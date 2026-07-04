Leaked Iran Damage Report Shows Israel IN RUINS; Netanyahu’s War Claims Collapse

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Right, so this is the bit of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Iran War victory lap that he’s been running for months now, no it wasn’t all about running away from his corruption trial apparently, that he doesn’t want anywhere near, because you can say “contained” as many times as you like. You can say “localised”, “manageable”, “operational”, all those lovely little words officials use when something is on fire but they don’t want anyone making a fuss.

But then there’s the footage.

There’s the fire. There’s the smoke. There’s the great big orange clue in the sky – flames and heat haze for those of you thinking Donald Trump’s raided the Red Bull and its given him wings.

But now there’s been a leak consisting of a damage report and a repair schedule and it very much doesn’t care about the speech, doesn’t care about Netanyahu’s claims, the boasting of total victory, doesn’t care how heroic the evening news package on Channel 14 was supposed to sound.

So what we need to look at here, the question that needs asking is not just what Iran hit.

The question is what Israel has also tried to minimise, and why Netanyahu is still selling more war while the last one is apparently still sending him invoices and apparently will be for a very long time yet.

So before we get into the document trail, just look at this.

Because this is where all the claims being made has to start.

That was Haifa after it was struck by Iran back in March. More specifically, that was the Bazan refinery complex in Haifa Bay.

Now Bazan is not some random industrial shed with a security fence and a few pipes sticking out of it. It is one of Israel’s two operating refinery sites, and Haifa’s refinery capacity is a major part of Israel’s fuel-processing system. Crude oil comes in, and out of that system come the fuels and industrial products that keep transport, power, military logistics, industry and daily life moving. Petrol. Diesel. Jet fuel components. Petrochemical feedstocks. Important if somewhat mundane stuff.

So when smoke is rising from Bazan, if that has become an Iranian target, it wasn’t random. You are looking at one of the industrial organs of the genocidal blue and white state taking a hit. Tanks, towers, pipework, fuel systems, electricity and utility infrastructure, the physical guts of a system that doesn’t necessarily make it into the heroic war speech because “auxiliary systems damaged” doesn’t sound quite as stirring as “total victory”.

But there it was, on camera, with fire and smoke coming off it.

A major refinery complex in Haifa, visibly burning after Iran’s strikes, while somewhere else entirely the official wording was being typed up and saying something different.

Localised. Controlled. Being assessed. No wider risk. No significant disruption. Supplies unaffected. Everything fine. Please continue shopping, working, obeying, clapping, whatever the day’s national mood requires.

But this is the problem with hitting infrastructure. The visible fire is only the first part. The real story is what the fire touches. If it hits a tank, that tank has to be inspected. If it affects electricity systems, those systems have to be checked and restored. If it damages utility infrastructure, production does not just carry on because a minister says a magic word in the most guttural Hebrew they can manage into a microphone. Refineries are complicated, interdependent beasts. They are not a garden fence. You don’t straighten one post, slap on some paint, and pretend the whole thing hasn’t been flattened like Neil the Seal has paid them a visit.

Once you understand what Bazan is, the official claims start sounding a lot less like calm competence. More like someone standing in front of a burning engine room saying the vessel has experienced a temporary warmth event.

Now, before the usual online war ghouls start doing cartwheels in the comments, no, this is not the cartoon claim that every inch of Israel collapsed into the sea, or that one plume of smoke means the entire country was deleted from the map by lunchtime. That is the siren-thumbnail swamp. Big red arrows, stock explosions, men shouting “annihilated” at a clip they didn’t check. Useless stuff.

That is not the story.

The story is the gap between what people could see in Haifa, and what they were told that damage meant in practice. The gap between a major refinery visibly burning and the language that came afterwards. The gap between “contained” in public and “what now has to be fixed

That is where governments get caught. Not in the blast itself. Often afterwards. In the forms. In the costs. In the timetable. In the planning documents. In the bit where somebody who does not work in propaganda has to write down what actually needs doing.

Because infrastructure is horribly unpatriotic like that.

It won’t salute. It won’t spin. It won’t say, “thank you Prime Minister, I feel stronger already.” If a tank is damaged, it needs inspection. If a system is damaged, it needs work. If refinery infrastructure is knocked out, production capacity, fuel supply, safety systems and repair schedules all become real-world problems.

Speeches are cheap. Repair crews aren’t.

And while the official language was being wrapped in cotton wool, this was the public image people could actually see.

The fire was visible. The smoke was visible. The footage was visible. Haifa was right there. Bazan was right there. This was not hidden in some underground bunker or buried in a footnote on page 46 of a report nobody reads unless they’ve made poor life choices.

What wasn’t visible yet was the scale of the headache underneath it.

That came later.

Once the cameras had moved on. Once the first public reassurance had done its job. Once the people with clipboards and site assessments and repair plans started walking through the wreckage of that lovely narrative that was anything but honest.

And honestly, that is why a repair schedule can be so much more damaging than a speech.

Deeply unglamorous thing, a repair schedule isn’t it? No flags. No dramatic music. No general in a bunker pointing at a glowing map. No leader doing the hard-man stare while pretending the next escalation is actually restraint. No Benjamin Netanyahu posing in fatigues in a war room whilst his six fingered doppleganger was drinking coffee in Occupied Jerusalem

Just dates. Work. Systems. Replacement parts. Delays. Inspections. Things that still need fixing after everyone in politics has tried to move the story on.

You can hear the meeting that produced them, can’t you? Someone saying, “Obviously don’t say it’s fine, because there’s footage of Haifa smoking, but maybe say the impact is limited.” Then someone else says, “Yes, limited sounds responsible.” Then a third person, who has never knowingly improved a sentence in his life, adds something like “operational continuity”.

And out it goes.

A damage statement that sounds less like an account of an attack on major refinery infrastructure and more like a hotel apologising because the pool is closed.

Meanwhile, this is not a hotel pool. It’s the Bazan complex. It’s heavy industrial infrastructure.

So the public line tries to shrink it.

That’s what public lines do.

But then the repair story arrives.

And this is where the leak matters, because the leak points away from the political performance and back to the damage.

According to the Israeli reporting on the Interior Ministry document, the damage at the Bazan refinery complex was far wider than the early public line suggested. Not just a little fire. Not just a bit of localised disruption. The document points to damage involving gas turbines, steam boilers, electrical rooms and auxiliary systems, in other words everything that makes the refinery work.

And it gets worse.

One oil derivatives storage tank hit in the March attack is reportedly beyond repair and has to be replaced altogether, with a new tank of up to 12,700 cubic metres. That is not “wipe it down and carry on.” That is not “minor smoke damage.” That is a major piece of refinery infrastructure written off.

And the document reportedly says the damage directly affected the ability to produce petrol and supply it to consumers.

Reconstruction work is not expected to be complete until 2028.

Until 2028.

So suddenly this stops being a one-day news clip of smoke over Haifa and becomes a years-long repair problem at one of Israel’s key refinery complexes.

And the stupidity goes even further, because this is Haifa Bay. Israel has already had long-running plans to move the petrochemical industries out of that area by the early 2030s. So now the picture is: rebuild damaged refinery infrastructure for years, possibly until 2028, at a hazardous industrial site that the state itself has already been planning to remove from Haifa Bay. Make that one make sense!

It is the bit Netanyahu cannot speech his way out of. Speeches can say “resilience.” Statements can say “contained.” Ministers can say “no effect on supply.” But when the repair document says years, when the damaged systems include the working guts of the refinery, and when a tank has to be replaced rather than repaired, in infrastructure you were planning on moving anyway, in which case, why not just go early or would that just be too embarrassing, better to just throw good money after bad in which case? The propaganda line is starting to look very thin indeed isn’t it?

The more this becomes about repair work, the less it sounds like the big win Israel would like to convince us of, and the more it sounds like a cost Netanyahu would rather keep off the front pages.

But then of course, comes the punchline.

More war.

Well, that’s always the answer, isn’t it? More bombing. More escalation. More threats. It’s all they’ve got.

It’s like watching someone crash the fuel tanker, climb out covered in petrol, and announce a bold new road-safety strategy.

Netanyahu sells control, deterrence, domination. Whatever quite frankly.

But infrastructure damage is a nasty little heckler in that performance. It stands at the back and says: hang on, what did this actually cost?

Not in slogans.

In repair work.

In lost capacity.

In exposed vulnerability.

In the fact that the thing you told people was handled still has to be handled after the cameras stop rolling.

And if the answer to that is “let’s do more war,” then that is not strategy. That is a man trying to solve smoke inhalation by buying another box of matches.

And there is another bit here that gets flattened if you only treat this as Netanyahu versus Iran on a scoreboard.

People live near this stuff. Israel always puts this s**t where people live.

Workers go there. Residents live around it. Roads, homes, schools, hospitals, workplaces, all sitting in the wider shadow of infrastructure that suddenly becomes a target when leaders decide escalation is a good idea and Netanyahu has wanted this particular escalation for more than 30 years.

On the map it’s just a dot. A site. A facility. An asset.

But on the ground, people do not live inside the word “asset”. They live beside the fallout.

You can shout at a journalist. You can brief a broadcaster. You can massage a statement. You can hide behind the war for a while.

But a damaged industrial site is stubborn.

It just sits there, needing work.

Rude, really.

So no, this is not just about one fire, one report, or one embarrassing line in a repair schedule.

It is about the bit of war that doesn’t fit in the victory speech.

The aftermath.

The cost.

The mess that lingers after the politicians have moved on to selling the next escalation.

Netanyahu can keep talking about strength. He can keep dressing escalation up as security. He can keep pretending every new disaster is actually proof that the last disaster was wise.

But the footage is still there.

The leaked report is very much still there.

The repairs that will go on for years are still there.

And that is the problem with building a war story on smoke.

Eventually the smoke clears.

Then everyone can see what’s left, what’s lost and the time and money and lies and stupidity that have come along with it.

It isn’t just Netanyahu getting a rinsing for claims that haven’t stood up to scrutiny very long though, so has one of his far right coalition handlers, Bezalel Smotrich. With elections coming up in a few months in Israel, I guess he thought meeting people might be a good idea, apparently Israeli politicians don’t do much of that, I can’t imagine why. Meeting up with families of Hamas hostages who didn’t come home though? That didn’t go down well for him and with good reason. Get the details of that story right here.

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