Lebanon’s Parliament Does What Its Government Won’t; Israel’s Dodgy Deal Dead?

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Israel has got itself a shiny new Lebanon deal.

A ceasefire deal. A de-escalation deal. A Washington-backed framework, which means they don’t need to cease firing at all. Very serious people have apparently been very seriously working on this, which is always comforting, isn’t it? Nothing says peace quite like a conference table full of people who won’t be anywhere near the blast radius.

But then of course this is what south Lebanon actually gets out of this isn’t it?

Diplomatic breakthrough? Don’t make me laugh. That is what a peace framework looks like when it hits the ground face-first.

So before anyone starts wafting the word “calm” around like air freshener in a burning kitchen, let’s be clear what this story actually is. Israel has a deal it wants to sell as security. Washington has a framework it wants to sell as diplomacy. Lebanon has smoke in the sky and explosions on the ground and too much of people’s everyday lives are in flames, a Parliament Speaker doing his best Ian McKellen impression and saying to this deal “you shall not pass!” And an annex full of terms and conditions and exceptions in the background.

But the first thing that really matters after the explosions isn’t another Israeli spokesman telling us how responsible they are and how moral their ceasefire busting army is. That particular circus horse has been doing that lap for years, it’s spent.

What matters is what happens when this deal hits Lebanese politics, or more specifically when it comes to be debated, because it’s all well and good Joseph Aoun’s government signing southern Lebanon away in effect, Lebanon is a democracy, and that still has to get through their parliament.

Enter Nabih Berri, Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker, because he’s done a bit more than utter some polite little “concerns have been raised” line. He says the agreement won’t pass. He says it won’t be implemented. He calls it Israeli dictates.

Not “implementation may be challenging.” Not “stakeholders need reassurance.” Not “all sides must now work constructively”.

He says it won’t pass. It won’t be implemented. Dictates.

The whole sales pitch depends on Lebanon delivering the thing Israel wants to present as the path to calm, despite the fact they won’t leave and are still bombing the south. Lebanon’s own Parliament Speaker is telling him no. Can you imagine Lindsay Hoyle doing this? This is what a speaker with a spine looks like. So if that’s the case, what has Netanyahu actually got here? A deal? Or a piece of Washington-headed paper telling Lebanon to do something Lebanon’s actually refusing to do, despite the actions of its government?

Not exactly a win, is it?

So this is where the bad version of the story needs killing early.

This isn’t “Lebanon deal faces hurdles.” That’s the sort of headline you write when you’re trying to make a live front sound like a planning application. Very mainstreamy, utter dross.

The real story is actually a lot nastier than that.

Israel wants to keep the language of withdrawal while keeping the conditions that let it delay withdrawal. Washington wants to call that a framework. Lebanon is being handed a list of security demands as though sovereignty is something you get back once the occupying power has finished marking your homework.

This is about Israeli occupation. Lebanese sovereignty. A US-backed deal whose fine print matters more than the nice public language. And the very obvious problem of selling “withdrawal” when the entire mechanism seems to say: not yet, not until, not unless, not before we say so.

Which brings us to the annex mechanism.

Pilot zones. Clearance. Verification. Lebanese army control…when Israel deem it the right time to hand over the reins, if ever that happens. A coordination mechanism. Conditions-based redeployment.

Lovely phrases, aren’t they? So smooth. So official. So dead behind the eyes.

All it amounts to is Israel doesn’t leave because a date not of Lebanon’s choosing arrives. Israel leaves if the conditions are met, if the verification says yes, if they are satisfied, which they demand is when they’ve wiped Hezbollah out, which they’ve been told they’ll never manage – if they couldn’t eradicate Hamas, Hezbollah is a whole other level, so the next little box in the process functionally will never get ticked.

And that’s a problem for Netanyahu. If the point was to come out looking like Israel had won a diplomatic route, what has he actually got? An agreement that depends on Lebanon delivering a political and security outcome Lebanon’s own political forces are already rejecting. Not that he’s acknowledging that of course.

So yes, Israel can point to the document. It can point to the framework. It can demand we all treat it like holy scripture spelling out an IOU over all this being promised to them 3,000 years ago.

But the catch is still sitting there.

If Lebanon can’t or won’t deliver the conditions demanded – and it doesn’t look like they’re going to pass this sellout, then Israel stays. If Israel stays, the “withdrawal” becomes just more of what we’re already witnessing. A withdrawal that has drones, explosions and demolished villages in it, maybe stop calling that a peace process and start calling it what it actually is.

Underneath all this language, people are still living with the result as we see it, not what Israel or the Orange administration in the US tell us.

They’re living with this.

This is where the words fall flat the most. On streets. On homes. On villages. On people trying to work out whether the latest “security arrangement” means they get to rebuild, return, leave again, or wait for the next explosion to decide it for them.

That’s always the part missing from these deals. The map has arrows. The annex has clauses. The officials have lines. The people underneath the arrangement get the rubble.

You can’t sell calm with smoke still rising. You can’t sell withdrawal with conditions that keep the occupier in place. You can’t sell Lebanese sovereignty by handing Lebanon a Washington-backed checklist and then acting shocked when Lebanese politics says no to it.

Look at it again.

That’s the problem with this whole thing. The deal’s being dressed up as a route away from escalation, but what’s actually happening on the ground doesn’t look like a route away from escalation. It looks like the same front with now promises that hold no more weight than the last ones did.

Israel gets to say it’s staying for security. Washington gets to say there’s a process. Lebanon gets told to make the process work. And when it doesn’t, or won’t; when the politics breaks, when the conditions aren’t met, when the annex becomes the excuse, Israel gets to shrug and say: well, we tried.

The failure’s built in already. The blame has already been outsourced.

This is a US-backed framework though, lest we forget. It turns Israeli conditions into a diplomatic process, occupation into “redeployment pending verification,” Lebanese sovereignty into a set of performance targets.

That’s what power does when it wants to sound reasonable. It doesn’t say “we’re letting Israel stay until Israel’s happy.” Too blunt. Bad optics. Someone might faint.

So it says “pilot zones.” It says “coordination.” It says “verification.” It says “phased redeployment.” It builds the explanation that everything is going to be OK around the thing everyone can see with their own eyes is very much not OK.

Israel’s still operating. Lebanon’s still under pressure. And the deal’s already being challenged by the very politics it needs to survive.

Not a breakthrough. A trap with the clock still running.

So let’s go back through what actually happened here.

Israel gets a Lebanon deal.

South Lebanon gets a blast cloud.

Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker says it won’t pass and won’t be implemented.

The annex says withdrawal comes after conditions, checks, zones and verification, that only a fool would believe will ever come.

And all the rubble says ordinary people are still paying for the gap between the public sloganeering and what is actually happening.

So what did Netanyahu actually get here?

Certainly not peace or security for Israel, especially those in the north. He hasn’t got a calm border. He hasn’t got the Lebanese political buy-in that might have been signed by the government, but which parliament won’t have a bar of – he hasn’t actually got the slightest semblance of a deal that survives the first serious look at its own fine print.

He got a Washington-backed framework that depends on a catch Israel can’t deliver. A document he can sell as diplomacy while it functions as endless delay. Smoke, rejection, and a very awkward annex.

So yes, deal bombed. Yes, deal dead is fair comment I think, certainly in this current form and that’s without mentioning Iran once at that. If the whole point was making Israel look like it had won something solid here, the answer from south Lebanon isn’t hard to miss when you dig into it a bit.

You got nothing, except an ever growing bad reputation. Hasbara your way out of that.

And of course for all of thes explosions, another salient question is for how much longer will they go on anyway, because it seems despite the ridiculous scale of the Israeli war budget, they are currently running on IOU to pay for much of it now. Too many fronts to sustain to keep Netanyahu’s backside in power. Oh dear, how sad, never mind. Get more on that story here.

Please do also hit like, share and subscribe if you haven’t done so already so as to ensure you don’t miss out on all new daily content as well as spreading the word and helping to support the channel at the same time which is very much appreciated, holding power to account for ordinary working class people and I will hopefully catch you on the next one. Cheers folks.