Labour Thought Putin Would Save Them; Zack Polanski Had Other Ideas

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Right, so Labour thought Putin would do the job for them. That is the blunt shape of this latest little stunt, because Labour’s official account has taken a comment by Zack Polanski, stuck it on a poster with bombed out images of Mariupol in Ukraine behind it, and tried to turn a Green leader who called Putin horrendous into somebody supposedly soft on Russia. Here is the poster itself. The quote they used does not even hide the problem for them, because the words “as horrendous as Putin is” are sitting there in the attack itself, doing the work Labour’s smear needs the viewer not to notice. This poster is not some random crank with a flag emoji having a tantrum in the replies. It is the party machine choosing to spend its time making a Green opponent look contaminated by Putin, while the Greens are rising, young voters are drifting, and speaking of, Labour MPs are now reportedly getting very nervous about giving sixteen and seventeen year olds the vote before the next general election. And that is the whole thing sitting there in a single campaign object, Mariupol used as backdrop, Polanski used as target, and Labour’s Green problem is what actually gets left on the poster.

Zack Polanski’s actual answer came after he was pressed on Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, and the bit Labour wants to turn into a scandal is not a defence of Putin. Polanski said, in substance, that he does not find it helpful to compare oppression, because oppression is oppression, then he described Putin as horrendous and his crimes as despicable, before saying he had not seen Putin threaten genocide or threaten to wipe out a civilisation, while Britain has treated Trump as an ally and maintained a special relationship with him, when he very much did. You can argue about whether that comparison was phrased perfectly, and plenty will because politics now has the intellectual patience of a wasp trapped in a pint glass, but the meaning is not hard to follow if you read the whole point. He was not saying Putin is harmless. He was not saying Ukraine has not suffered. He was not saying nuclear threats do not matter. He was drawing a distinction between condemning Putin’s crimes and confronting direct civilisation-ending language from Trump, which is rather inconvenient for Labour because Trump’s reported line towards Iran was exactly the sort of thing Polanski was talking about, and Labour’s poster needs people to conveniently forget that. Well we haven’t.

Putin has threatened nuclear escalation and has used language about conflict risking the destruction of civilisation, so nobody serious needs to pretend the Russian president is some mild old parish councillor who lost his temper at a planning meeting. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is violent and brutal, Mariupol was devastated, civilians have been killed, children have been deported, and Ukrainian identity has been attacked as part of Russia’s war. Labour’s trick is to take those real horrors and attach them to a claim Polanski did not make, because the emotional force of Mariupol is easier to deploy than the actual sentence is to defend. The poster does not win by proving Polanski excused Putin. The poster wins, if it wins at all, by making the viewer feel the image before they examine the argument. It is there to load the viewer with grief, accusation and suspicion, with Labour’s logo acting as if a cropped political insinuation has become a moral court order.

But Labour can’t escape their mate, their buddy, the orange man baby Donald Trump because the reported “whole civilisation will die tonight” threat, that Trump posted on Truth Social the other week, aimed at Iran is the line that makes Polanski’s comparison completely accurate. Trump was reported saying that a whole civilisation would die and never be brought back again if Iran did not make a deal, fortunately he taco’d at the last minute, but whatever gloss his defenders try to smear over that, those words do not sound like measured diplomacy unless your idea of diplomacy is a hostage note with a national anthem playing behind it. Labour want Putin to be the only available monster in the room because Putin is useful to them in domestic politics. Trump is not useful in the same way, because Starmer’s Labour has tied itself to Washington, treated the special relationship like a comfort blanket, and spent far too much time behaving as if American power only becomes morally awkward when a Green politician notices it. Once Trump is put back into the sentence, Labour’s poster stops looking like anti-Putin principle and starts looking like selective outrage with a graphic designer.

This hasn’t stopped Labour’s hangers on trying to make hay out of this. Alleged journalist Paul Mason piled in on X, because of course he did, saying decent Green activists had ended up with a leader shilling for Putin, while sharing that poster. That is the kind of line that sounds forceful until you remember the attacked sentence begins by calling Putin horrendous, at which point the whole thing starts wobbling like a chair assembled by a focus group. Mason is not the story, but he is useful as a symptom, because this is how the smear travels, through useful idiots. Labour posts the image. Loyalists repeat the worst possible interpretation. X turns the pile-on into something that looks like momentum. The original context is replaced by a vibe, and the vibe is then gets treated as the proof. A governing party does not need to win the argument when enough of its outriders can make reading the full sentence feel like suspicious behaviour, but its not landing as such because people are reading the poster and a picture, even with text on it, paints a thousand words.

Polanski’s reply to it though cut through because it pulled Labour back onto ground they would really rather not stand on. He said he would take no lectures on Putin from Labour hypocrites, and pointed at the presence around Starmer of Peter Mandelson and Tim Allan, people he accused of having made money around Putin-facing circles. That is a sharp line and it has to be handled properly, because the point is not that Starmer is personally sitting in a Kremlin bunker. The point is that Labour cannot dress itself up as a spotless anti-Putin purity tribunal while senior figures in its own wider orbit have histories involving Russian business networks, Russian state-adjacent public relations, or the kind of elite access politics that suddenly becomes invisible when the target is wearing the right colour rosette. Labour want Polanski judged by a poster. Polanski has answered by reminding people that Labour should be judged by its own Kremlinesque company.

But there’s another story going around today which has given the Greens another attack line, but just like the first, it shows all of this boils down to good old fashioned Labour panic in the face of the Green surge. Mothin Ali, the Green Party deputy leader, responded to reporting today regarding a votes-at-sixteen wobble by saying this was unbelievable stuff: first Steve Reed tried to cancel elections Labour thought it would lose, now Labour MPs wanted to remove voting rights from young people because they were scared young people would vote Green. He then asked why Labour did not focus instead on the cost of living crisis, more affordable homes and rent controls. That response matters because it drags the whole row out of the pretend courtroom Labour built around Putin and drops it back into the lives of voters Labour are losing. Young renters are not living inside Labour’s Ukraine poster. They are living with rents, bills, wages, tuition, housing stress, climate anxiety and a government that often sounds like it is trying to manage decline with a clipboard and a lanyard.

Politics UK carried the reported claim, they’re calling it an exclusive even though they sourced it from the Daily Mail, so caveats here folks given the sourcing, yet it is so believable its possible that even they have hit on something for a change, a stopped clock is right twice a day after all, that Labour MPs were urging Keir Starmer to shelve plans to lower the voting age to sixteen because it would help the Greens. The quote attributed to one senior MP was beautiful, because they reportedly said that with the way opinion polls are going, it would be total madness to bring this in before 2029. Treat the sourcing carefully, obviously, because anonymous Labour briefing laundered through the Mail is not stone tablets coming down from Mount Sinai. But the political meaning of the claim is still toxic if Labour do not kill it dead, because the logic being reported is not about whether sixteen and seventeen year olds are mature enough, informed enough, or entitled enough to vote. I personally think they are. The logic being reported is that they might vote for the wrong party too soon, which turns democratic reform from a principle into a scheduling risk.

The government’s own policy papers say the Representation of the People Bill will extend the right to vote to sixteen and seventeen year olds, and that younger people should be able to participate in democracy because decisions made now will shape their lives. The Bill was introduced in the House of Commons back in February, and the official summary talks about extending the franchise and handling young people’s electoral data carefully, not about pausing democracy until Labour’s polling improves. That is the bit that makes the reported Labour MP panic so useful. Labour have already sold votes at sixteen as democratic renewal. They have put it into the machinery of government. They have given the principle a clean public face. Then along comes the reported internal anxiety that bringing it in before 2029 would be madness if it helps the Greens, and suddenly the noble principle has a very nervous party manager standing behind it with a calculator.

The numbers explain why that panic is what it is. YouGov polling puts the Greens on 26 per cent among voters aged eighteen to sixty-four, six points ahead of Reform in that age range, with Labour on 17 per cent. Another YouGov poll after the Gorton and Denton by-election put Reform on 23, the Greens on 21, and Labour and the Conservatives tied on 16, with the Greens recorded at their highest-ever YouGov level. Another set of YouGov figures shows the Greens on 46 per cent among eighteen to twenty-four year olds, while Reform sat on just 8 per cent in that age group. Nigel Farage disputes that figure you might like to know, cannot imagine why! Those are the kind of figures that make a Labour MP look at votes at sixteen and suddenly discover a deep constitutional caution that apparently slept through the bit where Labour thought young voters would be grateful.

Zack Polanski’s usefulness to the Greens is that he gives that discontent a recognisable political face. He is not just a councillor wandering into a radio studio with a tote bag and a policy pamphlet. He is the leader of the party, and under his leadership the party has been getting attention from people who have had enough of Labour’s triangulation on climate, Gaza, rents, wages, public services and political honesty. That does not mean the Greens are about to sweep the country under first-past-the-post, because that system is still a miserable little electoral meat grinder that turns national support into local arithmetic. But Labour are not acting like a party watching harmless protest votes float past. They are acting like a party that sees a rival on the left becoming big enough to damage them, and therefore dangerous enough to smear.

Labour’s choice of attack tells its own story though. They could have attacked Green policy. They could have argued about tax, spending, housing, climate delivery, councils, coalition arithmetic, anything with substance. The trouble is they themselves don’t have any. They chose Putin instead as a result and largely in an attempt to weaponise something Polanski had said, because that is how desperate they now are. They chose the accusation that puts the target outside respectable politics before any actual policy debate has to happen. That is an old trick in British politics, and the left has seen it before often enough to recognise the smell. If a party cannot hold its former voters with rent policy, wage policy, peace policy or climate policy, it can always try to make the alternative look morally diseased instead. That saves Labour from explaining why young voters looking at a burning planet, unaffordable homes and a government allergic to courage might be open to somebody else.

Mothin Ali’s answer hurts because it puts Labour back on material ground. He talked about cost of living, affordable homes and rent controls, the greens aren’t afraid to, their policy on such things is always available on its website and Labour’s response to that wider challenge appears to be a day spent pinning Polanski to Putin. On one side, younger voters facing rents they cannot pay, houses they cannot buy, work that does not stretch, University debt they’ll never pay off with rising interest slapped on it, a climate they are told to worry about while ministers keep polishing tiny half-measures. On the other, a Labour attack graphic over Mariupol, asking the public to believe the urgent question is whether the Green leader has condemned Putin in precisely the form Labour finds useful. If Labour were confident in what it offers young people, a report about sixteen and seventeen year olds voting Green would not make its own MPs sound like they want the timetable shoved behind a curtain until after 2029.

Starmer’s Labour has already made itself vulnerable to this because it has governed like a party more afraid of being called radical than being called pointless. It has treated caution as a personality, fiscal restraint as a moral identity, and triangulation as if the country owes it applause for not being quite as openly deranged as the Conservatives. That leaves a huge space for the Greens, especially among people who do not hear their lives in Labour’s language. A young voter facing rent hikes does not need another lecture on stability from people who stabilise the wrong things. A pro-Palestine voter does not need another sermon on responsibility from a government that cannot bring itself to speak plainly about Israel’s slaughter. A climate voter does not need beige managerialism with a recycling badge. Labour’s Green panic is not coming from nowhere. Labour has spent years preparing the vacancy.

The Putin poster also makes Labour’s foreign policy hypocrisy harder to hide. Labour can thunder about Putin, and on Ukraine it has plenty of ground to stand on when condemning Russian aggression. But it loses moral altitude very quickly when the same party cannot find equivalent urgency for Trump’s reported threat to Iran, cannot disentangle itself from Washington’s worst instincts, and cannot apply the same standard to allies that it applies to enemies. And you can absolutely slap Israel into that picture to. When are they going to put Lebanon or Gaza on a poster? Polanski’s comparison may be uncomfortable for Labour, it deserves to be, because it points at the exact double standard Labour depends on. Putin’s threats are treated as proof of civilisational danger. Trump’s threats are treated as a diplomatic weather event. Russia’s brutality is allowed to define a politician’s moral character. American and Israeli brutality though, end up handled with kid gloves.

Labour’s attack therefore has two possible readings, and neither helps them much. Either they genuinely failed to understand the distinction Polanski was drawing, in which case the governing party’s social media operation cannot read a sentence with more than one moving part, which is not encouraging from people entrusted with the state. Or they did understand it, and chose to flatten it anyway because the flattened version was more useful against the Greens. Neither option produces the grown-up politics Labour claims as its natural property. It produces a party reaching for emotional blackmail because a rival is gaining ground, while pretending the poster is a public service rather than a campaign weapon. That is why the image lands badly once the full context is restored. It looks less like moral clarity and more like a panic response with a Ukraine flag for a backdrop.

The votes-at-sixteen story then turns that panic into a democratic problem. Labour cannot say young people deserve a voice because their future is being shaped now, then quietly entertain the idea that the voice should wait if the electoral arithmetic looks a bit too Green. That is not a technical quibble. That is the principle being tested at the first sign of inconvenience. If sixteen and seventeen year olds are mature enough to vote, they are mature enough to vote for someone Labour dislikes. If their lives are affected by government decisions, they are affected whether they choose Labour, Green, Reform, Tory, Lib Dem or nobody at all. A voting right does not become less democratic because the ballots might embarrass the government. It becomes politically inconvenient, which is a very different thing and a much uglier confession.

The Green Party still has real obstacles in front of it, and that should not be brushed aside. First-past-the-post is a brutal system for parties whose support is broad but not always deep enough in the right places. Council wins, by-election shocks and strong youth polling do not automatically become a parliamentary breakthrough. Protest support can be volatile, local organisation matters, candidate quality matters, and the Greens will face far more scrutiny as Labour and the press realise they are not just a colourful pressure group to be patronised between elections. But none of that removes the pressure landing on Labour now. Labour’s problem is not that the Greens are guaranteed to replace them. Labour’s problem is that the Greens are now strong enough to make Labour behave like they might. And certainly Polanski is talking the talk of Labour replacement, but that doesn’t end up on a poster.

Labour tried to bury Polanski under Putin, and the move has dragged its own terror of losing to them out into the open. The poster was meant to make the Green leader look dangerous. The reported votes-at-sixteen wobble makes Labour look scared of the voters who might choose him. The polling gives that fear numbers. The recent by-election win in Gorton and Denton has given that fear a definitive result too. Ali’s reply gives it a political sentence. Trump’s reported civilisation threat gives Polanski’s original comparison its missing context. Mariupol gives Labour’s poster its emotional force, but not its honesty. A party confident in its record does not need to turn a sentence beginning with “as horrendous as Putin is” into a loyalty trial. A party confident in young voters does not need to wonder whether democracy should wait until after the next election. Labour thought Putin would save them from Zack Polanski. Instead it has made itself look more terrified of the Greens than ever before.

SOURCES:

GOV.UK: Representation of the People Bill 2026: Extending the right to vote to 16 and 17 year olds; Representation of the People Bill: Policy summaries

NOVARA MEDIA: Greens Most Popular Party Among Voters Under 65; Greens Storm Ahead of Labour in National Poll As Second Most Popular Party

LEFT FOOT FORWARD: Farage stumbles over question about low youth support for Reform compared to the Greens; Greens leapfrog Labour into second place in the polls following by-election win

THE CANARY: Green Party now just two points behind Labour in polling; Green Party edge out Labour for the first time ever

MIDDLE EAST EYE: Trump tells Iran ‘whole civilization will die tonight’

COMMON DREAMS: Trump Issues Openly Genocidal Threat Against Iran

TRUTHOUT: Trump’s Genocidal Threats on Iran Are Enabled by a Vast Apparatus of Destruction

POLITICS UK (X):

PAUL MASON (X):

ZACK POLANSKI (X):