Labour's Racism Exposed Again; Croydon’s Safe Seat Row Turns Toxic

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Right, so here we are with another set of local elections coming up and as sure as night follows day, we have a classic Starmerroid candidate rigging story, only this one is a biggie, which is probably why all the mainstream media are too busy slapping Zack Polanski over a retweet to notice. Two sitting black women councillors in Bensham Manor ward, Croydon, Eunice O’Dame and Enid Mollyneux, have been blocked from standing again, local members are saying the selection was not properly conducted, and the new Labour slate includes a young lady called Ellie Sandover, who just happens to be Keir Starmer’s niece.

Labour’s hierarchy of racism meets nepotism now it seems as Labour’s selection process has now produced an outcome where black women are out, Starmer’s family is in, and the party that never stops talking about standards, anti-racism and clean politics now really needs to answer some questions about all of this, though obviously they’ll just say everything was conducted properly, even though ordinary members have said otherwise. Very normal. Very democratic. Absolutely nothing to see, provided you have recently misplaced your eyesight and all sense of political smell.

Bensham Manor is not some hopeless paper candidacy where Labour just throws anyone on the ballot for the sake of it either, this is considered one of the safest Labour wards in all of Croydon. In 2022, the official result had Labour taking all three seats there, with Humayun Kabir on 1,616 votes, Enid Mollyneaux on 1,577 and Eunice O’Dame on 1,530, while the nearest Conservative was on 599. That is not marginal survival. That is a Labour ward where the rosette has serious weight, where selection can be close to office, and where the difference between being approved and being blocked can mean the difference between carrying on as an elected councillor and being removed before voters ever get the chance to judge you. Safe seats are not just lines on a map. They are protection, allowances, status, influence, future opportunity and a route into public office that many people inside parties spend years trying to reach. Labour can pretend this is all above board if it likes, but that is doing a lot of very convenient lifting here. O’Dame and Mollyneux had the mandate. Had been tested. Had a record to defend. But it seems room had to be made.

Labour’s NEC and London Region had already blocked six sitting Croydon Labour councillors from standing again, including four black women, before this latest row landed on top of the campaign. Aside from Eunice O’Dame and Enid Mollyneux, Alisa Flemming, Karen Jewitt, Sherwan Chowdhury and Patsy Cummings had also been blocked, and the pattern is not improved by the fact that five of the six are women. Mollyneux’s block stands out all the more actually. She had been Labour’s shadow cabinet member for community safety for most of the previous four years, chosen for a front-bench role in the Labour group, and then apparently found wanting by anonymous party machinery when it came to standing again. O’Dame had also been considered suitable enough by Labour to be its parliamentary candidate in Kingston and Surbiton in 2024, where she got 6,561 votes and 13 per cent in a contest won by Lib Dem leader Ed Davey. Good enough to carry Labour’s flag in a hard parliamentary fight, apparently. Not good enough to continue in a Labour council ward she already represented. Suitability in Starmer’s Labour seems to become wonderfully flexible don’t they?

And Labour’s local members have been given plenty of reason to kick off about all of this. In August last year, Croydon Labour announced candidates in nine of its safest wards, twenty-three candidates in one burst, with members in many places being told there was no need to hold selection meetings because the shortlist had conveniently shrunk to the number of vacancies. The party email described an NEC and regional process that placed people on longlists, then shortlists, then suddenly announced that the remaining names were already selected. Beautiful stuff. Democracy by evaporation. Members were told to get behind candidates they had not meaningfully chosen, which is always the giveaway with these operations: all the choice for members gets removed, then the members are ordered to get out campaigning. In Bensham Manor, the Labour slate became Humayun Kabir, Mohana Manoharan and Ellie Sandover, with Manoharan and Sandover taking the places vacated by Mollyneux and O’Dame. Sandover’s name had also appeared on more than one shortlist, getting another ‘Starmer’ into politics somewhere and her selection in Bensham Manor helped remove the need for member meetings elsewhere, which is a very tidy outcome for everyone except the members who thought they were members of a political party rather than unpaid extras in a managed local selection meeting. Without local choice, members choice, none of these candidates have proven themselves to whom it counts.

Now Ellie Sandover for the record does have Croydon links, but that only proves she had a right to stand, nothing more. She attended the BRIT School, has studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama, worked at Croydon’s Legacy Youth Zone, and worked as a parliamentary intern in local Labour MP Sarah Jones’s office in May and June last year. She is in her mid-twenties and has completed a master’s in law. Clever young woman. But connected candidate can have a CV and can have qualifications. That is not the argument. The argument is why Labour removed two sitting black women councillors who were qualified in a way Sandover certainly isn’t – via experience – and bypassed local member choice according to those members, and then produced a safe Labour slate, conveniently with the Prime Minister’s niece on it. Labour members in Bensham Manor say Sandover’s family relationship to Starmer was known by Croydon MPs Sarah Jones and Natasha Irons, while one Croydon Labour official reportedly said the link was news to them without giving an outright denial. It all stinks a bit doesn’t it?

And of course all of this comes after the recent criminal actions within the Labour Party in Croydon East. Four people have now been charged over allegations that a Labour Party database was manipulated to increase a candidate’s chances in the Croydon East parliamentary selection. Joel Bodmer, Shila Bodmer, Gabriel Leroy and former councillor Carole Bonner have been charged with conspiracy and computer misuse, and Joel Bodmer has also been charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to allegedly altered phone records. Those are charges at time of writing of course, not convictions, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial, so nobody should be freelancing verdicts over an active criminal case. But the political point is still brutal enough without doing that. Labour’s own internal process had already found serious data concerns there, the party reported itself to the Information Commissioner over the personal data of around 600 members, and one list reportedly had 71 changed home addresses, 26 changed phone numbers and 40 new email addresses. That is the background against which Croydon Labour now wants everyone to treat another safe-seat selection row as a harmless bit of local admin. Labour has got massive issues in Croydon and they are not making it better for themselves here.

But it’s a reputation Starmer’s Labour has built for itself and there’s still more of it. Maurice Mcleod, a south London councillor, racial justice activist and former journalist, was blocked from standing as a parliamentary candidate after expecting that his local work and race-policy background might count for something. Faiza Shaheen was blocked from standing in Chingford and Woodford Green after having been Labour’s candidate in 2019 and coming within 1,262 votes of unseating Iain Duncan Smith. Further out you have the likes of Lloyd Russell-Moyle being told he would not be eligible to stand again in Brighton Kemptown after a complaint he described as vexatious and politically motivated came along suspiciously conveniently timed. Sam Tarry’s Ilford South selection raised complaints and concerns around the conduct of the campaign against him, a soft left Labour MP eventually seen off in favour of Wes Streeting’s mate and rogue landlord Jas Athwal. There are many, many more instances of this kind of conduct. Labour has denied wrongdoing in many of these disputes, and each case has its own facts, but the wider reputation is not imaginary. Starmer promised in 2020 to end NEC imposition of candidates and let local members choose local candidates, then his leadership became synonymous like no other, with blocked left candidates, managed shortlists and safe seats handed to people acceptable to those at the top. Bensham Manor is now the latest case in that long track record, as Labour’s centre tightens its grip again on who gets through an internal ballot. And what becomes their qualification? Loyalty to the leader is what it has always been about. If Starmer appals you, it should appal you more that every candidate seems to require being measured against their own level of Starmeryness as the only qualification that matters.

And hen of course there is simply the racism angle to all of this. Labour’s own anti-racism record makes the Bensham Manor optics worse, because the party has already had to confront that phrase “hierarchy of racism” inside its own commissioned process, but confront is a word doing a lot of heavy lifting too, because scant evidence of any action has is being observed, especially in light of what we’ve already spoken about here. The Forde Report. The Forde process took more than 1,100 submissions, and the final report recorded testimony from people describing how some forms of racism and discrimination were treated with more urgency than others. I’m sure you can fill in the blanks there. The report said the party had to match outrage over antisemitism with equally strong measures against all forms of discrimination inside party workplaces and membership. Starmer and then General Secretary David Evans both apologised for the culture and attitudes expressed by senior staff in the leaked material that prompted that inquiry, and Labour said it was committed to tackling racist and discriminatory attitudes wherever they arose. Fine words, polished words, the sort of words Labour can put in a PDF and feel very grown-up about. Then Croydon produces a case where four black women are among six sitting councillors blocked, two black women in one safe ward are removed from the slate, and a candidate with family living in Downing Street gets a plumb pick. Labour can publish as many action plans as it likes; it’ll be judged on what it does and it looks like nothing has changed.

Labour will try to say there was a process, as if that answers anything. Of course there was a process. There is always a process. There will have been panels, forms, emails, shortlists, NEC stages and all the usual internal wording that makes a decision from above sound like members had a choice when evidently they didn’t. But paperwork is not democracy. A process can still shut members out, remove sitting councillors and hand them a finished slate with instructions to campaign for it, many of these volunteers as they are would hopefully have said sod off instead, I’m sure some will have done, though the best ones have probably already left Labour anyway. But that is the issue here. Labour is not short of procedure. Labour is short of accountability. Members were not saying they disliked losing a factional argument after a proper vote. They were saying no proper selection happened, that they were missing Enid Mollyneaux, and that Sandover was not visible enough in the campaign or community. Labour may believe a rule-following route is enough to make the result legitimate. The voter sees two black women councillors taken off a safe Labour slate and the Prime Minister’s niece now sitting on it instead, though of course it isn’t obvious until someone like me points this fact out. The members know though. They’ve seen their selection meeting disappear. Labour HQ sees a successfully completed process instead though and that is all that counts.

However, if the argument becomes a personal attack on one young candidate, and she has come in for attacks, which I do not encourage, then you’ve let the real culprit off the hook. The real target is the apparatus that produced the outcome: the NEC, London Region, the senior local power structure, the MPs who members say knew the family connection, and the party culture that treats safe seats as things to be allocated by them before members, let alone voters get close to them. Sandover’s individual qualifications do not answer why O’Dame and Mollyneux were blocked. Her Croydon experience does not answer why local members say they did not get a proper say. Her family link does not need to be treated as personal guilt to be treated as a conflict risk that a serious party should have handled with visible caution, though surely they should have known this would get out?

Croydon voters are now being asked to trust a Labour machine – quite aside from the fact they’ve tanked in the polls nationally and the reasons behind that - that does not appear to even trust its own members with ordinary choice, so is it any wonder they are clamping down as they are on our civil liberties more generally actually? The party wants the public to see only the rosette, the slogan, the leaflet, the smiling group photo out on the street, possibly with the local MP who got where they are by doing as they are told and the usual promise that Labour candidates will work hard for the community. Behind that, the actual route to the ballot has been shaped by leadership, both nationally and locally, sitting councillors have been blocked without public reasons, members have been told selection meetings are unnecessary when shortlists conveniently match the exact number of vacancies, and the candidate list has produced exactly the hierarchy of racism Labour should be desperate to avoid, but still seemingly doesn’t care about.

Labour can call that coincidence if it wants. It can call it procedure, approval, assessment, renewal, strong candidates, future talent, whatever phrase happens to be lying around HQ with a lanyard on, or in Morgan McSweeney’s little book of best bits, still kicking around after his departure. The facts will be sat on the ballot paper next Thursday.

Starmer’s Labour has turned Bensham Manor into a working example of who gets risk and who gets reward inside his party. Eunice O’Dame was good enough for Labour to send into Kingston and Surbiton in a general election. Enid Mollyneux was good enough to hold a shadow cabinet brief on community safety. Four black women among six sitting Croydon councillors were blocked while regional and national officials controlled the path to the 2026 local election slate. Local members are quoted as saying Bensham Manor had no proper selection. Croydon East is already under criminal-charge scrutiny over an alleged attempt to manipulate a candidate-selection database. The Prime Minister’s niece is now on a Labour slate in a ward Labour has every reason to expect it can win, trying their best to ensure her election. Labour’s problem is not an awkward family photograph, or a candidate biography, or one local row that got a bit noisy before polling day. Labour’s problem is that its own machinery has produced a picture of abuse of power so plain that even the excuses now sound like evidence. Black women out, Starmer’s family in, members bypassed, safe seat protected, and process doing the dirty work while Labour calls it democracy. If I lived in that ward, I’d be wanting to give Labour a bloody nose over this one.

SOURCES:

CROYDON COUNCIL: Statement of Persons Nominated, Bensham Manor; Bensham Manor 2022 election results

INSIDE CROYDON: Keir Starmer’s niece is council election candidate in safe ward; Four black women among six councillors rejected by Labour; Local Labour members angry at ‘travesty’ of selection process; Labour tweaks the rules to make sure members have no say; Four face cybercrime charges over Croydon selection scandal

THE CANARY: Four Labour figures in Croydon East face vote-rigging charges; ‘Labour’s selections scandal’ needs a full inquiry led by a KC - nothing less will do

KINGSTON LABOUR PARTY: Eunice O’Dame is your Candidate for Kingston and Surbiton

THE LABOUR PARTY: The Forde Report

OPENDEMOCRACY: Labour selections: Is the party blocking left-wing candidates?

LEFT FOOT FORWARD: The left-wing candidates who won’t be standing for Labour in the general election