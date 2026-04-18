Netanyahu Is On The Ropes; Multiple Attacks Leave Him Cornered

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu is in a spot of bother, I’m sure it breaks your heart to hear it, because the guy who has always sold himself as Mr invincible, Mr untouchable, practically wearing his underpants on the outside of his trousers such has been his sales pitch that only he can keep Israel safe and secure, isn’t quite landing how he’d like it to anymore. I can’t imagine why, with all the genocide and warfare he has instigated why that could be, but for all of his posturing and arrogance and egotism, his very real weakness is becoming more and more exposed and he knows it, hence stunts like this one and just as an fyi, there is nothing wrong with your sound:

That was NBC’s Richard Engels asking Netanyahu about his role in taking the US to war on Iran, but we can’t let the Israeli people hear a question like that, so his mic got muted in the version they got, which is what you just saw. Propaganda is all he’s got, but he can’t control it all as we’ve seen in multiple cases in just the last few days.

Lets start with Lebanon in which case. Donald Trump has announced a ten-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon after six weeks of fighting – that is six weeks of fighting following the collapse of the more than year long ceasefire which Israel never abided by anyway. After speaking to both Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and after saying both sides had accepted the arrangement, and after Washington started talking up the next step as direct negotiations, Israel then confirmed the ceasefire in the way they confirmed the last one functionally though, because they kept firing while everyone else ceased. Negotiating ceasefires with Israel is pointless, because they always break them and never get held accountable for it. However Lebanese officials treated it as a central demand. The public sales pitch was that the shooting would pause, the track to direct talks would open, and the diplomacy would start moving. Then Joseph Aoun, in a particularly uncustomary display of backbone, refused to take Netanyahu’s call. It’s not like Israel stopped firing, so why should he talk to them? It wouldn’t have surprised many if he had, his government seemingly more intent on disarming Hezbollah than stopping a literal Israel invasion and land grab, but in the end he stood his ground, fair play. Trump had made the announcement, the White House had started trying to build a political lane out of the ceasefire, to make it more permanent, Netanyahu was meant to look like one of the men at the table, and even then Aoun would not hand him the easiest possible symbol of movement, which was direct personal contact, because Netanyahu is not an honest broker and wasn’t here either. For a Lebanese presidency operating inside a weak, divided, badly pressured state, that refusal lands harder than it would from a stronger actor actually, because it means even from a position of constraint as Lebanon is in, Aoun judged the cost of publicly accommodating Netanyahu, at this point, with Israel in practice conceding nothing at all, too high. Well about time too. Netanyahu can and will still bomb, still threaten, still rely on weasel words and security language, but this part of the story leaves him reaching for deference and not getting it, even from a state as functionally weakened as Lebanon currently is. Aoun then goes on television and says Lebanon will no longer be an arena for anyone’s wars and no longer a pawn in anyone’s game, so given that weakened condition and given the direction of political travel of his government so far, what has actually has shifted?

Well what has shifted is not that Joseph Aoun has suddenly become a hard-line anti-Israel figure, but that the political cost of publicly accommodating Benjamin Netanyahu now appears higher than the cost of refusing him. Aoun has already been pushing a state-authority line inside Lebanon, centred on bringing coercive power back under the Lebanese state rather than letting Lebanon remain an open field for everyone else’s wars, and the ceasefire gave him a safer platform to express that more bluntly. With Washington publicly managing the truce, Saudi pressure helping keep matters on track too, and Netanyahu no longer looking like the man who can automatically force weaker actors into line, Aoun it would seem has judged that saying no was survivable in a way it may not have been before and again, that underlines Netanyahu’s weakened position.

Trump himself has undermined this too. The ceasefire he announced is for ten days and the terms say Israel keeps what Washington calls the right to take all necessary measures in self-defence while not carrying out offensive military operations. That is not a total climbdown therefore, there is no point pretending otherwise. Netanyahu has kept room to threaten but still lost face, lost that untouchable atmosphere he covets.

Abed Abou Shhadeh, a political commentator in Israel, has called this ceasefire extremely problematic for Netanyahu and for an Israeli public told for two and a half years that absolute victory was coming, and that gets you to the next collapse in Netanyahu’s authority quickly enough. Netanyahu’s problem here is not that nobody in Israel can still be whipped up for more war. Polling has shown 61 percent of Israelis opposing the US-Iran ceasefire, 73 percent expecting fighting with Iran to restart within a year, and 69 percent backing continued military action in Lebanon regardless of the talks. That’s Israeli society for you. The problem is worse than that. He has kept the appetite for punishment alive while failing to deliver the stable image of control that was supposed to justify it. He has promised the final settling of scores, the restoration of deterrence, the shutting down of threats one by one, and the public picture now contains a ceasefire announced from Washington, a Lebanese president refusing the call, an Iranian state still standing, and a domestic audience being told this all counts as command when a majority are seemingly set on backing more war. You’re not going to come out of that looking good. That is not command. That is a leader trying to sell authority after the public has already watched the awkward bits with its own eyes, seemingly being led by Trump and dissed by Lebanon and Netanyahu still wants to look tough? Not on this score he doesn’t.

Now I brought up Saudi Arabia a moment ago and you might be thinking what do those pampered princes care of such things? Well, Saudi Arabia comes in as another part of the same picture, and one that again makes Netanyahu look even smaller and weaker. Reporting has said Riyadh pressed Washington to secure a Lebanon ceasefire so that talks with Iran would not collapse, and that tells you where the priority lies for Gulf power. The model Netanyahu has depended on for years says regional pressure plus American backing equals everyone else jumping to Israel’s tune. The model now sitting in front of him says regional allies of Washington do not want his escalation wrecking their own interests, their own routes, their own diplomacy, or their own energy exposure. Netanyahu has gone out of his way to make it obvious to even the most hard-headed of Gulf Monarchies that he is the biggest problem and being Israel’s ‘friend’ doesn’t save them from it. Now this is clearly not the same thing as those states suddenly discovering nobility all of a sudden, whatever titles they give themselves, because they haven’t. No hidden stash of principle has been discovered in a palace basement somewhere. It is more insulting than that. They are acting like they are, because Netanyahu is becoming a liability to manage rather than the indispensable man setting the regional line, and once allies start treating you as a cost to price in instead of the star client, you get treated differently. You’re a problem, not an ally.

The Strait of Hormuz episode has done similar damage, only in a slightly different register, because it has exposed the distance between disruption and control. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared the passage completely open for commercial vessels during the ceasefire period, that was until this morning, because just as you can’t trust Netanyahu in a negotiation, you can’t trust Trump either, he hasn’t lifted the US blockade, so Iran has closed the Strait again because he breached their trust yet again. Trump had rushed to celebrate it as fully open and ready for full passage, and yet he did it as the US blockade remained in force. The whole point of closure is to make your side look like the side that commands the chokepoint. Iran does. I don’t think anybody serious thinks otherwise. What the public has instead watched is Tehran announcing open status, Trump cheering the opening, Lebanon returning to a ceasefire position, and the status of the waterway shifting again the other way. It makes both Trump and Netanyahu look less like chess masters and more like men who can’t even grasp the concept of snakes and ladders. Who can create disruption without fixing the outcome. Netanyahu has tied so much of his political brand to the claim that harder pressure restores control, which is what Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz, the Iran War have been all about and yet in each of those instances, control has been dressed up, repackaged, cheered on, and still left looking like abject failure and humiliation. And if being pushed back on from within the Middle East wasn’t bad enough for Netanyahu and Israel, when even the EU is now joining in, you’re really in trouble.

Giorgia Meloni has then made the European part of the problem harder for Netanyahu to hide behind for instance. Meloni is Italy’s prime minister, her government has been one of Israel’s closest friends in Europe, and she has now suspended the automatic renewal of Italy’s defence cooperation deal with Israel. The reporting ties that move to frayed relations over the Middle East wars, criticism of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, and warning shots fired at Italian troops serving under a United Nations mandate in Lebanon, Italians forming part of the UNIFIL contingent, because Israel don’t care. Life is cheap and the UN won’t say boo to them. Netanyahu can dismiss that if he likes, and Israel’s foreign ministry has tried to, but that is not really the point of a move like this. The point is not whether one memorandum on its own leaves the Israeli state machine unable to function by teatime. The point is that a government from the friendlier wing of European politics, fascism as that is in Italy’s case, has decided the old default setting regarding Israel now carries too much political cost to justify interruption. Netanyahu has spent years operating on the assumption that Europe may grumble, Europe may posture, Europe may issue another one of those sad little paragraphs full of concern and absolutely no spine, and then Europe will still mostly fall back into line. Italy has now put a break in that line, with suspension of a defence deal, a thing Israel really covets of course, placed on record.

Then of course there was Viktor Orban’s defeat in Hungary. Orban has been Netanyahu’s closest ally in Europe, he has backed him through scandal and war, and he has helped block or soften European pressure often enough that Israeli media have described his role as Netanyahu’s European firewall. Peter Magyar has now beaten him in a landslide, ended that tenure, and said he would seek to return Hungary to the International Criminal Court after Orban pulled it out in support of Netanyahu. That does not turn Hungary into some kind of anti-Zionist outpost overnight, and anybody claiming that would be talking rubbish because Magyar is still a Zionist, has invited Netanyahu to visit already. Hungary has only marginally shifted to a less right wing government. But what it does do is remove one of the most automatic forms of external protection Netanyahu has enjoyed inside Europe. There is a difference between having friendly governments and having a government willing to act like your guaranteed blocker every time the room starts to turn on you. Orban has been that blocker. Orban is gone. Magyar may still be sympathetic, but sympathy is not the same thing and it remains to be seen where Magyar ends up eventually settling.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares have added another angle to the same problem by shutting down the fantasy that America can simply use any allied territory it likes, when it likes, which has been another kick in the teeth to Netanyahu. Albares has said the United States has not used and will not use Spanish bases to strike Iran, and said Spain will not authorise such deployment because those bases are under Spanish sovereignty and outside any collective authorisation for this war. Sanchez has called the US and Israeli action unilateral and warned it contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order. Again, nobody needs to dress this up as sainthood. Spain is not doing liturgy here. Spain is doing politics. But politics is exactly the problem for Netanyahu because it means allied governments are having to calculate the domestic, legal and strategic cost of association with him in public rather than simply absorbing it anymore. That calculation has very clearly turned too.

France and Italy have also been reported as refusing or restricting US use of bases or overflights for operations against Iran, following from Sapin having already done so. Netanyahu can still issue his usual civilisation rhetoric, still attack European critics, still present himself as their rough but necessary defender, but that line starts sounding desperate when the same European field is producing overflight restrictions, base refusals, defence interruptions and increasing criticism. You do not need every capital to revolt at once for the pattern to still turn nasty for you. You just need enough previously indulgent individuals, enough governments that normally are happy to hide behind process, to start causing friction instead. Friction is not collapse in and of itself, but it is worse for a leader built on intimidation, because friction tells everybody else that you can get away with saying no and do so increasingly more often.

Benjamin Netanyahu has built a great deal of his authority on a simple exchange. He escalates, others adjust. He threatens, others narrow themselves around the threat. He widens the war, others talk about security, procedure and unfortunate necessities while he keeps moving. That exchange still gives him destructive capacity, but the facts here have started taking a knife to the political return on it. A weak Lebanese president has refused him personal optics. A ceasefire has been announced from Washington with his military freedom publicly narrowed in one way and publicly judged by others as imposed. Regional partners of the United States have pushed to stop his escalation contaminating their own interests. Spain has denied base use. Meloni has suspended a defence renewal. Orban has gone. Israeli polling shows a public promised finality but expecting more war instead and wanting more it seems rather than another ceasefire, which Israel never abides by anyway. That is not the profile of a man capable of restoring deterrence. That is the profile of a man who can still break things while finding it harder to turn broken things into obedience, harder to encourage others to come along and break things with him and once obedience stops arriving on cue as he has always been accustomed to, the performance starts needing more noise than it can get away with and he himself is weakened as a result.

That is why the real damage here is not just one refusal, one ceasefire, one suspended agreement, one election result, one blocked base. The deeper consequence is that the shield around Netanyahu has stopped looking like a law of nature and started looking like a patchwork arrangement held together by actors with their own limits, their own electorates, their own trade routes, their own soldiers, their own legal exposure and their own patience. He is not suddenly completely powerless. He is not yet finished. He is not about to melt through the floor like the Wicked Witch of the West. He is still dangerous, still armed, still backed, still capable of causing appalling harm. But his invincibility act has taken visible dents and the people around him are no longer all prepared to say how high when he tells them to jump. Once a weak neighbour can refuse him, once a friendly government can interrupt him, once a patron can publicly box him in, once a former European firewall is gone, once the air of inevitability that Israel will always get its way starts meeting open contradiction, the machine still kills but it stops looking sovereign. Netanyahu has not come out of this looking like the man who put fear back in the room. He has come out of it looking like the man who still knows how to threaten, still knows how to punish, but is finding out in public that threat is no longer enough to guarantee submission. He’d best get used to being told no a lot more often.

SOURCES:

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Lebanon’s Aoun rejects call with Netanyahu as Israel severs last bridge to south; Saudi Arabia urged US to cut ceasefire in Lebanon, keep Iran talks going, sources say

THE NEW ARAB: Lebanon-Israel truce begins, Trump invites Aoun and Netanyahu to White House talks; How did the ceasefire in Lebanon happen, and what’s next in terms of direct negotiations with Israel?; After Viktor Orban’s defeat in Hungary, who are Netanyahu’s allies in Europe?; Italy’s Meloni suspends defence cooperation deal with Israel; Strait of Hormuz ‘open’ following start of Lebanon ceasefire

AL JAZEERA: Trump says Israel and Lebanon agree to temporary ceasefire; What we know about the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire; Lebanon president says country is no longer a pawn amid Israel ceasefire; ‘Trump forced Israel into a ceasefire’ with Lebanon; Over-sold and under-delivered: Israel’s Netanyahu faces ceasefire backlash

ANADOLU AGENCY: Spain says US has not used and will not use bases on its soil to strike Iran