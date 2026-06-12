Netanyahu Bombed Lebanon; Now His Army Is Stuck!

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Right, so Benjamin Netanyahu has apparently built himself another master plan.

A clever plan. A hard plan. A very serious security plan, obviously. The sort of plan that gets sold to the Israeli public as, deterrence, freedom of action, deepening the grip, securing the north, all the usual blood-soaked management-consultant language they wheel out whenever they have decided that somebody else’s country needs to be rearranged by airstrike.

And Lebanon was supposed to be the trap.

At least that was the idea. Hezbollah would make the mistake. Hezbollah would get squeezed. Hezbollah would be forced back. Israel would deepen its grip in the south, take the strategic ground, parade around the castle they captured the other day, redraw the buffer zone, and Netanyahu would stand there looking like the great wartime genius who had finally made northern Israel safe by doing what he always does: more bombing, more occupation, more displacement, more speeches about security while other people bury the consequences.

Except it’s all come back and punched him in the face you’ll be broken hearted to hear, because of course both sides in this conflict have teeth.

If this was meant to be Israel’s controlled battlefield, then why do Hezbollah drones still have the IDF clutching their fishing nets, why is the casualty list climbing faster than a rat up a drainpipe, why is even Israeli media now asking why the army still looks defenseless against a drone threat it knew about for years, and why all of this glorious freedom of action has seen 30 Israelis killed, 1,302 wounded, and a Lebanon front Netanyahu cannot honestly call solved.

So before all the Zionists start clapping along to the latest round of “Israel is restoring deterrence,” let’s drop a few truthbombs on them.

There it is. Israel knew of Hezbollah’s drone threat for years, apparently.

A prepared army. A high-tech army. The most sophisticated army in the region, as well as most moral we get endlessly told. All the surveillance, all the sensors, all the drones of their own, all the billion-dollar toys that they have, all the ministers puffing themselves up about deterrence and security and freedom of action.

And yet the question now being asked, quite justifiably, is why it still looks defenceless.

Which is quite a big problem, isn’t it?

Because this was supposed to be Netanyahu’s controlled battlefield. This was supposed to be the bit where Israel deepened its grip in south Lebanon, pushed Hezbollah back, restored deterrence, secured the north, and got to swagger around pretending that another slice of somebody else’s country had been turned into a neat little security solution.

Does it look like that to you?

Or does it look rather more like Netanyahu has marched his army into a situation that simply suits Hezbollah far more?

Because we have been here before, haven’t we? Netanyahu will say as usual that the operation is controlled. That the army has freedom of action. Netanyahu says a lot of things.

The trouble is, there is a gaping great drone-shaped hole in the middle of this story.

This is not just some minor battlefield nuisance. It is actually kind of central, because if your whole claim is that you control the battlefield, then having your soldiers exposed by a threat you knew about for years rather spoils your performance doesn’t it?

Though you would not know there was a problem from the way Netanyahu talks.

So that’s his sales pitch. The trouble is facts on the ground don’t line up with this at all.

Stuck. As Lebanese Professor Jad Melki just put it.

Netanyahu won’t like that description, he can’t sell stuck.

He is selling control. He is selling deterrence. He is selling the idea that Israel can just keep pushing deeper into Lebanon, because the Lebanese government won’t stop him, and that much is true; he wants to seize ground, issue displacement orders, strike what he wants.

Except the operation isn’t victory. Israel is stuck instead.

When your entire pitch is that you are the one controlling the situation, it’s not a good look, it becomes about as believable as Donald Trump saying he has an Iran deal for the 500th time.

So when he talks about Lebanon as if Israel is marching in with a solution, remember what the evidence is saying, what the picture being painted by those on the ground are actually saying.

That actually he’s stuck and that comes at a cost and the cost comes with numbers attached to it.

According to figures carried by Bint Jbeil and The Cradle, citing the Israeli army’s own numbers, 30 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed and 1,302 wounded since fighting technically resumed – it had never functionally stopped since Israel had ignored every ceasefire order - on the Lebanon front at the beginning of March.

This means that for all of Netanyahu’s claims they still come with a price tag. It means for all of his talk of deterrence, that has to sit next to the casualty list.

And as always, when Israel tries to solve its military problems, civilians are the ones ordered to make room for it.

A whole city being turned into a military footnote.

Not a launch site. Not a command bunker. Not some conveniently empty patch of land on one of those IDF cartoon maps where every building has a red arrow pointing at it and every civilian apparently lives in a secret Hezbollah lair. Tyre is an ancient city. Homes, shops, roads, families, people with lives that existed before Netanyahu’s war fell through their ceilings.

It’s not security, it’s just that old Israeli trick again: bomb the place, tell the people to leave, call the empty space a buffer zone, and then cry and plead racism when anyone points out what you’re really doing.

And this is where the story gets even more deranged, because the Lebanese state is not responding like a sovereign country being invaded. It is responding like a hostage negotiator trying not to upset the man still breaking into their house

Jospeh Aoun there, Lebanon’s President still talking of diplomacy and negotiation and normally of course that would be the sane and sensible option in all conflicts, but it takes a desire to end things on both sides for it to work, and war is all that is keeping Netanyahu in power. So he won’t stop. He’s ignored every ceasefire, he is invading more and more of your land. How can you negotiate with a gun on the table?

And according to MintPress, it gets madder still. MintPress reports that the Lebanese regime has banned fibre optic cables from entering the country, allegedly to prevent them reaching Hezbollah’s FPV drone operations, which have been used against Israel’s invading forces. A post on their Telegram channel reading

‘BREAKING: The US-Proxy Regime In Lebanon Had Banned Fibre Optic Cables From Entering The Country, In An Attempt To Help Israel’s Advance

Hezbollah’s successful use of FPV drones against the invading Israeli occupation army has notably held back their advance & inflicted retaliatory casualties.

The Lebanese regime, which is currently engaged in direct negotiations with Israel, are now attempting to prevent the fibre optic cables the FPV drones use from reaching Hezbollah. An open attempt to aid the Israelis as the death toll in Lebanon nears 4,000.

However, the move will not actually stop fibre optic cables from entering Lebanon. Some have even labelled the move a humiliation ritual.’

Israel is invading Lebanon. Israel is bombing Lebanon. Israel is ordering Lebanese civilians out of Lebanese cities. And the Lebanese state’s big security intervention is apparently to make sure Hezbollah has a harder time hurting the army doing it. Make that make sense.

Netanyahu is stuck militarily. Lebanese civilians are trapped physically. Aoun’s state is trapped politically - or worse, collaborating in the management of its own violation.

Because after all of that - after the bombing, after Tyre, after the displacement orders, after Israel carving out its little “security” zone in another country - you might expect the Lebanese state to be rather focused on the country being invaded.

You know. Minor detail. Easy to miss. Foreign army. Bombs falling. Civilians being told to move. I’ts hardly a subtle sign that your sovereignty might be having a bit of a day.

But here is the bit Netanyahu should not be laughing about.

Because even with that, Israel is still stuck.

Even with air power. Even with displacement orders. Even with occupied ground. Even with the Lebanese state apparently playing customs officer for Israel’s battlefield needs, the Lebanon front is still not solved.

if Israel’s great regional superpower army needs Lebanese civilians moved, Lebanese territory carved up, Lebanese sovereignty bent out of shape, and Lebanese imports policed to stop the import of drone cables, then this is not Israel looking strong.

This is Israel looking trapped by the very war it keeps pretending it controls.

Netanyahu wanted Lebanon to become Hezbollah’s trap.

Instead, Israel is the one sitting inside it.

Unable to leave and call it victory. Unable to stay without paying a higher and higher for it. Unable to bomb the problem away. Unable to turn displacement into security. Unable to make the drones stop. Unable to make the casualty list disappear.

Benjamin Netanyahu wanted deterrence restored. He wanted a trap.

But the trap has snapped shut on him too.

It’s hardly the only problem Israel have had in Lebanon of course, it got embarrassed hilariously the other day as their precious perimeter of their buffer zone got breached and it only took one man, get more on that story here.

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