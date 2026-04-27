MPs Defend Booze Before Votes; Green MP Tears It To Shreds

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Right, so Nigel Farage, amongst others has tried to make Hannah Spencer look ridiculous over Parliament’s drinking culture, and have managed to make themselves look like defenders of booze before votes because it seems seeing the word Green ahead of upcoming local elections saw them grasping for the nearest culture war opportunity available. Spencer is of course the still quite new Green MP for Gorton and Denton and being rather new, the drinking culture in Westminster came as a bit of a shock to her.

Drinking not after work. Not in a pub on their own time. But between votes, while Parliament is still sitting, while MPs are still doing the job of voting on laws. Farage then posted that the Greens are happy to legalise heroin and crack, but think an afternoon pint is a step too far, and invited everyone to make it make sense. Well fine Nige. If you insist. Let’s make it make sense. Drug policy is about criminal markets, addiction, public health, regulation and harm reduction. Drinking alcohol while still at work is about whether lawmakers should be sober when they are making decisions that affect all of us. Farage is trying to turn a workplace standards issue into a drugs scare, and all he did was put himself in the doorway of Westminster’s bar with a sign around his neck saying please don’t apply normal rules to us.

Hannah Spencer perfectly accentuates this one rule for them and another for us in the workplace business, being a plumber by trade coming into Westminster with her historic win in Gorton and Denton. She is not a career Westminster creature doing a little purity routine for attention. She said in her victory speech that she was a plumber and had qualified as a plasterer during the campaign, which means she comes at this with a very simple working-life reference point. In that clip now causing all the fuss, she said she was uneasy because you can smell alcohol when people are between votes, with MPs going in to vote after some have been drinking, and she compared that with a cleaner or someone working in a bank having a few drinks, going back to work, and smelling of alcohol. That would not happen in a normal workplace. As a plumber she wouldn’t turn up to someone’s house half cut. It is not a radical statement. That is not the Bolshevik seizure of the beer taps. It is the ordinary disciplinary standard that hangs over millions of people who earn far less, have far less power, and do not get to vote on the rules that govern the rest of us inbetween rounds.

Parliament’s defenders have tried to soften the whole thing into a pint-after-work story though, because that is the only way their defence survives more than about eight seconds. Luke Charters, the Labour MP for York Outer, responded by saying MPs are human and sometimes have a drink, that MPs work long days for constituents, and that sometimes they share a drink in the evening with colleagues. He added that he had been spotted with an alcohol-free pint or two between votes, which is a brilliant self-own if you stop and look at it, because an alcohol-free pint between votes is not the problem Spencer described. It is the sober version of the standard she is arguing for. The line then swerves into the Greens’ wacky policies, because when the actual point is too ordinary to beat, you have to find a scarier one and hope nobody notices the substitution. MPs are human, yes. So are bus drivers. So are nurses. So are plumbers. So are bar staff. So are cleaners. Humanity does not become a licence to drink mid-shift just because the workplace has green benches and a voting lobby.

Stella Tsantekidou, a LabourList writer, put the club defence even more plainly by saying MPs are often cooped up in Parliament for 15 hours a day – quick, tiny violin time again - that they will have a drink with journalists or colleagues, and that they will still be discussing politics, their job. That sentence is meant to rescue them, but it does the opposite, because it folds alcohol into the job itself. It treats drinking with journalists and colleagues while Parliament is still operating as part of how Westminster works, which is precisely the problem being described. Plenty of people work 12, 14, 15-hour stretches in far less comfortable conditions, with far less money, far less status, and far fewer people rushing to humanise them when standards slip. Long hours justify decent food, proper breaks, better scheduling, safe transport, somewhere to sit, a working canteen, coffee, water and a timetable that does not turn democracy into a sleep-deprived hell. Long hours do not justify alcohol before votes, and the moment they are used that way, the rota becomes an excuse sheet for the bar.

Another commentator, Don McGowan, has made a very good point on this I thought, has put the practical argument exactly where it belongs. He has run bars, where customers would offer staff a drink, and the staff could bank it for after the doors closed, but not drink behind the bar. That is not because bar managers are all joyless little Cromwells in branded polo shirts. It is because alcohol dulls attention, slows judgement, increases mistakes, and in a venue where spiking, theft, fights, attacks and cash errors can happen, the person working needs to be sharp. That is in a workplace where alcohol is literally the product. A bartender surrounded by booze is expected to wait until the shift is over, but MPs voting on welfare, housing, policing, taxes, public services, war powers, employment law and criminal law apparently need delicate handling because the day has been a little bit long. Westminster has managed to construct a lower standard for lawmakers than for people pulling pints in Camden on a Saturday night.

Farage’s drug gotcha falls apart because it is not even aimed at the same argument and if he even bothered to turn up to work half the time he might understand it. The Green Party’s drug-policy position, whether someone agrees with it or not, is framed around ending failed prohibition, legal regulation, public health, prevention, support and harm reduction. That is a policy argument about what the state does with addiction, organised crime, unsafe supply and people being pushed through the courts instead of health services. Spencer’s point is about MPs drinking alcohol while still working. Farage knows the difference between those two arguments because he has made part of the first one himself. In 2014, he said Britain had lost the fight against drugs many years earlier, that criminalisation was not really helping British society, and he pointed towards Portugal as an example worth looking at. He has since changed his position, especially on cannabis, which he is entitled to do, but it leaves his current little performance looking all the more two faced. He is not exposing Green hypocrisy. He is hoping the words heroin and crack do enough noise-making to drown out the argument over booze before votes.

Zack Polanski, the Green Party leader, saw exactly where Labour had walked itself and replied that Labour MPs now had a choice before elections about going out campaigning on the line that MPs should be able to drink alcohol before voting because they work long days. That works because it strips the entire argument of its defence. Once you put it like that, the argument sounds ridiculous because it is. It does not matter whether it comes from Reform, Labour, or media voices telling Spencer not to demonise MPs for having a swift half. All the routes lead into the same little members’ room: MPs deserve an exception ordinary workers do not get. Spencer’s opponents tried to make the story about the Greens being weird, but the Greens, on this point, are saying the most normal thing in the world. Do not drink while still doing the job. Do not smell of booze while voting. Do not expect the public to treat that as a scandalous demand when you would never accept the same conduct from the people delivering your post, driving your bus, fitting your boiler, teaching your child or handling your medical care.

The House of Commons can argue about the word subsidy until the last ice cube melts in the glass. Its own published material says the catering service is not subsidised in the commercial sense of the word, while also saying some venues cost more to provide than they take in sales because of irregular hours and the unpredictability of parliamentary business. So they’re subsidised then to keep them going? Nationalised bars, but only in parliament! The Commons monitors the contribution or cost of each catering venue, including cafeterias, dining rooms, restaurants and bars on the estate. And that leads us to the public-money question. MPs’ basic salary is £98,599 a year plus expenses. Median gross annual earnings for full-time employees is £39,039, with no expenses as a rule. Even if Westminster’s long hours justify keeping people fed, and they do, that argument does not automatically extend to alcohol, or it being subsidised. A canteen for people working late is one thing. A drinking culture woven into the workplace of people earning two and a half times the median full-time salary is another thing altogether, especially when the bill for keeping the estate functioning sits under public money and parliamentary privilege.

Parliament already knows this is not a new problem, because the paperwork has been piling up before Spencer ever said a word to Politics Joe. Written evidence to the Modernisation Committee says the culture of drinking affects parliamentary working practices, with MPs reporting that colleagues have missed votes or voted the wrong way because of alcohol. The same evidence points to late divisions at 10pm on Mondays and 7pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, when bars and restaurants can become the places MPs wait, blurring personal and professional boundaries. An Early Day Motion tabled in January of last year said there should not be any alcoholic drinking on the premises during daytime working hours.

Strangers’ Bar was temporarily closed after an alleged drink-spiking incident reported on the parliamentary estate that same month, while security and safety arrangements were reviewed. Spencer has not invented a Westminster problem for a Green Party video clip. It’s a genuine issue. And then there’s this moment which you might remember

Michael Gove’s old chamber clip has started doing the rounds again for the same reason. Now, it is incumbent on me, to point out that this clip does not prove Gove was drunk. It should not be used by me to claim he was drunk. What it proves is a reputational condition Parliament has created for itself, because once a legislature normalises bars, drinking between votes, late sittings and booze as part of the political picture, any strange performance in the chamber gets read through that culture. People do not need courtroom proof of intoxication to start asking whether the person in front of them was sober enough to be doing the job. That is what Westminster’s defenders never seem to grasp. The institutional standard is not only about catching somebody falling over. It is about protecting the credibility of the decision-making process before suspicion becomes the default setting. If MPs want the public to trust late-night votes, whipped divisions, heated debates and decisions taken under pressure, the minimum expectation is that Parliament removes alcohol from the working frame before the chamber doors reopen.

Belgium makes the Westminster defence look even more shabby because this is not some impossible reform dreamed up by a Green MP who hates fun. Belgian federal MPs were stopped in 2025 from consuming alcohol in the Chamber’s bar, with the point put plainly that Parliament is a workplace. The Flemish Parliament had already banned alcohol in its coffee room in 2023. The Walloon Parliament then moved in the same direction, with alcohol no longer served to MPs at the official bar apart from limited official receptions and events. France has had a report recommending an end to alcohol sales in their National Assembly bar. None of that proves every legislature in the world has solved the problem of course and it does point to Westminster not being alone in having alcohol near politics. But the fact is comparable institutions have looked at the same clubby exception and started moving towards a normal workplace rule while Britain’s political class is still treating the question as an insult to its social habits.

The deeper problem is access, not just alcohol. If drinks with journalists and colleagues are defended as part of discussing politics, then Westminster is admitting that parts of its political network operate through a social culture built around booze. That immediately tells you who is more comfortable inside it and who is made to work around it. People who do not drink for religious reasons, health reasons, addiction reasons, pregnancy, medication, personal history, or just simple preference, are pushed to the edge of a culture others call informal business. The old excuse says the drink is just a drink. The working reality is that drink can become access, gossip, lobbying, relationship-building and permission to belong. Spencer walking in from outside that culture, as an ordinary working class person, a tradesperson and saying the room stinks is not a personal problem. It is what happens when Westminster’s private members’ club culture runs into someone who has not spent years learning to excuse the smell.

Farage, Charters and the wider pile-on have therefore managed to turn a simple Green criticism into a much larger credibility problem for Westminster. They could have said Spencer had a fair point, Parliament should tighten alcohol rules while sitting, and MPs should be held to a sober standard when voting. They did not. They smelt a gotcha opportunity, because that’s how desperate they’ve become in the face of the Green Party surge. Every one of those attempted defences asks the public to accept a special exception for the people already sitting at the top of the lawmaking process. Those people pass rules on workplace conduct, licensing, employment, policing, public health and personal responsibility, then recoil when a plumber in Parliament suggests the same basic standard should apply to them too before they press the voting button.

Hannah Spencer has not damaged Parliament’s reputation by saying MPs should not drink between votes. Parliament has damaged its own reputation by reacting as if that is somehow extreme. Farage has tried to turn the row into a Green humiliation, and has instead handed Spencer the cleanest possible proof that Westminster’s reflex is to defend the privilege first and explain it afterwards. That really ought to be Reform UK’s slogan if they can ever get past the innate racism first. Labour voices have made it worse by proving the same instinct is not confined to Reform though. The drinking culture was already under formal pressure, the public-money question was already sitting there, the workplace comparison was already obvious, and the old clips now circulating again only land because the public remembers the same arguments from before, now being made again because nothing has changed. Spencer said nothing out of the ordinary. Yet Westminster reached for the bar towel, the drug smear and a long-hours sob story, and now the whole lot of them are stuck with a sentence they never wanted stuck in our heads: they tried to attack the Greens, and ended up defending booze before votes. I’m not inclined to vote for a pi**head. Are you?

SOURCES:

THE CANARY: Green Party’s Spencer says MPs are pi**ed on the job; MPs defend right to get pi**ed at work

JOE: Green MP Hannah Spencer hits out at MPs for drinking on the job in Westminster

UK PARLIAMENT: Catering subsidy (2022); House of Commons cost of catering

THEYWORKFORYOU: Changing drinking culture on the parliamentary estate

COMMONS BUSINESS: Early Day Motions tabled on Tuesday 28 January 2025

EVENING STANDARD: Strangers’ bar in Parliament to close after alleged spiking

GREEN PARTY DRUG POLICY: Drug Policy & Resources

THE LEAD: Is the Greens’ policy to legalise drugs reckless or responsible?

PALATINATE: The Green Party’s proposed reforms to UK drug policy

IBTIMES UK: Legalise Drugs Call by Nigel Farage as Ukip Leader Admits Split in Party

THE BULLETIN: Belgian MPs can no longer drink alcohol at work

BELGA NEWS AGENCY: No more alcohol in the Flemish Parliament

BRUSSELS TIMES: Walloon MPs to no longer be served alcohol in parliament

LE MONDE: Last orders? Report recommends ending alcohol sales in French Parliament

EVOLVE POLITICS: WATCH: Michael Gove accused of being ‘drunk or on drugs’ as he sways and stumbles during crucial Commons debate

NIGEL FARAGE (X):

LUKE CHARTERS (X):

STELLA TSANTEKIDOU (X):

ZACK POLANSKI (X):