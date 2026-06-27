Lebanon’s South Sold Out To Israel; Then The Army Went In

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Right, so this is what peace looks like now, apparently.

Burning tyres in Beirut. Lebanese anger in the streets. The army going in. Warning flyers over the south. And in Washington, a signing table dressed up like the birth of sovereignty while Israel is still talking about a security zone it very much gets to keep.

They want you watching the handshake. They want you watching the pens. They want “framework” and “peace” and “first step” floating down over south Lebanon as though the words themselves could turn occupation into liberation.

But the footage says something else. It says people are being warned away. It says the streets are furious. It says this deal did not land as peace. It landed as a sellout by the Vichy administration passing itself off as the Lebanese government.

And Netanyahu, who reckons keeping the south is some grand achievement, has been warned from inside Israel’s own establishment that Lebanon has buried Israeli prime ministers before and it may yet bury him too.

So the question is not whether he got a win. It is whether he just walked into something that actually could still finish him.

The reality is that Lebanon’s government has put its name to a deal sold as sovereignty while Israel stays in the south under its own security-zone logic. They preferred that option to Iran’s deal which forced Israel out completely. Little wonder the country is up in arms. The people watching this from Lebanon are not looking at a liberation here, a win here. They are looking at the south of their own country being run by somebody else now

Sellout fits here therefore doesn’t it? That is exactly what has happened. If a government signs a deal and its own people still have to wait on Israel’s security terms before they can properly go home to parts of their own country, if ever that happens, given Israel’s tendency to not do as agreed, and with ministers saying we’re never leaving, how else are people meant to read this?

OK, so there’s the signing. Flags. Tables. Pens. Serious faces. All very “please ignore the smell of burning rubber drifting in from Beirut,” from the very unhappy masses.

That clip is useful because it is basically the advert here. Now let’s go and look at the product.

The paper being signed in Washington says peace. But the paper over south Lebanon says stay away.

That is the whole problem in one image that Lebanon’s government can’t see or don’t care about, but most of the population can. A sovereignty deal, while people are still being told where they cannot go. A restoration framework, while the south is still handled through Israeli security-zones. A peace process, while residents are treated as though their own villages are places they need permission to walk back into.

If your land is only yours when Israel decides the conditions are right, your sovereignty has not been restored. It has been put on approval.

But it gets worse.

MintPress has posted the claim that the Lebanese government has handed over village after village under this normalisation agreement, with Lebanese citizens unable to return to their homes and going through what it calls a Nakba-like event.

Now I am not going to read out every village name one by one, you can pause this and see for yourself. They have also reported that one of the two experimental pilot zone areas is located outside Israel’s security belt, and the second is in the expanded area that the Israeli army does not want. Think about that for a second. Not only has the Lebanese government agreed to allow the south to remain occupied, Israel is allowed to push into more territory. The pilot zones are not liberation zones. They are test pens. One is outside the security belt. One is in territory Israel says it captured but does not want to hold. So Israel keeps the main belt, moves the experiment around the edge, and then Lebanon’s army has to prove the south is clear enough for Israel and Washington to approve the next step, where they take over, so what we end up with is not sovereignty restored. It is sovereignty on probation and Israel can grab more territory before supposedly backing off later.

It’s no wonder the deal is landing with people like it is is it? As loss. As exclusion. As return being talked about by officials while people are still staring at areas they cannot freely enter. As the south of Lebanon turned into a managed zone where the language is Lebanese sovereignty, but really it is all about Israeli security.

People are furious, because they see it for it is. And we’re supposed to find this acceptable are we? Say France invaded Kent and seized it. Would we still call it British sovereignty on show it if Trump said the French could keep it until we learned to behave ourselves, but the French must also have East Sussex as well in the meantime? It’s broadly the same thing.

So they say “framework.” They say “pilot zones,” “progressive redeployment,” “coordination,” “verified conditions.” And suddenly the whole thing sounds less like occupation management and more like a council consultation about putting a bench near a bus stop.

Strip the jargon off, though, and what is there? Israel stays until conditions are met.

If Israel remains in the south until Hezbollah is disarmed – as if there is a cat in hells chance of that now - and the whole process is staged through security coordination and a handful of limited zones, then Lebanon has not got its sovereignty back. And Hezbollah really isn’t having a bar of this.

There is the enforceability problem and to be honest that Al Jazeera clip is giving Israel far too much credit for being reasonable in my view at that. Now this is not about endorsing Hezbollah. It is just that you cannot build a deal around disarming and rearranging the balance of force in south Lebanon, then carry on as though the central force in that equation isn’t going to be a problem.

You cannot drag Hezbollah, the Lebanese army, displaced civilians, Israeli security conditions and the anger in the streets into one arrangement, tie a ribbon round it, and call it peace. They are not going to rub shoulders together here at all and the army being sent after protesters on the streets of Beirut already kind of makes that point.

But that is where the civil-war fear is coming from now, because the arrangement shoves too many volatile things into the same cramped political space, and expects everyone to stay calm when people’s blood is boiling with rage at what their government is selling out from under them.

And this is what the framework looked like when it hit the street.

Burning tyres in Beirut. Flags in the smoke. Roads blocked. People furious. Fires everywhere. And then the army goes in.

Lebanon’s south sold out to Israel, and then the army went in. Not against the Israeli position in the south. Not against the security-zone. Not against whoever is dropping flyers over Lebanese towns. Against Lebanese people, against Lebanese anger at the deal.

It is political poison. You sell sovereignty abroad, then police the outrage at home. You stand by what is an avowedly pro Israel deal and then send force into the streets when people look at that and say, no, that looks like betrayal.

And maybe, just maybe, if your peace deal needs burning tyres and army lines in the opening act, the public have not failed to understand it. Maybe they understood it perfectly.

But it is also at this point where the story comes back at Netanyahu.

Because he thinks this is an achievement. Israel remains. Israel keeps the security zone. Israel keeps the leverage over the south. The Lebanese government has signed this into agreement. Washington oversaw the entire sham.

But a warning has been issued to Netanyahu over all of this by Gadi Eisenkot, former General and formerly an MK of Netanyahu’s coalition government; a guy from inside Israel’s own military and political establishment therefore, and he has warned that Lebanon has been the political graveyard of Israeli prime ministers before. Begin. Olmert. Now, he says, Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is treating the south like a prize. Eisenkot is warning it might be a trap. Because Lebanon has done this before. It takes Israeli leaders who thought they had security sewn up and it turns their victories into long, dirty political burials. Inquiries. Scandals. Quagmires. Public anger. The slow rot of a war or occupation that was meant to make them look strong and instead leaves them looking stuck.

Could Netanyahu be building his own political funeral here in which case, as the political question hanging over his supposed Lebanon win? Has he secured the south? Or has he just stepped deeper into the place that has buried Israeli prime ministers before him?

Lebanon’s government signed a deal sold as the restoration of sovereignty, while Israel keeps the leverage in the south and civilians are still being warned away. It lands in Beirut not as liberation but as betrayal. And Netanyahu, who thinks this is his win, now has Lebanon’s old warning hanging over him: these “security” prizes have a habit of turning into political graves.

So yes, the Lebanese government signed all of this as sovereignty. But on the ground, through the smoke, through the flyers, through the anger in the street, it looks like sovereignty for sale instead.

And it’s not like that security belt of Israel’s has been so secure leading up to this agreement either, as the IDF recently got blitzed there at the same time it all kicks off once more in the Strait of Hormuz, so get more on that story of two halves right here.

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