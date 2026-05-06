Labour Panic Shows Starmer Is Finished; Vote Green And Put Him Out Of Our Misery

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Right, so Labour smears, the Green surge and Reform UK making you an offer they hope you’ll be too afraid to refuse. Reform UK has put a postcode threat in front of voters and dressed it up as policy and who else would they have to present this farce to you than the de facto face of the party, insofar as we can’t seem to ever get him off our screens.

Yes, perma-guest of Fiona Bruce on BBC Question Time, the completely unelected Zia Yusuf fronting what amounts not to a policy promise, but an open threat if you dare to vote Green. Their own campaign material says a Reform government would build detention capacity – concentration camps essentially - for at least twenty four thousand migrants at a time, people awaiting deportation would not be allowed to leave those centres, no centre would be placed in a constituency with a Reform MP or a council area controlled by Reform, and Green-held constituencies and Green-run councils would be prioritised for these sites instead. It then gives the voter a neat little protection-racket to consider. Forecast to vote Reform, no detention centres are built here. Forecast to vote Green, prioritised for detention centres. So there it is, in writing, no need for a translation service, no need for a degree in political management bo**ocks: vote the right way and your area will be protected, vote Green and your area gets put on the list. It’s like a scene straight out of Dad’s Army – your name will go on ze list. Reform want to be seen as insurgents, truth-tellers, people standing up to the establishment, and within one webpage they have managed to sound like a local hardman outside a pub saying nice neighbourhood you’ve got there, shame if democracy happened to it. That is not confidence. That is threat politics with a ballot attached.

As it happens they may have also broken the law over it, not that that is getting any mainstream attention you’ll note. Under the Representation of the People Act 1983 their threats could be seen as enacting undue influence, intimidation and threats including extending to election material all count, so perhaps if so inclined you might want to report them to the police over this.

Labour has been running its own version of the same old panic, only with a nicer font and a moral lecture stapled to it. The party has published a social media attack video aimed at the Greens over antisemitic comments made or shared by Green candidates, and Labour figures then queued up to praise it, because apparently nothing says strong positive local election campaign like hiding behind an anonymous American it seems, reading off somebody else’s worst candidate vetting failure. Anna Turley, the Labour Party chair, called the video a powerful watch, Chris Bryant called it worth watching, and the video was pushed as if Labour had discovered a serious principle rather than a last-minute attack line which is really just a rehash of the same old weaponisation of antisemitism used against Jeremy Corbyn. Some of the quoted material is vile and any Green candidate who has said or shared antisemitic rubbish should be suspended, investigated, removed from party support. Racism never becomes acceptable, however for a party that has grown from 60,000 members to 227,000 members in seven months, vetting has been necessarily rushed. Any party knows that, but Labour are not simply dealing with racism here. Labour are trying to contaminate the whole Green vote, because rent, water, energy, wealth and housing are a much worse battlefield for Keir Starmer than a moral panic he thinks he already knows how to run, it worked before after all, why not now? Are we really going to fall for it again the minute a real alternative for this country gets presented to us? Are we really going to believe the failed establishment parties and billionaire owned media given the lies they fed us before that in hindsight we were supposed to learn from?

Zack Polanski is himself Jewish of course, and he has been on the receiving end of actual antisemitic abuse while Labour and half the political media have treated him as the one who needs to prove his morality is in order. At a Green Party rally in Hastings, a group disrupted the event with Reform UK livery and St George’s Cross flags visible, and one man was filmed making repeated Nazi salutes while Polanski was there. Sussex Police later confirmed that a sixty two year old man from Hastings had been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence connected to the incident. Polanski spoke about that as a Jewish person having a Nazi salute made in his direction, and he said actual antisemitism is not an abstract philosophical conversation for him. He gets that abuse as well, but that isn’t politically useful, so we don’t hear so much about it. So when Labour figures and media voices pile onto him as though he needs lessons in Jewish safety from people using Jewish fear as campaign material, the hypocrisy is not subtle, it is wearing a high-vis jacket and asking to be congratulated for road safety.

Polanski has also been attacked through imagery, not just words, and that is where the whole performance becomes even uglier. The Green Party complained after the Murdoch Times published a cartoon of him using tropes clearly associated with antisemitic depictions of Jewish people, including exaggerated facial features aimed at the only Jewish leader of a political party in the country. The Times wasn’t the only one doing it, the Mail produced this. This one came from the Telegraph and in a break of my rule banning the Murdoch Scum, they published this. The party also said Polanski faces daily antisemitism and that two people had been arrested in the previous six weeks for antisemitic actions towards him. That means the same political climate accusing a Jewish Green leader of failing Jewish people has also produced cartoon imagery his party identifies as antisemitic and street-level abuse involving Nazi salutes. Labour can keep pretending this is a clean anti-racist exercise if it likes. The grown-ups in the room do enjoy a little fancy dress when the moral costume fits. The record now includes the cartoon complaint, the Hastings arrest, the Labour attack video, which is so disgusting I haven’t shown it, and a Jewish leader being turned into a suspect in his own safety.

Jewish Voice for Liberation has put the central charge plainly by rejecting what it calls false allegations of antisemitism against the Greens and saying powerful people in British politics and the media are trying to weaponise antisemitism against Zack Polanski and the party he leads. That statement also condemns real antisemitic attacks in Manchester, Golders Green and Kenton, which is why it is such a useful antidote to Labour’s cheap little trap. The trap says you either accept Labour’s smear campaign or you do not care about antisemitism. The truth is more dangerous to Labour than that. You can condemn actual antisemitism, demand proper discipline for racist candidates, and still say Labour are degrading the fight against anti-Jewish racism by turning it into an election weapon against a Jewish Green leader. Labour did this under Jeremy Corbyn, it worked well enough for enough people inside and around the party to keep the method to hand, and now they are trying to reheat the same leftovers against the Greens. It is not fresh food, it is yesterday’s smear in a new plastic tray.

The reason it is not landing the same way is that the country has changed around the tactic. The Greens have gone from a side option to a party the old order is now watching with twitchy curtains. Polanski became Green Party leader only last September, and the membership surge that followed I have already mentioned. The Greens won an additional two hundred and forty one councillors in May 2023, long before Polanski became the main national face, and the party has been building council-level presence while Labour’s national offer has shrunk into caution, discipline and a press-office prayer that everyone will keep being grateful they are not the Tories, even as we all think you could have fooled us. This is not about Labour suddenly discovering standards. It is about Labour discovering that votes they once thought were theirs have started walking out the door. A party does not spend the final stretch before polling day trying to morally disqualify an opponent it thinks nobody is listening to.

And Communities Minister Steve Reed fits into this story in particular because he is not just any Labour voice shouting from the sidelines. He is a Cabinet minister and Labour figure who has been attacking the Greens over antisemitism relentlessly while the Greens threaten Labour from the left as Starmer has steered them ever more rightwards and while the party’s vote gets squeezed from multiple directions. Reed has accused the Greens of being a safe haven for antisemites and has pushed the idea that Polanski must sack racist candidates. The surface language is standards, vetting and responsibility. The political operation underneath is containment. If Labour wanted to talk about standards consistently, it could start with its own history, its own purges, its own donors, its own disastrous judgement, and the wonderful little mystery of how Labour’s fitness test can be so strict for a Jewish Green leader and so mysteriously unavailable whenever one of Starmer’s own decisions needs inspecting. The guy who appointed Peter Mandelson to the most senior ambassadorial post on behalf of this country calling Polanski unfit to lead a party over a retweet really is a bit rich. Oh and then there’s the Forde Report isn’t there Keith, that you still haven’t actioned. Apparently Zack Polanski sharing a post in haste is proof of unfitness, while Starmer’s project keeps finding room for the usual tainted men with the usual tainted baggage.

Labour’s attack video falling flat online matters – and it has, its been ripped to shreds - because it turns the tactic into a receipt. The video, titled “This needs to be called out”, was pushed as an anonymous moral intervention, but one left source tracking the reaction said that more than sixteen hours after publication it had only four hundred and forty five reposts and hundreds of withering replies. That number is not a general election result, it is not a poll, and it should not be inflated into proof that every voter has seen through the operation. It is still a useful little snapshot of the problem Labour now has though. The old trick does not command the old obedience. People have seen this routine before, they have watched anti-racism get converted into factional discipline, they have watched criticism of Israel get bundled together with hatred of Jews, and they have watched the same people who claim to be very worried about racism suddenly develop a mysterious squint when the racism is coming from their end. The Labour video has to operate in a country where the Corbyn years are still in our memories.

Reform’s deportation-centre stunt, concentration camp stunt if you like, takes the fear politics out of Labour’s velvet glove and turns it into a fist with sunglasses on called Zia Yusuf. Nigel Farage and Reform want to pretend they are offering blunt honesty about migration, but their own wording turns policy into territorial punishment. They say they understand people feel strongly about living near detention sites, near migrants so they make a guarantee that Reform areas will be protected. Then they say the remaining Green areas will be prioritised for whre these people will be put. That is not an immigration policy being applied evenly across a country. That is a party telling voters that the state will treat communities differently depending on whether they vote the correct way. They even built a postcode lookup around it, because of course they did, because nothing says democratic consent like typing in your address to see whether a future government has decided your neighbourhood deserves a Farage concentration camp dumped near you. Reform call it consent, but it’s a naked threat. Vote for us or else. I dunno about you, but people like that make me want to knee-jerk act in direct defiance of that. I don’t much like being told what to do, especially when it comes to a vote.

Reform’s wider trick is to sell state coercion as anti-establishment rebellion. They want detention powers, mass deportation machinery, protected political territory, and a map that sorts communities into safe and punishable zones, while still pretending they are the brave lads taking on the system. It’s all they bloody talk about. The system they are imagining is not smaller. It is harder, nastier and pointed at different people. A real anti-establishment party does not say vote for us and your area gets protection. A real democratic party does not make public infrastructure placement depend on whether voters have been obedient enough. Reform have not found a clever way to expose Green hypocrisy on migration. They have found a way to tell ordinary voters that their ballot can be held against them. If that is freedom, then a protection racket is just community engagement with a monthly payment plan.

The Greens’ actual offer is the part Labour and Reform need voters not discussing though. Polanski has set out three economic questions for the party: how to make life more affordable, how to back the caring majority over the wealthy elite, and how to protect the planet for future generations. In that same economic pitch, he put rent controls, bringing water into public hands, and cutting energy bills at the centre of ending Rip Off Britain. He also argued that a rent freeze from autumn 2022 would have saved households in Britain over three thousand three hundred pounds a year on average, putting eighteen billion pounds of purchasing power back into all of our ordinary working class pockets, and he pointed to water bills rising by forty four percent in real terms since privatisation while the industry built up seventy two billion pounds of debt. That is why Labour would rather talk about danger. That is why Reform would rather talk about migrants. Rent, bills, water, debt, landlords, shareholders and wealth are not comfortable subjects for parties that need to preserve such things when their donors are neck deep in such things and it’s all part of their post political careers.

The Green local election campaign has also centred housing, not some mysterious policy void invented by people who have not bothered to read past the headline. Polanski launched the local election campaign by targeting Labour’s housing record and presenting the Greens as an alternative for communities being priced out and taken for granted. The campaign has put social housing, rent controls and leasehold abolition into the local election conversation. That does not make the Greens perfect. It does not make every policy flawless, every candidate spotless, or every internal process a work of administrative genius. It does mean the “no policy” line is bo**ocks though. What the old parties mean is not that the Greens have no policies. They mean the Greens have policies that landlords, private water, private energy, wealth managers, right-wing editors and Labour’s beige managerial class would rather not put in front of voters. “No policy” in Westminster usually means no policy the wrong people can comfortably monetise.

Labour cannot fight that material argument without admitting how small its own offer has become. Starmer’s Labour has turned change into a brand colour, not a programme big enough to meet the scale of what people are living through. Rents are still obscene, bills still arrive like ransom notes, councils are still cut to the bone, water companies still carry debt and failure while customers carry the costs, and Labour’s great political gift is to tell everyone that ambition must wait for permission from the same interests that profited from the mess. So when the Greens say wealth tax, public ownership, rent control and lower bills, Labour hears danger because those words make Labour’s restraint look like a choice. And it is their choice. Starmer has a massive majority, the change he could enact if he wanted to could be dramatic, but he has no will to. That is why Labour reaches for a moral contamination campaign instead of a policy campaign of its own. It cannot make managed decline emotionally attractive no matter what it does, so it makes the alternative look unsafe.

The media layer then turns the panic into more noise. Green candidates with rotten posts become proof of a party-wide moral emergency, while Reform’s threat map gets processed as a campaign controversy, a stunt, a row, a talking point, another item for the rolling political machine to chew without swallowing. The right gets managed. The left gets monstered. That does not mean every Green criticism is invalid, or every Green scandal is invented, or every hostile story is automatically a smear. And I will freely admit that as a Green. It means the intensity, selectivity and timing of the coverage is doing political work though. The Green Party becomes dangerous enough to be interrogated as a moral hazard. Reform can publish a policy sorting voters into protected and targeted areas and still get to maintain the pantomime of being the cheeky anti-establishment option, when they are anything but, when they are the biggest threat to our lives. The press does not merely report panic when it chooses that balance. It launders it through format, airtime and repetition.

The antisemitism issue has to remain serious because real antisemitism is serious. The comments attributed to some Green candidates, are not necessarily clever anti-Zionism, not principled Palestine solidarity, not edgy local campaigning, not anything that belongs near a ballot paper. They are racist rubbish, and the people responsible should be nowhere near party endorsement. The Green Party has said it has more than four thousand candidates and a handful have made deeply offensive comments, and that those cases have been dealt with. That cannot be the end of it if procedures are weak or vetting is slow, but again, fast growth has seen some unpleasantness slip through. But serious anti-racism applies standards; Labour’s version here applies political opportunity. Serious anti-racism protects Jews from hatred; Labour’s version here uses a Jewish leader as a dartboard.

Polanski’s Jewishness does not make him immune from criticism and he’d be the first to admit that I’m sure. Jewish politicians can be wrong, Jewish leaders can mishandle candidate scandals, and Jewish identity does not excuse a party from doing the administrative work of preventing racist candidates standing under its name. The political question is not whether Polanski can ever be criticised. The political question is why a Jewish Green leader who condemns antisemitism, who has faced Nazi salutes, who has had his party complain about antisemitic imagery against him, is still treated by Labour and friendly media voices as though he is uniquely suspect on Jewish safety. That is where the acceptable-Jew problem sits. The approved Jewish voice is the one that reinforces the state line on Israel, policing, protest and Labour’s moral authority. The inconvenient Jewish voice is the one that says antisemitism is real while refusing to let it be used as a muzzle.

The Golders Green context has been used as a weapon because it is emotionally raw and politically explosive. An attack on Jewish people is real, Jewish fear is real, and antisemitic violence is not a debate prop for anybody. Polanski apologised for sharing a police-related post in haste, while still defending the principle that police violence can be questioned. Correct. It can be, it should be, especially with the Met’s track record or have incidents such as Jean Charles de Menezes slipped from memory already, to name but one of many egregious issues the force has had laid at its door. Labour and Starmer then moved quickly from Golders Green into judgement about Polanski’s fitness to lead. That jump is the operation. A moment of poor judgement, God forbid Polanski be human at this point of course, becomes a full moral disqualification. Police scrutiny becomes insufficient solidarity. A Jewish Green leader becomes a problem for Jewish safety. The public is then invited to stare at the accusation long enough to forget the policy argument waiting behind it: rent controls, public ownership, lower bills, wealth tax, stronger workers’ rights and council housing.

Reform and Labour are not the same party, but they are both trying to train voters back into fear. Reform says fear migrants, fear Green areas, fear the punishment we’ll hand out if the wrong people win in your area. Labour says fear the Greens, fear the moral contamination, fear that voting outside the approved lane makes you complicit in something ugly, even as they maintain their full throated support for genocidal Israel. One offers open threat, the other offers refined smear, and both need the voter to feel trapped. The old political order survives by narrowing the choice until nobody is voting for hope, ownership, housing or control over wealth, as if we don’t deserve such things, or achieving them is impossible and we should just accept that. People are told to vote against danger, against chaos, against the enemy, against the neighbour, against the party being monstered this week. Meanwhile the rent still comes due, the bills still rise, the water company still demands payment, and the council still has to choose which service gets cut first.

A Green vote in this election has therefore become more than a protest vote, whether Labour likes that or not. It is a refusal to be dragged back into Labour by smears, a refusal to be frightened into Reform by migrant panic, and a refusal to let the press decide that the only serious politics is the politics that leaves capitalist ownership untouched. Nobody needs to pretend the Greens are flawless to see why they are being targeted. Nobody needs to pretend candidate vetting problems are fake to see why Labour has chosen this battlefield. Nobody needs to agree with every Green policy detail to understand why rent controls, public ownership and wealth taxes terrify the people who keep telling us there is no alternative. Labour wanted voters to see the Greens as dangerous. Reform wanted voters to see voting Green as punishable. Between them, they have made voting Green look like the one thing they are both desperate to stop. Ask yourself who they work for and therefore why that might be. Because really, at this point, is that not all you need to know?

So do not fall for their smears again. Do not let Labour cheapen real antisemitism into a campaign tool, do not let Reform turn deportation camps into a postcode threat, and do not let the same old political class tell you that the only safe vote is a vote that leaves the country exactly where the profiteers want it. Real antisemitism must be confronted as all racism must be and on equal terms as well. Racist candidates must be removed regardless of party. Democratic intimidation must be named. The Greens now carry the mark every serious challenge to power eventually gets in Britain: the old parties stop laughing, the press starts hunting, and suddenly everyone who caused the crisis wants to warn you about the danger of change. Vote like you have seen the trick. Vote like the threat did not work. Vote Green, and put the old parties out of our misery.

SOURCES:

JEWISH VOICE FOR LIBERATION: VL rejects false allegations of antisemitism against the Greens; Who’s afraid of Zack Polanski and why?

NOVARA MEDIA: Replicating an Antisemitism Crisis in the Greens Is Proving Tougher Than Some Had Hoped

SEARCHLIGHT: Green Party leader targeted with nazi salutes

THE CANARY: Labour smears video falls flat; Polanski - Green Party calls out Times’ antisemitic cartoon

REFORM UK: Vote Green Get Illegals

SOCIALIST WORKER: Farage unveils ‘Vote Green, get illegals’ policy in racist election gambit

BYLINE TIMES: Reform’s Plan to ‘Punish’ Green Voters With Detention Centres is ‘Election Interference’ Complaints Argue

LEFT FOOT FORWARD: Zack Polanski reveals three economic principles the Green Party will follow

LOCALGOV: Greens target Labour in local election campaign launch

LABOURLIST: ‘Powerful watch’: Labour figures react to party’s attack ad on Green antisemitism