored when Trump’s own Gaza plan asks something of them for once.

So who is the boss?

Trump, with his Board of Peace, his grand promises and his name on the wall?

Or Netanyahu, who decides which bits of American policy count and which don’t when they apply to him?

We’re about to find out finally surely?

Because if Trump lets this carry on, the final nail in the Board of Peace won’t have been hammered in by Hamas.

It’ll have been hammered in by Trump himself, while Netanyahu stands over him asking for another box of weapons.

Of course weak excuses aren’t uniquely a Gaza problem for Benjamin Netanyahu, they’re a Lebanese problem too, and a religious one at that, because while Christians get abused with impunity by many Israelis, he’s claiming to be their friend in Lebanon so much that some villages apparently want annexing by Israel – only he could actually name one. Well one called Rmeish has definitely spoken out on this, along with at least 15 others. Get the story on that right here.

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