Lloyds Cut Off The Canary’s Cash; Only The ‘Wrong’ Outlet Noticed

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Right, so Lloyds, one of the biggest banks in Britain, has cut off The Canary from its own cash.

This isn’t demonetising a YouTube video. Not suspending a social media account. Not sending one of those cheery little “we’re updating our terms” emails that everyone deletes while making tea. A bank account. The thing a media outlet needs to pay staff, pay contractors, take donations, pay bills, and keep the lights on.

The Canary says Lloyds cut off access to its funds. It says it was given no warning. It says it was given no explanation. And it says the damage was immediate.

We do not know Lloyds’ reason. It seems no matter how often they are asked, they don’t want to answer. So it’s no good pretending we can read Lloyds’ mind through the vault door, but we will debate the matter and the longer they take to justify their action, the worse it still looks for them, social media full of comments in regards to boycotting them and their subsidiaries.

A bank holds the money, a news outlet says it has been cut off from it – their own money - and Lloyds has still not publicly explained why, so functionally it looks like theft doesn’t it? They’ve got your cash, won’t give you access to it, won’t tell you why.

But it isn’t just Lloyd’s we should be critical of here, because the only mainstream televised broadcaster to cover this story, actually treating this as a debanking story, is GB News.

Yes. GBeebies. Covering The Canary. On debanking and why it should concern us.

That is not the normal running order of British politics, is it? That is the culture war caught with it’s trousers around it’s ankles!

And as much as it grates to give that channel any props at all, they’ve actually shown consistency on this, because when Nigel Farage had his Coutts debanking scandal, the media treated it like a national emergency. Wall-to-wall outrage. Ministers puffing themselves up. Everyone suddenly very concerned about whether banks should be able to choke off people’s access to financial infrastructure. We might not all have a posh Coutts account, but the thought of losing access to your finances in this day and age of everything becoming more electronic is terrifying isn’t it?

Certainly the mass media were all right to be concerned back then not because it was Farage, but because of the precedent it set.

So the question now should be where is all their concern now?

Where are the headlines? Where is the outrage? Where are all those brave defenders of banking access now that the outlet saying it has been cut off is The Canary?

Because debanking is not supposed to be a left-wing issue or a right-wing issue. It is a power issue. And when the “wrong” outlet is the one noticing, the one showing consistency on this issue while much of the usual media world stays quiet, that silence starts looking very loud indeed.

GB News is not where you expect to see a sympathetic airing for a left-wing independent outlet. It is the “wrong” outlet for this story surely? But that’s precisely what makes it useful.

Not because GB News has suddenly become the moral lighthouse of independent media. Steady on. But because debanking is one of those issues that should not care whether the person hit is right-wing, left-wing, pro-establishment, anti-establishment, awkward, irritating, pro-Palestine, anti-Zionist, or simply inconvenient to someone with a very expensive compliance department.

There is still a slippery bit to that clip though, as much as it is useful.

Useful, because they are covering The Canary’s debanking when others are not.

Slippery, because the blame immediately gets nudged towards government regulation, as if Lloyds are merely a passive victim of rules rather than the bank The Canary says cut off access to its money for reasons we do not know. The contributor in that clip, Reem Ibrahim of Reason Magazine, certainly implied that to me.

Maybe regulation is involved, but maybe it isn’t. Maybe Lloyds has some legitimate process reason, but it makes no sense for that to be the case given they won’t tell anyone. But without Lloyds explaining itself, nobody gets to just write Lloyds out of the story and blame the government because that is the ideological dartboard they prefer throwing at.

The bank holds the account. The bank made the decision. The bank has not publicly explained why.

You either think banks should be able to cut people off from basic financial infrastructure without a proper explanation, or you don’t.

And when the “wrong” outlet notices, but so many of the usual loud ones don’t, the silence starts looking less like an accident.

We saw this before with Farage and Coutts. You remember that one. The media treated it like the Magna Carta had been fed into a shredder by a NatWest intern. Wall-to-wall coverage. Ministers puffing themselves up. Broadcasters discovering civil liberties as if they’d found them down the back of a sofa.

And to be clear, the principle was real. Banks should not be able to remove people from the financial system because of lawful politics.

And yet here we are now, with The Canary having been cut off from its cash by Lloyd’s, and suddenly some of those brave defenders of banking access appear to have developed a tragic case of selective laryngitis.

That is bias. Not through what they say, but what they choose not to.

So that is the media contradiction.

We do not know Lloyds’ reason for doing this either, but we don’t actually need to necessarily to talk about this. We do not need to prove motive to see the problem do we?

The Canary says no explanation was given. The Canary says it has been left financially damaged, which should be obvious to all of us. And when a bank account becomes the choke point, that is not a little admin nuisance. That is the tap.

And now, after seeing who noticed, listen to what The Canary says happened.

A bank account is not just a nice thing to have. For a media outlet, it is payroll, invoices, subscriptions, rent, bills, contractors, tax, basic survival.

So when The Canary says Lloyds cut off access to its cash, and gave no explanation, that is not “oh dear, the app is down again.” That is a publication having it’s oxygen squeezed off, with nobody being prepared to say why they are being suffocated.

When a major bank is accused of leaving an independent media outlet in that position, and the public explanation is still missing, that is more than enough to ask why the media is so quiet. Not all print or left leaning outlets have though, solidarity has been shown

Novara have reported Canary CEO Steve Topple saying the immediate effect was that The Canary had been unable to pay staff or contractors. People did work. People expected wages. They cannot pay rent thanks to Lloyds’ and their silence, and they cannot take ‘we do not comment on individual customer accounts’ to the supermarket checkout and expect to walk away with some shopping.

Same with City AM, again not a natural political bedfellow you might say.

They have also reported the story and carried Lloyds’ response, which was the standard line: they do not comment on individual customer accounts. Fine, customer confidentiality exists. But that line does not explain why The Canary says access to its money was cut off, or why Lloyds has still not publicly explained that decision.

And it’s worth covering what the Ombudsman says on this as well:

The government says the new debanking rules are meant to mean more notice and clearer explanations, but the Ombudsman point is where Lloyds may have a real problem. The Canary says it has banked with Lloyds for years, so unless the account terms were changed in some relevant way, this very much looks more like an older-account case, and the Ombudsman says accounts opened before 28 April 2026 generally still require at least two months’ notice, unless special exceptions apply. It also says complaint checks can include the notice-to-close letter, how much notice was given, whether the bank followed its own rules, whether the customer had access during the notice period, and whether funds were held or released.

Now, I’m not going to claim a confirmed breach here. But if The Canary says there was no warning, no explanation, and a substantial amount of money is being withheld, then Lloyds has obvious questions to answer: what notice was given, what exception was used, what process was followed, and why has it not explained what can be explained? Because the government said the whole point of the new debanking push was to stop people and businesses being left without reasons or enough time to challenge closures, and yet here The Canary says it was left with exactly that.

The political promise was transparency. The Canary says it got silence.

The public was told banks would have to explain more. The Canary says Lloyds has not explained why.

And when a media outlet says it has been left unable to pay everyone, “we do not comment on individual customer accounts” does not exactly feel like the brave new age of accountability, does it?

It feels like the old age of “go away” with a fresh lick of paint.

This is why the story matters far beyond The Canary, because once banking access becomes something that can apparently be stripped away on a whim, everything else becomes that much more uncertain. Journalism, campaigning, trade unions, protest groups, small publishers, awkward charities, independent media, anyone who relies on payments, subscriptions, invoices, wages, donations, which is to say, everyone operating in the real world isn’t it? This endangers us all, and when even GB News can clock that, why not every other outlet too?

If banks can cut off access to money without proper explanation, that is just obviously dangerous. But if the press only notices when the victim is one of their preferred sort, then that is bias. Bias in favour of the bank and what it is doing and the reasons that may lie behind that whatever they are. And if Lloyds has a proper answer, then now would be a splendid time to stop hiding behind excuses and provide it.

Because silence and confidentiality may be a standard banking line.

But here, it looks like the whole problem.

For more on this story and how you can help The Canary during this time, please do check out more details on that here.

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