Netanyahu Celebrates Too Soon as CRISIS Erupts Even Trump Can’t Contain!

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu believed Washington had just handed him a lifeline.

He had spoken with America’s secretary of state, received promises of strong action against the institution threatening him, and felt confident enough to announce it to his Cabinet as if the outcome was already decided.

A very positive development for Netanyahu, certainly.

He faced an active arrest warrant, and the most powerful government in the world was now vowing to make things very difficult for those behind it.

That seems like a win, at least while the applause is still ringing out and no one has looked at the details.

Because Washington couldn’t just say, “We’re doing this for Bibi.” That would sound a bit unseemly, wouldn’t it? So Marco Rubio wrapped the whole move in the Stars and Stripes and cast America as the victim.

American sovereignty. American troops. American officials supposedly under threat from foreign judges thousands of miles away.

It’s not Netanyahu being shielded. Honest guv.

Certainly not. How crude to even suggest it.

Except Donald Trump then stepped in and did what he does best: the lobotomised orange fruitcake said out loud the part everyone else had spent weeks carefully sidestepping, because he’s far too stupid not to.

And so the cover story falls apart.

Netanyahu had welcomed the promise. Rubio had provided the patriotic rationale. Trump then tore off the wrapping paper and told everyone whose gift it really was.

That is the point where Netanyahu’s supposed victory starts to look much less certain, isn’t it?

Because Trump didn’t just embarrass Rubio. He tied the American president’s own words directly to the protection Netanyahu had been celebrating five days earlier.

Netanyahu thought he had been handed a lifeline.

Trump may have just turned it into a burning fuse.

And Rubio’s response is important here.

Because Trump has just identified Netanyahu as one of the people being protected, Rubio does not correct him, you’ll note, despite his boss literally having thrown him under the bus. He does not claim Netanyahu is unrelated to the issue.

He immediately shifts the focus to American soldiers instead.

Trump says Bibi. Rubio says, troops.

That is not a real answer. It is more like a fire drill where every exit sign flashes ‘dodge the question’ in bright neon.

Now, perhaps Washington genuinely is concerned that American personnel could someday face cases before an international court.

Fine. Make that case. A lot of people around the world will look forward to that day.

But Trump’s statement still doesn’t go away.

The president has just said, on camera, that Netanyahu is who Rubio is trying to protect. Rubio does not dispute it. He invokes hypothetical American service members as a fudge, and uses them as a cover story to avoid the real scrutiny of what Trump had just said.

Trump did not stand up and declare he had obstructed justice. What he did was simpler, and politically much more effective.

He identified the beneficiary.

No anonymous source. No leaked message. No former official speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump said Bibi.

Border agents. Marines. Prosecutors. American officials supposedly facing the risk of being brought before foreign judges.

It’s a novel bit of persuasion, to be fair, though the product is mostly illusion and very little substance.

Nobody likes the idea that people serving their country might be punished by a court their government never joined. So Rubio builds his entire emotional case around them.

The uncomfortable fact is that the active warrant causing Washington’s anger is for Benjamin Netanyahu.

The policy had already named Israel. Trump’s sanctions order had already condemned the warrants against Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant. So this was never some secret motive.

What changed is that Trump stopped using anything remotely resembling political persuasion.

Rubio says sovereignty.

Rubio says constitutional government.

Rubio says foreign bureaucrats.

Trump just says Bibi.

One version makes Washington sound like a small republic defending its citizens from a powerful institution. The other sounds like the world’s most powerful country pressuring a court because it issued a warrant for one of its favoured foreign leaders.

And Netanyahu was fully aware that American action was coming for his benefit.

Five days earlier, he told his Cabinet about a conversation with Rubio.

Firm action.

Not more dialogue. Not a review. Not one of those statements about ongoing concern and monitoring events from a comfy chair.

Firm action against the court.

Netanyahu then delivers the expected speech about corrupt officials in The Hague, since a man facing an arrest warrant is unlikely to praise the judges for their independence is he?

But listen to the conclusion.

Of course he did. If you are drowning and someone throws you a life preserver, you do not pause to ask if it is inflatable or just filled with empty promises, do you?

Netanyahu faces a serious legal problem, and Washington was offering to make things difficult for the institution behind it. That seems like a win, at least while the applause continues and no one has checked the details.

He was so sure of the promised protection that he wanted the message broadcast worldwide. And now it has been, just not exactly as he planned.

Because once Trump says Rubio is defending Bibi, Netanyahu’s American support becomes part of the evidence for how this campaign actually works.

No need for a corkboard.

No arrows. No detective hunched over photos at three in the morning.

Netanyahu announces the promise.

Trump identifies the protected person.

Rubio insists it is all about America to try and save face, but the cat’s out of the bag.

It is clear why Netanyahu’s victory lap now looks more like tripping over your own shoelaces at the finish line.

This is what Netanyahu was celebrating American protection from.

An active arrest warrant.

The ICC has not convicted Netanyahu. Yet. You’ve got to get him there first, and the likes of Greece, Italy and France ignored the warrant as he flew through their airspace on his way to another meeting with Trump.

At this point, the prosecutor presents evidence to a pre-trial chamber, normally the chief prosecutor, or it would be if he hadn’t been forcibly removed because he was targeting a Western ally instead of Putin or a small African nation nobody gave a stuff about.

The judges then decide if there are reasonable grounds to believe the accused committed crimes within the court’s jurisdiction. If that standard is met – the crimes were committed in Palestine, which is a Rome Statute signatory regardless of Israel not being a member - they can issue an arrest warrant, allowing the person to be detained and brought before the court. The warrant begins the legal process. It does not end it. This is the stage we are already at with Netanyahu.

A conviction would require a trial, where the prosecution must prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt and the defence can challenge the evidence. Netanyahu’s warrant therefore means the judges found enough evidence to justify his arrest and prosecution, not that guilt has already been determined. Everybody has to have their day in court.

They stated there were reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Those accusations include starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

The chamber pointed to restrictions on food, water, medicine, fuel, and electricity, and the effects these had on civilians and hospitals in Gaza.

That is the part Rubio avoids, because it’s inconvenient.

Food.

Water.

Medicine.

Hospitals.

Not just an abstract dispute between legal theories. People being denied the essentials for survival. The bar for genocide.

Then the court issues a warrant, and Washington responds by attacking the court.

The warrant is not a conviction. But it is not meaningless.

It is still in effect.

It still names Netanyahu.

And all the American threats, sanctions, and speeches have not made it go away.

Which rather reveals the truth, claws and all, doesn’t it?

If this court were as powerless and absurd as Washington claims, why the massive effort to undermine it?

The official American explanation is sovereignty. The United States never ratified the Rome Statute, so Washington argues that an international court should not be able to prosecute American citizens, soldiers, or officials without American approval. Israel makes the same argument for its own citizens.

The court responds that jurisdiction follows the territory where the alleged crime happened. Palestine joined the Rome Statute, and the ICC says that gives it authority over alleged crimes in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, even if the accused is from a country that never joined.

That is what Washington is truly fighting.

Not just one warrant, but the principle behind it.

Because if the court can prosecute Netanyahu for alleged crimes on Palestinian territory, then the same logic could be used against American personnel accused of crimes in countries under the court’s jurisdiction. Rubio keeps mentioning US troops because that is the other precedent Washington fears.

So America’s stated reason is to protect its sovereignty and prevent future cases against Americans. Its immediate policy, however, is also protecting Netanyahu from an existing warrant.

Trump just said that last part directly.

People do not usually impose sanctions, visa bans, and diplomatic pressure on things they consider unimportant. They ignore what does not matter. They do not launch diplomatic attacks against a paper tiger.

They target what they want stopped.

And these sanctions are not just angry words on White House stationery.

They can freeze assets. They can stop people from entering the United States. They can reach court officials, staff, and those accused of supporting designated court activity.

The real pressure goes beyond the names listed in the order.

Banks become cautious.

Companies withdraw.

Travel becomes more difficult.

Organisations start to question whether continuing lawful work with the court will bring American punishment down on them as well.

A bank refuses a service.

A company cancels a contract.

A lawyer hesitates.

A charity decides the risk is too great.

That is how American financial power operates. Quietly, through institutions that know Washington can make things very difficult for them.

Rubio calls this defending sovereignty.

But America is using its global influence to punish people outside the country for working with a court outside the country.

Apparently, sovereignty is sacred, unless someone else wants to claim it, in which case it suddenly becomes negotiable.

American resolve.

Doesn’t that sound impressive? Cue the bald eagle, slow-motion flag waving, and perhaps a tear in Uncle Sam’s eye.

Flags. Eagles. Warships. A brass band playing while someone salutes in slow motion.

What it really means here is threatening judges for issuing a warrant Washington doesn’t like.

It means making banks and businesses nervous about working with people connected to the court.

It means warning other countries that supporting the institution could come at a cost.

And now, thanks to Trump, it also means protecting Bibi.

Rubio presents America as the victim of an unaccountable foreign institution. Yet America is the one promising consequences for judges in The Hague because those judges did not accept that Netanyahu should be beyond their reach.

The rules-based order, then.

A fine idea, as long as the rules are aimed at someone else.

The moment they target an ally, the judges are called extremists, the court is declared illegitimate, and coercion is rebranded as freedom.

These principles are more adaptable than an athlete on an energy drink and a bungee cord.

And the policy is already causing problems at home.

Three ICC judges have sued the Trump administration, arguing that the sanctions were intended to punish and intimidate them for doing their jobs.

American advocacy groups have filed their own challenge, saying the measures discourage legal assistance, research, advocacy, and communication related to the court.

These cases have not yet resulted in a sweeping final judgment against Trump. But they do show where the backlash is landing.

The administration attacks a foreign court to help protect Netanyahu and ends up fighting legal battles at home.

Then there is Rubio’s claim that five countries are leaving the ICC.

It sounds convincing until you check the dates and see that several of those withdrawal processes began before this latest American campaign.

Rubio seems to have noticed a parade already in progress, rushed to the front, and declared himself the leader, baton in hand.

Those countries have their own issues with the court, especially its record in Africa. Those arguments exist apart from Washington and should be considered separately.

But Rubio needs his victory count.

Five countries.

Five departures.

Five pieces of evidence that American resolve is effective.

Never mind that some were already on their way out.

Timing, it seems, can be quite un-American, especially if it spoils a good headline.

The European Union says threats against court officials and those cooperating with the ICC are not acceptable.

Which is rather cute, really. It’s a bit like a kitten trying to roar.

But now comes the hard part.

Will European governments protect sanctioned judges? The Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan couldn’t even count on us here in the UK, his own country, to stand by him.

So will they protect the other lawyers and organisations doing lawful work with the court?

Will they prevent banks and companies from quietly abandoning people because Washington has made them commercially risky?

Or will we see another statement about Europe’s unwavering commitment to justice, quickly followed by a display of hesitation?

Because words are cheap in this context.

American sanctions are not.

And Britain faces the same issue.

Britain is a party to the Rome Statute. It says it supports the court. It claims to oppose impunity and to believe in international law.

Right then.

The American president has now said this campaign is defending Netanyahu.

What does Britain plan to do about it? Well, it already abandoned Khan, so no need to get our hopes up, right?

The government’s official stance is that it supports the ICC’s independence, opposes sanctions against individuals or organisations linked to the court, has raised its concerns with Washington, and maintains contact with the ICC. It has also said member states should help the court withstand the pressure. Cough, cough hypocrites cough, cough.

But when ministers were directly asked whether legal, financial, diplomatic, or technological help had been provided to UK nationals affected by American ICC-related sanctions, they did not identify any such support. They repeated the principles and mentioned diplomatic discussions. No public protection plan for British lawyers, researchers, or organisations working lawfully with the court has been announced.

So Britain’s position currently is: we support the court, we dislike the sanctions, and we have told Washington that we are concerned.

Concern is nice. The real question is what happens when a British lawyer loses banking services, travel access, or contracts because America objects to their lawful work. Does Britain intervene, or issue another statement about its deep commitment while leaving them to deal with the consequences?

Will it oppose American pressure on court personnel?

Will ministers criticise Washington for trying to force an international institution to back down because it issued a warrant for Netanyahu?

Or will they do the usual British government act and suddenly become fascinated by their own feet until the Americans leave?

Supporting international law is simple when it costs nothing.

The real test comes when Washington says the law is inconvenient.

Netanyahu called it a positive development because he believed American power had come to shield him from the court.

Rubio described it as a war on America because “we are threatening judges to help Netanyahu” does not inspire the same reaction.

Trump called it defending Bibi because Trump can destroy a carefully prepared excuse just by stating the obvious.

The warrant is still active. Judges are being sanctioned. Lawsuits are being filed. Europe is being forced to choose between statements and action. Britain is saying very little. And the president of the United States has publicly identified Netanyahu as someone this campaign is protecting. It is all about Bibi. It is Israel First yet again.

For more on the latest goings on in the Middle East as you’ll never get from the mainstream, do stick with the channel, more right here for your recommended next watch.

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