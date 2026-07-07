Media Falls For Farage's By-Election Stunt; It Won't Save Him Though

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Nigel Farage has resigned as MP for Clacton.

Except, of course, he’s standing again.

Well nice try sunshine, but you’re kidding nobody.

What he’s doing here, at the expense of all of us, because by-elections cost a mint in and of themselves, is trying to replace one question with another. Instead of “Did you break the rules?” he wants the conversation to become “Can he still win Clacton?” They’re not the same thing, it’s just the latest grift.

Farage is trying to turn an investigation into victimisation and thinks he can sell that from the soapbox. He’s not leaving politics. He’s not stepping away. He’s not saying, “Right, let the process run, let the watchdog do its job, let’s get to the bottom of this.”

No, no. He’s saying: let’s have a by-election.

Why?

Because if he wins Clacton again, he gets to say, “the people have cleared me.”

But they haven’t.

A by-election doesn’t clear you of failing to declare gifts. It doesn’t clear you of questions over homes, money, donors, crypto cash, or alleged undeclared support your sidekick and chief cigarette break organiser Posh George AKA George Cottrell, a literal convicted fraudster. It just means enough people voted for you.

That’s not a standards investigation. That’s a popularity contest, though just how popular you are in Clacton when you’re never bloody there remains to be seen.

By-election or no, this does not stop the investigations. Parliamentary investigations can continue after an MP resigns, and if that MP comes back into the House, the process can pick right back up again where it left off.

So this isn’t Farage escaping scrutiny. It’s Farage trying to outrun the headlines and there’s no shortage of them.

There’s the scrutiny over a £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne. There are questions over undeclared benefits. There are claims about support from George Cottrell, including staffing, security, drivers and accommodation. Farage denies wrongdoing, of course he does, he always does, but the questions don’t vanish because he’s put a rosette back on, picked a clipboard up and has gone out on the campaign trail ready for the first milkshake to get thrown.

And that is the bit that stinks the most surely, because surely this is the bit we have no excuse to not be seeing through anymore.

Farage and the great man-of-the-people act, the pub bore Napoleon of anti-elite politics, who is now surrounded by questions about millionaire donors, crypto wealth, convicted fraudsters and undeclared support.

And his answer is: “Ask the voters,” with pint in hand.

No mate. Ask the records.

Ask the declarations. Ask the watchdog. Ask who paid for what, when, why, and why the public apparently had to find out later and why we have to foot the bill for an unnecessary by-election because you’re on your trotters and scarpering down the lane from an investigation you literally cannot outrun.

What he’s doing here ought to be very obvious. He wants to turn a financial accountability story into another culture war pantomime. Every investigation becomes “the establishment” when all of his alleged actions point to him being very much part of the worst aspects of the establishment. Every question becomes “a smear.” Every rule becomes “they’re out to get me.”

It’s the same old routine. Chuck a brick through the window, then complain about broken glass being anti-democratic.

And if he wins? He’ll call it total vindication. The people of Clacton will also needs their heads read.

And when the investigation carries on? He’ll call that a stitch-up.

If he’s suspended later? He’ll call that proof of persecution.

And if that suspension triggers another by-election? Well congratulations Clacton, you’ve been turned into Nigel Farage’s personal washing machine.

Round and round it goes.

So don’t fall for it. Clacton has a chance to bin this guy off finally for the sake of the country. This is not a clearing of his name. This is an attempt to change the story, change the narrative, before the facts catch up to him.

If Farage really had nothing to worry about, he wouldn’t need to call a by-election to prove it would he?