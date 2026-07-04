Lebanon Drone Attacks Turn Israel Inside Out; IDF Get Desperate

My work is supported by you the viewers only, so if you'd like to help support some independent media and keep this sustainable, check the support options & merch as well as find me on other social media by clicking here. http://linktr.ee/KernowDamo Thanks for supporting me.

Right, so Israel’s grand security zone in southern Lebanon has apparently reached the “put a shop-window soldier in the firing line and hope for the best” phase.

Despite talks of some miracle new defence system in the offing, this is not a fancy laser, it is not a brand new air defence system to be deployed in Lebanon called the iron scrotum or some such other daft name, not one of those glossy start-up gadgets being presented by a salesman with a glossy pamphlet who says “battlefield ecosystem” far too much. It’s dummies. Fake soldiers. I suppose it goes well with all the fake news that comes out of Israel. Shop mannequins dressed up in military gear, reportedly placed in Lebanon as decoys against drones.

And yes, obviously, it’s funny. Look at it. It’s ridiculous.

But don’t let the joke distract from the bit underneath it, because the dummy is not just a gag. It’s what happens when the Hezbollah drone problem quite obviously still hasn’t gone away, and the attempts at answering them, from fishing nets as have been used in recent weeks to this now, clearly haven’t been enough, and seemingly such is the desperation now in trying to find a solution to this, that the next line of defence is now apparently Action Man with a death wish.

So when Israel’s leaders talk about control, and security zones, and staying until the threat is gone, keep that image in your head, because the answer now is apparently a helmet, a vest, but no pulse.

But to listen to Netanyahu and his deranged Defence Minister Israel Katz, you’d think everything was going their way.

Control. Security. Staying put. All the words you use when you want an occupation to sound like a home insurance policy.

And then the battlefield comes along and does something deeply unhelpful to the branding. Because if this is all so controlled, if the security zone is working so beautifully, why are we now looking at fake soldiers in windows like the IDF has started outsourcing infantry to Debenhams closing-down stock?

You can call that a security zone all day long, but at the end of the day you’ve put a dummy in an IDF uniform and at this point the jokes write themselves.

But what makes this story different isn’t that decoys don’t exist in war. They do. Of course they do.

The question is not whether decoys exist though.

The question is what this particular decoy says about Israel’s actual situation in southern Lebanon, after all the boasts, all the occupation language, all the claims of deterrence and control.

Because this is what has reportedly now shown up.

A fake soldier. In a real war zone. Put there to waste Hezbollah’s cheap plastic drones running on fibre optics.

It is such a small image, but it does enormous damage. It takes that whole “security zone” narrative and drags it down to earth with a plastic face and a badly fitting knock-off helmet.

Israel says control. But the mannequin by the window is a wing and a prayer; a hope that a drone has a worse day than you do.

And the more you think about it, the worse it gets because if the drone operator is relying on a normal optical FPV view, then yes, maybe a dummy tricks someone for a moment. Maybe it buys a few seconds. Maybe it draws attention away from where the real soldiers are, much like those fishing nets which the defence Ministry isn’t even providing.

But if thermal recognition is required, what exactly is the mannequin bringing to the table? Is it meant to warm itself up out of patriotic duty? Is it going to develop body heat because southern Lebanon was promised to them 3,000 years ago? Does the IDF now issue heated dolls? Is that where we are? And if so, do we really want to think about that for too long.

It’s improvisation with a chin strap from an army completely out of ideas.

The whole reason this story keeps coming back is that FPV drones, and especially these fibre-optic kinds, are a pig of a problem for armies that got very comfortable believing their high-tech advantage would always see them win.

You can spend fortunes on electronic warfare. You can have sensors, jammers, radar, start-ups, procurement teams and as many acronyms as money can buy. But then a drone turns up attached to a bit of wire and they’ve got nothing to fight it with.

And this is why the dummy is not just daft. It’s revealing.

A cheap drone comes in low, it comes in fast, and if it’s fibre-optic, it can dodge all of the electronic tricks armies like to rely on, because it doesn’t run on any.

And then you get the IDF trying to answer a modern drone problem with a mixture of smart sights, specialist kit, improvised cover, fishing nets and now, apparently, a dummy soldier who looks like he’s been told he’s on guard duty.

Lovely. But it’s all part of the pattern.

Before the mannequins turned up, Israeli media was already reporting a much bigger drone problem in southern Lebanon. KAN was being cited as saying Hezbollah drones were restricting nearly 80% of Israeli military operations there. Daylight activity limited. Anti-drone kit short, not that it was very affective against these fibre optic types. Protection not reaching everyone evenly. Not exactly the brochure version of a secure buffer zone at all, is it?

So the dummy doesn’t arrive out of nowhere. It arrives after the drone problem has already been squeezing Israeli movement for months, pushing activity into safer hours at night, which has since led to thermal imaging turning up on drones now, forcing improvisation, which the dummies are just the latest most desperate version of now, and exposing shortages that the “security zone” language politely forgets to mention.

First the drones restrict movement. Then come the nets, the smart sights, the emergency fixes, the little battlefield bodges. And now, apparently, the plastic brigade of the IDF gets it’s first deployment.

That is not a problem being solved. That is a problem developing a props department.

It looks less like effortless dominance and more like a scramble.

And maybe some of that works. I’m not saying none of it does. Armies adapt. Technology changes. Nobody serious should pretend there’s one magic answer either way.

But that’s not what Israel’s politicians are selling. They are selling control.

And this is not that. It looks like an expensive game of whack-a-mole, except the mole flies, has a camera, may have a fibre-optic cable attached to it, and the person holding the mallet has just been handed a mannequin and told not to ask awkward questions.

That’s the issue.

The speech says security. The footage says run away.

And from the Israeli side itself, the mood is not exactly victory parade with bunting.

You get these accounts, these complaints, this sense of exasperation from soldiers and reservists that the army can handle huge strategic threats but still struggles with these cheap little flying nightmares close to the ground.

So when a soldier is effectively asking how an army can boast about intercepting threats outside the atmosphere with a very expensive high tech David’s Sling or Arrow 3 defence system while still being maimed at ground level by cheap drones, why should anybody believe anything the army or the government tells them on such things, especially when the next image in the chain of events is a blow up soldier.

I mean, come on. Satire is unemployed by this point.

Israel can remain in southern Lebanon. It can call that remaining a security zone. It can have Netanyahu say they will stay until the threat is gone. It can have Katz make it sound managed and bureaucratic.

But the reality on the ground does not make it that because a minister says so.

A mannequin in a helmet is not operational control, it’s a confession that that is anything but true. And an occupation does not become security when clearly things are very much not secure.

Israel will say they have operational control every time, but when the picture says: why is your soldier made of stuffing? Don’t be surprised when fewer and fewer people believe you.

This is the latest sign that Israel’s Lebanon security-zone story is being punctured by events on the ground and now literally when their soldiers come with bicycle pumps. The drone problem has not gone away. It has not been solved by speeches. It has not been solved by calling occupied territory a security zone. It has not been solved by Netanyahu turning up for the cameras and acting like posture can jam a fibre-optic drone.

It has reached the stage where the proof on screen is a fake soldier in a helmet.

And if your security zone needs dummy troops to make it look safer than it is, maybe it was never a security zone at all.

Maybe it was just another occupation with better branding and worse props and maybe that means there’s no way you can actually win in which case.

Where FPV drones are hammering the IDF in Lebanon though, it’s good old fashioned sticks and stones that they can’t cope with in Syria, even when it’s coming from kids. Another embarrassment for the worlds most amoral army if you care to check out more on that the story is right here.

Please do also hit like, share and subscribe if you haven’t done so already so as to ensure you don’t miss out on all new daily content as well as spreading the word and helping to support the channel at the same time which is very much appreciated, holding power to account for ordinary working class people and I will hopefully catch you on the next one. Cheers folks.