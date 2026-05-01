Met Police Chief Tries To Crush Polanski; Puts Himself In The Dock Instead.

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Right, so Sir Mark Rowley has put himself in the dock by trying to put Zack Polanski there instead. The Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police has taken a retweet by the Green Party leader – nothing he’s actually said himself, just a retweet of someone else’s comment - written a formal public letter rebuking him in his capacity as Met Police Chief, gone onto national broadcast studios on top of that to defend it in uniform, and done all of that in the final week before local elections.

Polanski did not direct an arrest, did not interfere with officers at the scene, did not stand in Golders Green giving tactical advice from a Green Party soapbox, and did not defend the man charged over the attack. He reposted this: criticism of police force after footage circulated of officers kicking a man repeatedly in the head during his arrest. Rowley then took the authority of Britain’s biggest police force and aimed it straight at a named party leader, while telling everyone this was not politics, absolutely not politics, perish the thought, it’s just the most senior police officer in the country publicly disciplining the leader of a political party days before voters go to the polls, when he is supposed to maintain a position of absolute impartiality. Do you think he did that? I don’t. Yet we’re supposed to believe this is very normal. Very neutral. Barely worth noticing, apart from the Metropolitan Police uniform, the formal letter, the television rounds, the election timing and the political target, all sitting together in one election-week public rebuke.

Zack Polanski had already put out a statement after the Golders Green stabbings, and that statement is the bit the pile-on needs people to forget. Polanski said Jewish communities had woken up incredibly scared after another odious antisemitic attack. He said politicians should work together to protect Jewish people. He said he is the only Jewish leader of a major political party – which is true right now - and receives antisemitic abuse himself every day. He said antisemitism should not be used as a political football and we very much know that it is. Then he said any response to those attacks that curtails civil liberties would be wrong, and that using the pain of the Jewish community to restrict the right to peaceful protest would be a dangerous error. That is not a politician therefore making light of Jewish fear. That is a Jewish politician condemning an antisemitic attack while refusing to hand police, government and pro-Israel pressure groups a blank cheque over protest and violence. And that last part is where the nerve sits, because once Polanski refused to separate Jewish safety from civil liberties, the establishment needed the retweet isolated from the statement and turned into a formal police letter.

The man now charged over the stabbing has now been named as Essa Suleiman, a forty-five-year-old British national born in Somalia, and the charges currently on the public record are three counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a bladed article, with two attempted murder charges relating to Golders Green and one to an earlier incident in Great Dover Street. Criminal proceedings are obviously active, he is obviously entitled to a fair trial, even if ministers and broadcasters seem perfectly happy to spray the word terrorism around like confetti at a very miserable wedding. The police declared the Golders Green attack a terrorist incident and Counter Terrorism Policing is leading the investigation, but the charge sheet is not a Terrorism Act charge sheet. It is attempted murder and a knife offence, with the court still to decide what is proved. To decide if it truly was terrorism. So that’s the legal position right now in point of fact, while the political machine has obviously been busy strapping a siren to it and driven it into a wider debate over pro Palestine protest crackdown as they are now trying yet again to ban in light of this, as if protesting has ever contributed to an attack like this. Are we really expected to believe people are driven to extremisms like this because people are waving placards about saying Free Palestine and the like? Give your head a wobble if you think so.

Coming back to the incident itself, Metropolitan Police officers obviously faced a frightening incident in Golders Green, and nobody serious needs to pretend otherwise. Two Jewish men were stabbed, the community fear that followed is real. Local officers and armed officers attended, the suspect was Tasered before arrest, and Counter Terrorism Policing says officers responding to the incident were also attacked. None of that removes the question over the force used though. A bad suspect does not create a free violence zone. A frightening arrest does not suspend scrutiny. Police can use force to prevent crime and make a lawful arrest, but the force has to be reasonable in the circumstances, and police guidance puts that in the language of necessity, proportionality and restraint. A kick to the head is not a magic category of force exempt from that test because the person on the ground is accused of something awful. The question is not whether the suspect is sympathetic. The question is what threat existed at the moment of each and every kick, and whether that kick was needed to stop that threat, rather than becoming punishment delivered through a police boot.

Rowley’s own letter has made that force question worse for him, because he did not just say officers were dealing with a knife. He said officers believed the man was a terrorist, that he refused to show his hands, that he was violent, that he continued to pose a threat, that officers were not armed officers, and that they feared he was concealing an explosive device. That is a very large claim to drop into a letter designed to shut down criticism. If the danger was the knife, the Met has to justify the kicks by reference to the knife: where it was, which hand held it, whether he could still use it, and whether the head kicks were the minimum force needed to stop him. If the danger was a possible explosive device, then Rowley has to explain why officers were close enough to kick him in the head at all. Bomb-threat procedure is built around distance, cover, cordon and control of access, not a little crowd gathering at boot-length while everyone hopes the suspected suicide vest is fake. Rowley cannot wave a possible bomb around after the event as some kind of a moral shield and then expect nobody to notice how close his officers were and why.

Mark Rowley then took that contradiction into the studios of course and called it operational policing. He said he was not getting involved in politics, he was dealing with operations, and that if an eminent person stepped into operational policing and criticised officers in a way that could undermine their confidence, he needed to support them and put it straight. There is the trick. Polanski was not stepping into operational policing. He was not there. He was not directing officers. He was not stopping an arrest. He retweeted a comment after the event on visible state force, and if the Met can relabel that as operational interference, well how big a bunch of snowflakes are they!

Rowley wants officer confidence to become the wall around police conduct. Officers can be supported, protected, trained, defended where the facts support them and still scrutinised when a man has been kicked in the head during an arrest. Confidence is not immunity, and the Commissioner does not get to confuse the two on a national television round.

The Police Regulations say a member of a police force must abstain from activity likely to interfere with impartial duties, or likely to give the public the impression that impartiality may be compromised, and must not take any active part in politics. The national pre-election guidance for police forces says normal policing continues, but particular care must be taken to avoid activity or publicity that could reasonably be seen to affect an election, and it tells forces to avoid references to individual politicians or groups in external communications on politically controversial matters. Rowley’s letter names Zack Polanski. Rowley’s letter attacks his judgement. Rowley’s letter tells him his use of public profile is not the appropriate route. Rowley’s letter was published on 30 April, with local elections taking place on 7 May. Rowley can say operational policing until the studio lights melt, but the public impression test is not decided by how many times a police chief repeats the word operational while standing knee-deep in a political row. The rulebook is not a paperweight for the Commissioner’s desk. It matters.

The timing is the aggravating factor here, because this has landed in the final week before voters go to the polls and while the Greens are being treated as both irrelevant and apparently terrifying. The media line has been that the Greens cannot win, the Greens are not serious, the Greens are a side issue, and then the same media system has found endless space to batter their leader. That is a strange way to treat a harmless party isn’t it? Polanski had already embarrassed Good Morning Britain by reminding Ed Balls on air that he was a former Labour minister and married to the current Foreign Secretary while grilling the Green Party leader in an election period. Balls did not enjoy being treated as a political actor instead of a neutral sofa ornament, which is always awkward when the sofa ornament used to sit in a Labour cabinet and shares a breakfast table with the Foreign Secretary. Days later, Rowley handed the broadcasters a police-branded weapon, and suddenly the story became Polanski’s irresponsibility rather than the police chief who had marched himself into an election row with Metropolitan Police headed paper.

Mainstream broadcasters have not merely reported this row; they have helped scale it up. Rowley’s letter was treated as a major intervention, then Rowley was put on air in uniform, under terror-framed coverage, to repeat the rebuke on channel after channel. The words on screen do half the work before the guest even opens his mouth. Terror threat. Police Commissioner. Green leader. Jewish fear. Officer confidence. Public safety. That arrangement turns Polanski from an elected politician asking an accountability question into a problem for community protection. Then came the communal establishment figures and more former Labour voices, brought into the same media cycle to hammer Polanski further, as if his Jewishness could be downgraded because he had refused the approved script.

Louise Ellman there, full throated support for the Met in the face of what Polanski was peddling, which lest we forget, was just a retweet of what someone else said. Board of Deputies co-Chair and of course former Labour MP as she is, former Labour Friend of Israel too.

Polanski condemned the antisemitic attack. He defended Jewish communities. He also defended civil liberties and Palestine protest, but it’s never enough and we know it’s never enough, because there is a political agenda at play here and we’ve seen it before with Jeremy Corbyn. The media wanted the attack and the defence of Jewish communities treated as conditional on surrendering those civil liberties and right to protest, with Polanski’s own statement buried out of sight of course, because that didn’t serve their purposes. This isn’t reporting news therefore, this is making it.

Zarah Sultana put her finger on the brass neck of this too, because the Met is not a saintly institution being unfairly maligned by reckless radicals, reminding people in a post on X that the Met had been repeatedly found by independent investigations to be institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic itself. The Stephen Lawrence inquiry put institutional racism into the public record in 1999. The Casey Review found the Met institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic as recently as 2023. Glass houses and throwing stones. Rowley inherited a force that has spent decades burning through public trust, and then decided the cure was to write a condescending letter to a party leader for questioning police violence. The Commissioner’s job is not to demand public deference before the Met has earned it. The Commissioner’s job is not to police the acceptable limits of political criticism. The Commissioner’s job is not to wrap a difficult arrest in community fear and then use that fear to tell elected politicians what they are allowed to say, or even not say in this case, just infer. A force with that record does not get to treat scrutiny as insolence, especially when the scrutiny concerns a boot, a head and a public arrest.

Jonathan Hall, the Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, has now called for a moratorium on pro-Palestine marches, and the timing of that call tells you why Polanski’s warning was not some abstract civil liberties flourish as well. The attack in Golders Green is being stretched outward until it touches on Palestine marches and protest rights as if they are somehow to blame; along with police restrictions, terror framing and government powers. Rowley has also fed the idea that many marches set out with an intent to go near synagogues, and intent is doing a lot of work there. Proximity and targeting are not the same thing. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign has put formal evidence before Parliament saying that since October 2023 it had organised twenty-five national marches with coalition partners, that none of those marches or proposed routes directly passed a synagogue, and that there had been no reported incidents of a threat towards a place of worship linked to the protests. Rowley wasn’t picked up on that though. If police chiefs and ministers want to connect a violent attack in Golders Green to marches against Israel’s genocide, they need evidence rather than atmosphere, route panic and a convenient microphone.

The government has raised the national terrorism threat level from substantial to severe now as well, saying that means an attack is highly likely in the next six months, while also saying the increase is not solely the result of Golders Green but sits in a wider threat picture involving Islamist and extreme right-wing threats. Well the timing yet again is awfully convenient. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has called the attack a vile act of terrorism, and the government has announced another twenty-five million pounds for Jewish community protection, bringing total funding this year to fifty-eight million pounds. Jewish communities deserve protection, of course they do. Synagogues, schools, community centres and families deserve safety. The problem is the political conversion of that safety into pressure against protest, pressure against Polanski, and pressure against anyone who refuses to merge Jewish fear with support for Israel. And a refusal to extend that same protection to other groups. The state is perfectly capable of protecting Jewish communities without treating Palestine marches as the suspected fuel line for antisemitic violence, when Zionism is a far more culpable threat.

Essa Suleiman’s charge sheet creates the other pressure point, because the court process has obviously not yet caught up with this political certainty already being performed around it. The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised three attempted murder charges and one bladed-article charge. The Counter Terrorism Police investigation continues, and the police have declared the incident terrorist, but a terrorist connection is still a matter for evidence and legal determination, not a broadcast mood. UK terrorism law requires more than serious violence; it also requires the statutory purpose and design elements unless firearms or explosives alter the thinking and they weren’t present it seems. An ordinary offence can later be treated as having a terrorist connection for sentencing if a court determines that, but that is for the court, not Rowley’s letter, not a ministerial soundbite, not a studio panel, and not a panicked march crackdown. If they want terrorism legally established, prove it legally. Until then, the political machine is using a contested terror frame before the courtroom has had a chance to do its work and that really ought to be what gets called out here.

Palestine Action makes the contrast even sharper, because the British state has shown it knows exactly how to reach for counter-terrorism language when protest targets property linked to Israel’s war machine. UN human rights officials have warned that the UK’s use of counter-terrorism legislation against Palestine Action was a disturbing misuse of terrorism law, and that warning sits very awkwardly next to this current panic. Paint on planes, and the state finds terrorism law with both hands. Attempted murder charges after Golders Green, and the terror label is politically shouted before a Terrorism Act charge actually appears on the sheet. That does not make the Golders Green attack less serious, but it makes the state’s use of terrorism language more obviously political. The label is not only describing danger. It is moving resources, shaping media coverage, pressuring marches, isolating the Greens, and giving Rowley the vocabulary to turn criticism of police force into a supposed threat to public confidence.

The earlier Great Dover Street incident, which has gone far less reported, needs scrutiny too, because Counter Terrorism Policing says police were called at about 8:50 in the morning to an address in SE1, that the suspect was reportedly armed with a knife, that he had an altercation with the occupant, that the occupant suffered minor injuries, that officers arrived within around six minutes, and that searches and enquiries failed to locate him. Golders Green came later, at 11:16, after two Jewish men were stabbed on Highfield Avenue. That timeline raises hard operational questions before anyone even gets to Rowley’s letter. What was known after the first call? What searches were carried out? What address connected to the suspect was checked? What risk assessment followed a reported armed incident earlier that morning? Rowley wants the public looking at Polanski’s retweet. The timeline points back toward Met decisions, missed location, and a man not found after the first incident. Why is nobody following that line of questioning up?

The Met has now managed to turn one retweet into a sprawling argument about police force, political neutrality, terrorism law, Palestine protest, media panic, election timing and its own operational handling. That takes some doing. Rowley tried to frame Polanski as reckless and has instead put his own judgement, his force’s neutrality and his public intervention under scrutiny. The media tried to present the Greens as fringe while acting like the Green Party leader had just walked into the control room and unplugged the establishment. Ministers and commentators tried to fold Jewish safety into anti-protest politics while Polanski’s original warning sat there in plain view, almost embarrassingly accurate. The victims deserved protection, the public deserved facts, Jewish communities deserved safety, and voters deserved a police force staying out of election politics rather than a Commissioner using a uniformed media round against a party leader. Politicians scrutinise the police; the police do not discipline politicians. Mark Rowley crossed that line, put the Met into politics, and he should resign.

SOURCES:

CPS: Man charged with attempted murders after double stabbing in Golders Green

COUNTER TERRORISM POLICING: Barnet incident

POLICE REGULATIONS 2003: Schedule 1 Restrictions on the private life of members of police forces

CRIMINAL LAW ACT 1967: Section 3 Use of force in making arrest, etc.

TERRORISM ACT 2000: Section 1 Terrorism: interpretation

NATIONAL POLICE CHIEF’S COUNCIL: Guidance for Interaction with Candidates and Conduct during Pre-election Period

COLLEGE OF POLICING: Use of Force Principles

PROTECTUK: Incident procedures

GOV.UK: Threat level increase following antisemitic terror attack

PSC: Statement from the Palestine Coalition on Sir Mark Rowley’s refusal to meet us

UK PARLIAMENT: Written evidence submitted by Palestine Solidarity Campaign

THE CANARY/SKWAWKBOX: Government raises ‘terror threat’ level to ‘severe’

LONDON ECONOMIC: Zack Polanski condemns ‘politicians using antisemitism as political football’

MIDDLE EAST EYE: UK terror watchdog urges ‘moratorium’ on pro-Palestine marches

THE NEW ARAB: London police refuses protest letter on ban of Nakba Day march, while approving far-right protest

OHCHR: UK: Palestine Action ban ‘disturbing’ misuse of UK counter-terrorism legislation, Türk warns

THE STEPHEN LAWRENCE INQUIRY: Report of an Inquiry by Sir William Macpherson of Cluny

METROPOLITAN POLICE: Baroness Casey Review Final Report

SKY NEWS: Politics latest: Met Police chief criticises Polanski ‘inaccuracies’ - as he denies stepping into politics